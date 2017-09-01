₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Wikki Tourists Vs Gombe United Match Stop As Fans Go Berserk With Weapons by stephenduru: 9:45am
What stopped the continuation of the match between Gombe United and Wikki Tourists at Fantami Stadium Gombe.
Throwing of stones and other dangerous objects into the pitch by the supporters of Gombe United after Maurice Chedoze own goal which resulted into the stoppage of the match for almost 40 minutes.
When nerves were calm down and the match about to continue GOMBE supporters resurfaced with dangerous weapons such as cutlasses, knives and sticks.The stadium manager requested for additional security personnel to beef up security which on arrival started firing teargas and live ammunition to disperse the rampaging fans.
The players were on the pitch as situation worsened while the security personnel engaged the rampaging fans in fierce battle. As the situation was out of control the match commissioner ordered for the immediate evacuation of players and officials out of the stadium inside security vehicles for safety.
While trying to evacuate the players and officials, the rampaging fans cordoned all the ways out of the stadium which led the security to engage them in a fierce battle that lasted for several minutes before the security overpowered them.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/09/wikki-tourists-vs-gombe-united-match.html?m=1
|Re: Wikki Tourists Vs Gombe United Match Stop As Fans Go Berserk With Weapons by stephenduru: 9:46am
|Re: Wikki Tourists Vs Gombe United Match Stop As Fans Go Berserk With Weapons by SalamRushdie: 9:46am
Wild north
|Re: Wikki Tourists Vs Gombe United Match Stop As Fans Go Berserk With Weapons by madridguy(m): 9:48am
Ontop wetin?
|Re: Wikki Tourists Vs Gombe United Match Stop As Fans Go Berserk With Weapons by anibi9674: 9:49am
reasons why they don't host super eagle's matches in the north.
|Re: Wikki Tourists Vs Gombe United Match Stop As Fans Go Berserk With Weapons by Dannidom(m): 9:51am
And some mumu army left animalistic north to harrass the east in the name of parade
|Re: Wikki Tourists Vs Gombe United Match Stop As Fans Go Berserk With Weapons by princekalani: 10:20am
For Gods sake why are this people so prone to violence? Ordinary football match. Na wa oooo. I hope the the management of NPFL deals ruthlessly with this type of behavior? this is too barbaric.
|Re: Wikki Tourists Vs Gombe United Match Stop As Fans Go Berserk With Weapons by naptu2: 10:39am
Gombe United is gone!
|Re: Wikki Tourists Vs Gombe United Match Stop As Fans Go Berserk With Weapons by Proudlyngwa(m): 11:10am
They went too far.
I hope some of them can be identified and prosecuted.
|Re: Wikki Tourists Vs Gombe United Match Stop As Fans Go Berserk With Weapons by smartty68(m): 11:56am
Lol! Stupidity
|Re: Wikki Tourists Vs Gombe United Match Stop As Fans Go Berserk With Weapons by lafflaff123(m): 11:56am
Lol
|Re: Wikki Tourists Vs Gombe United Match Stop As Fans Go Berserk With Weapons by Iscoalarcon: 11:56am
I don't blame the Gombe United fans because the management sold the game to wikki who want to avoid relegation and as you all know wikki and Gombe are arch enemies just like Madrid and Barca. That Maurice guy intentionally headed the ball into his own net with the goalkeeper just standing that was what angerd the fans.
Something the op failed to report is that the fans even vandalised the stadium properties some even made away with things like TV and fridge but thank the police where able to identified some and even arrested them
Lastly the LMC have alot of work to do because this issue of match fixing is tarnishing the image of our league
|Re: Wikki Tourists Vs Gombe United Match Stop As Fans Go Berserk With Weapons by rayblings(m): 11:57am
Gom what?
