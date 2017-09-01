Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Joseph Odok: Lady Set Me Up For Assassination - Attacked UNICAL Lecturer (8057 Views)

Joseph Odok, UNICAL Lecturer Attacked By Cult Boys (Photo) / Police Kill Criminal Who Led Assassination Attempt On Dino Melaye / Emmanuel Igbeng's Assassination Sparks Cult War In Calabar, Many Killed (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





I was never involved in any visa racketeering---Odok



"The girl that set me up for assassination claimed she was my student and needed counsel as whether to abandon school for a business in Dubai. She wanted to trade on human hair. I told her I have never traveled out of Nigeria nor have I ever done a transaction involving a Visa.



"I told her I could only make inquiries to assist her. I called a friend who asked for her age. He asked for her age and she said she was 28. He categorically told her that Visa cannot be guaranteed for a girl who is less than 30 according to Nigerian immigration laws. According to him, a girl who is less than 30 can only travel with a guardian or if she is married



"No money was involved or discussed. Our conversation was on phone and the security agencies are with the girl's phone, so truth can't be hidden because our communication can easily be investigated", Odok said.



Odok, had on Tuesday gone to the DSS office in Calabar to give his statement over the attack. He was never in detention as it was reported in some corners.



When contacted a few days later, the DSS responded by saying that the matter has been transferred to the state police command for further investigation.



Police angle...



Asp Irene Ugbk, the state police spokesperson, who confirmed that the case has been handed over to them, disclosed that it the matter was all centred on visa procurement.



"We have the girl in our custody and she is giving us useful information to expand the scope of our investigation. The three guys who stabbed the complainant are still at large and we are working hard to arrest them.



"Some online blogs qouted me wrongly and the state command is not pleased with that", Irene lamented.



Questions begging for answers..



Why is the girl still in custody and Odok is allowed to walk the street freely?



Why has she remained un-named since the ugly incident happened?



If Odok, according to some mis-guided information has been in Visa racketeering, why has the girl not mentioned the amount involved?



Conscience is an open wound and only truth can heal it.



You can only lie about the dead. Odok is alive and the truth will play out very soon.



Those trying to assassinate and blackmail his character have failed.



George Odok, I affirm him to represent what I told him in my interview with him



Source;



See previous thread >>>> Joseph Odok, a lecturer at the University of Calabar who was attacked by some cult boys in Calabar, Cross River state capital on September 4th - has revealed he was set up for assassination by a lady. The lawyer and activist who was cut with machete and other weapons during the attack – shared the below on his Facebook account. ."The girl that set me up for assassination claimed she was my student and needed counsel as whether to abandon school for a business in Dubai. She wanted to trade on human hair. I told her I have never traveled out of Nigeria nor have I ever done a transaction involving a Visa."I told her I could only make inquiries to assist her. I called a friend who asked for her age. He asked for her age and she said she was 28. He categorically told her that Visa cannot be guaranteed for a girl who is less than 30 according to Nigerian immigration laws. According to him, a girl who is less than 30 can only travel with a guardian or if she is married"No money was involved or discussed. Our conversation was on phone and the security agencies are with the girl's phone, so truth can't be hidden because our communication can easily be investigated", Odok said.Odok, had on Tuesday gone to the DSS office in Calabar to give his statement over the attack. He was never in detention as it was reported in some corners.When contacted a few days later, the DSS responded by saying that the matter has been transferred to the state police command for further investigation.Asp Irene Ugbk, the state police spokesperson, who confirmed that the case has been handed over to them, disclosed that it the matter was all centred on visa procurement."We have the girl in our custody and she is giving us useful information to expand the scope of our investigation. The three guys who stabbed the complainant are still at large and we are working hard to arrest them."Some online blogs qouted me wrongly and the state command is not pleased with that", Irene lamented.Why is the girl still in custody and Odok is allowed to walk the street freely?Why has she remained un-named since the ugly incident happened?If Odok, according to some mis-guided information has been in Visa racketeering, why has the girl not mentioned the amount involved?Conscience is an open wound and only truth can heal it.You can only lie about the dead. Odok is alive and the truth will play out very soon.Those trying to assassinate and blackmail his character have failed.George Odok, I affirm him to represent what I told him in my interview with himSource; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/lady-set-assassination-unical-lecturer-attacked-cultists-reveals.html See previous thread >>>> http://www.nairaland.com/4032967/joseph-odok-unical-lecturer-attacked

HE EVEN LOOKS LIKE A THIEF, THERE IS MORE TO THIS rooster AND BULL STORY. HE MIGHT NOT BE SAYING THE EXACT TRUTH. HE EVEN LOOKS LIKE A THIEF, THERE IS MORE TO THIS rooster AND BULL STORY. HE MIGHT NOT BE SAYING THE EXACT TRUTH. 3 Likes

GloriaNinja:

HE EVEN LOOKS LIKE A THIEF, THERE IS MORE TO THIS rooster AND BULL STORY. HE MIGHT NOT BE SAYING THE EXACT TRUTH.

stop commenting trash stop commenting trash 6 Likes 1 Share

Calabar should export tourism



Than exporting cultism



As at today calabar Top the chart on cultism and unnecessary killings 3 Likes

GloriaNinja:

