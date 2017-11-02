₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Dino Melaye Parks His Ferrari Convertible At Transcorp Hotel With The Top Down by AutoJoshNG: 8:17pm
Can you park your car in a public place and leave it unlocked even if it's a Jalopy? Sorry, I can't. Not to talk of parking a Ferrari California Convertible for several hours with the top down. That's exactly what Dino Melaye does at Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja.
But if you think his Ferrari is not safe, try go near and you'll find out there are spiritual eyes watching the car.
https://autojosh.com/dino-melayes-ferrari-california/
|Re: Dino Melaye Parks His Ferrari Convertible At Transcorp Hotel With The Top Down by 77carter(m): 8:19pm
touch and be touched
|Re: Dino Melaye Parks His Ferrari Convertible At Transcorp Hotel With The Top Down by Jibril659: 8:31pm
onura
|Re: Dino Melaye Parks His Ferrari Convertible At Transcorp Hotel With The Top Down by teresafaith(f): 8:34pm
I'm really envying this man's sugar baby
Chai!!! See money!!
|Re: Dino Melaye Parks His Ferrari Convertible At Transcorp Hotel With The Top Down by xxxtedyxxx(m): 8:44pm
coool ride
|Re: Dino Melaye Parks His Ferrari Convertible At Transcorp Hotel With The Top Down by IneedSugarMumy1(m): 10:04pm
Jesu
With how the country is going, if you're opportune to have the national cake, you try and cut plenty oh
|Re: Dino Melaye Parks His Ferrari Convertible At Transcorp Hotel With The Top Down by rudepen(m): 10:04pm
teresafaith:see dem
|Re: Dino Melaye Parks His Ferrari Convertible At Transcorp Hotel With The Top Down by DrGill(m): 10:04pm
Steal wetin? Ur village people force no go allow u do such
ferrari convertible.. omo money is good ooo
|Re: Dino Melaye Parks His Ferrari Convertible At Transcorp Hotel With The Top Down by Nathdoug(m): 10:04pm
I like Dino no faking bro....he is doing his thing his own way...
|Re: Dino Melaye Parks His Ferrari Convertible At Transcorp Hotel With The Top Down by medolab90(m): 10:05pm
He only parked it there due to his class you dare not touch it. If you try to steal it ehh
|Re: Dino Melaye Parks His Ferrari Convertible At Transcorp Hotel With The Top Down by kay29000(m): 10:05pm
Faji master.
|Re: Dino Melaye Parks His Ferrari Convertible At Transcorp Hotel With The Top Down by 13ShadesOfMay(m): 10:05pm
Ride toh bad!
|Re: Dino Melaye Parks His Ferrari Convertible At Transcorp Hotel With The Top Down by LeeMason: 10:05pm
He should go park it like this in Warri.
|Re: Dino Melaye Parks His Ferrari Convertible At Transcorp Hotel With The Top Down by Shadbay(m): 10:05pm
Ok
|Re: Dino Melaye Parks His Ferrari Convertible At Transcorp Hotel With The Top Down by corperscorner: 10:05pm
dss
|Re: Dino Melaye Parks His Ferrari Convertible At Transcorp Hotel With The Top Down by olatade(m): 10:05pm
nigga wassup,need a ride
|Re: Dino Melaye Parks His Ferrari Convertible At Transcorp Hotel With The Top Down by SenJoe(m): 10:05pm
I love the ride though.
|Re: Dino Melaye Parks His Ferrari Convertible At Transcorp Hotel With The Top Down by ibibiofirstlady(f): 10:05pm
teresafaith:Meet a woman of shame.
|Re: Dino Melaye Parks His Ferrari Convertible At Transcorp Hotel With The Top Down by corperscorner: 10:05pm
x
|Re: Dino Melaye Parks His Ferrari Convertible At Transcorp Hotel With The Top Down by corperscorner: 10:05pm
How girls see me these days...
|Re: Dino Melaye Parks His Ferrari Convertible At Transcorp Hotel With The Top Down by kolajoo(m): 10:05pm
Machine
|Re: Dino Melaye Parks His Ferrari Convertible At Transcorp Hotel With The Top Down by raymytech: 10:05pm
Politics is the best business in Nigeria, ha! Ferrari
|Re: Dino Melaye Parks His Ferrari Convertible At Transcorp Hotel With The Top Down by hlemon: 10:05pm
No Parking
Drive Way In
Constant Use.
And he does the opposite.
|Re: Dino Melaye Parks His Ferrari Convertible At Transcorp Hotel With The Top Down by kokozain(m): 10:05pm
God pls bless our hustle. Ameen
|Re: Dino Melaye Parks His Ferrari Convertible At Transcorp Hotel With The Top Down by LesbianBoy(m): 10:06pm
This man can enjoy life
|Re: Dino Melaye Parks His Ferrari Convertible At Transcorp Hotel With The Top Down by GloriaNinja(f): 10:06pm
POLITITCIANS EARNS MORE THAN SOME OIL MOGULS O
|Re: Dino Melaye Parks His Ferrari Convertible At Transcorp Hotel With The Top Down by OboOlora(f): 10:06pm
SWAG!!!
|Re: Dino Melaye Parks His Ferrari Convertible At Transcorp Hotel With The Top Down by tunjijones(m): 10:06pm
.
|Re: Dino Melaye Parks His Ferrari Convertible At Transcorp Hotel With The Top Down by Oloripelebe: 10:06pm
Celebrity Senator
Very active on and off the pitch
Enjoy ursef before ur own karma come
Winter is coming for all ye politicians including Saint Buhari
|Re: Dino Melaye Parks His Ferrari Convertible At Transcorp Hotel With The Top Down by birdsview(m): 10:06pm
teresafaith:lol.drop your application..u might get lucky and his security guard might consider you
|Re: Dino Melaye Parks His Ferrari Convertible At Transcorp Hotel With The Top Down by hanassholesolo: 10:07pm
That a person parked his car in front of a hotel is considered news in Nigeria.
Quality forum we have here.
|Re: Dino Melaye Parks His Ferrari Convertible At Transcorp Hotel With The Top Down by Rastamann: 10:07pm
All is vanity!
