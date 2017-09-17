₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,879,263 members, 3,795,327 topics. Date: Sunday, 17 September 2017 at 12:42 AM

My Ex-Girlfriend Named Her Child All My Names Just Because She Loved Me - Family - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / My Ex-Girlfriend Named Her Child All My Names Just Because She Loved Me (24057 Views)

My Wife Denies Me Sex Just Because Her Mum Is Around. / Conversation Between A Mother And Her Child Who Caught Her Cheating On His Dad. / Lady Breastfeeds Her Child During Her Wedding Ceremony - Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (Reply) (Go Down)

My Ex-Girlfriend Named Her Child All My Names Just Because She Loved Me by DabLord: 2:56am On Sep 11
I am an introvert. My ex wooed me. My relationship with her was going on perfectly until she told me that she doesn't loved me, I was angry to the extend it leads to her and my family quarrelling 5years ago. I broke up with her, along the line she and her family reconciled with my family (except me because i don't want anything to bring us together again).

She was impregnated by another guy last year, so she gave birth last two week Thursday.

All my family members went to her visited her at the hospital (except i). She did her naming ceremony which i was invited but i didn't attend but she named her new born baby my names because she still love me (which my elder brother told me she told him). I felt bad after hearing that.

Should i visit her just to say hi or i sholdnt?
Please dont mind my english, I am familiar with french more than english..

Please I need a mature advice, kindly move it to the front page

17 Likes 2 Shares

Re: My Ex-Girlfriend Named Her Child All My Names Just Because She Loved Me by Nwodosis(m): 3:26am On Sep 11
From your story which definitely will have behind the scene, I advice you pay her a visit and confirm if that child isn't yours my dear.

107 Likes 2 Shares

Re: My Ex-Girlfriend Named Her Child All My Names Just Because She Loved Me by Zeze06(m): 3:29am On Sep 11
cry

She was "impregnated" by another guy or she got married Was she a "lowlife" undecided

12 Likes

Re: My Ex-Girlfriend Named Her Child All My Names Just Because She Loved Me by DabLord: 3:39am On Sep 11
Zeze06:
cry

She was "impregnated" by another guy or she got married Was she a "lowlife" undecided
she didnt get married,she is just like the normal Nigeria girls with numerous boyfriend

65 Likes 3 Shares

Re: My Ex-Girlfriend Named Her Child All My Names Just Because She Loved Me by DabLord: 3:41am On Sep 11
Nwodosis:
I advice you pay her a visit and confirm if that child isn't yours my dear.
Never,i didnt have sex with her even though we romance each other

3 Likes

Re: My Ex-Girlfriend Named Her Child All My Names Just Because She Loved Me by Nwodosis(m): 3:52am On Sep 11
DabLord:
Never,i didnt have sex with her even though we romance each other
Very weak defence in the High Court of Konji.

336 Likes 14 Shares

Re: My Ex-Girlfriend Named Her Child All My Names Just Because She Loved Me by BlackDBagba: 3:53am On Sep 11
évidemment toujours amoureux de vous mais tu n'aimais pas vraiment tu l'as juste utilisée pour la romance.

la prochaine fois woo votre chic.

11 Likes 1 Share

Re: My Ex-Girlfriend Named Her Child All My Names Just Because She Loved Me by DabLord: 4:10am On Sep 11
BlackDBagba:

évidemment toujours amoureux de vous mais tu n'aimais pas vraiment tu l'as juste utilisée pour la romance.

la prochaine fois woo votre chic.
I can speaks french,yoruba and hausa but i cant understand it properly

13 Likes 2 Shares

Re: My Ex-Girlfriend Named Her Child All My Names Just Because She Loved Me by Zeze06(m): 4:22am On Sep 11
Stop associating yourself with an Ex who has become worthless.... embarassed

DabLord:
she didnt get married,she is just like the normal Nigeria girls with numerous before

43 Likes 1 Share

Re: My Ex-Girlfriend Named Her Child All My Names Just Because She Loved Me by KELVINXY: 5:38am On Sep 11
Zeze06:
Stop associating yourself with an Ex who has become worthless.... embarassed

Op this is the answer u seek
Or
She will soon be forced on u

36 Likes 1 Share

Re: My Ex-Girlfriend Named Her Child All My Names Just Because She Loved Me by Florblu(f): 6:04am On Sep 11
The lady is as confused as I am right now She loves you yet she get paid by another man What a world!

