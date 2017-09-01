



To mark the 30th anniversary of the creation of Akwa Ibom, the State’s Ministry for Culture and Tourism has launched the #OrangeSeptember campaign.



Orange September is a series of events planned to position the state by showcasing the diverse and enigmatic colours of our collective history, unity in diversity and the depth and range of our indigenous entrepreneurship.



According to the Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Hon. Victor Antai, “we are set to colour Nigeria and the World at large Orange and let them know that we are a great people with a unique cultural heritage. Akwa Ibom’s 30th anniversary is one in a lifetime and must be celebrated in style. Collectively, as Nigeria’s highest oil and gas producing State, we are celebrating our optimistic, sociable, hospitable, adventurous and industrious nature…Amazing Akwa Ibom, THIS IS WHO WE ARE!”



Honorable Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Akwa Ibom State, Rt. Hon. Victor Antai pictured with 90 #OrangeMen somewhere in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state capital. The Orange men are set to take over the streets of Uyo to create awareness for the #OrangeSeptember campaign.