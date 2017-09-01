Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Wikki Tourists Vs Gombe United Match Stop As Fans Go Berserk With Weapons (3709 Views)

Throwing of stones and other dangerous objects into the pitch by the supporters of Gombe United after Maurice Chedoze own goal which resulted into the stoppage of the match for almost 40 minutes.



When nerves were calm down and the match about to continue GOMBE supporters resurfaced with dangerous weapons such as cutlasses, knives and sticks.The stadium manager requested for additional security personnel to beef up security which on arrival started firing teargas and live ammunition to disperse the rampaging fans.



The players were on the pitch as situation worsened while the security personnel engaged the rampaging fans in fierce battle. As the situation was out of control the match commissioner ordered for the immediate evacuation of players and officials out of the stadium inside security vehicles for safety.



While trying to evacuate the players and officials, the rampaging fans cordoned all the ways out of the stadium which led the security to engage them in a fierce battle that lasted for several minutes before the security overpowered them.





Wild north 4 Likes 1 Share

Ontop wetin? 2 Likes 1 Share

reasons why they don't host super eagle's matches in the north. 4 Likes

And some mumu army left animalistic north to harrass the east in the name of parade 17 Likes

For Gods sake why are this people so prone to violence? Ordinary football match. Na wa oooo. I hope the the management of NPFL deals ruthlessly with this type of behavior? this is too barbaric. 6 Likes 2 Shares

Gombe United is gone!

They went too far.

I hope some of them can be identified and prosecuted. 1 Like

Lol! Stupidity 1 Like

Lol



Something the op failed to report is that the fans even vandalised the stadium properties some even made away with things like TV and fridge but thank the police where able to identified some and even arrested them





Lastly the LMC have alot of work to do because this issue of match fixing is tarnishing the image of our league I don't blame the Gombe United fans because the management sold the game to wikki who want to avoid relegation and as you all know wikki and Gombe are arch enemies just like Madrid and Barca. That Maurice guy intentionally headed the ball into his own net with the goalkeeper just standing that was what angerd the fans.Something the op failed to report is that the fans even vandalised the stadium properties some even made away with things like TV and fridgebut thank the police where able to identified some and even arrested themLastly the LMC have alot of work to do because this issue of match fixing is tarnishing the image of our league 4 Likes 1 Share





Gom what?



This is why I can never go to the North. Gom what?This is why I can never go to the North.

Na wa Oooooo. How can a player score own goal in a match when the other team are facing relegation Saga. The match need to be disqualified.

They should be banned for 5 years for this rubbish 1 Like

SalamRushdie:

Wild north

Why always Northern ? Why always Northern ? 1 Share

Naija we really hail

Abiki

?? This is what happens wen you fix matches. Own goal.. Like seriously??

Northerns and violence are like Nepa and high cost billing, it can never stop



Haba



Haba





I can't live in core north God forbid

Planned work

stephenduru:

Why be say our police no dey trained or equipped for riots and stuff like these.







North no dey try at all Always taking the country backwardsNorth no dey try at all

I weep 4 my country

naija for life love my country like die wait o i don't have a state or local government if Biafra of a thing happen were i go go heeelllllllpppppp

The problem was because the Gombe United fans sensed that their team that was playing at home had sold out the match to Wikki tourist of Bauchi who needed the away win to avoid relegation.



A team that couldn't get any away win all through the season now tending to get an away win on the last day of the season.



Also, to make matters worse, the home team conceded a suspicious own goal scored by one of their players.



We all know how things go on the last day of the league in Nigeria, abracadabra everywhere. 1 Like

Any southerner traveling to north, living there or working there is only risking his or her life. Barbaric and violent people

North love violence, every thing about them is Kill and destroy is the language they understand perfectly

Dannidom:

And some mumu army left animalistic north to harrass the east in the name of parade Exactly! South East is the most secure region in Nigeria according to UN. The only reason Army is there is to bother and provoke the people of Biafra. Exactly! South East is the most secure region in Nigeria according to UN. The only reason Army is there is to bother and provoke the people of Biafra.