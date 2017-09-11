Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / This N440m Camo Ferrari 458 Italia Can Only Be Used By The Army In Nigeria (3689 Views)

This Ferrari was modified by the owner, Lapo Elkann who sold it for a N440m ($1.19m). Apart from the camouflage body paint, the ride also comes with camo calipers, engine and interior.



Tell us in the comment section if you have the mind to drive this car on Nigerian roads.



No matter how rich you are, this Camo Ferrari 458 Italia can land you in trouble with the Nigerian Army. Those that have been caught wearing even camo slippers alone can testify.This Ferrari was modified by the owner, Lapo Elkann who sold it for a N440m ($1.19m). Apart from the camouflage body paint, the ride also comes with camo calipers, engine and interior.Tell us in the comment section if you have the mind to drive this car on Nigerian roads.

Today being the 11 of September 2017.



Four things in Nigeria that can make your life not the same again.



ONE:



Buhari Supporter- it is okay to shout Sai Buhari online,but in real life,there is a strong probability you will get a MOB body massage.



TWO:



To be an IPOB member or supporter.



THREE:



To be a Boko Haram member or supporter.



FOUR:



To put on,drive or display anything military (like the picture of this car)when you are a civilian. Have you seen a Soldier slap somebody before?they will slap your DESTINY away,and still pursue that DESTINY to where it ran to and continue the SLAPPING. 11 Likes 1 Share

As in if them drive am enter war them go surrender?











One bazooka and its a pile of rubbish 1 Like 1 Share

If I have the money to buy this car; nothing I mean absolutely nothing can stop me from driving it here in naija, abi soldiers no be human being why person go dey fear dem...I go drive the car and soldier go still be my escort 13 Likes

Nobody would use that on Nigerian road especially not Nigerian army this car is as good as collectors item

He is in ekiti, go and beat him This Civilian will confidently drive that car in nigeria, and nothing, I mean absolutely Nothing will happenHe is in ekiti, go and beat him 11 Likes 1 Share

Hope the car can launch a war head?

She's beautiful!!

More pix

GAZZUZZ:





He is in ekiti, go and beat him This Civilian will confidently drive that car in nigeria, and nothing, I mean absolutely Nothing will happenHe is in ekiti, go and beat him



I dey tell you.... I dey tell you....

Military only arrest the poor



bro if im rich to buy this kind of car , i would hire 5 solders who are not less than Captain in rank as bodyguard and I will buy full Army ceremonial uniform and travel around with this car 1 Like





Rocking my EOD and Golf 2 Its not even expensive like my EODRocking my EOD and Golf 2

making sense

AutoJoshNG:

Army know their class...... They only stop and punish the poor common man.....

which army will have the mind to pull the driver over ....

Nigerian army that doesn't like to see anything camouflage on a civilian? Its only money that can change norms. A soldier will certainly pave way for you to pass or even plead to be your escort if you got the dough. Besides, driving such car proves you already got the dough. So why the fuss?

emmyspark007:

If I have the money to buy this car; nothing I mean absolutely nothing can stop me from driving it here in naija, abi soldiers no be human being why person go dey fear dem...I go drive the car and soldier go still be my escort You are free to drive it

I'm pretty sure you will soon give testimony on Nairaland how you escaped death. You are free to drive itI'm pretty sure you will soon give testimony on Nairaland how you escaped death.

What a nice cruise.

The headline should have been

" Nigerian soldiers will be happy to be your escort if you have this ride "









The worth of the car alone can make chief of defence staff pay you a visit.

I can drive it .. nothing will happen

When soldiers go gladly be my escorts sef [center][/center]

moscobabs:

Military only arrest the poor



bro if im rich to buy this kind of car , i would hire 5 solders who are not less than Captain in rank as bodyguard and I will buy full Army ceremonial uniform and travel around with this car . Lol Captain ��. 5 captains����. Just listen to yourself . Lol Captain ��. 5 captains����. Just listen to yourself