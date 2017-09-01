₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,875,904 members, 3,782,637 topics. Date: Monday, 11 September 2017 at 12:26 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / N15million For 3 Breasts: "How We Killed Three Ondo College Female Students" (3360 Views)
N15m For Three Breasts : How We Killed Three Ondo College Female Students / “We Killed Cyriacus Onunkwo, Imo Catholic Priest By Mistake” – Suspect Confesses / Margaret Emefiele's Kidnappers & N15Million Recovered From Them (Pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|N15million For 3 Breasts: "How We Killed Three Ondo College Female Students" by Slynonny(m): 10:04am
Three men are being held by the police in Akure, Ondo State capital for the murder of three female students of Adeyemi College of Education, Ondo town for money ritual.
https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/09/n15million-three-breasts-killed-three-ondo-college-female-students-ritual-suspects/
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: N15million For 3 Breasts: "How We Killed Three Ondo College Female Students" by modelmike7(m): 10:07am
Animals
|Re: N15million For 3 Breasts: "How We Killed Three Ondo College Female Students" by Slynonny(m): 10:09am
I know it must be them.
Afonj......
24 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: N15million For 3 Breasts: "How We Killed Three Ondo College Female Students" by Slynonny(m): 10:10am
Lalasticlala front page pls.
Enough of this ritual killings by afonjas.
2 Likes
|Re: N15million For 3 Breasts: "How We Killed Three Ondo College Female Students" by StRichard(m): 10:12am
This thing is getting serious. There should be capital punishment for ritual killings
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: N15million For 3 Breasts: "How We Killed Three Ondo College Female Students" by cummando(m): 10:14am
Na wah o! Why is it so rampant nowadays?! What happened to hard work? Money wey dem go make wey dem no go fit take sleep.....
Work hard and hope for the best........dazzall
1 Like
|Re: N15million For 3 Breasts: "How We Killed Three Ondo College Female Students" by kenic(m): 11:00am
It's becoming a norm in the South West region....a news that would have sent shivers down the spine now feels like "sports " news.
3 Likes
|Re: N15million For 3 Breasts: "How We Killed Three Ondo College Female Students" by JuneOctober(f): 12:11pm
|Re: N15million For 3 Breasts: "How We Killed Three Ondo College Female Students" by slyd90(m): 12:11pm
nonsense!!! heartless people
make i just hide for my north jare
I am from Ogun but ive never been there cause of all this nonsense make person no go use me do pepper soup
may the souls of the departed rest in peace
1 Like
|Re: N15million For 3 Breasts: "How We Killed Three Ondo College Female Students" by Evaberry(f): 12:11pm
....
OGUN state again!!!!
what's wrong with people in ogun state.
I'm sure those girls were going for ashaworism and the Christian Yahweh decided to punish them for their deeds.
All Slay mamas should learn from this, your god is watching you as you ride that man.
|Re: N15million For 3 Breasts: "How We Killed Three Ondo College Female Students" by modelmike7(m): 12:11pm
They should be killed mercilessly
|Re: N15million For 3 Breasts: "How We Killed Three Ondo College Female Students" by free2ryhme: 12:11pm
Slynonny:
skull miners again
3 Likes
|Re: N15million For 3 Breasts: "How We Killed Three Ondo College Female Students" by Montez90: 12:11pm
My fellow afonjass why
1 Like
|Re: N15million For 3 Breasts: "How We Killed Three Ondo College Female Students" by free2ryhme: 12:12pm
Slynonny:
so much innocent blood shed for rituals
una no dey tire
1 Like
|Re: N15million For 3 Breasts: "How We Killed Three Ondo College Female Students" by fruqsy(m): 12:12pm
And we all wanna make heaven
|Re: N15million For 3 Breasts: "How We Killed Three Ondo College Female Students" by zulex880: 12:12pm
|Re: N15million For 3 Breasts: "How We Killed Three Ondo College Female Students" by jrerico1(m): 12:12pm
You just cut away 3 soft breast like that??
|Re: N15million For 3 Breasts: "How We Killed Three Ondo College Female Students" by enigmaticlion: 12:12pm
Hang, drawn and quartered punishment is the only way to treat this hideous animals
StRichard:
|Re: N15million For 3 Breasts: "How We Killed Three Ondo College Female Students" by Celestyn8213: 12:12pm
Bastards
|Re: N15million For 3 Breasts: "How We Killed Three Ondo College Female Students" by Iscoalarcon: 12:13pm
Some people are wicked sha
|Re: N15million For 3 Breasts: "How We Killed Three Ondo College Female Students" by jonadaft: 12:13pm
woe betide thy generation
|Re: N15million For 3 Breasts: "How We Killed Three Ondo College Female Students" by free2ryhme: 12:14pm
When will this people lean that fetish don't generates money or power.why are we wasting our fellow human life in such gruesome manners?
i feel most for the parents or guardians of these slain girls
God have mercy ooo
1 Like
|Re: N15million For 3 Breasts: "How We Killed Three Ondo College Female Students" by Nemesis1: 12:14pm
Jesus
Why is it that these so called ritualists specialized in killing and dismembering bodies look underfed?
Such a shame really
And for those shouting afonja, your brother was just recovered in Jos, a career criminal at that, rapist, thief and ritualist
|Re: N15million For 3 Breasts: "How We Killed Three Ondo College Female Students" by zulex880: 12:14pm
Ipods running into the like
3 Likes
|Re: N15million For 3 Breasts: "How We Killed Three Ondo College Female Students" by richidinho(m): 12:14pm
Awon ritualist, Yoruba ti take over
2 Likes
|Re: N15million For 3 Breasts: "How We Killed Three Ondo College Female Students" by zulex880: 12:14pm
Afonjas Dispersing this thread like
4 Likes
|Re: N15million For 3 Breasts: "How We Killed Three Ondo College Female Students" by MTKbudapest(m): 12:15pm
Afonjas the skull miners!
When you use all your people in the southwest pls come to the south south and use mine.
My head is so big that you will sell it for 20m.
Even gov fayose sef follow dey do surgery
|Re: N15million For 3 Breasts: "How We Killed Three Ondo College Female Students" by zulex880: 12:16pm
Me I'm just here like
|Re: N15million For 3 Breasts: "How We Killed Three Ondo College Female Students" by eddieguru(m): 12:16pm
this people self
|Re: N15million For 3 Breasts: "How We Killed Three Ondo College Female Students" by tgmservice: 12:16pm
The problem with this country is that our justice system is too weak that is why people keep doing whatever they like
we need to install a leader like north korea's kim jong un to put us in check
|Re: N15million For 3 Breasts: "How We Killed Three Ondo College Female Students" by maxiuc(m): 12:17pm
.hh
|Re: N15million For 3 Breasts: "How We Killed Three Ondo College Female Students" by Prouddevil(m): 12:19pm
Slynonny:you get mouth it's your turn now. R. I. P. To the dead.
Woman Killed By Boyfriend For Admitting To Having HIV / I'm Ready To Return To The States--edward Snowden / Police Nab 3 Pickpockets As They Share Loot
Viewing this topic: Cmoyor, meelerh(f), igwe84, Phage(m), jwizzy(m), BioGreen, faboye2, Hust0n(m), Anietie1(m), Igzhbt(m), klassd(m), nathdim, olaNL, Pilot4Airbus(m), rekeson, delugajackson(m), Mekanze, ozoemenaca, raphloren, tutudesz, gcey2k(m), Ifiegboria(m), ismhab(m), ApexPredator, lalaboi(m), MTKbudapest(m), 2gbasky22(m), GavelSlam, RockyEyo(m), macphilip, LordIsaac(m), Marcus01, harlems02, perdollar(m), Gurusblend(m), wordproof, scopeman24(m), DrizzleMikkie(m), masterpolyglot, OdaNobunaga(m), chitheo, clemils1, Donemmy(m), Lokoyen(m), arabbunkum, Timagex, Bakbillz44(m), fof1, SilverEdit(m), richiet, otitokoroleti, stormm, nelklyn(m), gift3d(f), Sytasteme(m), Sempumping(f), skywalker495, Mayoribadan(m), Ahmedona, belindar, uniquetreasure, 124mumsy, Ibrofem(m), lanrecious(m), patval(f), writers100(m), Lordsdamxel, Vickiweezy(m), GodivaChocolate(f), james17, Adaomalight(f), McGg(m), elannie, runtoman, pcguru1(m), kelvinovie(m), jaedgroup, sasskyjago(m), wilfrik200(m), puffpuff, damipaul(m), gentl01, Tosyno4tt(f), davdjayj, doris4angel, Yourmmy, Oxenomy, folly22(f), melodyj(m), evanstinobbc, robinxontroy(m), concept86, dheaven, PETERENI1(m), anibi9674, tipdrips, Kaykaymil(m), Chomzy222(f), HMZi(m), Azam101, phadat(m), pharigoldltd, asid(m), kenelink11, swinging1976, yemilala(m), Evablizin(f), teggysz, engrfcuksmtin(m), Pampasi(m), lawguyy, bamite(m), cargist, miller0093(m), Steph996, dokiOloye(m), joekes(m), jcflex(m), Bjaydjay, kulekaa(m), tabaski, salihuali1(m), Serenity009, alorax2(f), FA13, Watmoree(m), gabe, Cherichi, topaz321, yuskol03, Ohamzee, Preye07(m), joceey(m), babyfaceafrica, Morrewhunmie(f), smart111(m), eagleeye2, makapoda, justBusymic, sundayslim(m), torita, chidexman(m), KEVIND, ThankYouGod, TheNextAce, Kingoftrust(m) and 192 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 26