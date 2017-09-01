₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|2 Men Went To Buy Charm To Disfigure Lady Who Said No To Sex In Anambra (Photos) by stephenduru: 10:17am
As shared by Ozubulu....
'My post may come late cos of some reasons best known to me, I don't see reason why I will cover a crime like this, cos some people must surely counter my post. This guy with uncovered head here is my brother, he is the bone of contention, the other guy who he asked to accompany him to Nnobi to buy charm to disfigured a girl that refused her request to sleep with her is also my brother but I will not keep quiet, imagine what someone I called learned thinks in his heart. His name is Obiorah Anaedum, he has a printing company named The Marts concept, he's into landing agent too. How much will it cost him to get another girl since he cannot put his manhood in his control, I believe that the girl knows about this, so that she will go for Thanksgiving cos God saved her life from the wicked one. My friends, I believe that it's not a do or die affair to sleep with a particular girl. Obiorah Anaedum you're a disgrace to our village and our community at large. You've tarnished your image in Ozubulu and other places you operate as a business man. May God forgive you, but you need to tell people how girls you've set in that condition. Ife onye metalu'
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/09/man-who-went-to-buy-charm-to-disfigure.html?m=1
|Re: 2 Men Went To Buy Charm To Disfigure Lady Who Said No To Sex In Anambra (Photos) by sarrki(m): 10:19am
This and many more atrocities committed by ipob miscreants
Can't be swept under the carpet
Nigerian Army will deal with them
|Re: 2 Men Went To Buy Charm To Disfigure Lady Who Said No To Sex In Anambra (Photos) by ShyCypher(m): 10:31am
sarrki:
The carpet is already full of Buhari's atrocities.
We'll buy IPOB miscreants a new carpet.
|Re: 2 Men Went To Buy Charm To Disfigure Lady Who Said No To Sex In Anambra (Photos) by HonAdeli(m): 10:34am
MAy God save us from evil ones!!
|Re: 2 Men Went To Buy Charm To Disfigure Lady Who Said No To Sex In Anambra (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 10:34am
ShyCypher:
|Re: 2 Men Went To Buy Charm To Disfigure Lady Who Said No To Sex In Anambra (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 10:37am
Another disgrace to manhood because of sex
|Re: 2 Men Went To Buy Charm To Disfigure Lady Who Said No To Sex In Anambra (Photos) by Opistorincos(m): 12:23pm
Mofo dem
|Re: 2 Men Went To Buy Charm To Disfigure Lady Who Said No To Sex In Anambra (Photos) by free2ryhme: 12:24pm
stephenduru:
make dem just waste dis nuisance jare
|Re: 2 Men Went To Buy Charm To Disfigure Lady Who Said No To Sex In Anambra (Photos) by supersystemsng: 12:24pm
sarrki:
Is this not an incitement. When will Nairaland ban these rats for goodness sakes
|Re: 2 Men Went To Buy Charm To Disfigure Lady Who Said No To Sex In Anambra (Photos) by lollypeezle(m): 12:24pm
K
|Re: 2 Men Went To Buy Charm To Disfigure Lady Who Said No To Sex In Anambra (Photos) by madridguy(m): 12:24pm
|Re: 2 Men Went To Buy Charm To Disfigure Lady Who Said No To Sex In Anambra (Photos) by alphaconde(m): 12:24pm
one of my friend from auchi will yell ukpa e...
|Re: 2 Men Went To Buy Charm To Disfigure Lady Who Said No To Sex In Anambra (Photos) by Evaberry(f): 12:24pm
..
Men!!!
I will keep quiet this time.
it will be best if I don't say what's on my mind
|Re: 2 Men Went To Buy Charm To Disfigure Lady Who Said No To Sex In Anambra (Photos) by modelmike7(m): 12:24pm
This is serious
|Re: 2 Men Went To Buy Charm To Disfigure Lady Who Said No To Sex In Anambra (Photos) by free2ryhme: 12:25pm
stephenduru:
crime has no brother
Good one
|Re: 2 Men Went To Buy Charm To Disfigure Lady Who Said No To Sex In Anambra (Photos) by richidinho(m): 12:26pm
If you see the lady in question you will be disappointed
Smh for some men shaa!
|Re: 2 Men Went To Buy Charm To Disfigure Lady Who Said No To Sex In Anambra (Photos) by shortgun(m): 12:26pm
so what happened to them?
|Re: 2 Men Went To Buy Charm To Disfigure Lady Who Said No To Sex In Anambra (Photos) by whoubmrdust: 12:26pm
Nawao
|Re: 2 Men Went To Buy Charm To Disfigure Lady Who Said No To Sex In Anambra (Photos) by zulex880: 12:26pm
|Re: 2 Men Went To Buy Charm To Disfigure Lady Who Said No To Sex In Anambra (Photos) by tamethem(m): 12:26pm
ShyCypher:
|Re: 2 Men Went To Buy Charm To Disfigure Lady Who Said No To Sex In Anambra (Photos) by femo86(m): 12:27pm
