I am an introvert. My ex wooed me. My relationship with her was going on perfectly until she told me that she doesn't loved me, I was angry to the extend it leads to her and my family quarrelling 5years ago. I broke up with her, along the line she and her family reconciled with my family (except me because i don't want anything to bring us together again).



She was impregnated by another guy last year, so she gave birth last two week Thursday.



All my family members went to her visited her at the hospital (except i). She did her naming ceremony which i was invited but i didn't attend but she named her new born baby my names because she still love me (which my elder brother told me she told him). I felt bad after hearing that.



Should i visit her just to say hi or i sholdnt?

Please dont mind my english, I am familiar with french more than english..



Please I need a mature advice, kindly move it to the front page 17 Likes 2 Shares

From your story which definitely will have behind the scene, I advice you pay her a visit and confirm if that child isn't yours my dear.





She was "impregnated" by another guy or she got married Was she a "lowlife" She was "impregnated" by another guy or she got marriedWas she a "lowlife" 12 Likes

She was "impregnated" by another guy or she got married Was she a "lowlife" she didnt get married,she is just like the normal Nigeria girls with numerous boyfriend she didnt get married,she is just like the normal Nigeria girls with numerous boyfriend 65 Likes 3 Shares

I advice you pay her a visit and confirm if that child isn't yours my dear. Never,i didnt have sex with her even though we romance each other Never,i didnt have sex with her even though we romance each other 3 Likes

Never,i didnt have sex with her even though we romance each other Very weak defence in the High Court of Konji. Very weak defence in the High Court of Konji. 336 Likes 14 Shares

évidemment toujours amoureux de vous mais tu n'aimais pas vraiment tu l'as juste utilisée pour la romance.



la prochaine fois woo votre chic. 11 Likes 1 Share

évidemment toujours amoureux de vous mais tu n'aimais pas vraiment tu l'as juste utilisée pour la romance.



la prochaine fois woo votre chic. I can speaks french,yoruba and hausa but i cant understand it properly I can speaks french,yoruba and hausa but i cant understand it properly 13 Likes 2 Shares





she didnt get married,she is just like the normal Nigeria girls with numerous before Stop associating yourself with an Ex who has become worthless.... 43 Likes 1 Share

Stop associating yourself with an Ex who has become worthless....



Op this is the answer u seek

Or

She will soon be forced on u Op this is the answer u seekOrShe will soon be forced on u 36 Likes 1 Share

The lady is as confused as I am right now She loves you yet she get paid by another man What a world! 2 Likes

Pls kindly let the sleeping dogs lie...



Except if you yourself have caught the feelings again really bad... That u needed her like you needed an oxygen...U know like the old school song " no air" by Jordan spark



If not, pls stay on your lane... Do not rekindle what you cannot finish..



I am kinda curious though.....If u go there, what are u going there as? Family friend?... Lover?... Ex...? father..? pls tag yourself for me 17 Likes 2 Shares







But if your ex is intelligent and cool you can stay in touch, someday who knows, things might get even....





Or

Or

She will soon be forced on u Its even very difficult for me to walk with a girl on the street, (or even associate myself with a girl), unless she's a "complete package" How much less "stray" girls...But if your ex is intelligent and cool you can stay in touch, someday who knows, things might get even.... 1 Like





Next time, woo your chic.



Better?



I can speaks french,yoruba and hausa but i cant understand it properly You didn't really like her and used her for 'romance'.Next time, woo your chic.Better?

I can speaks french,yoruba and hausa but i cant understand it properly But you said we should not mind your English , because you are more familiar with French and now you didn't understand the simple French he wrote...

That means you are not really good in any of the languages in written form... But you said we should not mind your English, because you are more familiar with French and now you didn't understand the simple French he wrote...That means you are not really good in any of the languages in written form... 101 Likes 3 Shares

lol ..wicked u 1 Like 1 Share

or ur d*ck no dy work?

she didnt get married,she is just like the normal Nigeria girls with numerous boyfriend OP show mercy on our sisters OP show mercy on our sisters 31 Likes

Bros the babe don dey use your mind dey play ludo, very soon she's manipulating you to come shoulder her responsibility of she and the child all in the guise of love.



