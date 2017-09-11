₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|LUTH Releases YABATECH Student's Corpse Free Of Charge by seyesko(m): 5:53pm
*"LUTH FINALLY RELEASED YABATECH STUDENT CORPSE"*
The body has already been conveyed down to Atan Cemetery for burial arrangement.
Kudos to all Nigerian Students and Comrades.
We really appreciate the interference of Yabatech Management.
Nigerian bloggers and broadcasters, well done o.
Our gratitude to LUTH management for releasing its body (Kotun Kayode Kazeem) free of charge.
*Injury to one is injury to all*
We pray may Almighty God grant him paradise. We love him but God loves him more.
*Courtesy... Banking Students..Yabatech..*
Thanks.
*Aluta Continua!!! Victoria Ascerta!!!*
Rebroadcast pls...
|Re: LUTH Releases YABATECH Student's Corpse Free Of Charge by Evaberry(f): 6:00pm
lalasticlala come and see update
Nairalanders will be stalking me all over the place. lol
|Re: LUTH Releases YABATECH Student's Corpse Free Of Charge by ojun50(m): 6:03pm
Good
|Re: LUTH Releases YABATECH Student's Corpse Free Of Charge by Evablizin(f): 6:05pm
That's good,may his soul rest in peace
|Re: LUTH Releases YABATECH Student's Corpse Free Of Charge by TyushTal(m): 6:09pm
It's awa worko
RIP to the dead still
|Re: LUTH Releases YABATECH Student's Corpse Free Of Charge by Addy003(m): 7:59pm
Rip
|Re: LUTH Releases YABATECH Student's Corpse Free Of Charge by agboskipool(m): 8:01pm
Rip to DE dead
|Re: LUTH Releases YABATECH Student's Corpse Free Of Charge by slyd90(m): 8:01pm
Rest in peace Kotun......
|Re: LUTH Releases YABATECH Student's Corpse Free Of Charge by nkeona(m): 8:02pm
social media is so powerful.... Rip
|Re: LUTH Releases YABATECH Student's Corpse Free Of Charge by jerome263(m): 8:02pm
seyesko:Naso e suppose be...main y check my signature for better news
|Re: LUTH Releases YABATECH Student's Corpse Free Of Charge by bjdawaz(m): 8:03pm
RIP bro
|Re: LUTH Releases YABATECH Student's Corpse Free Of Charge by Zpolah00: 8:03pm
Them for chop am nau.. Rada rada pple
1 Share
|Re: LUTH Releases YABATECH Student's Corpse Free Of Charge by Flashh: 8:05pm
TyushTal:What's funny to this one?
1 Like
|Re: LUTH Releases YABATECH Student's Corpse Free Of Charge by babyfaceafrica: 8:07pm
How was the matter resolved biko?...don't just thank people.......brief them how much they collected and if it was free......
|Re: LUTH Releases YABATECH Student's Corpse Free Of Charge by Shegub: 8:07pm
The family should sue luth
|Re: LUTH Releases YABATECH Student's Corpse Free Of Charge by TyushTal(m): 8:08pm
Flashh:Ah ahn. You should have sent it as a PM
|Re: LUTH Releases YABATECH Student's Corpse Free Of Charge by SillyeRabbit: 8:10pm
Life's so worthless with no price tag and no value.
|Re: LUTH Releases YABATECH Student's Corpse Free Of Charge by Flashh: 8:12pm
TyushTal:Fǔck off!
|Re: LUTH Releases YABATECH Student's Corpse Free Of Charge by Etizz: 8:14pm
chai.... I pity the family.....
|Re: LUTH Releases YABATECH Student's Corpse Free Of Charge by Assensio(m): 8:14pm
abeg o..wuna want money to realease person corpse
|Re: LUTH Releases YABATECH Student's Corpse Free Of Charge by tayo4ng(f): 8:15pm
God bless your soul bro. RIP
|Re: LUTH Releases YABATECH Student's Corpse Free Of Charge by dobekey(m): 8:16pm
|Re: LUTH Releases YABATECH Student's Corpse Free Of Charge by Frenchfriez: 8:18pm
Its a good thing, isn't it?
|Re: LUTH Releases YABATECH Student's Corpse Free Of Charge by juniorboy(m): 8:19pm
Evaberry:You always top all threads, hmmmm
|Re: LUTH Releases YABATECH Student's Corpse Free Of Charge by Frenchfriez: 8:21pm
Shegub:I can provide you with the contact address of the family. If you don't mind, you can be their legal adviser, and let's see how that works out for you.
Nigerians and ITK are like bread and butter
|Re: LUTH Releases YABATECH Student's Corpse Free Of Charge by Frenchfriez: 8:24pm
juniorboy:That shouldn't come as a surprise to you. When someone, nay a lady jumps at every thread to make comments even when the comments do not necessary make sense, its one of a few things:
A jambite
A fresh grad who has just tasted freedom an awaiting call up
Or a jobless fellow or an attention seeker.
We have seen lots of them before, popular among them used to be a certain LadyF
|Re: LUTH Releases YABATECH Student's Corpse Free Of Charge by tosyne2much(m): 8:31pm
Una thank you oooo LUTH
May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace
|Re: LUTH Releases YABATECH Student's Corpse Free Of Charge by phemmie06(m): 8:45pm
Power of media
