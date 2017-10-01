Do You Think It Is Easy To Be Gay And Rich? – Bobrisky







Cross dresser Bobrisky. Gave haters more than they could chew following a post on his IG wall which got many irked.



The Snapchat celebrity. Had shared a photo of Gucci Mane and wife Keyshia Kaoir. Saying he had always looked forward to the day he would meet a young rich due not the old mystery bae who has continued to fund his luxurious lifestyle.



I ca’t suffer with anybody in this Nigeria. I need a ready made BAE that will buy me a private jet.It is time I move to California. All this nigga with tiny trouser no get shingba for pocket. Make I come dey soak garri with am. D one wey I dey drink before I become Bobrisky don do.



Some of his followers as usual laughed at his post as they find him funny. While others taunted him about his sexual preference and as expected Bobrisky replied.



Read his response below

