|My Ex-Girlfriend Named Her Child All My Names Just Because She Loved Me by DabLord: 2:56am On Sep 11
I am an introvert. My ex wooed me. My relationship with her was going on perfectly until she told me that she doesn't loved me, I was angry to the extend it leads to her and my family quarrelling 5years ago. I broke up with her, along the line she and her family reconciled with my family (except me because i don't want anything to bring us together again).
She was impregnated by another guy last year, so she gave birth last two week Thursday.
All my family members went to her visited her at the hospital (except i). She did her naming ceremony which i was invited but i didn't attend but she named her new born baby my names because she still love me (which my elder brother told me she told him). I felt bad after hearing that.
Should i visit her just to say hi or i sholdnt?
Please dont mind my english, I am familiar with french more than english..
Please I need a mature advice, kindly move it to the front page
17 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: My Ex-Girlfriend Named Her Child All My Names Just Because She Loved Me by Nwodosis(m): 3:26am On Sep 11
From your story which definitely will have behind the scene, I advice you pay her a visit and confirm if that child isn't yours my dear.
107 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: My Ex-Girlfriend Named Her Child All My Names Just Because She Loved Me by Zeze06(m): 3:29am On Sep 11
She was "impregnated" by another guy or she got married Was she a "lowlife"
12 Likes
|Re: My Ex-Girlfriend Named Her Child All My Names Just Because She Loved Me by DabLord: 3:39am On Sep 11
Zeze06:she didnt get married,she is just like the normal Nigeria girls with numerous boyfriend
65 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: My Ex-Girlfriend Named Her Child All My Names Just Because She Loved Me by DabLord: 3:41am On Sep 11
Nwodosis:Never,i didnt have sex with her even though we romance each other
3 Likes
|Re: My Ex-Girlfriend Named Her Child All My Names Just Because She Loved Me by Nwodosis(m): 3:52am On Sep 11
DabLord:Very weak defence in the High Court of Konji.
336 Likes 14 Shares
|Re: My Ex-Girlfriend Named Her Child All My Names Just Because She Loved Me by BlackDBagba: 3:53am On Sep 11
évidemment toujours amoureux de vous mais tu n'aimais pas vraiment tu l'as juste utilisée pour la romance.
la prochaine fois woo votre chic.
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: My Ex-Girlfriend Named Her Child All My Names Just Because She Loved Me by DabLord: 4:10am On Sep 11
BlackDBagba:I can speaks french,yoruba and hausa but i cant understand it properly
13 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: My Ex-Girlfriend Named Her Child All My Names Just Because She Loved Me by Zeze06(m): 4:22am On Sep 11
Stop associating yourself with an Ex who has become worthless....
DabLord:
43 Likes 1 Share
|Re: My Ex-Girlfriend Named Her Child All My Names Just Because She Loved Me by KELVINXY: 5:38am On Sep 11
Zeze06:Op this is the answer u seek
Or
She will soon be forced on u
36 Likes 1 Share
|Re: My Ex-Girlfriend Named Her Child All My Names Just Because She Loved Me by Florblu(f): 6:04am On Sep 11
The lady is as confused as I am right now She loves you yet she get paid by another man What a world!
2 Likes
|Re: My Ex-Girlfriend Named Her Child All My Names Just Because She Loved Me by Richy4(m): 6:13am On Sep 11
Pls kindly let the sleeping dogs lie...
Except if you yourself have caught the feelings again really bad... That u needed her like you needed an oxygen...U know like the old school song " no air" by Jordan spark
If not, pls stay on your lane... Do not rekindle what you cannot finish..
I am kinda curious though.....If u go there, what are u going there as? Family friend?... Lover?... Ex...? father..? pls tag yourself for me
17 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: My Ex-Girlfriend Named Her Child All My Names Just Because She Loved Me by Zeze06(m): 6:15am On Sep 11
Its even very difficult for me to walk with a girl on the street, (or even associate myself with a girl), unless she's a "complete package" How much less "stray" girls...
But if your ex is intelligent and cool you can stay in touch, someday who knows, things might get even....
KELVINXY:
1 Like
|Re: My Ex-Girlfriend Named Her Child All My Names Just Because She Loved Me by BlackDBagba: 8:00am On Sep 11
You didn't really like her and used her for 'romance'.
Next time, woo your chic.
Better?
DabLord:
|Re: My Ex-Girlfriend Named Her Child All My Names Just Because She Loved Me by eezeribe(m): 12:13pm On Sep 11
DabLord:But you said we should not mind your English, because you are more familiar with French and now you didn't understand the simple French he wrote...
That means you are not really good in any of the languages in written form...
