'My post may come late cos of some reasons best known to me, I don't see reason why I will cover a crime like this, cos some people must surely counter my post. This guy with uncovered head here is my brother, he is the bone of contention, the other guy who he asked to accompany him to Nnobi to buy charm to disfigured a girl that refused her request to sleep with her is also my brother but I will not keep quiet, imagine what someone I called learned thinks in his heart. His name is Obiorah Anaedum, he has a printing company named The Marts concept, he's into landing agent too. How much will it cost him to get another girl since he cannot put his manhood in his control, I believe that the girl knows about this, so that she will go for Thanksgiving cos God saved her life from the wicked one. My friends, I believe that it's not a do or die affair to sleep with a particular girl. Obiorah Anaedum you're a disgrace to our village and our community at large. You've tarnished your image in Ozubulu and other places you operate as a business man. May God forgive you, but you need to tell people how girls you've set in that condition. Ife onye metalu'





Source: As shared by Ozubulu....'My post may come late cos of some reasons best known to me, I don't see reason why I will cover a crime like this, cos some people must surely counter my post. This guy with uncovered head here is my brother, he is the bone of contention, the other guy who he asked to accompany him to Nnobi to buy charm to disfigured a girl that refused her request to sleep with her is also my brother but I will not keep quiet, imagine what someone I called learned thinks in his heart. His name is Obiorah Anaedum, he has a printing company named The Marts concept, he's into landing agent too. How much will it cost him to get another girl since he cannot put his manhood in his control, I believe that the girl knows about this, so that she will go for Thanksgiving cos God saved her life from the wicked one. My friends, I believe that it's not a do or die affair to sleep with a particular girl. Obiorah Anaedum you're a disgrace to our village and our community at large. You've tarnished your image in Ozubulu and other places you operate as a business man. May God forgive you, but you need to tell people how girls you've set in that condition. Ife onye metalu'

Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/09/man-who-went-to-buy-charm-to-disfigure.html?m=1

The carpet is already full of Buhari's atrocities.



We'll buy IPOB miscreants a new carpet. The carpet is already full of Buhari's atrocities.We'll buy IPOB miscreants a new carpet.

MAy God save us from evil ones!!

The carpet is already full of Buhari's atrocities.

We'll buy IPOB miscreants a new carpet.



Another disgrace to manhood because of sex Another disgrace to manhood because of sex

Mofo dem

As shared by Ozubulu....



make dem just waste dis nuisance jare make dem just waste dis nuisance jare

Is this not an incitement. When will Nairaland ban these rats for goodness sakes Is this not an incitement. When will Nairaland ban these rats for goodness sakes

one of my friend from auchi will yell ukpa e...

Men!!!



I will keep quiet this time.





it will be best if I don't say what's on my mind

This is serious

As shared by Ozubulu....



crime has no brother



Good one crime has no brotherGood one

If you see the lady in question you will be disappointed



Smh for some men shaa!

so what happened to them?

Nawao