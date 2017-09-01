₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
90 Orange Men In Akwa Ibom State (Photos) by dainformant(m): 1:14pm
Honorable Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Akwa Ibom State, Rt. Hon. Victor Antai pictured with 90 #OrangeMen somewhere in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state capital. The Orange men are set to take over the streets of Uyo to create awareness for the #OrangeSeptember campaign.
To mark the 30th anniversary of the creation of Akwa Ibom, the State’s Ministry for Culture and Tourism has launched the #OrangeSeptember campaign.
Orange September is a series of events planned to position the state by showcasing the diverse and enigmatic colours of our collective history, unity in diversity and the depth and range of our indigenous entrepreneurship.
According to the Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Hon. Victor Antai, “we are set to colour Nigeria and the World at large Orange and let them know that we are a great people with a unique cultural heritage. Akwa Ibom’s 30th anniversary is one in a lifetime and must be celebrated in style. Collectively, as Nigeria’s highest oil and gas producing State, we are celebrating our optimistic, sociable, hospitable, adventurous and industrious nature…Amazing Akwa Ibom, THIS IS WHO WE ARE!”
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/akwa-ibom-at-30-what-to-know-about-orange-september.html
|Re: 90 Orange Men In Akwa Ibom State (Photos) by dainformant(m): 1:14pm
|Re: 90 Orange Men In Akwa Ibom State (Photos) by iluvnaija: 1:16pm
Another office to chop.
Chai!
6 Likes
|Re: 90 Orange Men In Akwa Ibom State (Photos) by KingsleyCEO: 2:29pm
Cool though, only that you will know is not cool when they tell you the amount for this....
3 Likes
|Re: 90 Orange Men In Akwa Ibom State (Photos) by maleeks(m): 2:29pm
what is this?
2 Likes
|Re: 90 Orange Men In Akwa Ibom State (Photos) by Keneking: 2:29pm
Add graphic pictures
- The eggs are the same size in the first picture
Ndi Ara
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 90 Orange Men In Akwa Ibom State (Photos) by Hardewarlee(m): 2:29pm
Wonders shall Never End
1 Like
|Re: 90 Orange Men In Akwa Ibom State (Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 2:29pm
I will continue to say it, no matter how much Senator Akpabio "allegedly" stole or the amount of evil he 'allegedly' committed, that man performed magic in Akwa Ibom in terms of road construction, the present governor has a lot to do if he intends to outshine his predecessor and i dont reckon he will achieve that by throwing big anniversary parties.......
6 Likes
|Re: 90 Orange Men In Akwa Ibom State (Photos) by 2SWT(f): 2:29pm
Na so!
Hope it's not another avenue to loot public funds
|Re: 90 Orange Men In Akwa Ibom State (Photos) by dayleke(m): 2:29pm
Orange men.....
Orange Arena...
|Re: 90 Orange Men In Akwa Ibom State (Photos) by royalamour(m): 2:30pm
Imagine the whole earth filled with orange people.
Not funny at all.
|Re: 90 Orange Men In Akwa Ibom State (Photos) by sukkot: 2:30pm
hmm
|Re: 90 Orange Men In Akwa Ibom State (Photos) by vivypretty(f): 2:30pm
|Re: 90 Orange Men In Akwa Ibom State (Photos) by nwakibie3(m): 2:30pm
Down there is very huge oo
2 Likes
|Re: 90 Orange Men In Akwa Ibom State (Photos) by johnp2(m): 2:30pm
How do we call this now?
1 Like
|Re: 90 Orange Men In Akwa Ibom State (Photos) by Ryoung(m): 2:31pm
Awon wo tunleyii bai
4 Likes
|Re: 90 Orange Men In Akwa Ibom State (Photos) by Emokai3(m): 2:31pm
What..
|Re: 90 Orange Men In Akwa Ibom State (Photos) by RobinRay(m): 2:31pm
.
|Re: 90 Orange Men In Akwa Ibom State (Photos) by Abfinest007(m): 2:31pm
is this costume or is real
|Re: 90 Orange Men In Akwa Ibom State (Photos) by cardinalstar091(m): 2:31pm
My governor is so clueless. if only jobless youths can c ds coming.
3 Likes
|Re: 90 Orange Men In Akwa Ibom State (Photos) by YelloweWest: 2:31pm
|Re: 90 Orange Men In Akwa Ibom State (Photos) by Alonzo50(m): 2:31pm
I smell shiiit
1 Like
|Re: 90 Orange Men In Akwa Ibom State (Photos) by Moloso(m): 2:31pm
That good
|Re: 90 Orange Men In Akwa Ibom State (Photos) by Daniel058(m): 2:32pm
Biafran guys
1 Like
|Re: 90 Orange Men In Akwa Ibom State (Photos) by Viking007(m): 2:32pm
Waste of public funds.
2 Likes
|Re: 90 Orange Men In Akwa Ibom State (Photos) by kings09(m): 2:33pm
Ok
|Re: 90 Orange Men In Akwa Ibom State (Photos) by Emokai3(m): 2:33pm
This one is joystick showcase
1 Like
|Re: 90 Orange Men In Akwa Ibom State (Photos) by RobinRay(m): 2:34pm
This is what happens when you watch too much Orange Is The New Black
2 Likes
|Re: 90 Orange Men In Akwa Ibom State (Photos) by Frankyboy1(m): 2:34pm
It obvious none of those men is up to five feet,.as you see them so knaking Is their professional career,ndi akwaibomites
1 Like
|Re: 90 Orange Men In Akwa Ibom State (Photos) by EvangUche(m): 2:35pm
Nice one
