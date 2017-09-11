₦airaland Forum

Hurricane Irma: Photos Of 19 Looters Detained By SWAT Across Florida. by Explorers(m): 4:18am
At least 19 people have been arrested across Florida for trying to loot empty businesses and homes that have been evacuated in preparation for Hurricane Irma.


Two people burst into an Orlando sporting store and allegedly stole guns, before facing off with SWAT in a standoff.


Shocking videos also emerged of gangs trying to break into stores and take advantage of deserted properties.


Police were called to the scene after witnesses reported a burglary at Academy Sports near the Mall at Millenia in Orlando, WESH reported.


Soon afterward, SWAT team officers arrived when it became clear the looters were allegedly trying to steal guns.






At least eight people were filmed by a local ABC camera crew breaking into Simon's Sportswear in Fort Lauderdale.






http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4870676/Eight-looters-broke-Fort-Lauderdale-clothing-retailer.html

Re: Hurricane Irma: Photos Of 19 Looters Detained By SWAT Across Florida. by Explorers(m): 4:19am
30-year-old Keith Adams who was caught burglarizing Atlantic Hardscapes in St. Lucie on Saturday




Marvell Parkinson, 18, and a 17-year-old boy were arrested by Polk County Sheriff's Office for burglarizing an empty Lake Wales, Florida, home

Re: Hurricane Irma: Photos Of 19 Looters Detained By SWAT Across Florida. by Explorers(m): 4:20am
Meanwhile, Fort Lauderdale police announced the arrest of two alleged looters who broke into six homes overnight Saturday.

Authorities identified the suspects as Ryan Cook and Max Saintvil, both 28 years of age

Re: Hurricane Irma: Photos Of 19 Looters Detained By SWAT Across Florida. by Explorers(m): 4:21am
The Miami Police Department released a photograph Sunday of ten detained men suspected of looting

Re: Hurricane Irma: Photos Of 19 Looters Detained By SWAT Across Florida. by Temilayhor(m): 4:22am
Not all blacks after all...

Re: Hurricane Irma: Photos Of 19 Looters Detained By SWAT Across Florida. by Explorers(m): 4:24am
At least a dozen people were seen walking out of the store with boxes of shoes and other supplies taken from the shop.

Re: Hurricane Irma: Photos Of 19 Looters Detained By SWAT Across Florida. by Explorers(m): 4:29am
Two people burst into an Orlando sporting store and allegedly stole guns, before facing off with SWAT in a standoff.


Police were called to the scene after witnesses reported a burglary at Academy Sports near the Mallat Millenia in Orlando

Re: Hurricane Irma: Photos Of 19 Looters Detained By SWAT Across Florida. by ipobarecriminals: 4:41am
sad Thieves Hurricane should sweep useless people like these away

Re: Hurricane Irma: Photos Of 19 Looters Detained By SWAT Across Florida. by wale0911: 5:59am
When people are going through trauma, these savages are looting.
Heartless!
Re: Hurricane Irma: Photos Of 19 Looters Detained By SWAT Across Florida. by bola555(f): 6:07am
some people are heartless, making use of the situation to loot and rob

Re: Hurricane Irma: Photos Of 19 Looters Detained By SWAT Across Florida. by moscobabs(m): 6:15am
Looters everywhere

Thank u explorers

Seun should please create Explorers section on Nairaland

Re: Hurricane Irma: Photos Of 19 Looters Detained By SWAT Across Florida. by donbrowser(m): 6:28am
Hmmm
Re: Hurricane Irma: Photos Of 19 Looters Detained By SWAT Across Florida. by Queenext: 6:35am
Imagine,they had it all planned..

Hurricane rob people off,these people plans to finish them.
Re: Hurricane Irma: Photos Of 19 Looters Detained By SWAT Across Florida. by benuejosh(m): 6:47am
I know by now someone here will start thinking wishing how he would have been there and start exporting the stolen goods to Nigeria to make money. Nna business e there here ooo. Thiefs and looters.

