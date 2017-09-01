₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Joseph Odok, UNICAL Lecturer Attacked By Cult Boys (Photo)
|Joseph Odok: Lady Set Me Up For Assassination - Attacked UNICAL Lecturer by dainformant(m): 8:15pm On Sep 09
Joseph Odok, a lecturer at the University of Calabar who was attacked by some cult boys in Calabar, Cross River state capital on September 4th - has revealed he was set up for assassination by a lady. The lawyer and activist who was cut with machete and other weapons during the attack – shared the below on his Facebook account. .
I was never involved in any visa racketeering---Odok
"The girl that set me up for assassination claimed she was my student and needed counsel as whether to abandon school for a business in Dubai. She wanted to trade on human hair. I told her I have never traveled out of Nigeria nor have I ever done a transaction involving a Visa.
"I told her I could only make inquiries to assist her. I called a friend who asked for her age. He asked for her age and she said she was 28. He categorically told her that Visa cannot be guaranteed for a girl who is less than 30 according to Nigerian immigration laws. According to him, a girl who is less than 30 can only travel with a guardian or if she is married
"No money was involved or discussed. Our conversation was on phone and the security agencies are with the girl's phone, so truth can't be hidden because our communication can easily be investigated", Odok said.
Odok, had on Tuesday gone to the DSS office in Calabar to give his statement over the attack. He was never in detention as it was reported in some corners.
When contacted a few days later, the DSS responded by saying that the matter has been transferred to the state police command for further investigation.
Police angle...
Asp Irene Ugbk, the state police spokesperson, who confirmed that the case has been handed over to them, disclosed that it the matter was all centred on visa procurement.
"We have the girl in our custody and she is giving us useful information to expand the scope of our investigation. The three guys who stabbed the complainant are still at large and we are working hard to arrest them.
"Some online blogs qouted me wrongly and the state command is not pleased with that", Irene lamented.
Questions begging for answers..
Why is the girl still in custody and Odok is allowed to walk the street freely?
Why has she remained un-named since the ugly incident happened?
If Odok, according to some mis-guided information has been in Visa racketeering, why has the girl not mentioned the amount involved?
Conscience is an open wound and only truth can heal it.
You can only lie about the dead. Odok is alive and the truth will play out very soon.
Those trying to assassinate and blackmail his character have failed.
George Odok, I affirm him to represent what I told him in my interview with him
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/lady-set-assassination-unical-lecturer-attacked-cultists-reveals.html
See previous thread >>>> http://www.nairaland.com/4032967/joseph-odok-unical-lecturer-attacked
|Re: Joseph Odok: Lady Set Me Up For Assassination - Attacked UNICAL Lecturer by GloriaNinja(f): 8:21pm On Sep 09
HE EVEN LOOKS LIKE A THIEF, THERE IS MORE TO THIS rooster AND BULL STORY. HE MIGHT NOT BE SAYING THE EXACT TRUTH.
|Re: Joseph Odok: Lady Set Me Up For Assassination - Attacked UNICAL Lecturer by kingxsamz(m): 8:25pm On Sep 09
GloriaNinja:
stop commenting trash
|Re: Joseph Odok: Lady Set Me Up For Assassination - Attacked UNICAL Lecturer by sarrki(m): 8:27pm On Sep 09
Calabar should export tourism
Than exporting cultism
As at today calabar Top the chart on cultism and unnecessary killings
|Re: Joseph Odok: Lady Set Me Up For Assassination - Attacked UNICAL Lecturer by Gossiplover: 8:37pm On Sep 09
I wonder how some people think. You don't know a single thing about this man but you have concluded that he looks like a thief and he's telling a lie. Tell us the exact truth since you know what happened... maybe u are the lady that set him up sef
GloriaNinja:
|Re: Joseph Odok: Lady Set Me Up For Assassination - Attacked UNICAL Lecturer by Nutase(f): 8:55pm On Sep 09
|Re: Joseph Odok: Lady Set Me Up For Assassination - Attacked UNICAL Lecturer by Nemesis1: 9:46pm On Sep 09
Unless Police is being Police, they would have mentioned amounts involved
Even if it was a scam, next thing is not attempted murder
Think before you act
|Re: Joseph Odok: Lady Set Me Up For Assassination - Attacked UNICAL Lecturer by Omonph: 10:24pm On Sep 09
You don go chop her forbidden fruit Bai wetin
|Re: Joseph Odok: Lady Set Me Up For Assassination - Attacked UNICAL Lecturer by Krystaal(m): 10:24pm On Sep 09
Abeg there's more to this story jorh...are they talking to primary school kids?..the guy don chop puna con fail her
|Re: Joseph Odok: Lady Set Me Up For Assassination - Attacked UNICAL Lecturer by Akshow: 10:24pm On Sep 09
Wetin u do the lady?