This is why I can never go to the North.
|Re: Wikki Tourists Vs Gombe United Match Stop As Fans Go Berserk With Weapons by macpetrus(m): 11:57am
Na wa Oooooo. How can a player score own goal in a match when the other team are facing relegation Saga. The match need to be disqualified.
|Re: Wikki Tourists Vs Gombe United Match Stop As Fans Go Berserk With Weapons by modelmike7(m): 11:58am
They should be banned for 5 years for this rubbish
|Re: Wikki Tourists Vs Gombe United Match Stop As Fans Go Berserk With Weapons by emmabest2000(m): 11:58am
SalamRushdie:
Why always Northern ?
|Re: Wikki Tourists Vs Gombe United Match Stop As Fans Go Berserk With Weapons by otunbabadok(m): 11:58am
Naija we really hail
|Re: Wikki Tourists Vs Gombe United Match Stop As Fans Go Berserk With Weapons by UnknownT: 11:58am
Abiki
|Re: Wikki Tourists Vs Gombe United Match Stop As Fans Go Berserk With Weapons by Gabrielwilliams(m): 11:59am
This is what happens wen you fix matches. Own goal.. Like seriously ??
|Re: Wikki Tourists Vs Gombe United Match Stop As Fans Go Berserk With Weapons by maxiuc(m): 12:00pm
Northerns and violence are like Nepa and high cost billing, it can never stop
Haba
Haba
I can't live in core north God forbid
|Re: Wikki Tourists Vs Gombe United Match Stop As Fans Go Berserk With Weapons by ayamprecious: 12:00pm
Planned work
|Re: Wikki Tourists Vs Gombe United Match Stop As Fans Go Berserk With Weapons by akigbemaru: 12:00pm
stephenduru:
|Re: Wikki Tourists Vs Gombe United Match Stop As Fans Go Berserk With Weapons by loomer: 12:00pm
Why be say our police no dey trained or equipped for riots and stuff like these.
|Re: Wikki Tourists Vs Gombe United Match Stop As Fans Go Berserk With Weapons by emekanairaland(m): 12:02pm
Always taking the country backwards
North no dey try at all
|Re: Wikki Tourists Vs Gombe United Match Stop As Fans Go Berserk With Weapons by silent10(m): 12:02pm
I weep 4 my country
|Re: Wikki Tourists Vs Gombe United Match Stop As Fans Go Berserk With Weapons by officialJP(m): 12:02pm
naija for life love my country like die wait o i don't have a state or local government if Biafra of a thing happen were i go go heeelllllllpppppp
|Re: Wikki Tourists Vs Gombe United Match Stop As Fans Go Berserk With Weapons by chibbyRJ(m): 12:03pm
|Re: Wikki Tourists Vs Gombe United Match Stop As Fans Go Berserk With Weapons by brenister10: 12:05pm
The problem was because the Gombe United fans sensed that their team that was playing at home had sold out the match to Wikki tourist of Bauchi who needed the away win to avoid relegation.
A team that couldn't get any away win all through the season now tending to get an away win on the last day of the season.
Also, to make matters worse, the home team conceded a suspicious own goal scored by one of their players.
We all know how things go on the last day of the league in Nigeria, abracadabra everywhere.
|Re: Wikki Tourists Vs Gombe United Match Stop As Fans Go Berserk With Weapons by Josh44s(m): 12:05pm
Any southerner traveling to north, living there or working there is only risking his or her life. Barbaric and violent people
|Re: Wikki Tourists Vs Gombe United Match Stop As Fans Go Berserk With Weapons by cenaboy(m): 12:05pm
North love violence, every thing about them is Kill and destroy is the language they understand perfectly
|Re: Wikki Tourists Vs Gombe United Match Stop As Fans Go Berserk With Weapons by ApexPredator: 12:08pm
Dannidom:Exactly! South East is the most secure region in Nigeria according to UN. The only reason Army is there is to bother and provoke the people of Biafra.
|Re: Wikki Tourists Vs Gombe United Match Stop As Fans Go Berserk With Weapons by perdollar(m): 12:09pm
ndi Hausa bu ndi ara. they r always senselessly violent. ask dem weytin b dia grievances now, u go hear ' shege nyamiri'.