Keep us updated sha cos I know you would soon be coming back to get more advice from nairaland 13 Likes 1 Share

Don't mind her, continue with your life and don't look back.

She is just trying to manipulate you into getting closer..

If you get to her, the next child will be yours.. 3 Likes

The lady is as confused as I am right now

She loves you yet she get paid by another man

What a world!

We know na.. Na una way.. Very Confused gender



@OP... Go and see her if it makes you feel better and let her live her life. We know na.. Na una way.. Very Confused gender@OP... Go and see her if it makes you feel better and let her live her life. 1 Like

she didnt get married,she is just like the normal Nigeria girls with numerous boyfriend waow :othat means ur sisters also have dozens of boyfriend including ur Aunties :Dpls I hope ur mom is not a Nigeria woman else u need to check if ur father is ur real father o

O de oshi

Coman beat me, am in paris waow :othat means ur sisters also have dozens of boyfriend including ur Aunties :Dpls I hope ur mom is not a Nigeria woman else u need to check if ur father is ur real father oO de oshiComan beat me, am in paris 13 Likes

she didn't get married,she is just like the normal Nigeria girls with numerous boyfriend please where did you get this assertion from that "Normal Nigerian girls av numerous bf"

hun ans me o please where did you get this assertion from that "Normal Nigerian girls av numerous bf"hun ans me o 5 Likes

Move on bro..there are better ladies out there 2 Likes

she didnt get married,she is just like the normal Nigeria girls with numerous boyfriend

The normal Nigerian girl don't have numerous boyfriends so don't be silly ok? The normal Nigerian girl don't have numerous boyfriends so don't be silly ok? 17 Likes 1 Share

My friend go and sleep. She just trying to get to you ... let go of the salt too. You are most likely the only one with a grudge ... she is getting laid and naming beautiful babies. Guess who becomes grumpy and gets the wrinkles in the end? You're damn right!

Never,i didnt have sex with her even though we romance each other Then how was she your girlfriend?My friend go and sleep. She just trying to get to you ... let go of the salt too. You are most likely the only one with a grudge ... she is getting laid and naming beautiful babies. Guess who becomes grumpy and gets the wrinkles in the end?You're damn right! 5 Likes 1 Share

Then how was she your girlfriend? My friend go and sleep. She just trying to get to you ... let go of the salt too. You are most likely the only one with a grudge ... she is getting laid and naming beautiful babies. Guess who becomes grumpy and gets the wrinkles in the end? You're damn right!

She offered me sex but i don't trust her and i'm a kind of guy who don't put condom in my wallet that's why i didn't have sex with her She offered me sex but i don't trust her and i'm a kind of guy who don't put condom in my wallet that's why i didn't have sex with her 1 Like

The normal Nigerian girl don't have numerous boyfriends so don't be silly ok? Then prove me wrong Then prove me wrong 1 Like





I think women connect more with people they've slept with, esp when there's a baby involved, as opposed to one they haven't even done anything with like you... Except the baby daddy is a complete lunatic, I don't think you'll be placed higher that's why I think she's playing games with you. She likes you, yes but that's where it ends.





She offered me sex but i don't trust her and i'm a kind of guy who don't put condom in my wallet that's why i didn't have sex with her Condoms aren't so far away I would like to believe. Anyway, your thread suggests that you are still into her but intuition tells you that it would be a bad decision re-uniting. You're too emotionally invested in her for someone you didn't sleep with for my liking.I think women connect more with people they've slept with, esp when there's a baby involved, as opposed to one they haven't even done anything with like you... Except the baby daddy is a complete lunatic, I don't think you'll be placed higher that's why I think she's playing games with you. She likes you, yes but that's where it ends. 3 Likes

The lady is as confused as I am right now

She loves you yet she get paid by another man

What a world! pls what then do a lady want in a relationship? Maybe as a lady can give me the possibly answer. pls what then do a lady want in a relationship? Maybe as a lady can give me the possibly answer.

pls what then do a lady want in a relationship? Maybe as a lady can give me the possibly answer.



Attention

Care

Respect

Love

Unhindered communication

And all other things sha AttentionCareRespectLoveUnhindered communicationAnd all other things sha 2 Likes