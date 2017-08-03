₦airaland Forum

TD Jakes Traces Igbo Roots, Visits Nigeria (Photos) by Masterclass32: 10:49pm On Sep 09
American pastor, author and filmmaker, Bishop Thomas Dexter Jakes, has reportedly traced his roots to Nigeria, where he has discovered that he is actually Igbo.

As posted on her Facebook wall on Friday, Mrs. Ifeanyi Adefarasin of the House on the Rock Church, notes that the bishop of The Potter’s House, a nondenominational American mega church, stepped on Nigerian soil for the first time this week.

According to his Wikipedia biography, T.D. Jakes, as he is popularly known, was born in South Charleston, West Virginia on June 9, 1957 and grew up in Vandalia, attending local Baptist churches.

Jakes spent his teenage years caring for his invalid father and working in local industries, the site says.

Concerning Jake’s Igbo root, Ifeanyi Adefarasin writes, “Since tracing his roots back to the Igbo land in Nigeria, it was Bishop Thomas Dexter Jakes’ first time stepping on the Nigerian soil, with the knowledge that this is where he truly comes from.

“It was a special honour for me in particular, as a native sister, to present TD Jakes with a copy of Nigeria, Our Heritage…Our Commonwealth.

Welcome home! “Okeosisi – Umunne gi na asi gi nno.”

www.punchng.com/american-mega-pastor-td-jakes-traces-igbo-roots-visits-nigeria/

Re: TD Jakes Traces Igbo Roots, Visits Nigeria (Photos) by Josephjnr(m): 10:53pm On Sep 09
See time wen person get. Anyway, e no mean. Igbos accept everything, especially Jews.
Re: TD Jakes Traces Igbo Roots, Visits Nigeria (Photos) by ritababe(f): 11:03pm On Sep 09
that's wonderful

Re: TD Jakes Traces Igbo Roots, Visits Nigeria (Photos) by royalamour(m): 11:09pm On Sep 09
Oh! Well...

Re: TD Jakes Traces Igbo Roots, Visits Nigeria (Photos) by luvinhubby(m): 11:11pm On Sep 09
His ancestral lineage was traced to the Onuigwe family in Aguluezechukwu, Aguata LGA of present day Anambra state.

Incidentally, the Onuigwe family has a history of producing pastors, Rev. O.C Dominic, founder and G.O of National evangelical Movement being also an Onuigwe.

Re: TD Jakes Traces Igbo Roots, Visits Nigeria (Photos) by GloriaNinja(f): 11:12pm On Sep 09
undecided HE LOOKS LIKE AN IGBO man

Re: TD Jakes Traces Igbo Roots, Visits Nigeria (Photos) by sleeknick: 11:13pm On Sep 09
hurricane don dey pursue them...na now you know sey u go trace your roots abi? pls go back oh. we dont take refugees grin

Re: TD Jakes Traces Igbo Roots, Visits Nigeria (Photos) by Joshuasaintiago: 11:20pm On Sep 09
u are welcome, but no going back to ur root
Re: TD Jakes Traces Igbo Roots, Visits Nigeria (Photos) by ImperialYoruba: 11:23pm On Sep 09
GloriaNinja:
undecided HE LOOKS LIKE AN IGBO man

There are people in America that will need DNA to trace where they are from. There are others that should not waste money doing DNA test....TD Jakes does not need a test, his Ibo blood stares you in the face. grin

Re: TD Jakes Traces Igbo Roots, Visits Nigeria (Photos) by Throwback: 11:30pm On Sep 09
While he is tracing his roots to an African tribe, he should be informed that the very same African tribe suffers inferiority complex and have been begging to be accepted as Jews.

It ended in a disgraceful rejection of the wannabes who have no pride of their own African heritage.

