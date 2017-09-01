₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
"I Didn't Attack Annie Idibia"– Sonia Ogbonna
Nollywood Actress Annie Idibia recently shared a video of a lady dancing in a club on social media and expressed her disgust at the skimpy outfit worn by the lady.
Shortly after, actor IK Ogbonna’s wife, Sonia, made a post about people intruding on the privacy of others by recording videos of them and putting it on social media.
This led many to conclude that Sonia’s post was targeted at Annie.
Now, in an interview with PUNCH's Sunday Scoop, she said;
“That is absolute nonsense. Some bloggers nowadays create issues so they can stay relevant. Annie is an amazing human being and she can never come to my mind in a negative context.
I wasn’t even aware that she posted any form of video. I follow only a couple of people on Snapchat and I normally use the platform to promote my personal businesses,”
Sharing her thoughts on whether permission should be sought before taking pictures and recording videos in public places, she said;
“Pictures and videos can make beautiful memories. However, we should always respect one another.
No one has the right to capture anyone without their freewill, awareness and agreement. No one likes to feel like they are being spied on.”
On whether her privacy has ever been violated in that manner, she said,
“Definitely, and that is why I decided to write about it on my page. Every human being goes through different things in life at different points in time and that is one of the main reasons privacy needs to be respected at all times.
But I cannot get embarrassed in cyber world.”
|Re: “I Didn't Attack Annie Idibia”– Sonia Ogbonna by ojingbe(m): 2:46pm
Lol. What's that called
|Re: “I Didn't Attack Annie Idibia”– Sonia Ogbonna by IgedeBushBoy(m): 6:50pm
Internet: say something today, deny it tomorrow.
She must have received some behind - the - scene bashing
|Re: “I Didn't Attack Annie Idibia”– Sonia Ogbonna by Johngla(m): 6:50pm
A
|Re: “I Didn't Attack Annie Idibia”– Sonia Ogbonna by Mavin1: 6:51pm
This babe fine sha
|Re: “I Didn't Attack Annie Idibia”– Sonia Ogbonna by Babachukwu: 6:51pm
She is afraid of trouble....... Blame bloggers any way
|Re: “I Didn't Attack Annie Idibia”– Sonia Ogbonna by lelvin(m): 6:51pm
Who is this one?
|Re: “I Didn't Attack Annie Idibia”– Sonia Ogbonna by Teewhy2: 6:51pm
Damage control we understand when you talk against someone married to one of the most influential person in the entertainment industry.
What she said is correct from a point as people just take people's picture and publish it on the net without their consent. All in the name to trend
|Re: “I Didn't Attack Annie Idibia”– Sonia Ogbonna by Souljeezy(m): 6:52pm
Annie idibia?is she related to 2face idibia?
Dis is wat happens wen u post all ur fvcking opinions on social media..
Pipo dat ur opinion did nt concern will nw carry ur matter for head like dreadlocks
|Re: “I Didn't Attack Annie Idibia”– Sonia Ogbonna by olori98(f): 6:52pm
OK...
|Re: “I Didn't Attack Annie Idibia”– Sonia Ogbonna by Collins0609(m): 6:52pm
K
|Re: “I Didn't Attack Annie Idibia”– Sonia Ogbonna by emeijeh(m): 6:53pm
Na wah o.......
Everyone wants to be heard these days
It's non of my business sha
|Re: “I Didn't Attack Annie Idibia”– Sonia Ogbonna by JON01: 6:53pm
lelvin:
Bros I taya oo
|Re: “I Didn't Attack Annie Idibia”– Sonia Ogbonna by modelmike7(m): 6:54pm
Na una sabi
|Re: “I Didn't Attack Annie Idibia”– Sonia Ogbonna by Avalon316: 6:54pm
Sd
|Re: “I Didn't Attack Annie Idibia”– Sonia Ogbonna by medolab90(m): 6:55pm
Smh as if the attack as physical
|Re: “I Didn't Attack Annie Idibia”– Sonia Ogbonna by Vivly(f): 6:55pm
Jobless wives
Pushing feminism back a 100 years
|Re: “I Didn't Attack Annie Idibia”– Sonia Ogbonna by maryjan8(f): 6:56pm
Ok
|Re: “I Didn't Attack Annie Idibia”– Sonia Ogbonna by jackpowell: 6:57pm
We've heard
|Re: “I Didn't Attack Annie Idibia”– Sonia Ogbonna by Slayer2: 6:57pm
Lol she don stay naija sotay she don resemble igbo babe... She make sense finish sha.
Ik get eye nor be small.
|Re: “I Didn't Attack Annie Idibia”– Sonia Ogbonna by Sniper12: 6:59pm
No one cares
|Re: “I Didn't Attack Annie Idibia”– Sonia Ogbonna by babyfaceafrica: 7:03pm
Noted..next
|Re: “I Didn't Attack Annie Idibia”– Sonia Ogbonna by kittykollinxx(m): 7:08pm
attack or no attack she's correct on this "No one has the right to capture anyone without their freewill, awareness and agreement. No one likes to feel like they are being spied on.”
|Re: “I Didn't Attack Annie Idibia”– Sonia Ogbonna by justi4jesu(f): 7:11pm
|Re: “I Didn't Attack Annie Idibia”– Sonia Ogbonna by Queenserah26(f): 7:11pm
I don hear
|Re: “I Didn't Attack Annie Idibia”– Sonia Ogbonna by megareal(f): 7:17pm
It is a wa.
|Re: “I Didn't Attack Annie Idibia”– Sonia Ogbonna by cerowo(f): 7:17pm
Bloggers succeeded in twisting what she said. Man must wack
|Re: “I Didn't Attack Annie Idibia”– Sonia Ogbonna by steveyoungwealth: 7:23pm
oh I see
|Re: “I Didn't Attack Annie Idibia”– Sonia Ogbonna by buchi16(f): 7:27pm
she is so pretty...