HE EVEN LOOKS LIKE A THIEF, THERE IS MORE TO THIS rooster AND BULL STORY. HE MIGHT NOT BE SAYING THE EXACT TRUTH. I wonder how some people think. You don't know a single thing about this man but you have concluded that he looks like a thief and he's telling a lie. Tell us the exact truth since you know what happened... maybe u are the lady that set him up sef 13 Likes

Unless Police is being Police, they would have mentioned amounts involved





Even if it was a scam, next thing is not attempted murder





Think before you act

You don go chop her forbidden fruit Bai wetin 1 Like

Abeg there's more to this story jorh...are they talking to primary school kids?..the guy don chop puna con fail her

Wetin u do the lady?

When you collect bribe and want to misbehave, "people bad pass u"

Chei

The storyline get as ebi

What did you do to her sir? Something deep must have hapoened between you two



Check my signature for quality and durable furnitur





Considering doing a roof parapet?

check out price comparison between a concrete cast in suite against polystyrene parapet.

Polystyrene parapet is light weight and doesn't have much impact on the land.

excellent usage on swampy environment.

click below for more details.



http://www.nairaland.com/3726763/alternative-building-material-expanded-polystyrene/4 He should be grateful to GOD that he is alive, they would have wasted his life.Considering doing a roof parapet?check out price comparison between a concrete cast in suite against polystyrene parapet.Polystyrene parapet is light weight and doesn't have much impact on the land.excellent usage on swampy environment.click below for more details.

Gossiplover:

I wonder how some people think. You don't know a single thing about this man but you have concluded that he looks like a thief and he's telling a lie. Tell us the exact truth since you know what happened... maybe u are the lady that set him up sef Its Really sad Its Really sad

Usually this sort of case arise when a lecturer threatens to fail a student except she sleeps with him, or the deed has been done and he didn't award the necessary mark to her insteading seeking more "Flenjo" time.



Well I won't judge you yet until I hear the other side of the story from the girl.

Naso The holy book teach me 3 Likes

Trust girls at your own peril

dainformant:

Joseph Odok, a lecturer at the University of Calabar who was attacked by some cult boys in Calabar, Cross River state capital on September 4th - has revealed he was set up for assassination by a lady. The lawyer and activist who was cut with machete and other weapons during the attack – shared the below on his Facebook account. .



I was never involved in any visa racketeering---Odok



"The girl that set me up for assassination claimed she was my student and needed counsel as whether to abandon school for a business in Dubai. She wanted to trade on human hair. I told her I have never traveled out of Nigeria nor have I ever done a transaction involving a Visa.



"I told her I could only make inquiries to assist her. I called a friend who asked for her age. He asked for her age and she said she was 28. He categorically told her that Visa cannot be guaranteed for a girl who is less than 30 according to Nigerian immigration laws. According to him, a girl who is less than 30 can only travel with a guardian or if she is married



"No money was involved or discussed. Our conversation was on phone and the security agencies are with the girl's phone, so truth can't be hidden because our communication can easily be investigated", Odok said.



Odok, had on Tuesday gone to the DSS office in Calabar to give his statement over the attack. He was never in detention as it was reported in some corners.



When contacted a few days later, the DSS responded by saying that the matter has been transferred to the state police command for further investigation.



Police angle...



Asp Irene Ugbk, the state police spokesperson, who confirmed that the case has been handed over to them, disclosed that it the matter was all centred on visa procurement.



"We have the girl in our custody and she is giving us useful information to expand the scope of our investigation. The three guys who stabbed the complainant are still at large and we are working hard to arrest

See previous thread >>>> http://www.nairaland.com/4032967/joseph-odok-unical-lecturer-attacked

Thank your God say you no die Thank your God say you no die

u don turn to embassy.i no dey trust all these lectures

Nkor uyomke ndi kpong mkpo iban ami iyak, emung ewod fi oo !!

Am I d only one dAT dont undastand dis story? 1 Like

This man taught me History/phylosophy of science(gss)in ma yr1 1st semester..d topic ROBOTICS in particular

Gossiplover:

I wonder how some people think. You don't know a single thing about this man but you have concluded that he looks like a thief and he's telling a lie. Tell us the exact truth since you know what happened... maybe u are the lady that set him up sef







She is your fellow gossip blogger,blogging has turned to idle pplez job,huh! She is your fellow gossip blogger,blogging has turned to idle pplez job,huh!

When a Yoruba boy named #Olaniyi discovers what his name means in igbo language,,,,,,

Mr lecturer pls face your level I can not defend any lecturer in Nigeria I knew they are all dare devil so if anyone dealt with them I don't give a bleep the 2 two worst people in Nigeria are: police and Lecturer so Mr man go and treat yourself and sort your self out I don't belief your moonlight story.

I suspect foul play. Why first go to DSS instead of police?

nictech:

When a Yoruba boy named #Olaniyi discovers what his name means in igbo language,,,,,,



Oga leave story, we know the truth...you go pursue Babe wey belong to a Cultist and na the Nemesis be this, simple!!!