The mother of 3, took to her page to share beautiful 'then and now' photos as they mark the silver jubilee of their union.



She wrote:

"As I'm counting down to my Wedding Vow Renewal, here's my pre-wedding photo in 1992 and pre-Anniversary photo in 2017. #KingsSheila1992"



http://www.lubeynaija.com/2017/09/couple-compare-their-now-photos-as-they.html?m=1



The woman looks much more younger than she was 25years ago



Only high quality sperm can do this miracle for a woman



For all those nairaland boys that only know how to send PMs.............Let me not talk! The woman looks much more younger than she was 25years agoFor all those nairaland boys that only know how to send PMs.............Let me not talk! 6 Likes 1 Share

Pre-Anniversary shoot keh

Interesting

I like this

i am single and searching oh..



Pms start flooding in...

But, any guy sending pm must be tall, dark, beard gand, 6 pack, God fearing, rich, have house both in Nigeria and abroad, must have cars latest cars oh..

if you are one send pm... 1 Like

2 Likes 1 Share

Ok

BoyHuncho:









One time u go carry baby..Two time u go carry meji If it is high quality u want..Then I'm ur guyOne time u go carry baby..Two time u go carry meji





Sorry to disappoint you,you're flirting with a guy with. Sorry to disappoint you,you're flirting with a guy with. 9 Likes

Commendable transformation 1 Like

i hope i will be transformed this way too when i get married sha

Evablizin:







Sorry to disappoint you,you're flirting with a guy with. say what

mofeoluwadassah:

i hope i will be transformed this way too when i get married sha

with the proper guidance from a good konndo u sure will my dear 1 Like

BoyHuncho:





with the proper guidance from a good konndo u sure will my dear 1 Like

BoyHuncho:









One time u go carry baby..Two time u go carry meji If it is high quality u want..Then I'm ur guyOne time u go carry baby..Two time u go carry meji so u wanna date a dude so u wanna date a dude

BoyHuncho:

say what Kikikiki see ur life Kikikiki see ur life

BoyHuncho:

say what ha ha ha yepha ha ha

Love is a beautiful thing

Cute

Ok, cool 1 Like

Nice one.

Wow congrats

Faithful God he is.... I pray they both live to spend their old age together.

Victornezzar:



so u wanna date a dude

didn't know twas a dude oooo..The wharay put (f)for sobriquet

SweetPuffPuff:

ha ha ha yepha ha ha

Didn't know that.. the (f) got me..

Lalas247:



Kikikiki see ur life



So lovely 1 Like

nice

optional1:

i am single and searching oh..



Pms start flooding in...

But, any guy sending pm must be tall, dark, beard gand, 6 pack, God fearing, rich, have house both in Nigeria and abroad, must have cars latest cars oh..

if you are one send pm...

I have gat all the specifications except that my house Abroad is in Zimbabwe I have gat all the specifications except that my house Abroad is in Zimbabwe