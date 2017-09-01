Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / “Doctors Gave Me 48hrs To Live, But Look At Me Now” - Guy Survival Story (13608 Views)

A young Nigerian guy who survived a ghastly accident but not scot-free as he sustained 2nd degree burns, has shared his horrifying story.



Nigerian student Jerry Chikezie, has recapped his horrific yet amazing survival story following a ghastly motor accident, alongside photos of his recovery.



He shared on his Facebook page:

"Viewer’s discretion is adviced. I’m sorry for the gory pictures, I just can’t express my gratitude to this God; the unchanging changer, everlasting redeemer, beginning n the end, the One whose word remains forever. I am a product of grace, a walking miracle, a highly favoured son. Do u want to know if God exists? Then take a look at me.



Some doctors gave me 48hrs; some 3 weeks but what do they know? I survived a ghastly motor accident with 2nd degree burns; severe head injury; carbon inhalation; multiple fractures, i was bedridden for over 4 months, underwent 3 major surgeries within 8 months, was on crutches for over a year.



Let’s not even talk about the humongous hospital bill and how it was paid. The devil brought out his full arsenal but here i am today telling my story myself. Sorry for the long epistle but i just couldn’t help it. Look at all he has done in my life, now telling me what you’re going through that you think is too big for my Jehovah.



I know the pictures are messy but if u feel the need to share this post please do. You dunno whose faith u might be strengthening. Never give up the fight (don’t give the devil the joy of conquest), keep on keeping on, God is still God, He never changes"

live shaaa... same like some of my friends say dey see me for death valley. since then I b church boy till now 3 Likes

SOME DOCTORS ARE SPIRIT-KILLERS. THE NEGATIVE WORDS OF HOW DANGEROUS YOUR HEALTH SITUATION IS CAN SINGLE-HANDEDLY KILL THE PATIENT ALONE. SOME DOCTORS ARE SPIRIT-KILLERS. THE NEGATIVE WORDS OF HOW DANGEROUS YOUR HEALTH SITUATION IS CAN SINGLE-HANDEDLY KILL THE PATIENT ALONE. 12 Likes

SOME DOCTORS ARE SPIRIT-KILLERS. THE NEGATIVE WORDS OF HOW DANGEROUS YOUR HEALTH SITUATION IS CAN SINGLE-HANDEDLY KILL THE PATIENT ALONE.

You can't blame them dear.



They are only talking from their experience and brain capacity. They fail to understand that there is God that can bring life out of the dead, dead out of life. The unchanging changer, the one who is higher than the highest. Greater than the greatest. The one who was, who is and is to come. THE ALMIGHTY GOD. You can't blame them dear.They are only talking from their experience and brain capacity. They fail to understand that there is God that can bring life out of the dead, dead out of life. The unchanging changer, the one who is higher than the highest. Greater than the greatest. The one who was, who is and is to come. THE ALMIGHTY GOD. 61 Likes 2 Shares

Na my land be this oh until tomorrow when we reach fp before i comment

While the doctors are only doing their jobs, it's important they see the psychological part of it.



I was on a sick bed with very low blood levels, the doctor told my mum quite sincerely (she's a nurse) that I have 2 days at most to live.



But he told me I was going to be okay, I just needed a little blood. Even though I ended up taking enough blood to stock a hospital blood bank, I pulled through.



The doctor's positive spirit was a big part of my treatment. 3 Likes

That's Nwa Chineke!



CHIKEZIE!!

God is Good 3 Likes

God is the greatest last last 4 Likes

sometimes the sick would live while the healthy would die. Gods way is not humans'

Glory be to God 3 Likes





What kind of head injury did you have A minor concussion or a basilar skull fracture??



Fractures are the least of all, those points above are factors that would determine if a patient lives or not....



Your living now is by the leave of the Almighty no doubt, andni congratulate you!!!



Always live your life as if today is your last.... Second degree burns, okay, what percentage please according to Wallace rule of 9??What kind of head injury did you haveA minor concussion or a basilar skull fracture??Fractures are the least of all, those points above are factors that would determine if a patient lives or not....Your living now is by the leave of the Almighty no doubt, andni congratulate you!!!Always live your life as if today is your last....

Bloggers sha

God is great 4 Likes

There's a reason He's called 'ogwo ndi oria'!



I thank God for you bro

Wao thank God for u, i and my family called him JEHOVAH THE MAN OF MEN

I love your spirit,may God keep on keeping us safe

Wao thank God for u, i and my family called him JEHOVAH THE MAN OF MEN Yes Yes

You can't blame them dear.



They are only talking from their experience and brain capacity. They fail to understand that there is God that can bring life out of the dead, dead out of life. The unchanging changer, the one who is higher than the highest. Greater than the greatest. The one who was, who is and is to come. THE ALMIGHTY GOD.

There is no God. There is no God. 1 Like

SOME DOCTORS ARE SPIRIT-KILLERS. THE NEGATIVE WORDS OF HOW DANGEROUS YOUR HEALTH SITUATION IS CAN SINGLE-HANDEDLY KILL THE PATIENT ALONE.

You can't blame them.



They give you the prognosis based on the person's current state and their experience in the practice. You can't blame them.They give you the prognosis based on the person's current state and their experience in the practice. 1 Like

God still does wonders.



MyCaseIsDifferent

He praises God but forgot the real drs who did the several surgeries and remembered only the days and weeks he was given. 4 Likes

48 hours to live in a second degree burn and i don't think you did any plastic surgery on ur face.

U just had minor burns and inhalation and a fracture it could be worse.

Watch inside er and see the miracles doctors be doing 1 Like

.. praise him bro and the gory pictures.. praise him bro

He praises God but forgot the real drs who did the several surgeries and remembered only the days and weeks he was given.



My Glory will i not share with anyone My Glory will i not share with anyone 2 Likes

That's God. He has the final say. May every negative words/negative report about us turn out to be good ones for us in Jesus Name. I will call him Jehovah da game changer.

There is no God. ashiwere s'ope ko s'olorun.........Smh for you! ashiwere s'ope ko s'olorun.........Smh for you! 1 Like

Gods love abides

Only you pass through these things,go turn evangelist.u dey owe God.

My Glory will i not share with anyone

Tell me the exact part he(God) played in the whole incident. Tell me the exact part he(God) played in the whole incident. 1 Like

Tell me the exact part he(God) played in the whole incident. By giving him breath to share this testimony By giving him breath to share this testimony 2 Likes