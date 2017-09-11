Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Foreign Affairs / Hurricane Irma: Photos Of 19 Looters Detained By SWAT Across Florida. (10132 Views)

Two people burst into an Orlando sporting store and allegedly stole guns, before facing off with SWAT in a standoff.





Shocking videos also emerged of gangs trying to break into stores and take advantage of deserted properties.





Police were called to the scene after witnesses reported a burglary at Academy Sports near the Mall at Millenia in Orlando, WESH reported.





Soon afterward, SWAT team officers arrived when it became clear the looters were allegedly trying to steal guns.













At least eight people were filmed by a local ABC camera crew breaking into Simon's Sportswear in Fort Lauderdale.













30-year-old Keith Adams who was caught burglarizing Atlantic Hardscapes in St. Lucie on Saturday









Marvell Parkinson, 18, and a 17-year-old boy were arrested by Polk County Sheriff's Office for burglarizing an empty Lake Wales, Florida, home

Meanwhile, Fort Lauderdale police announced the arrest of two alleged looters who broke into six homes overnight Saturday.



Authorities identified the suspects as Ryan Cook and Max Saintvil, both 28 years of age

The Miami Police Department released a photograph Sunday of ten detained men suspected of looting

Not all blacks after all... 2 Likes

At least a dozen people were seen walking out of the store with boxes of shoes and other supplies taken from the shop.

Thieves Hurricane should sweep useless people like these away Thieves Hurricane should sweep useless people like these away 4 Likes 1 Share

When people are going through trauma, these savages are looting.

Heartless!

some people are heartless, making use of the situation to loot and rob 6 Likes

Looters everywhere



Thank u explorers



Seun should please create Explorers section on Nairaland 12 Likes 1 Share

Hmmm

Imagine,they had it all planned..



Hurricane rob people off,these people plans to finish them.

I know by now someone here will start thinking wishing how he would have been there and start exporting the stolen goods to Nigeria to make money. Nna business e there here ooo. Thiefs and looters. 1 Like 1 Share

Mostly Blacks! Can't say I'm surprised. There is something really wrong somewhere. 2 Likes

Must blacks engage in nefarious activities? 3 Likes

One white guy 3 black guy

Must the stereotype be true? Can't it just be 3whites 1 black atleast. 6 Likes

Nawa oh.

Na this kind thing black people dey like.

SMH

Explorers:

If nah 9ja we go blame buhari and recession but yanke who to blame? Who are we going to blame for thisIf nah 9ja we go blame buhari and recession but yanke who to blame? 1 Like

awon boys want to come up fast





I blame Buhari for this Hope Nigerians are not amongI blame Buhari for this

So Oyibo dey follow loot

Any SW there?

i am out

black men are cursed. black men are cursed.

Thief thief

Like Buhari's cabinet 2 Likes

Almost of of em' are blacks.. It's in them