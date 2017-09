Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Ejike Asiegbu, Daddy Monso, Adda Ameh And Jessica Ali Visit Eucharia Anunobi (1371 Views)

The celebrities who paid the bereaved mother a visit at her home in Lagos yesterday include Ejike Asiegbu, Daddy Monso, Adda Ameh and Jessica Ali.







.

Nice of them

Good

That's good of them....

Week of visitation.. They should allow her mourn her child in Peace without disturbance.. Hah!!



She seems to have too many friends in nollywood sha!

...



See that fat one smiling like a fool!





will she smile if it was her child 2 Likes

Oh Death

.h

I hope they are going with something

How old is Eucharia? She's looking unkept and old

Smiling amidst the sad mood?

Good friends are hard to find

Ok..... Una Weldone

Adda Ameh is a clown... I pray she loses her own son too in no distant time and smile sheepishly to the camera...

Fat black cow!!!!!!

Evaberry:

...



See that fat one smiling like a fool!





will she smile if it was her child





Naaaa so her face be Naaaa so her face be

When will this visiting stop self









Ha ba

g

smartty68:

How old is Eucharia? She's looking unkept and old Do you understand she just lost her son and still mourning?





Evaberry:

...



See that fat one smiling like a fool!





will she smile if it was her child your posts are always disgusting and irritating Do you understand she just lost her son and still mourning?your posts are always disgusting and irritating

lagos and abuja are part of biafra i can't stop laughing

Thoughtful of them, this shows solidarity; I hope say them go drop her some owo sha..make them no just go like that. Just passing by

Fresia01:

Week of visitation.. They should allow her mourn her child in Peace without disturbance.. Hah!!



She seems to have too many friends in nollywood sha! she needs it please..

If they dont visit,people will say theyre heartless....aint nothing bad in visiting a colleague that lost someone dear...the presence of people helps alleviate the pain in a way. she needs it please..If they dont visit,people will say theyre heartless....aint nothing bad in visiting a colleague that lost someone dear...the presence of people helps alleviate the pain in a way.

what exactly is making ada ameh smile like that

this has gone beyond mourning ooo



enough of these photorama this has gone beyond mourning oooenough of these photorama

wetin dey make dat fat one laugh sef.