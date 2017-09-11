₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigerian Air Force Bombs Boko Haram Building In Borno (video) by hollawaley2: 6:26pm
In furtherance of the recently commenced Operation RUWAN WUTA, on 7 September 2017, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) conducted air interdiction on structures with 2 hoisted Boko Haram Terrorists (BHT) Organization flags in Zanari, a known location with significant BHT presence at the northern fringes of Borno State bordering Lake Chad. Quite a number of BHTs had earlier been spotted, from a NAF Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance platform, entering the buildings apparently for meetings. The F-7Ni and the Alpha Jet aircraft were detailed to attack the target. Overhead the location, the target was acquired and engaged by the 2 aircraft, in rapid succession. Subsequent Battle Damage Assessment revealed that the targeted structures went up in flames, killing its occupants.
The objective of Operation RUWAN WUTA is to further degrade the capability of the BHTs thereby preventing them from regrouping to cause havoc for our surface forces. The Operation also aims at softening the ground for our surface forces to subsequently move in and conduct mopping up operations.
OLATOKUNBO ADESANYA
Air Commodore
Director of Public Relations and Information
Nigerian Air Force
Watch-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=scENe8sn3No
source- NAF YOUTUBE CHANNEL
|Re: Nigerian Air Force Bombs Boko Haram Building In Borno (video) by stanliwise(m): 7:35pm
FTC t
|Re: Nigerian Air Force Bombs Boko Haram Building In Borno (video) by Addicted2Women: 8:05pm
Another lie for gullible kids
They must have evacuated the Boko boys to Aso Rock or a safe location and bombed an empty Forest and empty houses
Since Buhari became the president, when was the last time you saw the Nigerian Army fighting Boko Haram,
arrested a Boko Haram member ?? Meanwhile, their Commander in Chief Dr. Shekau is somewhere right now swallowing Amala and Ewedu
Bunch of jokes
Any war against Boko Haram is a war against the North - Mohammed Buhari (2014)
|Re: Nigerian Air Force Bombs Boko Haram Building In Borno (video) by AFONJACOW(m): 8:06pm
rubbish
|Re: Nigerian Air Force Bombs Boko Haram Building In Borno (video) by cristianisraeli: 8:06pm
my question to nigeria.why all nigerian military operations they carry hausa names?aside the cobra and aligator dance..lol
but this airforce i hope say una no do una mumu like last time when una kill civilians without doing proper recon..i hope say una no just day bomb everyhouse with black flag..i hope say una do recon to make sure say civilians no day inside the building or hostages,ok o make una they runwa wata for there
|Re: Nigerian Air Force Bombs Boko Haram Building In Borno (video) by kingxsamz(m): 8:07pm
AFONJACOW:
have sense
|Re: Nigerian Air Force Bombs Boko Haram Building In Borno (video) by Nltaliban(m): 8:07pm
And here we go again deceiving ourselves.
We've had enough from this government.
2019 will be a year filled with uncertainty, who go win?
|Re: Nigerian Air Force Bombs Boko Haram Building In Borno (video) by kingxsamz(m): 8:07pm
good
|Re: Nigerian Air Force Bombs Boko Haram Building In Borno (video) by kingxsamz(m): 8:07pm
hollawaley2:
k
|Re: Nigerian Air Force Bombs Boko Haram Building In Borno (video) by boman2014: 8:07pm
keep it up
|Re: Nigerian Air Force Bombs Boko Haram Building In Borno (video) by paiz(m): 8:08pm
Just boko haram is taking years to defeat and you people want to provoke the easterners to war...
.
.
Aboki sense and Igbo man sense are highly and distinctively different.
.
Even the jet looks like what was used in world war II
|Re: Nigerian Air Force Bombs Boko Haram Building In Borno (video) by fixedhollies(m): 8:08pm
Good one! They are the main enemies of the state!
|Re: Nigerian Air Force Bombs Boko Haram Building In Borno (video) by slyd90(m): 8:08pm
God bless the Nigerian Airforce
|Re: Nigerian Air Force Bombs Boko Haram Building In Borno (video) by Shegub: 8:08pm
Naija must win
|Re: Nigerian Air Force Bombs Boko Haram Building In Borno (video) by Flashh: 8:08pm
AFONJACOW:Seems you just learnt this word.
|Re: Nigerian Air Force Bombs Boko Haram Building In Borno (video) by Teewhy2: 8:09pm
This people no dey finish Abi some ppl dey hide under the name to commit crime.
|Re: Nigerian Air Force Bombs Boko Haram Building In Borno (video) by Elslim: 8:09pm
goooood
|Re: Nigerian Air Force Bombs Boko Haram Building In Borno (video) by SalamRushdie: 8:09pm
We are tired of all these computer generated simulations abeg because those who know know that our old planes can't do non of this
|Re: Nigerian Air Force Bombs Boko Haram Building In Borno (video) by lonelydora(m): 8:09pm
They need ground reenforcement . Those troops disturbing the peace of Nnamdi Kanu's house in Umuahia should be sent there, and not intimidate umarmed civilians.
|Re: Nigerian Air Force Bombs Boko Haram Building In Borno (video) by Bash10(m): 8:10pm
Issokay
|Re: Nigerian Air Force Bombs Boko Haram Building In Borno (video) by ubath(m): 8:10pm
Very good.
|Re: Nigerian Air Force Bombs Boko Haram Building In Borno (video) by Neochemist: 8:10pm
AFONJACOW:
The NAF is trying her best in fighting the Boko Haram, and a bloody civilian is here posting rubbish.
May sense fall on you in the name of Nnamdi kanu.
If you don't have something pertinent to post why don't you meet FFK for some vocabulary.
|Re: Nigerian Air Force Bombs Boko Haram Building In Borno (video) by GreenMavro: 8:10pm
OK now
|Re: Nigerian Air Force Bombs Boko Haram Building In Borno (video) by tempest01(m): 8:10pm
Cowardly army.... Why not go on a ground offensive after the strikes?
If it is to show force against unarmed protesters they will be able.
I pity us if we are ever faced with a conventional war.
|Re: Nigerian Air Force Bombs Boko Haram Building In Borno (video) by colossus91(m): 8:10pm
lol
|Re: Nigerian Air Force Bombs Boko Haram Building In Borno (video) by Alexanderinn: 8:10pm
Story story....
|Re: Nigerian Air Force Bombs Boko Haram Building In Borno (video) by oluwasheun94(m): 8:10pm
looks a scene from call of duty
|Re: Nigerian Air Force Bombs Boko Haram Building In Borno (video) by Flashh: 8:11pm
kingxsamz:You no get sense.
|Re: Nigerian Air Force Bombs Boko Haram Building In Borno (video) by emeijeh(m): 8:11pm
Our Air Force Don provoke
|Re: Nigerian Air Force Bombs Boko Haram Building In Borno (video) by slimthugchimee2(m): 8:11pm
Much better videos....I actually saw the jet fly pass
|Re: Nigerian Air Force Bombs Boko Haram Building In Borno (video) by slimthugchimee2(m): 8:12pm
tempest01:
You need help
