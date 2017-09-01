₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Couple Compare Their 'Then & Now' Photos As They Mark 25th Wedding Anniversary by PapiNigga: 8:01pm
Sheila and her husband of 25 years are set to renew their wedding vows in few weeks time, and the lovely couple are so grateful for the journey so far.
The mother of 3, took to her page to share beautiful 'then and now' photos as they mark the silver jubilee of their union.
She wrote:
"As I'm counting down to my Wedding Vow Renewal, here's my pre-wedding photo in 1992 and pre-Anniversary photo in 2017. #KingsSheila1992"
http://www.lubeynaija.com/2017/09/couple-compare-their-now-photos-as-they.html?m=1
|Re: Couple Compare Their 'Then & Now' Photos As They Mark 25th Wedding Anniversary by PapiNigga: 8:02pm
|Re: Couple Compare Their 'Then & Now' Photos As They Mark 25th Wedding Anniversary by softwerk(f): 8:06pm
The woman looks much more younger than she was 25years ago
Only high quality sperm can do this miracle for a woman
For all those nairaland boys that only know how to send PMs.............Let me not talk!
|Re: Couple Compare Their 'Then & Now' Photos As They Mark 25th Wedding Anniversary by emmanuelrabb(m): 8:09pm
Pre-Anniversary shoot keh
|Re: Couple Compare Their 'Then & Now' Photos As They Mark 25th Wedding Anniversary by MhizzAJ(f): 8:09pm
Interesting
I like this
|Re: Couple Compare Their 'Then & Now' Photos As They Mark 25th Wedding Anniversary by optional1(f): 8:18pm
i am single and searching oh..
Pms start flooding in...
But, any guy sending pm must be tall, dark, beard gand, 6 pack, God fearing, rich, have house both in Nigeria and abroad, must have cars latest cars oh..
if you are one send pm...
|Re: Couple Compare Their 'Then & Now' Photos As They Mark 25th Wedding Anniversary by BoyHuncho(m): 8:19pm
|Re: Couple Compare Their 'Then & Now' Photos As They Mark 25th Wedding Anniversary by BlackDBagba: 8:29pm
Ok
|Re: Couple Compare Their 'Then & Now' Photos As They Mark 25th Wedding Anniversary by Evablizin(f): 8:31pm
BoyHuncho:
Sorry to disappoint you,you're flirting with a guy with.
|Re: Couple Compare Their 'Then & Now' Photos As They Mark 25th Wedding Anniversary by CaroLyner(f): 8:44pm
Commendable transformation
|Re: Couple Compare Their 'Then & Now' Photos As They Mark 25th Wedding Anniversary by mofeoluwadassah: 8:58pm
i hope i will be transformed this way too when i get married sha
|Re: Couple Compare Their 'Then & Now' Photos As They Mark 25th Wedding Anniversary by BoyHuncho(m): 9:00pm
Evablizin:say what
|Re: Couple Compare Their 'Then & Now' Photos As They Mark 25th Wedding Anniversary by BoyHuncho(m): 9:01pm
mofeoluwadassah:
with the proper guidance from a good konndo u sure will my dear
|Re: Couple Compare Their 'Then & Now' Photos As They Mark 25th Wedding Anniversary by mofeoluwadassah: 9:03pm
BoyHuncho:
|Re: Couple Compare Their 'Then & Now' Photos As They Mark 25th Wedding Anniversary by Victornezzar: 9:36pm
BoyHuncho:so u wanna date a dude
|Re: Couple Compare Their 'Then & Now' Photos As They Mark 25th Wedding Anniversary by Lalas247(f): 9:40pm
BoyHuncho:Kikikiki see ur life
|Re: Couple Compare Their 'Then & Now' Photos As They Mark 25th Wedding Anniversary by SweetPuffPuff(f): 9:43pm
BoyHuncho:yep ha ha ha
|Re: Couple Compare Their 'Then & Now' Photos As They Mark 25th Wedding Anniversary by Adan92: 10:24pm
Love is a beautiful thing
|Re: Couple Compare Their 'Then & Now' Photos As They Mark 25th Wedding Anniversary by winkmart: 10:26pm
Cute
|Re: Couple Compare Their 'Then & Now' Photos As They Mark 25th Wedding Anniversary by auntysimbiat(f): 10:27pm
Ok, cool
|Re: Couple Compare Their 'Then & Now' Photos As They Mark 25th Wedding Anniversary by Primenet(m): 10:27pm
Nice one.
|Re: Couple Compare Their 'Then & Now' Photos As They Mark 25th Wedding Anniversary by Jamesclassic: 10:28pm
Wow congrats
|Re: Couple Compare Their 'Then & Now' Photos As They Mark 25th Wedding Anniversary by jashar(f): 10:28pm
|Re: Couple Compare Their 'Then & Now' Photos As They Mark 25th Wedding Anniversary by Enkay12: 10:28pm
Faithful God he is.... I pray they both live to spend their old age together.
|Re: Couple Compare Their 'Then & Now' Photos As They Mark 25th Wedding Anniversary by BoyHuncho(m): 10:30pm
Victornezzar:
didn't know twas a dude oooo..The wharay put (f)for sobriquet
|Re: Couple Compare Their 'Then & Now' Photos As They Mark 25th Wedding Anniversary by BoyHuncho(m): 10:32pm
SweetPuffPuff:
Didn't know that.. the (f) got me..
|Re: Couple Compare Their 'Then & Now' Photos As They Mark 25th Wedding Anniversary by BoyHuncho(m): 10:33pm
Lalas247:
|Re: Couple Compare Their 'Then & Now' Photos As They Mark 25th Wedding Anniversary by cerowo(f): 10:35pm
So lovely
|Re: Couple Compare Their 'Then & Now' Photos As They Mark 25th Wedding Anniversary by cokiek(f): 10:36pm
nice
|Re: Couple Compare Their 'Then & Now' Photos As They Mark 25th Wedding Anniversary by HarunaWest(m): 10:36pm
optional1:I have gat all the specifications except that my house Abroad is in Zimbabwe
|Re: Couple Compare Their 'Then & Now' Photos As They Mark 25th Wedding Anniversary by NaijaFutbol: 10:36pm
Your kids don reach your age when you marry sha
