Kcee was a guest on Rubbin Minds hosted by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and he had this to say about the issue.



Watch video here



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ub-3Yvk6Yek



It is because of all this his childish behavior that most people forget he is Emoneys older' brother, Kcee way suppose be 'papas man' dey behave like upcoming artiste....... 13 Likes

yeyebrities and fake life 1 Like 1 Share





He stole someone's dollar photo,hahahahahahahahahahahaha,yeyebrites and fake life plus photo stealing join.



As for the video La watch La bend. He stole someone's dollar photo,hahahahahahahahahahahaha,yeyebrites and fake life plus photo stealing join.As for the video La watch La bend. 15 Likes 1 Share

that's certainly not an excuse. 1 Like













see this joke about economy



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=596cQMUeNdU&feature=youtu.be I sabi usee this joke about economy





YEYEBRITIES AND LIES EEEEEEEEEH



1 Like 1 Share

Kcee is the female version of Oge Okoye 4 Likes

But why? Weldonesir

Unjustified lie....if you know or downloaded the so called desire song click share if you don't know the song or didn't download it or you think kcee is lying click like

When someone comes from a deprived background, such a person tends to overcompensate for the things he lacked.



That's why most people from poor backgrounds tend to misbehave when they come across money. Eg Linda Ikeji.

Attention seeker

Jacksparr0w1207:

Attention seeker



And whos attention is he seeking pls..U?



Lol..its funny how some dumb nigerians mis use words.

Someone that already has the fame and money, is now seeking attention from u... who is not even known outside his family... SMH

And whos attention is he seeking pls..U?Lol..its funny how some dumb nigerians mis use words.Someone that already has the fame and money, is now seeking attention from u... who is not even known outside his family... SMH 8 Likes 2 Shares

Never Raise a standard you..

Can not maintained.... Na wash

op lets go to the next issue at hand.

FlirtyKaren:

Evaberry:

yeyebrities and fake life

Stupidity trying to cover his high level of foolishness 1 Like



lmao, kcee ooo..ole

What is bad is bad alaye... Why steal a common photo to impress... As for the video abeg no time.

This is coming rather late.

most of these dudes cover up although they gallant too they do it to flock with the real rich men in the world and also to dismantle somebody greedy daughter

CaptainGOOD:







And whos attention is he seeking pls..U?



Lol..its funny how some dumb nigerians mis use words.

Someone that already has the fame and money, is now seeking attention from u... who is not even known outside his family... SMH

And whos attention is he seeking pls..U?Lol..its funny how some dumb nigerians mis use words.Someone that already has the fame and money, is now seeking attention from u... who is not even known outside his family... SMH I'm very sure you don't have enough data to watch the video or maybe you just couldn't comprehend what he said.



I'll suggest you rewatch the video to avoid embarrassing yourself I'm very sure you don't have enough data to watch the video or maybe you just couldn't comprehend what he said.I'll suggest you rewatch the video to avoid embarrassing yourself