|Re: Joseph Odok: Lady Set Me Up For Assassination - Attacked UNICAL Lecturer by lifestrong: 10:24pm On Sep 09
When you collect bribe and want to misbehave, "people bad pass u"
|Re: Joseph Odok: Lady Set Me Up For Assassination - Attacked UNICAL Lecturer by auntysimbiat(f): 10:25pm On Sep 09
Chei
|Re: Joseph Odok: Lady Set Me Up For Assassination - Attacked UNICAL Lecturer by favourmic(m): 10:25pm On Sep 09
|Re: Joseph Odok: Lady Set Me Up For Assassination - Attacked UNICAL Lecturer by Franco2017(m): 10:25pm On Sep 09
The storyline get as ebi
What did you do to her sir? Something deep must have hapoened between you two
What did you do to her sir? Something deep must have hapoened between you two
Check my signature for quality and durable furnitur
He should be grateful to GOD that he is alive, they would have wasted his life.
He should be grateful to GOD that he is alive, they would have wasted his life.
Considering doing a roof parapet?
check out price comparison between a concrete cast in suite against polystyrene parapet.
Polystyrene parapet is light weight and doesn't have much impact on the land.
excellent usage on swampy environment.
click below for more details.
http://www.nairaland.com/3726763/alternative-building-material-expanded-polystyrene/4
|Re: Joseph Odok: Lady Set Me Up For Assassination - Attacked UNICAL Lecturer by Jacksparr0w1207(m): 10:29pm On Sep 09
Gossiplover:Its Really sad
|Re: Joseph Odok: Lady Set Me Up For Assassination - Attacked UNICAL Lecturer by chukzyfcbb: 10:29pm On Sep 09
Usually this sort of case arise when a lecturer threatens to fail a student except she sleeps with him, or the deed has been done and he didn't award the necessary mark to her insteading seeking more "Flenjo" time.
Well I won't judge you yet until I hear the other side of the story from the girl.
Naso The holy book teach me
|Re: Joseph Odok: Lady Set Me Up For Assassination - Attacked UNICAL Lecturer by fk001: 10:31pm On Sep 09
Trust girls at your own peril
|Re: Joseph Odok: Lady Set Me Up For Assassination - Attacked UNICAL Lecturer by Badonasty(m): 10:31pm On Sep 09
dainformant:
Thank your God say you no die
|Re: Joseph Odok: Lady Set Me Up For Assassination - Attacked UNICAL Lecturer by EmperorSixtus(m): 10:35pm On Sep 09
u don turn to embassy.i no dey trust all these lectures
|Re: Joseph Odok: Lady Set Me Up For Assassination - Attacked UNICAL Lecturer by NtoAkwaIbom(m): 10:47pm On Sep 09
Nkor uyomke ndi kpong mkpo iban ami iyak, emung ewod fi oo !!
|Re: Joseph Odok: Lady Set Me Up For Assassination - Attacked UNICAL Lecturer by Nonywendy(m): 10:48pm On Sep 09
Am I d only one dAT dont undastand dis story?
|Re: Joseph Odok: Lady Set Me Up For Assassination - Attacked UNICAL Lecturer by phantom02: 10:59pm On Sep 09
This man taught me History/phylosophy of science(gss)in ma yr1 1st semester..d topic ROBOTICS in particular
|Re: Joseph Odok: Lady Set Me Up For Assassination - Attacked UNICAL Lecturer by MrHenshaw: 11:02pm On Sep 09
Gossiplover:
She is your fellow gossip blogger,blogging has turned to idle pplez job,huh!
|Re: Joseph Odok: Lady Set Me Up For Assassination - Attacked UNICAL Lecturer by nictech: 11:06pm On Sep 09
When a Yoruba boy named #Olaniyi discovers what his name means in igbo language,,,,,,
|Re: Joseph Odok: Lady Set Me Up For Assassination - Attacked UNICAL Lecturer by jrusky(m): 11:08pm On Sep 09
Mr lecturer pls face your level I can not defend any lecturer in Nigeria I knew they are all dare devil so if anyone dealt with them I don't give a bleep the 2 two worst people in Nigeria are: police and Lecturer so Mr man go and treat yourself and sort your self out I don't belief your moonlight story.
|Re: Joseph Odok: Lady Set Me Up For Assassination - Attacked UNICAL Lecturer by Max24: 11:09pm On Sep 09
I suspect foul play. Why first go to DSS instead of police?
|Re: Joseph Odok: Lady Set Me Up For Assassination - Attacked UNICAL Lecturer by blessedweapon(m): 11:11pm On Sep 09
nictech:
|Re: Joseph Odok: Lady Set Me Up For Assassination - Attacked UNICAL Lecturer by MaziEDOZIE: 11:25pm On Sep 09
Oga leave story, we know the truth...you go pursue Babe wey belong to a Cultist and na the Nemesis be this, simple!!!
|Re: Joseph Odok: Lady Set Me Up For Assassination - Attacked UNICAL Lecturer by MaziEDOZIE: 11:28pm On Sep 09
sarrki:...ok no be Rivers state again like you been dey say be before, na Calabar now? Na microscope I tk dey view all of una.
