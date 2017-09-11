₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Kcee Reveals Why He Stole Dollar Photo And Posted On Instagram by FlirtyKaren(f): 1:09pm
Five Star Music front-line act, Kcee has finally reacted to the brouhaha he caused on the internet 4 months ago after he got blasted by an Instagram user allegedly stealing and using his pictures to deceive Nigerians.
Kcee was a guest on Rubbin Minds hosted by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and he had this to say about the issue.
Watch video here
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ub-3Yvk6Yek
....http://www.lailasblog.com/kcee-finally-talks-fake-dollar-post/
|Re: Kcee Reveals Why He Stole Dollar Photo And Posted On Instagram by Tamarapetty(f): 1:12pm
okay
|Re: Kcee Reveals Why He Stole Dollar Photo And Posted On Instagram by soberdrunk(m): 1:13pm
It is because of all this his childish behavior that most people forget he is Emoneys older' brother, Kcee way suppose be 'papas man' dey behave like upcoming artiste.......
13 Likes
|Re: Kcee Reveals Why He Stole Dollar Photo And Posted On Instagram by stGabrielo(m): 1:18pm
and then
|Re: Kcee Reveals Why He Stole Dollar Photo And Posted On Instagram by problemsolver1: 1:19pm
smh
|Re: Kcee Reveals Why He Stole Dollar Photo And Posted On Instagram by Evaberry(f): 1:19pm
yeyebrities and fake life
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Kcee Reveals Why He Stole Dollar Photo And Posted On Instagram by Evablizin(f): 1:29pm
He stole someone's dollar photo,hahahahahahahahahahahaha,yeyebrites and fake life plus photo stealing join.
As for the video La watch La bend.
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kcee Reveals Why He Stole Dollar Photo And Posted On Instagram by sydneywhite(f): 1:42pm
that's certainly not an excuse.
1 Like
|Re: Kcee Reveals Why He Stole Dollar Photo And Posted On Instagram by opeyemiieblog(m): 1:48pm
I sabi u
see this joke about economy
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=596cQMUeNdU&feature=youtu.be
|Re: Kcee Reveals Why He Stole Dollar Photo And Posted On Instagram by iamnicer: 2:19pm
YEYEBRITIES AND LIES EEEEEEEEEH
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Kcee Reveals Why He Stole Dollar Photo And Posted On Instagram by Acidosis(m): 2:19pm
Kcee is the female version of Oge Okoye
4 Likes
|Re: Kcee Reveals Why He Stole Dollar Photo And Posted On Instagram by SexyNairalander: 2:20pm
booked
|Re: Kcee Reveals Why He Stole Dollar Photo And Posted On Instagram by dust144(m): 2:20pm
But why? Weldonesir
|Re: Kcee Reveals Why He Stole Dollar Photo And Posted On Instagram by Factfinder1(f): 2:20pm
Unjustified lie....if you know or downloaded the so called desire song click share if you don't know the song or didn't download it or you think kcee is lying click like
|Re: Kcee Reveals Why He Stole Dollar Photo And Posted On Instagram by EponOjuku: 2:20pm
When someone comes from a deprived background, such a person tends to overcompensate for the things he lacked.
That's why most people from poor backgrounds tend to misbehave when they come across money. Eg Linda Ikeji.
|Re: Kcee Reveals Why He Stole Dollar Photo And Posted On Instagram by OrestesDante: 2:22pm
Okay
|Re: Kcee Reveals Why He Stole Dollar Photo And Posted On Instagram by Jacksparr0w1207(m): 2:22pm
Attention seeker
|Re: Kcee Reveals Why He Stole Dollar Photo And Posted On Instagram by CaptainGOOD: 2:22pm
Jacksparr0w1207:
And whos attention is he seeking pls..U?
Lol..its funny how some dumb nigerians mis use words.
Someone that already has the fame and money, is now seeking attention from u... who is not even known outside his family... SMH
8 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Kcee Reveals Why He Stole Dollar Photo And Posted On Instagram by link2ok22: 2:22pm
Ok
|Re: Kcee Reveals Why He Stole Dollar Photo And Posted On Instagram by Moloso(m): 2:22pm
Never Raise a standard you..
Can not maintained.... Na wash
|Re: Kcee Reveals Why He Stole Dollar Photo And Posted On Instagram by Celestyn8213: 2:23pm
op lets go to the next issue at hand.
|Re: Kcee Reveals Why He Stole Dollar Photo And Posted On Instagram by akigbemaru: 2:23pm
FlirtyKaren:
1 Like
|Re: Kcee Reveals Why He Stole Dollar Photo And Posted On Instagram by lafflaff123(m): 2:23pm
Evaberry:
Hi
|Re: Kcee Reveals Why He Stole Dollar Photo And Posted On Instagram by AustineCJ: 2:24pm
Stupidity trying to cover his high level of foolishness
1 Like
|Re: Kcee Reveals Why He Stole Dollar Photo And Posted On Instagram by kafiz1(m): 2:25pm
das hw u do wen u sell ur birthryt nd also wen ur village pple re playin wit yur career
|Re: Kcee Reveals Why He Stole Dollar Photo And Posted On Instagram by paradigmshift(m): 2:27pm
lmao, kcee ooo..ole
|Re: Kcee Reveals Why He Stole Dollar Photo And Posted On Instagram by adesewa4uyahoo(f): 2:28pm
What is bad is bad alaye... Why steal a common photo to impress... As for the video abeg no time.
|Re: Kcee Reveals Why He Stole Dollar Photo And Posted On Instagram by Sabrina18(f): 2:29pm
This is coming rather late.
|Re: Kcee Reveals Why He Stole Dollar Photo And Posted On Instagram by Greatmind23: 2:29pm
most of these dudes cover up although they gallant too they do it to flock with the real rich men in the world and also to dismantle somebody greedy daughter
|Re: Kcee Reveals Why He Stole Dollar Photo And Posted On Instagram by Jacksparr0w1207(m): 2:29pm
CaptainGOOD:I'm very sure you don't have enough data to watch the video or maybe you just couldn't comprehend what he said.
I'll suggest you rewatch the video to avoid embarrassing yourself
|Re: Kcee Reveals Why He Stole Dollar Photo And Posted On Instagram by CaptainGOOD: 2:31pm
Jacksparr0w1207:
Hehehehehhe... learn how to use words correctly first.. before starting beef with me
1 Like
