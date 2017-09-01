₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Mr Eazi: "Most Nigerian Artistes Are Using My Ghanaian Sound Working Formula" by kingtobi95: 10:56am
Nigerian singer Mr Eazi has hailed the Nigerian community for quickly appreciating his Ghanaian sound..
The singer went further saying that most of the top Afrobeats and African songs are all on the merger of Ghana and Nigerian sounds, a sound that he is the pioneer of.
Mr Eazi, the pioneer of Banku Music – a fusion sound he describes as the mixture of “Ghanaian bounces, Ghanaian highlife, Nigerian chord progressions, and Nigerian patterns” – made this known when he was a guest on Capital Xtra‘s Reggae Recipe.
He said;
“The speed at which I’ve moved is scary to me…cause it took my contemporaries 5, 6 years,”
"And that is what has been this year, if you want to count like 5 afrobeat, it’s like everybody just realized that ‘yo what formula is Mr Eazi using?’ Ok we’re gonna end up doing it”.
"December last year almost 60% of Nigerian artiste were in Ghana"
Watch video below;
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nfgm07VcOic
See more at >>> https://www.celebsnest.com.ng/artistes-using-ghanaian-sound-working-formula-mr-eazi/
|Re: Mr Eazi: "Most Nigerian Artistes Are Using My Ghanaian Sound Working Formula" by TyushTal(m): 10:57am
Please Please
What's your formula?
If it's not "PON PON" sound.
Shift, please
|Re: Mr Eazi: "Most Nigerian Artistes Are Using My Ghanaian Sound Working Formula" by ojun50(m): 10:58am
Pls clap for dis guy
|Re: Mr Eazi: "Most Nigerian Artistes Are Using My Ghanaian Sound Working Formula" by verygudbadguy(m): 11:09am
To be honest, his success story was a fast one. Adekunle Gold has a similar story too. Some of the biggest names in the industry didn't get that lucky with their breakthrough.
Eazi can lay claim to the Ghana sound because he pioneered it in Naija. It was after he dropped few tracks that Runtown and others tapped into the rave.
|Re: Mr Eazi: "Most Nigerian Artistes Are Using My Ghanaian Sound Working Formula" by Homeboiy(m): 11:21am
story
|Re: Mr Eazi: "Most Nigerian Artistes Are Using My Ghanaian Sound Working Formula" by celebsnest(m): 6:25pm
Cc lalasticlala cc fynestboi
|Re: Mr Eazi: "Most Nigerian Artistes Are Using My Ghanaian Sound Working Formula" by Houseofglam7: 6:33pm
Who sound working formula epp
|Re: Mr Eazi: "Most Nigerian Artistes Are Using My Ghanaian Sound Working Formula" by benosky(m): 6:36pm
Ok
|Re: Mr Eazi: "Most Nigerian Artistes Are Using My Ghanaian Sound Working Formula" by Lickgirl(f): 6:37pm
Why
|Re: Mr Eazi: "Most Nigerian Artistes Are Using My Ghanaian Sound Working Formula" by Lickgirl(f): 6:37pm
Klever
|Re: Mr Eazi: "Most Nigerian Artistes Are Using My Ghanaian Sound Working Formula" by Realkenny: 6:38pm
Please which musician or producer dey use am
|Re: Mr Eazi: "Most Nigerian Artistes Are Using My Ghanaian Sound Working Formula" by Emulti(m): 6:38pm
OK weldone
|Re: Mr Eazi: "Most Nigerian Artistes Are Using My Ghanaian Sound Working Formula" by bretboy: 6:38pm
What is this guy even saying
|Re: Mr Eazi: "Most Nigerian Artistes Are Using My Ghanaian Sound Working Formula" by orjikuramo(m): 6:38pm
Eazi did good but claiming a hold of the sound doesn't make any iota of se......... Anyway lemme just shut up, it's not compulsory to comment!
|Re: Mr Eazi: "Most Nigerian Artistes Are Using My Ghanaian Sound Working Formula" by HOLYDICK(m): 6:38pm
Gerrrarrahia mehn.!! Meanwhile mancity hammer Liverpool 5 nil
|Re: Mr Eazi: "Most Nigerian Artistes Are Using My Ghanaian Sound Working Formula" by Amberon11: 6:39pm
Foolish boy
|Re: Mr Eazi: "Most Nigerian Artistes Are Using My Ghanaian Sound Working Formula" by 01mcfadden(m): 6:39pm
You sha like wwahala
|Re: Mr Eazi: "Most Nigerian Artistes Are Using My Ghanaian Sound Working Formula" by Herhmjay(m): 6:39pm
TyushTal:
pple like you nor dey see road for daylight ...
EOP
|Re: Mr Eazi: "Most Nigerian Artistes Are Using My Ghanaian Sound Working Formula" by kingxsamz(m): 6:40pm
K
|Re: Mr Eazi: "Most Nigerian Artistes Are Using My Ghanaian Sound Working Formula" by cstr1000: 6:40pm
Lickgirl.
You have gotten my attention.
|Re: Mr Eazi: "Most Nigerian Artistes Are Using My Ghanaian Sound Working Formula" by Terminator1234g: 6:40pm
I hate this eazi guy
|Re: Mr Eazi: "Most Nigerian Artistes Are Using My Ghanaian Sound Working Formula" by holluwai(m): 6:40pm
Ode
|Re: Mr Eazi: "Most Nigerian Artistes Are Using My Ghanaian Sound Working Formula" by 01mcfadden(m): 6:40pm
Lickgirl:Who is this loose dog. Someone should tame him/her o
|Re: Mr Eazi: "Most Nigerian Artistes Are Using My Ghanaian Sound Working Formula" by vcente(m): 6:40pm
Jesus pornography on front page
