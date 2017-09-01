₦airaland Forum

N15million For 3 Breasts: "How We Killed Three Ondo College Female Students" by Slynonny(m): 10:04am
Three men are being held by the police in Akure, Ondo State capital for the murder of three female students of Adeyemi College of Education, Ondo town for money ritual.

John Adenitire, aka Emir; Fasayo Fasanu, aka Abore and Alfa Abdulrafiu Tijani, a herbalist, claimed they killed the students and removed their left breasts and hands after they were promised N5million for each of the breasts and hands by suspected ritualists.

They confessed to have subsequently buried the remains of their victims in the thick forest.
Meanwhile, the suspects said they had delivered the breasts and hands to the man who linked them to the ritualists but were yet to be paid for the job when they were arrested by the police.

The middleman, identified as Sile, now at large, has been declared wanted by the police while the composing bodies of two of the victims, Blessing Oladepo and Mary Oluwasemilore, have been recovered by detectives from the shallow graves where they were buried in the forest.
Sile’s clients, it was learnt, had their base in Ijebu Igbo, Ogun State.

First to be arrested was Adenitire who led police detectives to other suspects and where the decomposing bodies of two of the three students were recovered. The place of the burial of the third victim, whose name was not disclosed, was yet to be ascertained by detectives.
Sources said the three students began their ill-fated journey when they left their rented apartments outside the Adeyemi College of Education campus for an unknown destination.

After they left home, the victims were said to have been carried on motorbike by Adenitire and Fasanu who posed as Okada riders. At that point, the three girls were believed to have been hypnotised, diverted from their destination and taken to the forest where they were killed.Tijani, according to sources, was the person who received the breasts and hands removed from the girls bodies and, in turn, gave them to Sile before the middleman disappeared without paying the promised N15million.

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/09/n15million-three-breasts-killed-three-ondo-college-female-students-ritual-suspects/

Re: N15million For 3 Breasts: "How We Killed Three Ondo College Female Students" by modelmike7(m): 10:07am
Animals
Re: N15million For 3 Breasts: "How We Killed Three Ondo College Female Students" by Slynonny(m): 10:09am
I know it must be them.
Afonj......

Re: N15million For 3 Breasts: "How We Killed Three Ondo College Female Students" by Slynonny(m): 10:10am
Lalasticlala front page pls.
Enough of this ritual killings by afonjas.

Re: N15million For 3 Breasts: "How We Killed Three Ondo College Female Students" by StRichard(m): 10:12am
This thing is getting serious. There should be capital punishment for ritual killings

Re: N15million For 3 Breasts: "How We Killed Three Ondo College Female Students" by cummando(m): 10:14am
Na wah o! Why is it so rampant nowadays?! What happened to hard work? Money wey dem go make wey dem no go fit take sleep.....





Work hard and hope for the best........dazzall

Re: N15million For 3 Breasts: "How We Killed Three Ondo College Female Students" by kenic(m): 11:00am
It's becoming a norm in the South West region....a news that would have sent shivers down the spine now feels like "sports " news.

Re: N15million For 3 Breasts: "How We Killed Three Ondo College Female Students" by JuneOctober(f): 12:11pm
shocked
Re: N15million For 3 Breasts: "How We Killed Three Ondo College Female Students" by slyd90(m): 12:11pm
nonsense!!! heartless people

make i just hide for my north jare


I am from Ogun but ive never been there cause of all this nonsense make person no go use me do pepper soup

may the souls of the departed rest in peace

Re: N15million For 3 Breasts: "How We Killed Three Ondo College Female Students" by Evaberry(f): 12:11pm
....

OGUN state again!!!!

what's wrong with people in ogun state.


I'm sure those girls were going for ashaworism and the Christian Yahweh decided to punish them for their deeds.

