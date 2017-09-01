₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|“Doctors Gave Me 48hrs To Live, But Look At Me Now” - Guy Survival Story by Priscy01(f): 7:53pm On Sep 09
A young Nigerian guy who survived a ghastly accident but not scot-free as he sustained 2nd degree burns, has shared his horrifying story.
http://www.torimill.com/2017/09/doctors-gave-me-48hrs-to-live-but-look.html
|Re: “Doctors Gave Me 48hrs To Live, But Look At Me Now” - Guy Survival Story by adetoroamos(m): 7:54pm On Sep 09
live shaaa... same like some of my friends say dey see me for death valley. since then I b church boy till now
|Re: “Doctors Gave Me 48hrs To Live, But Look At Me Now” - Guy Survival Story by GloriaNinja(f): 7:55pm On Sep 09
SOME DOCTORS ARE SPIRIT-KILLERS. THE NEGATIVE WORDS OF HOW DANGEROUS YOUR HEALTH SITUATION IS CAN SINGLE-HANDEDLY KILL THE PATIENT ALONE.
|Re: “Doctors Gave Me 48hrs To Live, But Look At Me Now” - Guy Survival Story by decatalyst(m): 8:24pm On Sep 09
GloriaNinja:
You can't blame them dear.
They are only talking from their experience and brain capacity. They fail to understand that there is God that can bring life out of the dead, dead out of life. The unchanging changer, the one who is higher than the highest. Greater than the greatest. The one who was, who is and is to come. THE ALMIGHTY GOD.
|Re: “Doctors Gave Me 48hrs To Live, But Look At Me Now” - Guy Survival Story by Johngla(m): 8:39pm On Sep 09
Na my land be this oh until tomorrow when we reach fp before i comment
|Re: “Doctors Gave Me 48hrs To Live, But Look At Me Now” - Guy Survival Story by dapyd1(m): 10:12pm On Sep 09
While the doctors are only doing their jobs, it's important they see the psychological part of it.
I was on a sick bed with very low blood levels, the doctor told my mum quite sincerely (she's a nurse) that I have 2 days at most to live.
But he told me I was going to be okay, I just needed a little blood. Even though I ended up taking enough blood to stock a hospital blood bank, I pulled through.
The doctor's positive spirit was a big part of my treatment.
|Re: “Doctors Gave Me 48hrs To Live, But Look At Me Now” - Guy Survival Story by Daniel058(m): 10:12pm On Sep 09
That's Nwa Chineke!
CHIKEZIE!!
|Re: “Doctors Gave Me 48hrs To Live, But Look At Me Now” - Guy Survival Story by Kimy97: 10:13pm On Sep 09
God is Good
|Re: “Doctors Gave Me 48hrs To Live, But Look At Me Now” - Guy Survival Story by Omonph: 10:13pm On Sep 09
God is the greatest last last
|Re: “Doctors Gave Me 48hrs To Live, But Look At Me Now” - Guy Survival Story by kittykollinxx(m): 10:14pm On Sep 09
sometimes the sick would live while the healthy would die. Gods way is not humans'
|Re: “Doctors Gave Me 48hrs To Live, But Look At Me Now” - Guy Survival Story by Pidgin2(f): 10:14pm On Sep 09
Glory be to God
|Re: “Doctors Gave Me 48hrs To Live, But Look At Me Now” - Guy Survival Story by Lagusta(m): 10:14pm On Sep 09
Second degree burns, okay, what percentage please according to Wallace rule of 9??
What kind of head injury did you have A minor concussion or a basilar skull fracture??
Fractures are the least of all, those points above are factors that would determine if a patient lives or not....
Your living now is by the leave of the Almighty no doubt, andni congratulate you!!!
Always live your life as if today is your last....
|Re: “Doctors Gave Me 48hrs To Live, But Look At Me Now” - Guy Survival Story by martineverest(m): 10:14pm On Sep 09
Bloggers sha
|Re: “Doctors Gave Me 48hrs To Live, But Look At Me Now” - Guy Survival Story by agbonkamen(f): 10:15pm On Sep 09
God is great
|Re: “Doctors Gave Me 48hrs To Live, But Look At Me Now” - Guy Survival Story by Samakus(m): 10:16pm On Sep 09
There's a reason He's called 'ogwo ndi oria'!
