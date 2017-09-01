Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Joseph Odok, UNICAL Lecturer Attacked By Cult Boys (Photo) (11080 Views)

He is being currently treated at an undisclosed hospital in Calabar.



Source; Joseph Odok, a lawyer, a social crusader and a lecturer in the University of Calabar was today attacked by some cult boys in Calabar, Cross River state capital. The man who was cut with machete and other weapons during the attack - was left seriously wounded by the hoodlums.



The poster below has a lot to say, I don't expect less in a ZOO.





Thank God they did'nt kill him



To the cult boys may 2yrs never be enough to clear their carry-over courses

These fools again 1 Like

may jail fall on them all 5 Likes

Chai.. What did he do to them though? 3 Likes

See lynching.

Na wa o...

Kai. Yeeparipa. See as dey balderdash this man body. Did dey even use plier to chop one of his knipples?

Handiwork of CARRYOVER,NFA crew.Bastards



He looks to me more like a local indigene than a lawyer.

Also, we are only informed about an act, not a suspected reason.

Looks like more to the story.

He looks to me more like a local indigene than a lawyer.

Also, we are only informed about an act, not a suspected reason.

Looks like more to the story.

Something don't just add up here...

may tractor fall on their scrotum 1 Like

Thank God his life is spared. I hate cultism 2 Likes

Too bad

people still engages in that unprofitable business ? nawa o 1 Like

Calabar with cult, thank God for his life

people still engages in that unprofitable business ? nawa o

i wish him quick recovery.

Proudly a malabite....

May jail fall on them



even the lecturer is cultis 1 Like

Round them all up, lock them in prison and throw the keys away .........

I'm not surprised, Unical have always been a den of cultism





The poster below has a lot to say, I don't expect less in a ZOO.

If Nigeria is a zoo, your folks are at the lowest end of the food chain.

thank God for your life. he should investigate within, he will have an idea on. who and who could be responsible. thus involve soldiers. I once did that in those days and I watched these cultist children suffer in military detention for over 6months. afterwards I transferred them to Kiri Kiri for 100k per month which their parents were paying.



after they assumed they begged me, I ensured they were expelled from the school and blacklisted by jamb to ensure no federal or state university or poly can take them and even if they do they will never go for youth service.



wanna know what happened afterwards?



anyway point is that, when you want to deal with ur enemy, finish him completely and even his family 2 Likes

Wtf is dis doing in front page eeh?

when our security in Nigeria is of low standard what do you expect?



the Government and the educational institution must come together and have a solution to this menace!

providing security in amidst of students and lectures can atleast reduce this mayhem around us and enforcing and taking quick action on these hooligans.



the earliar the government take action, the better!

Thank God for escape





The poster below has a lot to say, I don't expect less in a ZOO.

Did you just say calabar is also a zoo?

? Shun Cultism Wetin u do them? Shun Cultism