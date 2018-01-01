Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / How Man Drives His Ferrari Out Of His House Everyday (Hilarious Video, Photos) (27991 Views)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g5csY2w6_aU



We admire the cars when spotted on the street but we do not know what the owners go through. Check out what the owner of this Ferrari goes through anytime he needs to take the car on a ride.



Tell us in the comment section if you'll still buy this Ferrari over a Mercedes Benz E Class after watching this video.



Credit: @jahmalusen (Twitter)



Just wondering how I go take drive this car for my area (Ikorodu) 26 Likes



This is a perfect example of ...



Mo Money Mo Problems This is a perfect example of ... 6 Likes

money miss road, that car is useless in Nigeria road, even from the man � the uselessness started 17 Likes 2 Shares

He has money to buy car. But he doesn't have money to fix the floor. 95 Likes 12 Shares

Wetin concern you? Poor man, poor sense 2 Likes

All thanks to Buhari. All thanks to Buhari. 6 Likes 1 Share

Just wondering how I go take drive this car for my area (Ipodo) 1 Like

How does he drive this car around the city with the best roads in the world Jus wondering 3 Likes

Proverbs 13:8 - The ransom of a man’s life is his riches, But the poor hears no rebuke. 2 Likes

His money, his enjoyment.

I dont understand. Can't he level up the place so he could move freely? 19 Likes 1 Share

LOL - more money more problem



see police wey suppose dey protect civilians, all of them don turn mobile finish 2 Likes 1 Share

Him no sabi drive joor!

Move to a better city to suit your car

This is not a Nigerian govt problem, the man is so foolish, he is suppose to fix his house and not expecting govt to do that for him. How can you explain this situation, you have the might to buy such an expensive car and you can't release fund to fix the entrance of your house? I guess this is just planned out and not real. 7 Likes 1 Share

NwaAmaikpe:











Spit am as e dey hot. Spit am as e dey hot. 4 Likes

Two mopols o. This country is a joke. My neigbour who sells bleaching creams too has mopol. Nawa o 3 Likes 2 Shares

Him never see anything yet

What kind of silly big man is this? Why not simply build a ramp that the car can conveniently drive out on which would flush with the road to avoid it scrapping the road with its low frame?



To floor that entrance to suit that vehicle is.not up to 150k. He is either stingy or.daft 8 Likes 1 Share

Many nairalanders will like to have this problem 1 Like

The car and the owner, who get sence pass



Next! 1 Like

He has money and he can't just level the floor instead of using wood. 2 Likes