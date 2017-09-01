₦airaland Forum

Couple Compare Their 'Then & Now' Photos As They Mark 25th Wedding Anniversary by PapiNigga: 8:01pm
Sheila and her husband of 25 years are set to renew their wedding vows in few weeks time, and the lovely couple are so grateful for the journey so far.

The mother of 3, took to her page to share beautiful 'then and now' photos as they mark the silver jubilee of their union.

She wrote:
"As I'm counting down to my Wedding Vow Renewal, here's my pre-wedding photo in 1992 and pre-Anniversary photo in 2017. #KingsSheila1992"

http://www.lubeynaija.com/2017/09/couple-compare-their-now-photos-as-they.html?m=1

2 Likes

Re: Couple Compare Their 'Then & Now' Photos As They Mark 25th Wedding Anniversary by PapiNigga: 8:02pm
1 Like

Re: Couple Compare Their 'Then & Now' Photos As They Mark 25th Wedding Anniversary by softwerk(f): 8:06pm
shocked

The woman looks much more younger than she was 25years ago grin

Only high quality sperm can do this miracle for a woman kiss tongue

For all those nairaland boys that only know how to send PMs.............Let me not talk!

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: Couple Compare Their 'Then & Now' Photos As They Mark 25th Wedding Anniversary by emmanuelrabb(m): 8:09pm
Pre-Anniversary shoot keh
Re: Couple Compare Their 'Then & Now' Photos As They Mark 25th Wedding Anniversary by MhizzAJ(f): 8:09pm
Interesting
I like this
Re: Couple Compare Their 'Then & Now' Photos As They Mark 25th Wedding Anniversary by optional1(f): 8:18pm
i am single and searching oh..

Pms start flooding in...
But, any guy sending pm must be tall, dark, beard gand, 6 pack, God fearing, rich, have house both in Nigeria and abroad, must have cars latest cars oh..
if you are one send pm...

1 Like

Re: Couple Compare Their 'Then & Now' Photos As They Mark 25th Wedding Anniversary by BoyHuncho(m): 8:19pm
smiley

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Couple Compare Their 'Then & Now' Photos As They Mark 25th Wedding Anniversary by BlackDBagba: 8:29pm
Ok
Re: Couple Compare Their 'Then & Now' Photos As They Mark 25th Wedding Anniversary by Evablizin(f): 8:31pm
BoyHuncho:


If it is high quality u want..Then I'm ur guy wink

One time u go carry baby..Two time u go carry meji kiss
grin grin grin


Sorry to disappoint you,you're flirting with a guy with.

9 Likes

Re: Couple Compare Their 'Then & Now' Photos As They Mark 25th Wedding Anniversary by CaroLyner(f): 8:44pm
Commendable transformation

1 Like

Re: Couple Compare Their 'Then & Now' Photos As They Mark 25th Wedding Anniversary by mofeoluwadassah: 8:58pm
i hope i will be transformed this way too when i get married sha wink
Re: Couple Compare Their 'Then & Now' Photos As They Mark 25th Wedding Anniversary by BoyHuncho(m): 9:00pm
Evablizin:
grin grin grin


Sorry to disappoint you,you're flirting with a guy with.
say what shocked
Re: Couple Compare Their 'Then & Now' Photos As They Mark 25th Wedding Anniversary by BoyHuncho(m): 9:01pm
mofeoluwadassah:
i hope i will be transformed this way too when i get married sha wink

with the proper guidance from a good konndo u sure will my dear smiley

1 Like

Re: Couple Compare Their 'Then & Now' Photos As They Mark 25th Wedding Anniversary by mofeoluwadassah: 9:03pm
BoyHuncho:


with the proper guidance from a good konndo u sure will my dear smiley
kiss

1 Like

Re: Couple Compare Their 'Then & Now' Photos As They Mark 25th Wedding Anniversary by Victornezzar: 9:36pm
BoyHuncho:


If it is high quality u want..Then I'm ur guy wink

One time u go carry baby..Two time u go carry meji kiss
so u wanna date a dude
Re: Couple Compare Their 'Then & Now' Photos As They Mark 25th Wedding Anniversary by Lalas247(f): 9:40pm
BoyHuncho:
say what shocked
Kikikiki see ur life grin
Re: Couple Compare Their 'Then & Now' Photos As They Mark 25th Wedding Anniversary by SweetPuffPuff(f): 9:43pm
BoyHuncho:
say what shocked
yep grin grin grin ha ha ha
Re: Couple Compare Their 'Then & Now' Photos As They Mark 25th Wedding Anniversary by Adan92: 10:24pm
Love is a beautiful thing
Re: Couple Compare Their 'Then & Now' Photos As They Mark 25th Wedding Anniversary by winkmart: 10:26pm
Cute
Re: Couple Compare Their 'Then & Now' Photos As They Mark 25th Wedding Anniversary by auntysimbiat(f): 10:27pm
Ok, cool

1 Like

Re: Couple Compare Their 'Then & Now' Photos As They Mark 25th Wedding Anniversary by Primenet(m): 10:27pm
Nice one.
Re: Couple Compare Their 'Then & Now' Photos As They Mark 25th Wedding Anniversary by Jamesclassic: 10:28pm
Wow congrats
Re: Couple Compare Their 'Then & Now' Photos As They Mark 25th Wedding Anniversary by jashar(f): 10:28pm
kiss kiss kiss
Re: Couple Compare Their 'Then & Now' Photos As They Mark 25th Wedding Anniversary by Enkay12: 10:28pm
Faithful God he is.... I pray they both live to spend their old age together.
Re: Couple Compare Their 'Then & Now' Photos As They Mark 25th Wedding Anniversary by BoyHuncho(m): 10:30pm
Victornezzar:

so u wanna date a dude

didn't know twas a dude oooo..The wharay put (f)for sobriquet grin
Re: Couple Compare Their 'Then & Now' Photos As They Mark 25th Wedding Anniversary by BoyHuncho(m): 10:32pm
SweetPuffPuff:
yep grin grin grin ha ha ha

Didn't know that.. the (f) got me..
Re: Couple Compare Their 'Then & Now' Photos As They Mark 25th Wedding Anniversary by BoyHuncho(m): 10:33pm
Lalas247:

Kikikiki see ur life grin

grin grin
Re: Couple Compare Their 'Then & Now' Photos As They Mark 25th Wedding Anniversary by cerowo(f): 10:35pm
So lovely smiley

1 Like

Re: Couple Compare Their 'Then & Now' Photos As They Mark 25th Wedding Anniversary by cokiek(f): 10:36pm
nice
Re: Couple Compare Their 'Then & Now' Photos As They Mark 25th Wedding Anniversary by HarunaWest(m): 10:36pm
optional1:
i am single and searching oh..

Pms start flooding in...
But, any guy sending pm must be tall, dark, beard gand, 6 pack, God fearing, rich, have house both in Nigeria and abroad, must have cars latest cars oh..
if you are one send pm...
I have gat all the specifications except that my house Abroad is in Zimbabwe undecided
Re: Couple Compare Their 'Then & Now' Photos As They Mark 25th Wedding Anniversary by NaijaFutbol: 10:36pm
Your kids don reach your age when you marry sha

(0) (1) (Reply)

