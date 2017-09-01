

Nollywood Actress Annie Idibia recently shared a video of a lady dancing in a club on social media and expressed her disgust at the skimpy outfit worn by the lady.



Shortly after, actor IK Ogbonna’s wife, Sonia, made a post about people intruding on the privacy of others by recording videos of them and putting it on social media.



This led many to conclude that Sonia’s post was targeted at Annie.



Now, in an interview with PUNCH's Sunday Scoop, she said;



“That is absolute nonsense. Some bloggers nowadays create issues so they can stay relevant. Annie is an amazing human being and she can never come to my mind in a negative context.



I wasn’t even aware that she posted any form of video. I follow only a couple of people on Snapchat and I normally use the platform to promote my personal businesses,”

Sharing her thoughts on whether permission should be sought before taking pictures and recording videos in public places, she said;



“Pictures and videos can make beautiful memories. However, we should always respect one another.



No one has the right to capture anyone without their freewill, awareness and agreement. No one likes to feel like they are being spied on.”

On whether her privacy has ever been violated in that manner, she said,



“Definitely, and that is why I decided to write about it on my page. Every human being goes through different things in life at different points in time and that is one of the main reasons privacy needs to be respected at all times.



But I cannot get embarrassed in cyber world.”



see more at >> Nollywood Actress Annie Idibia recently shared a video of a lady dancing in a club on social media and expressed her disgust at the skimpy outfit worn by the lady.Shortly after, actor IK Ogbonna’s wife, Sonia, made a post about people intruding on the privacy of others by recording videos of them and putting it on social media.This led many to conclude that Sonia’s post was targeted at Annie.Now, in an interview with PUNCH's Sunday Scoop, she said;“That is absolute nonsense. Some bloggers nowadays create issues so they can stay relevant. Annie is an amazing human being and she can never come to my mind in a negative context.I wasn’t even aware that she posted any form of video. I follow only a couple of people on Snapchat and I normally use the platform to promote my personal businesses,”Sharing her thoughts on whether permission should be sought before taking pictures and recording videos in public places, she said;“Pictures and videos can make beautiful memories. However, we should always respect one another.No one has the right to capture anyone without their freewill, awareness and agreement. No one likes to feel like they are being spied on.”On whether her privacy has ever been violated in that manner, she said,“Definitely, and that is why I decided to write about it on my page. Every human being goes through different things in life at different points in time and that is one of the main reasons privacy needs to be respected at all times.But I cannot get embarrassed in cyber world.”see more at >> https://www.celebsnest.com.ng/didnt-attack-annie-idibia-ik-ogbonnas-wife-sonia-reveals/ 1 Like