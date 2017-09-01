₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Police Parade Suspected Ritual Killer, Ifeanyi Dike, In Rivers by celebsnestblog: 2:38pm
The Rivers State Police Commissioner, Mr. Ahmed Zaki, on Monday paraded the rearrested Ifeanyi Dike, who allegedly murdered his eight-year-old niece, Victory Chikamso Nmezuwuba, for rituals.
He was paraded at the State Command in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, before a crowd of onlookers who were eager to catch a glimpse of the suspect.
Recall, Dike was caught by a local vigilance group during a failed attempt to dispose the body of Chikamso after removing some body parts, including her eyes and tongue.
The suspect escaped while in police custody, but was rearrested in Jos, Plateau State, on Friday by a team of policemen.
More details soon..
Source: PUNCH
|Re: Police Parade Suspected Ritual Killer, Ifeanyi Dike, In Rivers by madridguy(m): 2:40pm
Wicked bastard.
|Re: Police Parade Suspected Ritual Killer, Ifeanyi Dike, In Rivers by pyyxxaro: 2:49pm
Ok
|Re: Police Parade Suspected Ritual Killer, Ifeanyi Dike, In Rivers by Gossiplover: 3:13pm
shame on him
|Re: Police Parade Suspected Ritual Killer, Ifeanyi Dike, In Rivers by ekems2017(f): 3:17pm
Is it this one that is studying physics in uniport?
I doubt it.
Pls police force don't allow him escape again o.
|Re: Police Parade Suspected Ritual Killer, Ifeanyi Dike, In Rivers by free2ryhme: 3:18pm
what are they parading him for
they should have done with him a long time ago, capital punishment
|Re: Police Parade Suspected Ritual Killer, Ifeanyi Dike, In Rivers by Beno3: 3:18pm
|Re: Police Parade Suspected Ritual Killer, Ifeanyi Dike, In Rivers by liberalsinnerx: 3:18pm
Afonja trying to say Igbos do it too... LOL. Even my Dog knows that ritual killings is the birthright of Afonjas. No date, fake source...could very much have been posted by the afonja OP on that fake site before posting it here. And by the way he is SS since you call them SS when oil is involved.
See post below by " abescom" you will understand that I always know what they are planning to do against Igbos before they do.
|Re: Police Parade Suspected Ritual Killer, Ifeanyi Dike, In Rivers by RoyalBoutique(m): 3:18pm
My fellow Pigs, which levels na?
I think say na only afonjaa dey do rituals.
Let's stick with our drug money abeg.
|Re: Police Parade Suspected Ritual Killer, Ifeanyi Dike, In Rivers by ayatt(m): 3:18pm
they will now be busy taking pictures with him just like the way they did with Evans.. smh
|Re: Police Parade Suspected Ritual Killer, Ifeanyi Dike, In Rivers by bigfather(m): 3:18pm
Person wey dem suppose kill immediately , dem dey parade am like movie star !
|Re: Police Parade Suspected Ritual Killer, Ifeanyi Dike, In Rivers by CaptainGOOD: 3:18pm
|Re: Police Parade Suspected Ritual Killer, Ifeanyi Dike, In Rivers by funmilade4real(m): 3:18pm
|Re: Police Parade Suspected Ritual Killer, Ifeanyi Dike, In Rivers by Bibidear(f): 3:18pm
Very stupid and wicked man
|Re: Police Parade Suspected Ritual Killer, Ifeanyi Dike, In Rivers by Olu20090: 3:18pm
But the bigots keep saying only yorubas do this? The rot is everywhere. GOD save the world.
|Re: Police Parade Suspected Ritual Killer, Ifeanyi Dike, In Rivers by Emmaus12: 3:18pm
Hunger don shrink the guy, joncing man!!!
Trust police dem don blow one leg down
|Re: Police Parade Suspected Ritual Killer, Ifeanyi Dike, In Rivers by I888(m): 3:18pm
When you lack information and resources, frustration can drive you to the brink of insanity.
|Re: Police Parade Suspected Ritual Killer, Ifeanyi Dike, In Rivers by BCISLTD: 3:19pm
how did he escape and how many policemen were demoted.
|Re: Police Parade Suspected Ritual Killer, Ifeanyi Dike, In Rivers by lightblazingnow(m): 3:19pm
|Re: Police Parade Suspected Ritual Killer, Ifeanyi Dike, In Rivers by kstyle2(m): 3:19pm
The quest for quick wealth. He should be questioned to know how he escaped in the first place and if he was aided by someone within. If found to be true, the individual(s) should also be brought to book
|Re: Police Parade Suspected Ritual Killer, Ifeanyi Dike, In Rivers by magnum247: 3:19pm
He messed up big time
|Re: Police Parade Suspected Ritual Killer, Ifeanyi Dike, In Rivers by Tapout(m): 3:19pm
when I saw him sitting on that chair in the first pics, I was like this one dem give am chair, dem go Don scatter this guy leg. Then I saw the next pics where he was being assisted while walking.... Now I'm very certain dem scatter em leg
|Re: Police Parade Suspected Ritual Killer, Ifeanyi Dike, In Rivers by Sammy25n(m): 3:19pm
I used to know him.
We attend the same secondary school at rumumasi years back.
Is a pity u ended up this way.
|Re: Police Parade Suspected Ritual Killer, Ifeanyi Dike, In Rivers by takenadoh: 3:20pm
E be like say him leg don break
|Re: Police Parade Suspected Ritual Killer, Ifeanyi Dike, In Rivers by Oyindidi(f): 3:20pm
Them don break him legs wicked boy. Rest in pieces
|Re: Police Parade Suspected Ritual Killer, Ifeanyi Dike, In Rivers by Queenext: 3:20pm
The heart of man is wicked.....
He's devil incarnate.
Even devil go fear this guy for hell
|Re: Police Parade Suspected Ritual Killer, Ifeanyi Dike, In Rivers by beautiful232(f): 3:20pm
but why igbo people like to the kill like this
|Re: Police Parade Suspected Ritual Killer, Ifeanyi Dike, In Rivers by 9jizzy(m): 3:21pm
BASTARD...Still Poor After The Ritual! What Did You Gain Now. UGLY ASS MOTHERFUCKER
|Re: Police Parade Suspected Ritual Killer, Ifeanyi Dike, In Rivers by bigpicture001: 3:21pm
he is facing d death penalty....for sure!
|Re: Police Parade Suspected Ritual Killer, Ifeanyi Dike, In Rivers by oluwatymylehyn(m): 3:21pm
Heartless people everywhere
|Re: Police Parade Suspected Ritual Killer, Ifeanyi Dike, In Rivers by KingMicky3286: 3:21pm
He may wanted to do money ritual to impress his girl friend who will not show up now that he is in a hot soup. Please leave your life the way you will not be blame.... Call his girl Friend.
