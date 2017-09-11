Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / LUTH Releases YABATECH Student's Corpse Free Of Charge (4777 Views)

LUTH To Release YABATECH Student's Corpse For N800,000 (Photos) / Breaking: Waec Finally Released 2017 May/june WASSCE Results / YABATECH Student Mocks Fire Service Men, We Should Call A DJ (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

*"LUTH FINALLY RELEASED YABATECH STUDENT CORPSE"*



The body has already been conveyed down to Atan Cemetery for burial arrangement.



Kudos to all Nigerian Students and Comrades.



We really appreciate the interference of Yabatech Management.



Nigerian bloggers and broadcasters, well done o.



Our gratitude to LUTH management for releasing its body (Kotun Kayode Kazeem) free of charge.



*Injury to one is injury to all*



We pray may Almighty God grant him paradise. We love him but God loves him more.



*Courtesy... Banking Students..Yabatech..*

Thanks.



*Aluta Continua!!! Victoria Ascerta!!!*



Rebroadcast pls...

lalasticlala come and see update





Nairalanders will be stalking me all over the place. lol

Good



That's good,may his soul rest in peace That's good,may his soul rest in peace





RIP to the dead still It's awa workoRIP to the dead still

Rip

Rip to DE dead

Rest in peace Kotun......

social media is so powerful.... Rip

seyesko:

*"LUTH FINALLY RELEASED YABATECH STUDENT CORPSE"*



The body has already been conveyed down to Atan Cemetery for burial arrangement.



Kudos to all Nigerian Students and Comrades.



We really appreciate the interference of Yabatech Management.



Nigerian bloggers and broadcasters, well done o.



Our gratitude to LUTH management for releasing its body (Kotun Kayode Kazeem) free of charge.



*Injury to one is injury to all*



We pray may Almighty God grant him paradise. We love him but God loves him more.



*Courtesy... Banking Students..Yabatech..*

Thanks.



*Aluta Continua!!! Victoria Ascerta!!!*



Rebroadcast pls... Naso e suppose be...main y check my signature for better news Naso e suppose be...main y check my signature for better news

RIP bro

Them for chop am nau.. Rada rada pple 1 Share

TyushTal:

It's awa worko What's funny to this one? 1 Like

How was the matter resolved biko?...don't just thank people.......brief them how much they collected and if it was free......

The family should sue luth

Flashh:

What's funny to this one? Ah ahn. You should have sent it as a PM Ah ahn. You should have sent it as a PM

Life's so worthless with no price tag and no value.

TyushTal:





Ah ahn. You should have sent it as a PM Fǔck off!

chai.... I pity the family.....

abeg o..wuna want money to realease person corpse

God bless your soul bro. RIP



(Modify ) ( Quote) ( Report ) 2 Likes (Share )

click the link if you are intrested in making PART 1 Horrible experience from yesterday night. .......... *** I was sitting on my bed resting, hoping to get a girl that will pass the lonely night with me... HMMMM, What should I do," should i go to ashawo joint " noooo HIV IS REAL, " should i call my gf " her momc go kill am ayhh wetin i go do GBAM ! GBAM!! GBAM !!! Who come dey knock for my door , ( thinking ) come in the door is open OMG See shape, this one pass figurev8 next thing whey i hear from this angel " YOUR FRIEND TOYIN SAID I SHOULD COME AND PASS THE NIGHT WITH YOU, HIS PARENT AEE AT HOME , SO THINGS DID NOT GO AS PLANNED" talking to my self==God nah how you take dey work you are so wonderfull AH YOU CAN COME IN MAKE YOURSELF COMFORTABLE it is good to have friends, A friend in need is a friend indeed .. after small gisting with the babe sleep come carry am i just sit on top bed dey look am I no fit bang this girl when she dey sleep, for me its disgusting and unenjoyable wetin I go do devil nah bad man next thing, beta idea knack my head make I try fore play ( touch sex sensitive spot for her body) make I start with her boobies as I strech hand won press am my heart start to dey beat like parade band Ben get morale now this girl no go beat you if she catch you highest she go shout l stretch my hand again catch the boob, press am first time, press am second time Next thing she turn ************* LOADING PART TWO REVIEW PART ONE GIVE MORALE MAKE I WRITE PART TWO cc sKeetz thepussyhunter richidiho I hope I gave the above moniker what they want HIT LIKE IF IT MAKE SENSE(Modify ) ( Quote) ( Report ) 2 Likes (Share ) http://donkeymails.com/pages/index.php?refid=bencrane click the link if you are intrested in making

Its a good thing, isn't it?

Evaberry:

lalasticlala come and see update You always top all threads, hmmmm You always top all threads, hmmmm

Shegub:

The family should sue luth I can provide you with the contact address of the family. If you don't mind, you can be their legal adviser, and let's see how that works out for you.

Nigerians and ITK are like bread and butter I can provide you with the contact address of the family. If you don't mind, you can be their legal adviser, and let's see how that works out for you.Nigerians and ITK are like bread and butter

juniorboy:





You always top all threads, hmmmm That shouldn't come as a surprise to you. When someone, nay a lady jumps at every thread to make comments even when the comments do not necessary make sense, its one of a few things:

A jambite

A fresh grad who has just tasted freedom an awaiting call up

Or a jobless fellow or an attention seeker.

We have seen lots of them before, popular among them used to be a certain LadyF That shouldn't come as a surprise to you. When someone, nay a lady jumps at every thread to make comments even when the comments do not necessary make sense, its one of a few things:A jambiteA fresh grad who has just tasted freedom an awaiting call upOr a jobless fellow or an attention seeker.We have seen lots of them before, popular among them used to be a certain LadyF

Una thank you oooo LUTH



May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace