|This N440m Camo Ferrari 458 Italia Can Only Be Used By The Army In Nigeria by AutoJoshNG: 10:08am
No matter how rich you are, this Camo Ferrari 458 Italia can land you in trouble with the Nigerian Army. Those that have been caught wearing even camo slippers alone can testify.
This Ferrari was modified by the owner, Lapo Elkann who sold it for a N440m ($1.19m). Apart from the camouflage body paint, the ride also comes with camo calipers, engine and interior.
Tell us in the comment section if you have the mind to drive this car on Nigerian roads.
https://autojosh.com/meet-n440m-ferrari-458-italia-can-used-army-nigeria/
1 Like
|Re: This N440m Camo Ferrari 458 Italia Can Only Be Used By The Army In Nigeria by lafflaff123(m): 10:10am
Today being the 11 of September 2017.
Four things in Nigeria that can make your life not the same again.
ONE:
Buhari Supporter- it is okay to shout Sai Buhari online,but in real life,there is a strong probability you will get a MOB body massage.
TWO:
To be an IPOB member or supporter.
THREE:
To be a Boko Haram member or supporter.
FOUR:
To put on,drive or display anything military (like the picture of this car)when you are a civilian. Have you seen a Soldier slap somebody before?they will slap your DESTINY away,and still pursue that DESTINY to where it ran to and continue the SLAPPING.
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: This N440m Camo Ferrari 458 Italia Can Only Be Used By The Army In Nigeria by cummando(m): 10:11am
As in if them drive am enter war them go surrender?
One bazooka and its a pile of rubbish
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: This N440m Camo Ferrari 458 Italia Can Only Be Used By The Army In Nigeria by emmyspark007(m): 10:11am
If I have the money to buy this car; nothing I mean absolutely nothing can stop me from driving it here in naija, abi soldiers no be human being why person go dey fear dem...I go drive the car and soldier go still be my escort
13 Likes
|Re: This N440m Camo Ferrari 458 Italia Can Only Be Used By The Army In Nigeria by oyewale1234(m): 10:19am
1 Like
|Re: This N440m Camo Ferrari 458 Italia Can Only Be Used By The Army In Nigeria by Nemesis1: 10:20am
Nobody would use that on Nigerian road especially not Nigerian army this car is as good as collectors item
|Re: This N440m Camo Ferrari 458 Italia Can Only Be Used By The Army In Nigeria by oyewale1234(m): 10:36am
|Re: This N440m Camo Ferrari 458 Italia Can Only Be Used By The Army In Nigeria by GAZZUZZ(m): 10:49am
This Civilian will confidently drive that car in nigeria, and nothing, I mean absolutely Nothing will happen
He is in ekiti, go and beat him
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: This N440m Camo Ferrari 458 Italia Can Only Be Used By The Army In Nigeria by Originality007: 12:13pm
Hope the car can launch a war head?
|Re: This N440m Camo Ferrari 458 Italia Can Only Be Used By The Army In Nigeria by modelmike7(m): 12:13pm
She's beautiful!!
|Re: This N440m Camo Ferrari 458 Italia Can Only Be Used By The Army In Nigeria by Mac2016(m): 12:13pm
.
|Re: This N440m Camo Ferrari 458 Italia Can Only Be Used By The Army In Nigeria by autojosh: 12:14pm
More pix
|Re: This N440m Camo Ferrari 458 Italia Can Only Be Used By The Army In Nigeria by dingbang(m): 12:14pm
GAZZUZZ:I dey tell you....
|Re: This N440m Camo Ferrari 458 Italia Can Only Be Used By The Army In Nigeria by moscobabs(m): 12:15pm
Military only arrest the poor
bro if im rich to buy this kind of car , i would hire 5 solders who are not less than Captain in rank as bodyguard and I will buy full Army ceremonial uniform and travel around with this car
1 Like
|Re: This N440m Camo Ferrari 458 Italia Can Only Be Used By The Army In Nigeria by seunny4lif(m): 12:15pm
Its not even expensive like my EOD
Rocking my EOD and Golf 2
|Re: This N440m Camo Ferrari 458 Italia Can Only Be Used By The Army In Nigeria by officialJP(m): 12:16pm
making sense
|Re: This N440m Camo Ferrari 458 Italia Can Only Be Used By The Army In Nigeria by free2ryhme: 12:17pm
AutoJoshNG:
na so
we don hear
|Re: This N440m Camo Ferrari 458 Italia Can Only Be Used By The Army In Nigeria by Lexusgs430: 12:18pm
Army know their class...... They only stop and punish the poor common man.....
|Re: This N440m Camo Ferrari 458 Italia Can Only Be Used By The Army In Nigeria by mebad(m): 12:19pm
which army will have the mind to pull the driver over ....
|Re: This N440m Camo Ferrari 458 Italia Can Only Be Used By The Army In Nigeria by delugajackson(m): 12:19pm
Nigerian army that doesn't like to see anything camouflage on a civilian? Its only money that can change norms. A soldier will certainly pave way for you to pass or even plead to be your escort if you got the dough. Besides, driving such car proves you already got the dough. So why the fuss?
|Re: This N440m Camo Ferrari 458 Italia Can Only Be Used By The Army In Nigeria by Legolast: 12:20pm
emmyspark007:You are free to drive it
I'm pretty sure you will soon give testimony on Nairaland how you escaped death.
|Re: This N440m Camo Ferrari 458 Italia Can Only Be Used By The Army In Nigeria by Paperwhite(m): 12:22pm
What a nice cruise.
|Re: This N440m Camo Ferrari 458 Italia Can Only Be Used By The Army In Nigeria by emekanairaland(m): 12:22pm
The headline should have been
" Nigerian soldiers will be happy to be your escort if you have this ride "
The worth of the car alone can make chief of defence staff pay you a visit.
|Re: This N440m Camo Ferrari 458 Italia Can Only Be Used By The Army In Nigeria by coalcoal1(m): 12:23pm
I can drive it .. nothing will happen
|Re: This N440m Camo Ferrari 458 Italia Can Only Be Used By The Army In Nigeria by Aristotle96(m): 12:24pm
When soldiers go gladly be my escorts sef [center][/center]
|Re: This N440m Camo Ferrari 458 Italia Can Only Be Used By The Army In Nigeria by Mosb(m): 12:26pm
moscobabs:. Lol Captain ��. 5 captains����. Just listen to yourself
|Re: This N440m Camo Ferrari 458 Italia Can Only Be Used By The Army In Nigeria by Divay22(f): 12:26pm
I'll be the owner but an army will drive it, when am going out
(0) (Reply)