Re: TD Jakes Traces Igbo Roots, Visits Nigeria (Photos) by paBuhari(m): 11:32pm On Sep 09
Waiting for kalagu descendants of ewedu to come and pollute the thread as usual grin grin

Re: TD Jakes Traces Igbo Roots, Visits Nigeria (Photos) by Martinez19(m): 11:32pm On Sep 09
sleeknick:
hurricane don dey pursue them...na now you know sey u go trace your roots abi? pls go back oh. we dont take refugees grin
grin grin grin grin the gods of men are like the God they preach: absent when you are needed.
Re: TD Jakes Traces Igbo Roots, Visits Nigeria (Photos) by Limitless72(m): 11:58pm On Sep 09
Hahahahah... Afonja go con begin jealous because bishop no trace im root to their leanage Them go derail this thread with hate speeches

Re: TD Jakes Traces Igbo Roots, Visits Nigeria (Photos) by GloriaNinja(f): 3:36am
ImperialYoruba:


There are people in America that will need DNA to trace where they are from. There are others that should not waste money doing DNA test....TD Jakes does not need a test, his Ibo blood stares you in the face. grin
ABSOLUTELY
Re: TD Jakes Traces Igbo Roots, Visits Nigeria (Photos) by Masterclass32: 7:20am
Welcome home, nwanne.

Re: TD Jakes Traces Igbo Roots, Visits Nigeria (Photos) by loadedvibes: 3:14pm
So this man na biafran

Re: TD Jakes Traces Igbo Roots, Visits Nigeria (Photos) by supersystemsng: 3:15pm
He came to preach, not to trace igbo roots, Nigerians. T.D. Jakes has longed known his roots for over seven years now..Abeg, hype

Waoh! nice one
Waoh! nice one

Re: TD Jakes Traces Igbo Roots, Visits Nigeria (Photos) by Chascop: 3:15pm
He's a BIAFRAN

Re: TD Jakes Traces Igbo Roots, Visits Nigeria (Photos) by chinoxstock: 3:17pm
Tochukwu David Jakes. On behalf of my fellow Biafrans, I welcome you.

Re: TD Jakes Traces Igbo Roots, Visits Nigeria (Photos) by IYANGBALI: 3:17pm
No wonder he looks igboish like lala
Re: TD Jakes Traces Igbo Roots, Visits Nigeria (Photos) by Kingluqman89(m): 3:18pm
Another one please... We know this before. Now their head will swell up.
Re: TD Jakes Traces Igbo Roots, Visits Nigeria (Photos) by Icon79(m): 3:18pm
Are you guys kidding me? This news/information is nearly ten years old now.


O pari
Re: TD Jakes Traces Igbo Roots, Visits Nigeria (Photos) by Ekwekwe1(m): 3:18pm
Josephjnr:
See time wen person get. Anyway, e no mean. Igbos accept everything, especially Jews.


akpa amu jaki.

Re: TD Jakes Traces Igbo Roots, Visits Nigeria (Photos) by mesoprogress(m): 3:19pm
His DNA traces him to Arochukwu cluster
Re: TD Jakes Traces Igbo Roots, Visits Nigeria (Photos) by sgtponzihater1(m): 3:19pm
He is a friend and an elder brother. Love u sir. Avoid Nnamdi Kanu and the Ipob miscreants however.

Re: TD Jakes Traces Igbo Roots, Visits Nigeria (Photos) by paschal9(m): 3:19pm
no doubt
Re: TD Jakes Traces Igbo Roots, Visits Nigeria (Photos) by pointstores(m): 3:20pm
nawa
Re: TD Jakes Traces Igbo Roots, Visits Nigeria (Photos) by Shortyy(f): 3:21pm
Let the hate comments commence
Re: TD Jakes Traces Igbo Roots, Visits Nigeria (Photos) by priceaction: 3:21pm
Same bishop that has been coming to winners chapel , am not understanding? Is he coming for the first time to Nigeria? Capital no. Then why is the post saying such? Something is wrong somewhere.
Re: TD Jakes Traces Igbo Roots, Visits Nigeria (Photos) by amjoseph19: 3:21pm
sleeknick:
hurricane don dey pursue them...na now you know sey u go trace your roots abi? pls go back oh. we dont take refugees grin
He said he is from Igbo region not ogbomoso.

