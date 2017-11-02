₦airaland Forum

Dino Melaye Parks His Ferrari Convertible At Transcorp Hotel With The Top Down

Car Talk

Dino Melaye Parks His Ferrari Convertible At Transcorp Hotel With The Top Down by AutoJoshNG: 8:17pm
Can you park your car in a public place and leave it unlocked even if it's a Jalopy? Sorry, I can't. Not to talk of parking a Ferrari California Convertible for several hours with the top down. That's exactly what Dino Melaye does at Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja. 

But if you think his Ferrari is not safe, try go near and you'll find out there are spiritual eyes watching the car.   

https://autojosh.com/dino-melayes-ferrari-california/

Re: Dino Melaye Parks His Ferrari Convertible At Transcorp Hotel With The Top Down by 77carter(m): 8:19pm
touch and be touched

Re: Dino Melaye Parks His Ferrari Convertible At Transcorp Hotel With The Top Down by Jibril659: 8:31pm
Re: Dino Melaye Parks His Ferrari Convertible At Transcorp Hotel With The Top Down by teresafaith(f): 8:34pm
I'm really envying this man's sugar baby
Chai!!! See money!!

Re: Dino Melaye Parks His Ferrari Convertible At Transcorp Hotel With The Top Down by xxxtedyxxx(m): 8:44pm
coool ride
Re: Dino Melaye Parks His Ferrari Convertible At Transcorp Hotel With The Top Down by IneedSugarMumy1(m): 10:04pm
Jesu






With how the country is going, if you're opportune to have the national cake, you try and cut plenty oh

Re: Dino Melaye Parks His Ferrari Convertible At Transcorp Hotel With The Top Down by rudepen(m): 10:04pm
teresafaith:
I'm really envying this man's sugar baby

Chai!!! See money!!
see dem

Re: Dino Melaye Parks His Ferrari Convertible At Transcorp Hotel With The Top Down by DrGill(m): 10:04pm
Steal wetin? Ur village people force no go allow u do such
ferrari convertible.. omo money is good ooo

Re: Dino Melaye Parks His Ferrari Convertible At Transcorp Hotel With The Top Down by Nathdoug(m): 10:04pm
I like Dino no faking bro....he is doing his thing his own way...

Re: Dino Melaye Parks His Ferrari Convertible At Transcorp Hotel With The Top Down by medolab90(m): 10:05pm
He only parked it there due to his class you dare not touch it. If you try to steal it ehh

Re: Dino Melaye Parks His Ferrari Convertible At Transcorp Hotel With The Top Down by kay29000(m): 10:05pm
Faji master.
Re: Dino Melaye Parks His Ferrari Convertible At Transcorp Hotel With The Top Down by 13ShadesOfMay(m): 10:05pm
Ride toh bad!

Re: Dino Melaye Parks His Ferrari Convertible At Transcorp Hotel With The Top Down by LeeMason: 10:05pm
He should go park it like this in Warri.

Re: Dino Melaye Parks His Ferrari Convertible At Transcorp Hotel With The Top Down by Shadbay(m): 10:05pm
Ok
Re: Dino Melaye Parks His Ferrari Convertible At Transcorp Hotel With The Top Down by corperscorner: 10:05pm
dss
Re: Dino Melaye Parks His Ferrari Convertible At Transcorp Hotel With The Top Down by olatade(m): 10:05pm
nigga wassup,need a ride cool

Re: Dino Melaye Parks His Ferrari Convertible At Transcorp Hotel With The Top Down by SenJoe(m): 10:05pm
I love the ride though.
Re: Dino Melaye Parks His Ferrari Convertible At Transcorp Hotel With The Top Down by ibibiofirstlady(f): 10:05pm
teresafaith:
I'm really envying this man's sugar baby

Chai!!! See money!!
Meet a woman of shame.

Re: Dino Melaye Parks His Ferrari Convertible At Transcorp Hotel With The Top Down by corperscorner: 10:05pm
x
Re: Dino Melaye Parks His Ferrari Convertible At Transcorp Hotel With The Top Down by corperscorner: 10:05pm
How girls see me these days...

Re: Dino Melaye Parks His Ferrari Convertible At Transcorp Hotel With The Top Down by kolajoo(m): 10:05pm
Machine
Re: Dino Melaye Parks His Ferrari Convertible At Transcorp Hotel With The Top Down by raymytech: 10:05pm
Politics is the best business in Nigeria, ha! Ferrari

Re: Dino Melaye Parks His Ferrari Convertible At Transcorp Hotel With The Top Down by hlemon: 10:05pm
No Parking

Drive Way In

Constant Use.



And he does the opposite.

Re: Dino Melaye Parks His Ferrari Convertible At Transcorp Hotel With The Top Down by kokozain(m): 10:05pm
God pls bless our hustle. Ameen

Re: Dino Melaye Parks His Ferrari Convertible At Transcorp Hotel With The Top Down by LesbianBoy(m): 10:06pm
This man can enjoy life grin grin grin grin grin grin
Re: Dino Melaye Parks His Ferrari Convertible At Transcorp Hotel With The Top Down by GloriaNinja(f): 10:06pm
undecided POLITITCIANS EARNS MORE THAN SOME OIL MOGULS O
Re: Dino Melaye Parks His Ferrari Convertible At Transcorp Hotel With The Top Down by OboOlora(f): 10:06pm
SWAG!!!
Re: Dino Melaye Parks His Ferrari Convertible At Transcorp Hotel With The Top Down by tunjijones(m): 10:06pm
Re: Dino Melaye Parks His Ferrari Convertible At Transcorp Hotel With The Top Down by Oloripelebe: 10:06pm
grin grin grin Celebrity Senator

Very active on and off the pitch

Enjoy ursef before ur own karma come



Winter is coming for all ye politicians including Saint Buhari

Re: Dino Melaye Parks His Ferrari Convertible At Transcorp Hotel With The Top Down by birdsview(m): 10:06pm
teresafaith:
I'm really envying this man's sugar baby

Chai!!! See money!!
lol.drop your application..u might get lucky and his security guard might consider you
Re: Dino Melaye Parks His Ferrari Convertible At Transcorp Hotel With The Top Down by hanassholesolo: 10:07pm
That a person parked his car in front of a hotel is considered news in Nigeria.

Quality forum we have here.

Re: Dino Melaye Parks His Ferrari Convertible At Transcorp Hotel With The Top Down by Rastamann: 10:07pm
All is vanity!