Re: Hurricane Irma: Photos Of 19 Looters Detained By SWAT Across Florida. by HaneefahRN(f): 7:08am
Mostly Blacks! Can't say I'm surprised. There is something really wrong somewhere.

Re: Hurricane Irma: Photos Of 19 Looters Detained By SWAT Across Florida. by Abeos(m): 7:29am
angry
Re: Hurricane Irma: Photos Of 19 Looters Detained By SWAT Across Florida. by kingreign: 8:07am
Must blacks engage in nefarious activities? angry

Re: Hurricane Irma: Photos Of 19 Looters Detained By SWAT Across Florida. by hanassholesolo: 8:25am
One white guy 3 black guy
Must the stereotype be true? Can't it just be 3whites 1 black atleast.

Re: Hurricane Irma: Photos Of 19 Looters Detained By SWAT Across Florida. by Gmajor(m): 8:49am
Nawa oh.
Na this kind thing black people dey like.
SMH
Re: Hurricane Irma: Photos Of 19 Looters Detained By SWAT Across Florida. by meeky007(m): 9:46am
Explorers:
The Miami Police Department released a photograph Sunday of ten detained men suspected of looting
niggass
Re: Hurricane Irma: Photos Of 19 Looters Detained By SWAT Across Florida. by Chommieblaq(f): 10:03am
Someone mentioned in the other thread, that some black guys will stay back to loot, guess he's right.



hanassholesolo:
One white guy 3 black guy
Must the stereotype be true? Can't it just be 3whites 1 black atleast.

Yes most stereotypes are true.
kingreign:
Must blacks engage in nefarious activities? angry
The thing weak person o
HaneefahRN:
Mostly Blacks! Can't say I'm surprised.
There is something really wrong somewhere.
More like it's embedded in our DNA, imagine someone stealing in this kinda situation. After they will be screaming black lives matter, then they should act like it truly matter.
God have mercy!

Re: Hurricane Irma: Photos Of 19 Looters Detained By SWAT Across Florida. by Itzwarnerbaby(m): 10:13am
Explorers:
Meanwhile, Fort Lauderdale police announced the arrest of two alleged looters who broke into six homes overnight Saturday.

Authorities identified the suspects as Ryan Cook and Max Saintvil, both 28 years of age



Black people always embarrassing us


Shey the guy on the left na male/female??

Re: Hurricane Irma: Photos Of 19 Looters Detained By SWAT Across Florida. by favourmic(m): 2:24pm
Who are we going to blame for this If nah 9ja we go blame buhari and recession but yanke who to blame?

Re: Hurricane Irma: Photos Of 19 Looters Detained By SWAT Across Florida. by sukkot: 2:24pm
grin awon boys want to come up fast
Re: Hurricane Irma: Photos Of 19 Looters Detained By SWAT Across Florida. by pyyxxaro: 2:24pm
Hope Nigerians are not among

I blame Buhari for this grin
Re: Hurricane Irma: Photos Of 19 Looters Detained By SWAT Across Florida. by hardywaltz(m): 2:25pm
So Oyibo dey follow loot
Re: Hurricane Irma: Photos Of 19 Looters Detained By SWAT Across Florida. by Keneking: 2:26pm
Any SW there?
Re: Hurricane Irma: Photos Of 19 Looters Detained By SWAT Across Florida. by NobleRomm(m): 2:26pm
i am out
black men are cursed.
Re: Hurricane Irma: Photos Of 19 Looters Detained By SWAT Across Florida. by buffalowings: 2:26pm
Thief thief
Like Buhari's cabinet

Re: Hurricane Irma: Photos Of 19 Looters Detained By SWAT Across Florida. by mrlaw93(m): 2:27pm
Almost of of em' are blacks.. It's in them undecided
Re: Hurricane Irma: Photos Of 19 Looters Detained By SWAT Across Florida. by sharpwriter: 2:27pm
Awon Omo Wobe ti Yankee cheesy grin grin

