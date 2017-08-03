Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / TD Jakes Traces Igbo Roots, Visits Nigeria (Photos) (6234 Views)

[PHOTOS] American Mega Pastor, TD Jakes, Traces Igbo Roots, Visits Nigeria / Bishop T.D Jakes And Wife, Serita, Recreate Their 23-Year-Old Picture / Adeboye & Oyedepo At Pentecostal Fellowship Of Nigeria (pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





As posted on her Facebook wall on Friday, Mrs. Ifeanyi Adefarasin of the House on the Rock Church, notes that the bishop of The Potter’s House, a nondenominational American mega church, stepped on Nigerian soil for the first time this week.



According to his Wikipedia biography, T.D. Jakes, as he is popularly known, was born in South Charleston, West Virginia on June 9, 1957 and grew up in Vandalia, attending local Baptist churches.



Jakes spent his teenage years caring for his invalid father and working in local industries, the site says.



Concerning Jake’s Igbo root, Ifeanyi Adefarasin writes, “Since tracing his roots back to the Igbo land in Nigeria, it was Bishop Thomas Dexter Jakes’ first time stepping on the Nigerian soil, with the knowledge that this is where he truly comes from.



“It was a special honour for me in particular, as a native sister, to present TD Jakes with a copy of Nigeria, Our Heritage…Our Commonwealth.



Welcome home! “Okeosisi – Umunne gi na asi gi nno.”



www.punchng.com/american-mega-pastor-td-jakes-traces-igbo-roots-visits-nigeria/ American pastor, author and filmmaker, Bishop Thomas Dexter Jakes, has reportedly traced his roots to Nigeria, where he has discovered that he is actually Igbo.As posted on her Facebook wall on Friday, Mrs. Ifeanyi Adefarasin of the House on the Rock Church, notes that the bishop of The Potter’s House, a nondenominational American mega church, stepped on Nigerian soil for the first time this week.According to his Wikipedia biography, T.D. Jakes, as he is popularly known, was born in South Charleston, West Virginia on June 9, 1957 and grew up in Vandalia, attending local Baptist churches.Jakes spent his teenage years caring for his invalid father and working in local industries, the site says.Concerning Jake’s Igbo root, Ifeanyi Adefarasin writes, “Since tracing his roots back to the Igbo land in Nigeria, it was Bishop Thomas Dexter Jakes’ first time stepping on the Nigerian soil, with the knowledge that this is where he truly comes from.“It was a special honour for me in particular, as a native sister, to present TD Jakes with a copy of Nigeria, Our Heritage…Our Commonwealth.Welcome home! “Okeosisi – Umunne gi na asi gi nno.” 3 Likes

See time wen person get. Anyway, e no mean. Igbos accept everything, especially Jews.

that's wonderful 6 Likes

Oh! Well... 1 Like

His ancestral lineage was traced to the Onuigwe family in Aguluezechukwu, Aguata LGA of present day Anambra state.



Incidentally, the Onuigwe family has a history of producing pastors, Rev. O.C Dominic, founder and G.O of National evangelical Movement being also an Onuigwe. 9 Likes

HE LOOKS LIKE AN IGBO man HE LOOKS LIKE AN IGBO man 15 Likes 1 Share

hurricane don dey pursue them...na now you know sey u go trace your roots abi? pls go back oh. we dont take refugees 10 Likes

u are welcome, but no going back to ur root

GloriaNinja:

HE LOOKS LIKE AN IGBO man

There are people in America that will need DNA to trace where they are from. There are others that should not waste money doing DNA test....TD Jakes does not need a test, his Ibo blood stares you in the face. There are people in America that will need DNA to trace where they are from. There are others that should not waste money doing DNA test....TD Jakes does not need a test, his Ibo blood stares you in the face. 7 Likes

While he is tracing his roots to an African tribe, he should be informed that the very same African tribe suffers inferiority complex and have been begging to be accepted as Jews.



It ended in a disgraceful rejection of the wannabes who have no pride of their own African heritage. 9 Likes 1 Share

Waiting for kalagu descendants of ewedu to come and pollute the thread as usual 8 Likes

sleeknick:

hurricane don dey pursue them...na now you know sey u go trace your roots abi? pls go back oh. we dont take refugees the gods of men are like the God they preach: absent when you are needed. the gods of men are like the God they preach: absent when you are needed.

Hahahahah... Afonja go con begin jealous because bishop no trace im root to their leanage Them go derail this thread with hate speeches 12 Likes 1 Share

ImperialYoruba:





There are people in America that will need DNA to trace where they are from. There are others that should not waste money doing DNA test....TD Jakes does not need a test, his Ibo blood stares you in the face. ABSOLUTELY ABSOLUTELY

Welcome home, nwanne. 1 Like

So this man na biafran 2 Likes

He came to preach, not to trace igbo roots, Nigerians. T.D. Jakes has longed known his roots for over seven years now..Abeg, hype 4 Likes

Waoh! nice one



cheapest offers on installation of stamped concrete......



offer lasts till Wednesday 13, 2017.



call 08136276104.



#4,500/sq. metre.



All materials and labor inclusive.



4 inches thickness with wire mesh,



imported materials



nobody does it better..........!

He's a BIAFRAN 1 Like

Tochukwu David Jakes. On behalf of my fellow Biafrans, I welcome you. 2 Likes

No wonder he looks igboish like lala

Another one please... We know this before. Now their head will swell up.

Are you guys kidding me? This news/information is nearly ten years old now.





O pari

Josephjnr:

See time wen person get. Anyway, e no mean. Igbos accept everything, especially Jews.



akpa amu jaki. akpa amu jaki. 1 Like

His DNA traces him to Arochukwu cluster

He is a friend and an elder brother. Love u sir. Avoid Nnamdi Kanu and the Ipob miscreants however. 2 Likes

no doubt

nawa

Let the hate comments commence

Same bishop that has been coming to winners chapel , am not understanding? Is he coming for the first time to Nigeria? Capital no. Then why is the post saying such? Something is wrong somewhere.