Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Police Parade Suspected Ritual Killer, Ifeanyi Dike, In Rivers (3100 Views)

"I'm Not A Ritual Killer" Ifeanyi Dike Cries Out / UNIPORT Ritualist, Ifeanyi Dike, Rearrested In Jos / List Of The Requirements For A Suspected Ritual Mistakenly Sent To A Wrong Phone (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





He was paraded at the State Command in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, before a crowd of onlookers who were eager to catch a glimpse of the suspect.



Recall, Dike was caught by a local vigilance group during a failed attempt to dispose the body of Chikamso after removing some body parts, including her eyes and tongue.



The suspect escaped while in police custody, but was rearrested in Jos, Plateau State, on Friday by a team of policemen.



More details soon..



Source: PUNCH



see more >> The Rivers State Police Commissioner, Mr. Ahmed Zaki, on Monday paraded the rearrested Ifeanyi Dike, who allegedly murdered his eight-year-old niece, Victory Chikamso Nmezuwuba, for rituals.He was paraded at the State Command in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, before a crowd of onlookers who were eager to catch a glimpse of the suspect.Recall, Dike was caught by a local vigilance group during a failed attempt to dispose the body of Chikamso after removing some body parts, including her eyes and tongue.The suspect escaped while in police custody, but was rearrested in Jos, Plateau State, on Friday by a team of policemen.More details soon..Source: PUNCHsee more >> https://www.celebsnest.com.ng/breaking-news-police-parade-suspected-ritual-killer-ifeanyi-dike-rivers/ 1 Share

Wicked bastard. 3 Likes

Ok

shame on him

Is it this one that is studying physics in uniport?

I doubt it.

Pls police force don't allow him escape again o. 1 Like

celebsnestblog:

The Rivers State Police Commissioner, Mr. Ahmed Zaki, on Monday paraded the rearrested Ifeanyi Dike, who allegedly murdered his eight-year-old niece, Victory Chikamso Nmezuwuba, for rituals.



He was paraded at the State Command in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, before a crowd of onlookers who were eager to catch a glimpse of the suspect.



Recall, Dike was caught by a local vigilance group during a failed attempt to dispose the body of Chikamso after removing some body parts, including her eyes and tongue.



The suspect escaped while in police custody, but was rearrested in Jos, Plateau State, on Friday by a team of policemen.



More details soon..



Source: PUNCH



see more >> https://www.celebsnest.com.ng/breaking-news-police-parade-suspected-ritual-killer-ifeanyi-dike-rivers/



what are they parading him for





they should have done with him a long time ago, capital punishment what are they parading him forthey should have done with him a long time ago, capital punishment 3 Likes

OK

stephenduru:

The Rivers State Police Commissioner, Mr. Ahmed Zaki, on Monday paraded the rearrested Ifeanyi Dike, who allegedly murdered his eight-year-old niece, Victory Chikamso Nmezuwuba, for rituals. He was paraded at the State Command in Port Harcourt, Rivers state, before a crowd of onlookers who were eager to catch a glimpse of the suspect.



Dike was caught by a local vigilante group during a failed attempt to dispose the body of Chikamso after removing some body parts, including her eyes and tongue.



The suspect escaped while in police custody, but was rearrested in Jos, Plateau State, on Friday by a team of policemen.



cc; Lalasticlala, mynd44



Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/09/police-parade-rearrested-ritual.html?m =1





Afonja trying to say Igbos do it too... LOL. Even my Dog knows that ritual killings is the birthright of Afonjas. No date, fake source...could very much have been posted by the afonja OP on that fake site before posting it here. And by the way he is SS since you call them SS when oil is involved.



See post below by " abescom" you will understand that I always know what they are planning to do against Igbos before they do. Afonja trying to say Igbos do it too... LOL. Even my Dog knows that ritual killings is the birthright of Afonjas. No date, fake source...could very much have been posted by the afonja OP on that fake site before posting it here. And by the way he is SS since you call them SS when oil is involved.See post below by " abescom" you will understand that I always know what they are planning to do against Igbos before they do. 4 Likes 1 Share

My fellow Pigs, which levels na?



I think say na only afonjaa dey do rituals.



Let's stick with our drug money abeg. 1 Like

they will now be busy taking pictures with him just like the way they did with Evans.. smh

celebsnestblog:

The Rivers State Police Commissioner, Mr. Ahmed Zaki, on Monday paraded the rearrested Ifeanyi Dike, who allegedly murdered his eight-year-old niece, Victory Chikamso Nmezuwuba, for rituals.



He was paraded at the State Command in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, before a crowd of onlookers who were eager to catch a glimpse of the suspect.



Recall, Dike was caught by a local vigilance group during a failed attempt to dispose the body of Chikamso after removing some body parts, including her eyes and tongue.



The suspect escaped while in police custody, but was rearrested in Jos, Plateau State, on Friday by a team of policemen.



More details soon..



Source: PUNCH



see more >> https://www.celebsnest.com.ng/breaking-news-police-parade-suspected-ritual-killer-ifeanyi-dike-rivers/



Person wey dem suppose kill immediately , dem dey parade am like movie star ! Person wey dem suppose kill immediately , dem dey parade am like movie star !

Good

pp

Very stupid and wicked man

funmilade4real:

pp

But the bigots keep saying only yorubas do this? The rot is everywhere. GOD save the world.





Trust police dem don blow one leg down Hunger don shrink the guy, joncing man!!!Trust police dem don blow one leg down

When you lack information and resources, frustration can drive you to the brink of insanity.

how did he escape and how many policemen were demoted. how did he escape and how many policemen were demoted.

It simply means you are one person and you do not have two heads. You can only bow to one and not to two masters. Most people think they are smart when they tries to manipulate their way into serving two masters, no dear, you are actually deceiving your own self and not another. If indeed the other whom you call your master has eyes to see he'd see that your loyalty is in doubt.



It speaks of total integrity, pure devotion and commitment to duty from the servant. One of things you need to realise that the Holy Bible is building you up to receive what is rightfully yours. All things are yours legally, but can only be transferred to you when you must have grown up. A heir as long as he is a child isn't different from a servant until the time appointed by his father for adoption.



Adoption in the sense that, the crowning of his maturedship, a day of graduation as you have it when you are under any course of study. In life you are supposed to understand that life is the biggest teacher, which takes you higher than any appointed teacher could be able to reach. Life takes you on.



Develop the right attitude to service as you study to show yourself approved a workman who is ready for greater detail. You do not have two faces to look. Be focus at what you have been appointed to do and stop looking around. 1 Like 2 Shares

The quest for quick wealth. He should be questioned to know how he escaped in the first place and if he was aided by someone within. If found to be true, the individual(s) should also be brought to book 1 Like

He messed up big time

when I saw him sitting on that chair in the first pics, I was like this one dem give am chair, dem go Don scatter this guy leg. Then I saw the next pics where he was being assisted while walking.... Now I'm very certain dem scatter em leg 3 Likes

I used to know him.

We attend the same secondary school at rumumasi years back.

Is a pity u ended up this way.

E be like say him leg don break

wicked boy. Rest in pieces Them don break him legswicked boy. Rest in pieces 1 Like

The heart of man is wicked.....



He's devil incarnate.



Even devil go fear this guy for hell

but why igbo people like to the kill like this

BASTARD...Still Poor After The Ritual! What Did You Gain Now. UGLY ASS MOTHERFUCKER

he is facing d death penalty....for sure!

Heartless people everywhere