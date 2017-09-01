₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Joseph Odok, UNICAL Lecturer Attacked By Cult Boys (Photo) by dainformant(m): 8:43pm
Joseph Odok, a lawyer, a social crusader and a lecturer in the University of Calabar was today attacked by some cult boys in Calabar, Cross River state capital. The man who was cut with machete and other weapons during the attack - was left seriously wounded by the hoodlums.
He is being currently treated at an undisclosed hospital in Calabar.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/unical-lecturer-wounded-attack-cult-boys-today-calabar-photo.html
2 Likes
|Re: Joseph Odok, UNICAL Lecturer Attacked By Cult Boys (Photo) by stcool(m): 8:43pm
The poster below has a lot to say, I don't expect less in a ZOO.
3 Likes
|Re: Joseph Odok, UNICAL Lecturer Attacked By Cult Boys (Photo) by Evablizin(f): 8:45pm
Thank God they did'nt kill him
To the cult boys may 2yrs never be enough to clear their carry-over courses
9 Likes
|Re: Joseph Odok, UNICAL Lecturer Attacked By Cult Boys (Photo) by SHTFguy: 8:49pm
These fools again
1 Like
|Re: Joseph Odok, UNICAL Lecturer Attacked By Cult Boys (Photo) by mofeoluwadassah: 9:05pm
may jail fall on them all
5 Likes
|Re: Joseph Odok, UNICAL Lecturer Attacked By Cult Boys (Photo) by MadCow1: 10:00pm
Chai.. What did he do to them though?
3 Likes
|Re: Joseph Odok, UNICAL Lecturer Attacked By Cult Boys (Photo) by kennygee(f): 10:00pm
See lynching.
|Re: Joseph Odok, UNICAL Lecturer Attacked By Cult Boys (Photo) by countsparrow: 10:00pm
Na wa o...
|Re: Joseph Odok, UNICAL Lecturer Attacked By Cult Boys (Photo) by demsid(m): 10:01pm
Kai. Yeeparipa. See as dey balderdash this man body. Did dey even use plier to chop one of his knipples?
|Re: Joseph Odok, UNICAL Lecturer Attacked By Cult Boys (Photo) by ipobarecriminals: 10:01pm
Handiwork of CARRYOVER,NFA crew.Bastards
5 Likes
|Re: Joseph Odok, UNICAL Lecturer Attacked By Cult Boys (Photo) by Ayodejioak(m): 10:01pm
Something don't just add up here...
He looks to me more like a local indigene than a lawyer.
Also, we are only informed about an act, not a suspected reason.
Looks like more to the story.
|Re: Joseph Odok, UNICAL Lecturer Attacked By Cult Boys (Photo) by ordainbuzz: 10:02pm
may tractor fall on their scrotum
1 Like
|Re: Joseph Odok, UNICAL Lecturer Attacked By Cult Boys (Photo) by Amylights(f): 10:02pm
Thank God his life is spared. I hate cultism
2 Likes
|Re: Joseph Odok, UNICAL Lecturer Attacked By Cult Boys (Photo) by Ghokes(m): 10:02pm
Too bad
|Re: Joseph Odok, UNICAL Lecturer Attacked By Cult Boys (Photo) by kellyJames5(m): 10:02pm
people still engages in that unprofitable business ? nawa o
1 Like
|Re: Joseph Odok, UNICAL Lecturer Attacked By Cult Boys (Photo) by ufuosman(m): 10:02pm
Calabar with cult, thank God for his life
|Re: Joseph Odok, UNICAL Lecturer Attacked By Cult Boys (Photo) by kellyJames5(m): 10:02pm
|Re: Joseph Odok, UNICAL Lecturer Attacked By Cult Boys (Photo) by kellyJames5(m): 10:02pm
i wish him quick recovery.
|Re: Joseph Odok, UNICAL Lecturer Attacked By Cult Boys (Photo) by Zendinho: 10:02pm
Proudly a malabite....
|Re: Joseph Odok, UNICAL Lecturer Attacked By Cult Boys (Photo) by demsid(m): 10:02pm
May jail fall on them
|Re: Joseph Odok, UNICAL Lecturer Attacked By Cult Boys (Photo) by baike: 10:03pm
even the lecturer is cultis
1 Like
|Re: Joseph Odok, UNICAL Lecturer Attacked By Cult Boys (Photo) by Lexusgs430: 10:03pm
Round them all up, lock them in prison and throw the keys away .........
|Re: Joseph Odok, UNICAL Lecturer Attacked By Cult Boys (Photo) by KingBelieve: 10:03pm
I'm not surprised, Unical have always been a den of cultism
|Re: Joseph Odok, UNICAL Lecturer Attacked By Cult Boys (Photo) by EponOjuku: 10:03pm
stcool:
If Nigeria is a zoo, your folks are at the lowest end of the food chain.
5 Likes
|Re: Joseph Odok, UNICAL Lecturer Attacked By Cult Boys (Photo) by Gourdoinc(m): 10:03pm
thank God for your life. he should investigate within, he will have an idea on. who and who could be responsible. thus involve soldiers. I once did that in those days and I watched these cultist children suffer in military detention for over 6months. afterwards I transferred them to Kiri Kiri for 100k per month which their parents were paying.
after they assumed they begged me, I ensured they were expelled from the school and blacklisted by jamb to ensure no federal or state university or poly can take them and even if they do they will never go for youth service.
wanna know what happened afterwards?
anyway point is that, when you want to deal with ur enemy, finish him completely and even his family
2 Likes
|Re: Joseph Odok, UNICAL Lecturer Attacked By Cult Boys (Photo) by EbubeDam: 10:06pm
Wtf is dis doing in front page eeh?
|Re: Joseph Odok, UNICAL Lecturer Attacked By Cult Boys (Photo) by chichijas(m): 10:06pm
when our security in Nigeria is of low standard what do you expect?
the Government and the educational institution must come together and have a solution to this menace!
providing security in amidst of students and lectures can atleast reduce this mayhem around us and enforcing and taking quick action on these hooligans.
the earliar the government take action, the better!
|Re: Joseph Odok, UNICAL Lecturer Attacked By Cult Boys (Photo) by Ndidikante: 10:06pm
Thank God for escape
|Re: Joseph Odok, UNICAL Lecturer Attacked By Cult Boys (Photo) by nairanaira12: 10:07pm
stcool:
Did you just say calabar is also a zoo?
|Re: Joseph Odok, UNICAL Lecturer Attacked By Cult Boys (Photo) by Deffymanu: 10:07pm
Wetin u do them? Shun Cultism
|Re: Joseph Odok, UNICAL Lecturer Attacked By Cult Boys (Photo) by thestevens: 10:07pm
Do people still have time for cultism?, lazy mind.