All Slay mamas should learn from this, your god is watching you as you ride that man.
Re: N15million For 3 Breasts: "How We Killed Three Ondo College Female Students" by modelmike7(m): 12:11pm
They should be killed mercilessly
Re: N15million For 3 Breasts: "How We Killed Three Ondo College Female Students" by free2ryhme: 12:11pm
skull miners again

Re: N15million For 3 Breasts: "How We Killed Three Ondo College Female Students" by Montez90: 12:11pm
My fellow afonjass why angry angry

Re: N15million For 3 Breasts: "How We Killed Three Ondo College Female Students" by free2ryhme: 12:12pm
so much innocent blood shed for rituals

una no dey tire

Re: N15million For 3 Breasts: "How We Killed Three Ondo College Female Students" by fruqsy(m): 12:12pm
And we all wanna make heaven
Re: N15million For 3 Breasts: "How We Killed Three Ondo College Female Students" by zulex880: 12:12pm
sad
Re: N15million For 3 Breasts: "How We Killed Three Ondo College Female Students" by jrerico1(m): 12:12pm
You just cut away 3 soft breast like that??
Re: N15million For 3 Breasts: "How We Killed Three Ondo College Female Students" by enigmaticlion: 12:12pm
Hang, drawn and quartered punishment is the only way to treat this hideous animals
Re: N15million For 3 Breasts: "How We Killed Three Ondo College Female Students" by Celestyn8213: 12:12pm
Bastards
Re: N15million For 3 Breasts: "How We Killed Three Ondo College Female Students" by Iscoalarcon: 12:13pm
Some people are wicked sha
Re: N15million For 3 Breasts: "How We Killed Three Ondo College Female Students" by jonadaft: 12:13pm
woe betide thy generation
Re: N15million For 3 Breasts: "How We Killed Three Ondo College Female Students" by free2ryhme: 12:14pm
When will this people lean that fetish don't generates money or power.why are we wasting our fellow human life in such gruesome manners?

i feel most for the parents or guardians of these slain girls


God have mercy ooo

Re: N15million For 3 Breasts: "How We Killed Three Ondo College Female Students" by Nemesis1: 12:14pm
Jesus


Why is it that these so called ritualists specialized in killing and dismembering bodies look underfed?

Such a shame really



And for those shouting afonja, your brother was just recovered in Jos, a career criminal at that, rapist, thief and ritualist
Re: N15million For 3 Breasts: "How We Killed Three Ondo College Female Students" by zulex880: 12:14pm
Ipods running into the like grin grin grin

Re: N15million For 3 Breasts: "How We Killed Three Ondo College Female Students" by richidinho(m): 12:14pm
grin

Awon ritualist, Yoruba ti take over

Re: N15million For 3 Breasts: "How We Killed Three Ondo College Female Students" by zulex880: 12:14pm
Afonjas Dispersing this thread like grin grin grin grin

Re: N15million For 3 Breasts: "How We Killed Three Ondo College Female Students" by MTKbudapest(m): 12:15pm
Afonjas the skull miners!

When you use all your people in the southwest pls come to the south south and use mine.

My head is so big that you will sell it for 20m.

Even gov fayose sef follow dey do surgery grin
Re: N15million For 3 Breasts: "How We Killed Three Ondo College Female Students" by zulex880: 12:16pm
Me I'm just here like grin grin grin grin

Re: N15million For 3 Breasts: "How We Killed Three Ondo College Female Students" by eddieguru(m): 12:16pm
this people self undecided
Re: N15million For 3 Breasts: "How We Killed Three Ondo College Female Students" by tgmservice: 12:16pm
The problem with this country is that our justice system is too weak that is why people keep doing whatever they like
we need to install a leader like north korea's kim jong un to put us in check
Re: N15million For 3 Breasts: "How We Killed Three Ondo College Female Students" by maxiuc(m): 12:17pm
.hh
Re: N15million For 3 Breasts: "How We Killed Three Ondo College Female Students" by Prouddevil(m): 12:19pm
Slynonny:
Lalasticlala front page pls.
Enough of this ritual killings by afonjas.
grin you get mouth it's your turn now. R. I. P. To the dead.