I thank God for you bro
|Re: “Doctors Gave Me 48hrs To Live, But Look At Me Now” - Guy Survival Story by lavendae(m): 10:16pm On Sep 09
Wao thank God for u, i and my family called him JEHOVAH THE MAN OF MEN
|Re: “Doctors Gave Me 48hrs To Live, But Look At Me Now” - Guy Survival Story by SolexxBarry(m): 10:16pm On Sep 09
I love your spirit,may God keep on keeping us safe
|Re: “Doctors Gave Me 48hrs To Live, But Look At Me Now” - Guy Survival Story by lavendae(m): 10:17pm On Sep 09
lavendae:Yes
|Re: “Doctors Gave Me 48hrs To Live, But Look At Me Now” - Guy Survival Story by banmee(m): 10:17pm On Sep 09
decatalyst:
There is no God.
|Re: “Doctors Gave Me 48hrs To Live, But Look At Me Now” - Guy Survival Story by eleojo23: 10:17pm On Sep 09
GloriaNinja:
You can't blame them.
They give you the prognosis based on the person's current state and their experience in the practice.
|Re: “Doctors Gave Me 48hrs To Live, But Look At Me Now” - Guy Survival Story by Chascop: 10:18pm On Sep 09
God still does wonders.
MyCaseIsDifferent
|Re: “Doctors Gave Me 48hrs To Live, But Look At Me Now” - Guy Survival Story by Josephjnr(m): 10:18pm On Sep 09
He praises God but forgot the real drs who did the several surgeries and remembered only the days and weeks he was given.
|Re: “Doctors Gave Me 48hrs To Live, But Look At Me Now” - Guy Survival Story by Esepayan(m): 10:18pm On Sep 09
48 hours to live in a second degree burn and i don't think you did any plastic surgery on ur face.
U just had minor burns and inhalation and a fracture it could be worse.
Watch inside er and see the miracles doctors be doing
|Re: “Doctors Gave Me 48hrs To Live, But Look At Me Now” - Guy Survival Story by nuelzy: 10:20pm On Sep 09
and the gory pictures.. praise him bro
|Re: “Doctors Gave Me 48hrs To Live, But Look At Me Now” - Guy Survival Story by Chascop: 10:20pm On Sep 09
Josephjnr:
My Glory will i not share with anyone
|Re: “Doctors Gave Me 48hrs To Live, But Look At Me Now” - Guy Survival Story by moyinoluwabun(m): 10:21pm On Sep 09
That's God. He has the final say. May every negative words/negative report about us turn out to be good ones for us in Jesus Name. I will call him Jehovah da game changer.
|Re: “Doctors Gave Me 48hrs To Live, But Look At Me Now” - Guy Survival Story by Khadrenaline: 10:21pm On Sep 09
banmee:ashiwere s'ope ko s'olorun.........Smh for you!
|Re: “Doctors Gave Me 48hrs To Live, But Look At Me Now” - Guy Survival Story by lifestrong: 10:22pm On Sep 09
Gods love abides
|Re: “Doctors Gave Me 48hrs To Live, But Look At Me Now” - Guy Survival Story by EmperorSixtus(m): 10:22pm On Sep 09
Only you pass through these things,go turn evangelist.u dey owe God.
|Re: “Doctors Gave Me 48hrs To Live, But Look At Me Now” - Guy Survival Story by Josephjnr(m): 10:23pm On Sep 09
Chascop:
Tell me the exact part he(God) played in the whole incident.
|Re: “Doctors Gave Me 48hrs To Live, But Look At Me Now” - Guy Survival Story by Chascop: 10:25pm On Sep 09
Josephjnr:By giving him breath to share this testimony
|Re: “Doctors Gave Me 48hrs To Live, But Look At Me Now” - Guy Survival Story by tamethem(m): 10:26pm On Sep 09
Halleluyah. It can only be God
