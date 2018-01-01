₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|How Man Drives His Ferrari Out Of His House Everyday (Hilarious Video, Photos) by AutoJoshNG: 8:02pm On Feb 22
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g5csY2w6_aU
We admire the cars when spotted on the street but we do not know what the owners go through. Check out what the owner of this Ferrari goes through anytime he needs to take the car on a ride.
Tell us in the comment section if you'll still buy this Ferrari over a Mercedes Benz E Class after watching this video.
Credit: @jahmalusen (Twitter)
https://autojosh.com/see-the-hilarious-way-this-man-drives-his-ferrari-out-of-his-house-everyday/
|Re: How Man Drives His Ferrari Out Of His House Everyday (Hilarious Video, Photos) by DannyJ19(m): 8:12pm On Feb 22
|Re: How Man Drives His Ferrari Out Of His House Everyday (Hilarious Video, Photos) by stunt89(m): 8:14pm On Feb 22
Just wondering how I go take drive this car for my area (Ikorodu)
|Re: How Man Drives His Ferrari Out Of His House Everyday (Hilarious Video, Photos) by obafemee80(m): 8:19pm On Feb 22
This is a perfect example of ...
Mo Money Mo Problems
|Re: How Man Drives His Ferrari Out Of His House Everyday (Hilarious Video, Photos) by juwonloo(m): 8:31pm On Feb 22
money miss road, that car is useless in Nigeria road, even from the man � the uselessness started
|Re: How Man Drives His Ferrari Out Of His House Everyday (Hilarious Video, Photos) by ThankYouGod: 8:35pm On Feb 22
He has money to buy car. But he doesn't have money to fix the floor.
|Re: How Man Drives His Ferrari Out Of His House Everyday (Hilarious Video, Photos) by Onirapp: 10:25pm On Feb 22
Wetin concern you? Poor man, poor sense
|Re: How Man Drives His Ferrari Out Of His House Everyday (Hilarious Video, Photos) by Spectraz: 10:25pm On Feb 22
|Re: How Man Drives His Ferrari Out Of His House Everyday (Hilarious Video, Photos) by Benjiz(m): 10:25pm On Feb 22
its better to be poor maybe
|Re: How Man Drives His Ferrari Out Of His House Everyday (Hilarious Video, Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 10:25pm On Feb 22
All thanks to Buhari.
|Re: How Man Drives His Ferrari Out Of His House Everyday (Hilarious Video, Photos) by Wesporting: 10:25pm On Feb 22
|Re: How Man Drives His Ferrari Out Of His House Everyday (Hilarious Video, Photos) by Osu175(m): 10:26pm On Feb 22
Just wondering how I go take drive this car for my area (Ipodo)
|Re: How Man Drives His Ferrari Out Of His House Everyday (Hilarious Video, Photos) by hobermener: 10:26pm On Feb 22
How does he drive this car around the city with the best roads in the world Jus wondering
|Re: How Man Drives His Ferrari Out Of His House Everyday (Hilarious Video, Photos) by mayskit4luv(m): 10:26pm On Feb 22
|Re: How Man Drives His Ferrari Out Of His House Everyday (Hilarious Video, Photos) by passyhansome(m): 10:27pm On Feb 22
Proverbs 13:8 - The ransom of a man’s life is his riches, But the poor hears no rebuke.
|Re: How Man Drives His Ferrari Out Of His House Everyday (Hilarious Video, Photos) by haryorbarmie83(m): 10:27pm On Feb 22
His money, his enjoyment.
|Re: How Man Drives His Ferrari Out Of His House Everyday (Hilarious Video, Photos) by guruzmarstk(m): 10:27pm On Feb 22
|Re: How Man Drives His Ferrari Out Of His House Everyday (Hilarious Video, Photos) by rofanx13: 10:28pm On Feb 22
I dont understand. Can't he level up the place so he could move freely?
|Re: How Man Drives His Ferrari Out Of His House Everyday (Hilarious Video, Photos) by fuckerstard: 10:28pm On Feb 22
LOL - more money more problem
see police wey suppose dey protect civilians, all of them don turn mobile finish
|Re: How Man Drives His Ferrari Out Of His House Everyday (Hilarious Video, Photos) by ashjay001(m): 10:28pm On Feb 22
Him no sabi drive joor!
|Re: How Man Drives His Ferrari Out Of His House Everyday (Hilarious Video, Photos) by harlee(m): 10:29pm On Feb 22
Move to a better city to suit your car
|Re: How Man Drives His Ferrari Out Of His House Everyday (Hilarious Video, Photos) by greatman247(m): 10:29pm On Feb 22
This is not a Nigerian govt problem, the man is so foolish, he is suppose to fix his house and not expecting govt to do that for him. How can you explain this situation, you have the might to buy such an expensive car and you can't release fund to fix the entrance of your house? I guess this is just planned out and not real.
|Re: How Man Drives His Ferrari Out Of His House Everyday (Hilarious Video, Photos) by MrOjay1(m): 10:30pm On Feb 22
NwaAmaikpe:
Spit am as e dey hot.
|Re: How Man Drives His Ferrari Out Of His House Everyday (Hilarious Video, Photos) by yeyerolling: 10:31pm On Feb 22
Two mopols o. This country is a joke. My neigbour who sells bleaching creams too has mopol. Nawa o
|Re: How Man Drives His Ferrari Out Of His House Everyday (Hilarious Video, Photos) by hezy4real01(m): 10:31pm On Feb 22
Him never see anything yet
|Re: How Man Drives His Ferrari Out Of His House Everyday (Hilarious Video, Photos) by butterflyl1on: 10:34pm On Feb 22
AutoJoshNG:
What kind of silly big man is this? Why not simply build a ramp that the car can conveniently drive out on which would flush with the road to avoid it scrapping the road with its low frame?
This kind of big man is the kind that does not think before buying anything.
|Re: How Man Drives His Ferrari Out Of His House Everyday (Hilarious Video, Photos) by DSDLIVEREPORT: 10:34pm On Feb 22
To floor that entrance to suit that vehicle is.not up to 150k. He is either stingy or.daft
|Re: How Man Drives His Ferrari Out Of His House Everyday (Hilarious Video, Photos) by LesbianBoy(m): 10:34pm On Feb 22
Many nairalanders will like to have this problem
|Re: How Man Drives His Ferrari Out Of His House Everyday (Hilarious Video, Photos) by MrHighSea: 10:34pm On Feb 22
The car and the owner, who get sence pass
Next!
|Re: How Man Drives His Ferrari Out Of His House Everyday (Hilarious Video, Photos) by Itsizzy: 10:36pm On Feb 22
He has money and he can't just level the floor instead of using wood.
|Re: How Man Drives His Ferrari Out Of His House Everyday (Hilarious Video, Photos) by snazzy5050(m): 10:36pm On Feb 22
Thats Julian luxuries