2 Likes

Re: My Ex-Girlfriend Named Her Child All My Names Just Because She Loved Me by Richy4(m): 6:13am On Sep 11
Pls kindly let the sleeping dogs lie...

Except if you yourself have caught the feelings again really bad... That u needed her like you needed an oxygen...U know like the old school song " no air" by Jordan spark

If not, pls stay on your lane... Do not rekindle what you cannot finish..

I am kinda curious though.....If u go there, what are u going there as? Family friend?... Lover?... Ex...? father..? pls tag yourself for me

17 Likes 2 Shares

Re: My Ex-Girlfriend Named Her Child All My Names Just Because She Loved Me by Zeze06(m): 6:15am On Sep 11
Its even very difficult for me to walk with a girl on the street, (or even associate myself with a girl), unless she's a "complete package" How much less "stray" girls... cry


But if your ex is intelligent and cool you can stay in touch, someday who knows, things might get even....


KELVINXY:

Op this is the answer u seek
Or
She will soon be forced on u

1 Like

Re: My Ex-Girlfriend Named Her Child All My Names Just Because She Loved Me by BlackDBagba: 8:00am On Sep 11
You didn't really like her and used her for 'romance'.

Next time, woo your chic.

Better?

DabLord:
I can speaks french,yoruba and hausa but i cant understand it properly
Re: My Ex-Girlfriend Named Her Child All My Names Just Because She Loved Me by eezeribe(m): 12:13pm On Sep 11
DabLord:
I can speaks french,yoruba and hausa but i cant understand it properly
But you said we should not mind your English, because you are more familiar with French and now you didn't understand the simple French he wrote...
That means you are not really good in any of the languages in written form...

101 Likes 3 Shares

Re: My Ex-Girlfriend Named Her Child All My Names Just Because She Loved Me by Christane(m): 3:53pm On Sep 11
lol ..wicked u

1 Like 1 Share

Re: My Ex-Girlfriend Named Her Child All My Names Just Because She Loved Me by Christane(m): 3:57pm On Sep 11
or ur d*ck no dy work?
Re: My Ex-Girlfriend Named Her Child All My Names Just Because She Loved Me by TonyeBarcanista(m): 12:04am On Sep 12
DabLord:
she didnt get married,she is just like the normal Nigeria girls with numerous boyfriend
OP show mercy on our sisters

31 Likes

Re: My Ex-Girlfriend Named Her Child All My Names Just Because She Loved Me by 9japrof(m): 5:13am On Sep 12
Bros the babe don dey use your mind dey play ludo, very soon she's manipulating you to come shoulder her responsibility of she and the child all in the guise of love.

Keep us updated sha cos I know you would soon be coming back to get more advice from nairaland

13 Likes 1 Share

Re: My Ex-Girlfriend Named Her Child All My Names Just Because She Loved Me by Nobody: 9:27am On Sep 12
Don't mind her, continue with your life and don't look back.
She is just trying to manipulate you into getting closer..
If you get to her, the next child will be yours..

3 Likes

Re: My Ex-Girlfriend Named Her Child All My Names Just Because She Loved Me by Marvyx(m): 2:56pm On Sep 12
Florblu:
The lady is as confused as I am right now
She loves you yet she get paid by another man
What a world!

We know na.. Na una way.. Very Confused gender angry

@OP... Go and see her if it makes you feel better and let her live her life.

1 Like

Re: My Ex-Girlfriend Named Her Child All My Names Just Because She Loved Me by Surulady: 1:56pm On Sep 13
DabLord:
she didnt get married,she is just like the normal Nigeria girls with numerous boyfriend
waow :othat means ur sisters also have dozens of boyfriend including ur Aunties :Dpls I hope ur mom is not a Nigeria woman else u need to check if ur father is ur real father o
O de oshi lipsrsealed
Coman beat me, am in paris

13 Likes

Re: My Ex-Girlfriend Named Her Child All My Names Just Because She Loved Me by personal59(m): 3:09pm On Sep 13
DabLord:
she didn't get married,she is just like the normal Nigeria girls with numerous boyfriend
please where did you get this assertion from that "Normal Nigerian girls av numerous bf"
hun ans me o

