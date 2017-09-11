Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Nigerian Air Force Bombs Boko Haram Building In Borno (video) (5033 Views)

The objective of Operation RUWAN WUTA is to further degrade the capability of the BHTs thereby preventing them from regrouping to cause havoc for our surface forces. The Operation also aims at softening the ground for our surface forces to subsequently move in and conduct mopping up operations.



OLATOKUNBO ADESANYA

Air Commodore

Director of Public Relations and Information

Nigerian Air Force

Watch-

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=scENe8sn3No

FTC t



Another lie for gullible kids



They must have evacuated the Boko boys to Aso Rock or a safe location and bombed an empty Forest and empty houses



Since Buhari became the president, when was the last time you saw the Nigerian Army fighting Boko Haram,

arrested a Boko Haram member ?? Meanwhile, their Commander in Chief Dr. Shekau is somewhere right now swallowing Amala and Ewedu





Bunch of jokes



Any war against Boko Haram is a war against the North - Mohammed Buhari (2014) 7 Likes 1 Share

rubbish 3 Likes

my question to nigeria.why all nigerian military operations they carry hausa names?aside the cobra and aligator dance..lol



but this airforce i hope say una no do una mumu like last time when una kill civilians without doing proper recon..i hope say una no just day bomb everyhouse with black flag..i hope say una do recon to make sure say civilians no day inside the building or hostages,ok o make una they runwa wata for there 1 Like

AFONJACOW:

rubbish

have sense have sense 4 Likes

And here we go again deceiving ourselves.



We've had enough from this government.



2019 will be a year filled with uncertainty, who go win? 2 Likes

good

hollawaley2:

keep it up

Just boko haram is taking years to defeat and you people want to provoke the easterners to war...

Aboki sense and Igbo man sense are highly and distinctively different.

Even the jet looks like what was used in world war II 1 Like

Good one! They are the main enemies of the state! 2 Likes

God bless the Nigerian Airforce 2 Likes

Naija must win 1 Like

AFONJACOW:

rubbish Seems you just learnt this word. 1 Like

This people no dey finish Abi some ppl dey hide under the name to commit crime.

goooood

We are tired of all these computer generated simulations abeg because those who know know that our old planes can't do non of this 1 Like

They need ground reenforcement . Those troops disturbing the peace of Nnamdi Kanu's house in Umuahia should be sent there, and not intimidate umarmed civilians.

Very good.

AFONJACOW:

rubbish



The NAF is trying her best in fighting the Boko Haram, and a bloody civilian is here posting rubbish.



May sense fall on you in the name of Nnamdi kanu.

If you don't have something pertinent to post why don't you meet FFK for some vocabulary. The NAF is trying her best in fighting the Boko Haram, and a bloody civilian is here posting rubbish.May sense fall on you in the name of Nnamdi kanu.If you don't have something pertinent to post why don't you meet FFK for some vocabulary.

Cowardly army.... Why not go on a ground offensive after the strikes?



If it is to show force against unarmed protesters they will be able.



I pity us if we are ever faced with a conventional war. 3 Likes

Story story....

looks a scene from call of duty 1 Like

kingxsamz:





k You no get sense. 1 Like

Our Air Force Don provoke

Much better videos....I actually saw the jet fly pass