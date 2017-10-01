₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Orezi Rocks New Hairstyle, Warns Nigerian Artistes Not To Copy It by KingstonDome: 5:29pm
Nigerian popular singer Orezi, went on Instagram to flaunt his new hairstyle.
He also added a warning to his caption saying Nigerian artistes should not copy his new hairstyle.
See pictures below,
|Re: Orezi Rocks New Hairstyle, Warns Nigerian Artistes Not To Copy It by NairalandCS(m): 5:35pm
What a hairstyle.
Well, it's a good thing he wants to choke himself to death.
|Re: Orezi Rocks New Hairstyle, Warns Nigerian Artistes Not To Copy It by mofeoluwadassah: 5:37pm
he be like he goat
|Re: Orezi Rocks New Hairstyle, Warns Nigerian Artistes Not To Copy It by KingstonDome: 5:38pm
Lalasticlala
|Re: Orezi Rocks New Hairstyle, Warns Nigerian Artistes Not To Copy It by chriskosherbal(m): 5:39pm
Orezi and his doings
|Re: Orezi Rocks New Hairstyle, Warns Nigerian Artistes Not To Copy It by dyadeleye(m): 5:39pm
This is puff-puff hair style nah
Like when my sisters were gathering hair back in days
|Re: Orezi Rocks New Hairstyle, Warns Nigerian Artistes Not To Copy It by sunshineV(m): 5:53pm
Have this king of hairdo somewhere....
Is this not puff puff?
|Re: Orezi Rocks New Hairstyle, Warns Nigerian Artistes Not To Copy It by decatalyst(m): 6:04pm
Did rats ate his eyeliner hair?
|Re: Orezi Rocks New Hairstyle, Warns Nigerian Artistes Not To Copy It by Flashh: 9:00pm
You copied this hairstyle from our grandmothers. They have been rocking it since their secondary school days.
Go sidon one side jare.
|Re: Orezi Rocks New Hairstyle, Warns Nigerian Artistes Not To Copy It by MrEdimulo82(m): 9:00pm
Wait driver keep driving , u say wetin?
|Re: Orezi Rocks New Hairstyle, Warns Nigerian Artistes Not To Copy It by aldexrio(m): 9:00pm
no one will copy
See hair like simbi in macmillian
|Re: Orezi Rocks New Hairstyle, Warns Nigerian Artistes Not To Copy It by buffalowings: 9:00pm
Crazy eyes
|Re: Orezi Rocks New Hairstyle, Warns Nigerian Artistes Not To Copy It by fabulousfortune(m): 9:00pm
Who wan copy nonsense b4
On a more serious note, Orezi looks gay
|Re: Orezi Rocks New Hairstyle, Warns Nigerian Artistes Not To Copy It by SweetJoystick(m): 9:01pm
Smd
|Re: Orezi Rocks New Hairstyle, Warns Nigerian Artistes Not To Copy It by NIGHTMAREOO7: 9:01pm
|Re: Orezi Rocks New Hairstyle, Warns Nigerian Artistes Not To Copy It by Ge0grapher(m): 9:01pm
This is Kodacks hairstyle na a
|Re: Orezi Rocks New Hairstyle, Warns Nigerian Artistes Not To Copy It by ANTONINEUTRON(m): 9:01pm
I Am Tempted To Say Mumu ...........
But I Won't Say It
|Re: Orezi Rocks New Hairstyle, Warns Nigerian Artistes Not To Copy It by gaeul(f): 9:02pm
lol
|Re: Orezi Rocks New Hairstyle, Warns Nigerian Artistes Not To Copy It by Promismike(m): 9:02pm
Ha
|Re: Orezi Rocks New Hairstyle, Warns Nigerian Artistes Not To Copy It by yemzzy22(m): 9:02pm
see how madness dey start him want commit suicide because him ugly na black akara be that or roasted pomo
|Re: Orezi Rocks New Hairstyle, Warns Nigerian Artistes Not To Copy It by Ge0grapher(m): 9:03pm
.
|Re: Orezi Rocks New Hairstyle, Warns Nigerian Artistes Not To Copy It by Kimy97(f): 9:03pm
Hair dat i rocked back in d days.parkwell....
|Re: Orezi Rocks New Hairstyle, Warns Nigerian Artistes Not To Copy It by DoTheNeedful: 9:03pm
Like you didn't copy the puff-puff style from Simbi, the girlfriend of Ali
|Re: Orezi Rocks New Hairstyle, Warns Nigerian Artistes Not To Copy It by fabulousfortune(m): 9:04pm
ANTONINEUTRON:buh u don already talk am na
|Re: Orezi Rocks New Hairstyle, Warns Nigerian Artistes Not To Copy It by Kimy97(f): 9:04pm
Hair dat i rocked back in d days.parkwell.... i even used ribbon to rock mine...
|Re: Orezi Rocks New Hairstyle, Warns Nigerian Artistes Not To Copy It by Swissheart(f): 9:05pm
What is this? Ajankolokolo
|Re: Orezi Rocks New Hairstyle, Warns Nigerian Artistes Not To Copy It by cashlurd(m): 9:05pm
I won't even dare copy it!!!! Our legendary puff puff hairstyle for girls back In the days of innocence
|Re: Orezi Rocks New Hairstyle, Warns Nigerian Artistes Not To Copy It by ANTONINEUTRON(m): 9:07pm
fabulousfortune:I No Talk Am Finish, Na Just D Beginning
|Re: Orezi Rocks New Hairstyle, Warns Nigerian Artistes Not To Copy It by Roon9(m): 9:07pm
W
|Re: Orezi Rocks New Hairstyle, Warns Nigerian Artistes Not To Copy It by wunmi590(m): 9:08pm
Is this guy now a baby?
|Re: Orezi Rocks New Hairstyle, Warns Nigerian Artistes Not To Copy It by numerouno01(m): 9:08pm
is that not kodak black's signature hairstyle?
he is copying someone but he don't want others to copy
hypocrite