5 Likes

Re: My Ex-Girlfriend Named Her Child All My Names Just Because She Loved Me by babyfaceafrica: 10:38pm On Sep 13
Move on bro..there are better ladies out there

2 Likes

Re: My Ex-Girlfriend Named Her Child All My Names Just Because She Loved Me by MizAijay(f): 6:21pm On Sep 14
DabLord:
she didnt get married,she is just like the normal Nigeria girls with numerous boyfriend

The normal Nigerian girl don't have numerous boyfriends so don't be silly ok?

17 Likes 1 Share

Re: My Ex-Girlfriend Named Her Child All My Names Just Because She Loved Me by TheEminentLaity: 6:58pm On Sep 14
Then how was she your girlfriend? undecided My friend go and sleep. She just trying to get to you ... let go of the salt too. You are most likely the only one with a grudge ... she is getting laid and naming beautiful babies. Guess who becomes grumpy and gets the wrinkles in the end? cheesy You're damn right! grin
DabLord:
Never,i didnt have sex with her even though we romance each other

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: My Ex-Girlfriend Named Her Child All My Names Just Because She Loved Me by DabLord: 9:27am On Sep 15
TheEminentLaity:
Then how was she your girlfriend? undecided My friend go and sleep. She just trying to get to you ... let go of the salt too. You are most likely the only one with a grudge ... she is getting laid and naming beautiful babies. Guess who becomes grumpy and gets the wrinkles in the end? cheesy You're damn right! grin
She offered me sex but i don't trust her and i'm a kind of guy who don't put condom in my wallet that's why i didn't have sex with her

1 Like

Re: My Ex-Girlfriend Named Her Child All My Names Just Because She Loved Me by DabLord: 9:30am On Sep 15
MizAijay:


The normal Nigerian girl don't have numerous boyfriends so don't be silly ok?
Then prove me wrong

1 Like

Re: My Ex-Girlfriend Named Her Child All My Names Just Because She Loved Me by TheEminentLaity: 10:39am On Sep 15
Condoms aren't so far away I would like to believe. Anyway, your thread suggests that you are still into her but intuition tells you that it would be a bad decision re-uniting. You're too emotionally invested in her for someone you didn't sleep with for my liking.

I think women connect more with people they've slept with, esp when there's a baby involved, as opposed to one they haven't even done anything with like you... Except the baby daddy is a complete lunatic, I don't think you'll be placed higher that's why I think she's playing games with you. She likes you, yes but that's where it ends.


DabLord:
She offered me sex but i don't trust her and i'm a kind of guy who don't put condom in my wallet that's why i didn't have sex with her

3 Likes

Re: My Ex-Girlfriend Named Her Child All My Names Just Because She Loved Me by Oma307: 7:38pm On Sep 15
Florblu:
The lady is as confused as I am right now
She loves you yet she get paid by another man
What a world!
pls what then do a lady want in a relationship? Maybe as a lady can give me the possibly answer.
Re: My Ex-Girlfriend Named Her Child All My Names Just Because She Loved Me by Florblu(f): 9:40pm On Sep 15
Oma307:

pls what then do a lady want in a relationship? Maybe as a lady can give me the possibly answer.


Attention
Care
Respect
Love
Unhindered communication
And all other things sha

2 Likes

Re: My Ex-Girlfriend Named Her Child All My Names Just Because She Loved Me by Ugosample(m): 4:44pm On Sep 16
BlackDBagba:

évidemment toujours amoureux de vous mais tu n'aimais pas vraiment tu l'as juste utilisée pour la romance.

la prochaine fois woo votre chic.

Ton français est un peu bizarre en mon avis personelle undecided

2 Likes

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (Reply)

Siblings Recreate Old Family Photo / Grand Dad Recreates His Old Photos In Style / Updated: My Pre-wedding Photos Before Editing

Viewing this topic: jclassiq, OurworkComNg1, XaintJoel20(m), Ochibavictor(m), warrenweste(m), michresa(m), BaesDiary, Withambition(m), Laura136, swagenity(m), LanrayMasters, igbokwu(m) and 18 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 15
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.