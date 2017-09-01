₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Accident In Uyo,Ambulance Carrying Corpse Collides With A Moving Van(pics) by zoba88: 1:33pm
Ghastly accident along Ekom Iman Junction, Abak Road, Uyo, as ambulance conveying corpse from Port Harcourt collides with moving van, resulting in uncertain casualties.
Victims had been moved to hospitals as at the time of filing this report.
See photos below
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/09/ghastly-accident-along-ekom-iman.html?m=1
1 Share
|Re: Accident In Uyo,Ambulance Carrying Corpse Collides With A Moving Van(pics) by zoba88: 1:34pm
|Re: Accident In Uyo,Ambulance Carrying Corpse Collides With A Moving Van(pics) by stella1997: 1:34pm
Na Wa ooo. Seems like she does not want to go alone
10 Likes
|Re: Accident In Uyo,Ambulance Carrying Corpse Collides With A Moving Van(pics) by YourImaginaryBF: 1:35pm
A ya tsare
|Re: Accident In Uyo,Ambulance Carrying Corpse Collides With A Moving Van(pics) by hakeem4(m): 1:36pm
6 Likes
|Re: Accident In Uyo,Ambulance Carrying Corpse Collides With A Moving Van(pics) by madridguy(m): 1:36pm
|Re: Accident In Uyo,Ambulance Carrying Corpse Collides With A Moving Van(pics) by Keneking: 1:38pm
Painful loss
Painful accident
Painful collision
This government sef
|Re: Accident In Uyo,Ambulance Carrying Corpse Collides With A Moving Van(pics) by dotunbekro06(m): 1:39pm
Hehehe, may God continue to protect us
o
I want to go to Ondo state from Lagos, with all these things i dey see ehn, i dey fear o
|Re: Accident In Uyo,Ambulance Carrying Corpse Collides With A Moving Van(pics) by dotunbekro06(m): 1:40pm
hakeem4:comment if you want to comment, which one is J
31 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Accident In Uyo,Ambulance Carrying Corpse Collides With A Moving Van(pics) by AWOisaCOWARD: 1:42pm
The dead person in the ambulance must have died out of Hunger induced by Buhari's government. A Hungary man is an angry man.
2 Likes
|Re: Accident In Uyo,Ambulance Carrying Corpse Collides With A Moving Van(pics) by AngelicBeing: 1:43pm
Double wahala for dead body and the owner of dead body
9 Likes
|Re: Accident In Uyo,Ambulance Carrying Corpse Collides With A Moving Van(pics) by SHTFguy: 1:43pm
double wahala for dead body
1 Like
|Re: Accident In Uyo,Ambulance Carrying Corpse Collides With A Moving Van(pics) by McGg(m): 1:45pm
if I say double wahala ....you know Naa
1 Like
|Re: Accident In Uyo,Ambulance Carrying Corpse Collides With A Moving Van(pics) by Ifeanyi4491(m): 1:48pm
make God save them
|Re: Accident In Uyo,Ambulance Carrying Corpse Collides With A Moving Van(pics) by dotunbekro06(m): 1:57pm
hakeem4:Gbayi omo ologo
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Accident In Uyo,Ambulance Carrying Corpse Collides With A Moving Van(pics) by Hotsparkles(m): 1:58pm
Hmm n'a WA o. Op I know that place, it's call ikot oku ikono junction, not Ekom iman.
|Re: Accident In Uyo,Ambulance Carrying Corpse Collides With A Moving Van(pics) by Tapout(m): 2:04pm
possible effect of over speeding cos that paticular road isn't bad
|Re: Accident In Uyo,Ambulance Carrying Corpse Collides With A Moving Van(pics) by fuckingAyaya(m): 2:06pm
Una wan kill her twice
1 Like
|Re: Accident In Uyo,Ambulance Carrying Corpse Collides With A Moving Van(pics) by alizma: 2:08pm
dotunbekro06:it is called occupy till I decide my full comment.
1 Like
|Re: Accident In Uyo,Ambulance Carrying Corpse Collides With A Moving Van(pics) by dotunbekro06(m): 2:15pm
alizma:Till next year bah?
|Re: Accident In Uyo,Ambulance Carrying Corpse Collides With A Moving Van(pics) by Yexashinak: 8:00pm
Double wahala for dead body
1 Like
|Re: Accident In Uyo,Ambulance Carrying Corpse Collides With A Moving Van(pics) by simpleshawls(m): 8:00pm
|Re: Accident In Uyo,Ambulance Carrying Corpse Collides With A Moving Van(pics) by Suspect33(m): 8:00pm
God help us all One of the most certain thing in life is that
we will die, but that should not frighten us
but the thought of where you are heading
to should? Some of us will die in years to
come, so months, some weeks, some might
not even see the end of today, you dont
know where yours lie, but the question is
are you prepared, Are you saved in Christ
Jesus? Dont wait till its too late, Jesus love
you, dont postpone your salvation, accept
Christ today, Its either heaven or hell, dont
trade eternity for the pleasures of sin, JESUS
love you dearly, Yes you, Jesus love you
dearly
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Accident In Uyo,Ambulance Carrying Corpse Collides With A Moving Van(pics) by posttobe: 8:00pm
Ifeanyi4491:
|Re: Accident In Uyo,Ambulance Carrying Corpse Collides With A Moving Van(pics) by cosmatika(m): 8:01pm
Ambulance drivers are always impatient. They feel they shud have d right of way because dey re carrying a corpse. It shud only be so wen an ambulance is carrying a sick psn
|Re: Accident In Uyo,Ambulance Carrying Corpse Collides With A Moving Van(pics) by Princeadebayo11(m): 8:01pm
double wahala for dead body
1 Like
|Re: Accident In Uyo,Ambulance Carrying Corpse Collides With A Moving Van(pics) by IYANGBALI: 8:01pm
Did the corpse dead?
|Re: Accident In Uyo,Ambulance Carrying Corpse Collides With A Moving Van(pics) by TosineGuy(m): 8:02pm
double wahala for dead body.
1 Like
|Re: Accident In Uyo,Ambulance Carrying Corpse Collides With A Moving Van(pics) by kingxsamz(m): 8:02pm
Keneking:
the government had nothing to do with this
too sad...
I hope the driver carrying the corpse didn't end up being a corpse
|Re: Accident In Uyo,Ambulance Carrying Corpse Collides With A Moving Van(pics) by GreenMavro: 8:02pm
so sad...hope nobody died? hope the corpses was not affected
1 Like
|Re: Accident In Uyo,Ambulance Carrying Corpse Collides With A Moving Van(pics) by beautiful232(f): 8:03pm
wonders shall never end
|Re: Accident In Uyo,Ambulance Carrying Corpse Collides With A Moving Van(pics) by caniva(m): 8:03pm
hope the corpse didn't sustain any injury?
1 Like