101 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: My Ex-Girlfriend Named Her Child All My Names Just Because She Loved Me by Christane(m): 3:53pm On Sep 11
lol ..wicked u
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: My Ex-Girlfriend Named Her Child All My Names Just Because She Loved Me by Christane(m): 3:57pm On Sep 11
or ur d*ck no dy work?
|Re: My Ex-Girlfriend Named Her Child All My Names Just Because She Loved Me by TonyeBarcanista(m): 12:04am On Sep 12
DabLord:OP show mercy on our sisters
31 Likes
|Re: My Ex-Girlfriend Named Her Child All My Names Just Because She Loved Me by 9japrof(m): 5:13am On Sep 12
Bros the babe don dey use your mind dey play ludo, very soon she's manipulating you to come shoulder her responsibility of she and the child all in the guise of love.
Keep us updated sha cos I know you would soon be coming back to get more advice from nairaland
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: My Ex-Girlfriend Named Her Child All My Names Just Because She Loved Me by Nobody: 9:27am On Sep 12
Don't mind her, continue with your life and don't look back.
She is just trying to manipulate you into getting closer..
If you get to her, the next child will be yours..
3 Likes
|Re: My Ex-Girlfriend Named Her Child All My Names Just Because She Loved Me by Marvyx(m): 2:56pm On Sep 12
Florblu:
We know na.. Na una way.. Very Confused gender
@OP... Go and see her if it makes you feel better and let her live her life.
1 Like
|Re: My Ex-Girlfriend Named Her Child All My Names Just Because She Loved Me by Surulady: 1:56pm On Sep 13
DabLord:waow :othat means ur sisters also have dozens of boyfriend including ur Aunties :Dpls I hope ur mom is not a Nigeria woman else u need to check if ur father is ur real father o
O de oshi
Coman beat me, am in paris
13 Likes
|Re: My Ex-Girlfriend Named Her Child All My Names Just Because She Loved Me by personal59(m): 3:09pm On Sep 13
DabLord:please where did you get this assertion from that "Normal Nigerian girls av numerous bf"
hun ans me o
5 Likes
|Re: My Ex-Girlfriend Named Her Child All My Names Just Because She Loved Me by babyfaceafrica: 10:38pm On Sep 13
Move on bro..there are better ladies out there
2 Likes
|Re: My Ex-Girlfriend Named Her Child All My Names Just Because She Loved Me by MizAijay(f): 6:21pm On Sep 14
DabLord:
The normal Nigerian girl don't have numerous boyfriends so don't be silly ok?
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: My Ex-Girlfriend Named Her Child All My Names Just Because She Loved Me by TheEminentLaity: 6:58pm On Sep 14
Then how was she your girlfriend? My friend go and sleep. She just trying to get to you ... let go of the salt too. You are most likely the only one with a grudge ... she is getting laid and naming beautiful babies. Guess who becomes grumpy and gets the wrinkles in the end? You're damn right!
DabLord:
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: My Ex-Girlfriend Named Her Child All My Names Just Because She Loved Me by DabLord: 9:27am On Sep 15
TheEminentLaity:She offered me sex but i don't trust her and i'm a kind of guy who don't put condom in my wallet that's why i didn't have sex with her
1 Like
|Re: My Ex-Girlfriend Named Her Child All My Names Just Because She Loved Me by DabLord: 9:30am On Sep 15
MizAijay:Then prove me wrong
1 Like
|Re: My Ex-Girlfriend Named Her Child All My Names Just Because She Loved Me by TheEminentLaity: 10:39am On Sep 15
Condoms aren't so far away I would like to believe. Anyway, your thread suggests that you are still into her but intuition tells you that it would be a bad decision re-uniting. You're too emotionally invested in her for someone you didn't sleep with for my liking.
I think women connect more with people they've slept with, esp when there's a baby involved, as opposed to one they haven't even done anything with like you... Except the baby daddy is a complete lunatic, I don't think you'll be placed higher that's why I think she's playing games with you. She likes you, yes but that's where it ends.
DabLord:
3 Likes
|Re: My Ex-Girlfriend Named Her Child All My Names Just Because She Loved Me by Oma307: 7:38pm On Sep 15
Florblu:pls what then do a lady want in a relationship? Maybe as a lady can give me the possibly answer.
|Re: My Ex-Girlfriend Named Her Child All My Names Just Because She Loved Me by Florblu(f): 9:40pm On Sep 15
Oma307:
Attention
Care
Respect
Love
Unhindered communication
And all other things sha
2 Likes
|Re: My Ex-Girlfriend Named Her Child All My Names Just Because She Loved Me by Ugosample(m): 4:44pm On Sep 16
BlackDBagba:
Ton français est un peu bizarre en mon avis personelle
2 Likes
