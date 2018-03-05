₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,970,432 members, 4,117,481 topics. Date: Monday, 05 March 2018 at 02:49 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Mother Puts Her Child Inside Pocket (Photo) (16363 Views)
Conversation Between A Mother And Her Child Who Caught Her Cheating On His Dad. / Woman Carries Her Child Inside Her Shorts And Got People Talking (pics) / Lady Breastfeeds Her Child During Her Wedding Ceremony - Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Mother Puts Her Child Inside Pocket (Photo) by anowrite: 11:03am
1 Like
|Re: Mother Puts Her Child Inside Pocket (Photo) by fuckerstard: 11:15am
Omo ma pa mi. lol
12 Likes
|Re: Mother Puts Her Child Inside Pocket (Photo) by ghiloman28: 1:02pm
HMMM
|Re: Mother Puts Her Child Inside Pocket (Photo) by dukeprince50(m): 1:02pm
she is practicing the kangaroo style, afterall she is in a country where animals rule.
that mod that banned me, i still wan knw my offence, u ban me cos of wetin someone else said, seun u better check these mods o. i was banned for this??
lalasticlala and Seun pls explain this to me, cos i no understand how a mod could ban me cos of what i knew nothing about. the person who made a comment wasn't me, the one who who quote that person no be me, but i chop ban.
23 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Mother Puts Her Child Inside Pocket (Photo) by MrMystrO(m): 1:02pm
What is this? maaaan I just weak
14 Likes
|Re: Mother Puts Her Child Inside Pocket (Photo) by simonlee(m): 1:02pm
the child will grow up see this pic like "Mama you no try for me at all"
5 Likes
|Re: Mother Puts Her Child Inside Pocket (Photo) by stefanweeks: 1:02pm
lol
pocket friendly
4 Likes
|Re: Mother Puts Her Child Inside Pocket (Photo) by omotuntun: 1:02pm
All this Africans are what makes those white people always want to feel better.
What is this one again mama
|Re: Mother Puts Her Child Inside Pocket (Photo) by dasphinx1(m): 1:02pm
Awon iya wobe
3 Likes
|Re: Mother Puts Her Child Inside Pocket (Photo) by LAFO: 1:03pm
Abiyamo o
6 Likes
|Re: Mother Puts Her Child Inside Pocket (Photo) by Zionista(m): 1:03pm
Probably gossiping via chat with fellow gossips.
1 Like
|Re: Mother Puts Her Child Inside Pocket (Photo) by Owamudia: 1:03pm
Ah
|Re: Mother Puts Her Child Inside Pocket (Photo) by zeenaman: 1:03pm
Badt lady
|Re: Mother Puts Her Child Inside Pocket (Photo) by HAminat(f): 1:03pm
Lol
|Re: Mother Puts Her Child Inside Pocket (Photo) by Rickyzagy(m): 1:03pm
Na future president be this oooo Somebori help
1 Like
|Re: Mother Puts Her Child Inside Pocket (Photo) by Innobee99(m): 1:03pm
She go soon put the baby inside her phone
1 Like
|Re: Mother Puts Her Child Inside Pocket (Photo) by yeyeboi(m): 1:03pm
No Be Small Pocketing
|Re: Mother Puts Her Child Inside Pocket (Photo) by whitering: 1:03pm
Excellent Innovation.
|Re: Mother Puts Her Child Inside Pocket (Photo) by nonut: 1:03pm
And she's busy pressing her phone.
She's probably on 2go. That's where housewives meet young guys for servicing.
1 Like
|Re: Mother Puts Her Child Inside Pocket (Photo) by blaise00700: 1:03pm
lol, kangaroo mom.
When that child grow, you go tell am why u pocket am.
5 Likes
|Re: Mother Puts Her Child Inside Pocket (Photo) by Benjom(m): 1:03pm
Na wao
|Re: Mother Puts Her Child Inside Pocket (Photo) by Profcamsey(m): 1:03pm
A child that will not let his mother rest will be pocketed -Muagbe post presidency proverb
4 Likes
|Re: Mother Puts Her Child Inside Pocket (Photo) by Uruan2023: 1:03pm
Sai Mummy
I want to believe Itz just for the camera o, if not, Itz an inhumane and an uncultured act by a nursing mother.
1 Like
|Re: Mother Puts Her Child Inside Pocket (Photo) by Ifeanyi4491(m): 1:04pm
Nice
|Re: Mother Puts Her Child Inside Pocket (Photo) by colejnr1: 1:04pm
lmaooooooo...... as funny as it is , mobile phones and social media has made some women irresponsible... they prefer to respond to whatsapp chats than respond to their babys cry......
|Re: Mother Puts Her Child Inside Pocket (Photo) by simonlee(m): 1:04pm
See the pikin like wetin dem buy for market
1 Like
|Re: Mother Puts Her Child Inside Pocket (Photo) by passyhansome(m): 1:04pm
Thats a typical Brown Roof Woman
|Re: Mother Puts Her Child Inside Pocket (Photo) by McAausim: 1:04pm
Hmmm
|Re: Mother Puts Her Child Inside Pocket (Photo) by koolgee(m): 1:05pm
Looks like she downloaded the child.
What kind of mothers do we have these says
1 Like
|Re: Mother Puts Her Child Inside Pocket (Photo) by JikanTaalolo: 1:05pm
She just need comments for her action. I've found you woh! I'm not making any comments.
|Re: Mother Puts Her Child Inside Pocket (Photo) by Supremex: 1:05pm
....
|Re: Mother Puts Her Child Inside Pocket (Photo) by oPPOSEE: 1:05pm
This is where kids who refused to be flushed out after taking series of abortion pills should be.
look at his face; stubborn pikin.
1 Like 1 Share
How Soon After The Death Of A Spouse To Start A New Relationship? / Which Of These Are You In Your Family? / What Can A Woman Do If Her Husband Keeps Threatening Her With Death?
Viewing this topic: MishdaFish, aabdulgafar2015, oche123, bbdiamond, WHOcarex, shugar25, sunlawphy(m), Oluseye08(m), lokostar1(m), OlaSammie, prince1234567, Holak, neonly, etinanguy(m), holluwai(m), AceVentura, aduslim, ursullalinda, educhigo, talk2dmc(m), OG1BABY(f), MOSTEC(m), CHIGIM, Dhavido(m), Sunshyne36(f), h8rr, immex2(m), martcrown, sleazy5(m), Bonaventura(m), Marxist001(m), rapcy(m), chinonyinye, adedibu75, Sunnky23, AkinseteK(m), collinometricx(m), akandi4u(m), chillychill(f), justclinton, jimmynick, Princeosbon, t12tosin, Dilish007(m), Equalright247(m), Beeman1(m) and 94 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16