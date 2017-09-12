Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / Biochemistry Vs Microbiology: Which One Has More Job Opportunities In Nigeria? (8256 Views)

Hello guys , i would like to know which of these courses has more job oppurtunities as i was asked to select my second choic of study in the university i want to apply for? which of them has a greater chance of job oppurtunities in nigeria?

They are both one and the same. Just minor differences. 4 Likes

Animal husbandry is better 6 Likes 2 Shares

Nairaland embedded the search bar on its homepage for a reason. Similar question have one time being discussed to a greater depth here on nairaland just use the goddamm nairaland search bar. 11 Likes

Both are as useless as the p in psychology.



From an expert. 40 Likes 1 Share

chances of you landing a job is slim.. I would advise you go for either medical lab science or pharmacy.. I studied biochemistry.. and I'm yet to work with it.. you can do Msc to increase your chances in the brewery industry if that's where you aiming for.. just my opinion though 15 Likes

They are both dead science, dude better stop deceiving your self. Mttscheewww! 8 Likes

Honestly, you guys have spoken my mind, you guys just told the OP the bitter truth.



I have been a graduate of microbiology for the past 5years, you can't believe that I have never used it to work in my field before.



Not that I have not been seeing jobs, but the experience they request for, is like walking from Nigeria to Chicago.



Sometimes, I always think otherwise, I have been to the last stage of an interview before in an FMCG coy, but was turned down on two occasion that I don't havr experience in my field.



Even, I was turned down to work as a lab scientist in ministry of health, just because they said, a microbiologist without medical licence can't work in the field.



Infact, these days I don't even go near most of all these my field again.



I prefer applying in other field, where what they needed is what you can bring in not really your certificate sometimes.





OP, to be honest with you, please go for medical lab science, or you go for better lucrative course, leave biochemistry and microbiology out of the page.



I have two graduates of Biochemistry as close friends. Both, out of frustration, are teachers now being paid paltry sum. You know what, both of them are folks whose academic shoes I'm not worthy to lose...as they are both experts in Further Maths, Maths, Physics and Chemistry. So, my dear, flee these courses. 8 Likes

oga none of them

BIOCHEMISTRY

Op, i suspect you applied for medicine and now the person trying to help ask you to choose one of the two.

Truth be told they are both USELESS. Go for mathematics. All science courses are useless in Nigeria, we are not advance to scientific level we are only parambulating.

Go for social science courses. 13 Likes 2 Shares

None, seriously none, what has happened to studying for passion... 2 Likes

my worst courses ever...... Don't Dream of this courses in your list at all... 1 Like

I sincerely appreciate you all for telling the op the truth. Pls, don't suffer your self or waste your time with those courses cos you will be frustrated having studied hard in sch just as the medical students and be left hanging in the labor market. I tell you its really frustrating., study a course that is more or less like a vocation, something you can do with your hands, something real. Like the medical courses, acct, architect, fine art, agriculture etc I pray they will listen and yield to this advice. Its not abt having a university degree any longer, its about what you can do with your degree. My own two cents, thanks 19 Likes 2 Shares

None, seriously none, what has happened to studying for passion...

This is Nigeria. If yu try it yu will starve for passion.

pls which good medical course apart from pharmacy should i apply pls which good medical course apart from pharmacy should i apply

As a Medical Laboratory Scientist, you will never regret studying MLS. Go for it! 2 Likes

What's the difference?

None.. Study MLS instead. Thy have a very strong association. I'm a health worker. Trust me 3 Likes

both. just make sure u know a big shot.u can work any where since u de Nigeria be it CBN,ASO ROCK, EFCC,DSS,etc 1 Like

It should be Biochemistry

They are both one and the same. Just minor differences. The differences are more than minor, sir. The differences are more than minor, sir. 1 Like

Do what you know how to do best. Be it BioXmistry or Microbiology or Physics or Hausa.



Regardless of what you studied (with special exception to Med.Docs cus of their few numbers), hold this in mind;

PERSON WEY GO GET JOB GO GET JOB.



So its better to choose a course you are really good at... 1 Like

B