Victims had been moved to hospitals as at the time of filing this report.

See photos below





Na Wa ooo. Seems like she does not want to go alone 10 Likes

A ya tsare

Painful loss

Painful accident

Painful collision

This government sef was it the government that was driving the vehicle ?







Hehehe, may God continue to protect us

o





I want to go to Ondo state from Lagos, with all these things i dey see ehn, i dey fear o

J comment if you want to comment, which one is J comment if you want to comment, which one is J 31 Likes 2 Shares

The dead person in the ambulance must have died out of Hunger induced by Buhari's government. A Hungary man is an angry man. 2 Likes

Double wahala for dead body and the owner of dead body 9 Likes

double wahala for dead body 1 Like

if I say double wahala ....you know Naa 1 Like

make God save them

was it the government that was driving the vehicle ? Gbayi omo ologo Gbayi omo ologo 2 Likes 1 Share

Hmm n'a WA o. Op I know that place, it's call ikot oku ikono junction, not Ekom iman.

possible effect of over speeding cos that paticular road isn't bad

Una wan kill her twice 1 Like

comment if you want to comment, which one is J it is called occupy till I decide my full comment. it is called occupy till I decide my full comment. 1 Like

it is called occupy till I decide my full comment. Till next year bah? Till next year bah?

Double wahala for dead body 1 Like

make God save them

Ambulance drivers are always impatient. They feel they shud have d right of way because dey re carrying a corpse. It shud only be so wen an ambulance is carrying a sick psn

double wahala for dead body 1 Like

Did the corpse dead?

double wahala for dead body. 1 Like

Painful loss

Painful accident

Painful collision

This government sef



the government had nothing to do with this





too sad...

so sad...hope nobody died? hope the corpses was not affected 1 Like

wonders shall never end