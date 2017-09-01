₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nwankwo Florence Ngozi, University Of Jos Overall Best Graduating Student (Pics) by Fuckadict(m): 8:07pm On Sep 11
Congratulations girl Nwankwo Florence Ngozi
15 Likes
|Re: Nwankwo Florence Ngozi, University Of Jos Overall Best Graduating Student (Pics) by swazpedro(m): 8:09pm On Sep 11
Wow
3 Likes
|Re: Nwankwo Florence Ngozi, University Of Jos Overall Best Graduating Student (Pics) by THUNDAR(m): 8:10pm On Sep 11
Make I copy the certificate go edit am, me too av graduated!
Congratulations to her!
31 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Nwankwo Florence Ngozi, University Of Jos Overall Best Graduating Student (Pics) by Fuckadict(m): 8:13pm On Sep 11
Slaying with brains
6 Likes
|Re: Nwankwo Florence Ngozi, University Of Jos Overall Best Graduating Student (Pics) by MhizzAJ(f): 8:15pm On Sep 11
She's an Igbo lady..pretty!!
39 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Nwankwo Florence Ngozi, University Of Jos Overall Best Graduating Student (Pics) by Shelloween(m): 8:16pm On Sep 11
Beauty and Pvssy did it for her. Some lecturers doesn't give a rat ass about your brain.
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Nwankwo Florence Ngozi, University Of Jos Overall Best Graduating Student (Pics) by softwerk(f): 8:16pm On Sep 11
All those girls forming slay queens on nairaland, twitter, Instagram, FB and snapchat just to sell their kpof-kpof
You see una life?!
Come and see the real queen of slayers!
26 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Nwankwo Florence Ngozi, University Of Jos Overall Best Graduating Student (Pics) by Shelloween(m): 8:23pm On Sep 11
softwerk:She sold her own kpof kpof to get first class while others sell for money and material stuff. Sister, what about you?
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nwankwo Florence Ngozi, University Of Jos Overall Best Graduating Student (Pics) by Fuckadict(m): 8:31pm On Sep 11
Shelloween:See the way you reason. I went to thesame sec.with this girl so believe me when I say she is intelligent.That has been her postion since jss1 till ss3her WAEC was even the best
31 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Nwankwo Florence Ngozi, University Of Jos Overall Best Graduating Student (Pics) by Shelloween(m): 8:39pm On Sep 11
Fuckadict:yeah? She has First class and your username is "Fvck a D!ckt" ..... Thumbs up bruh.
14 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Nwankwo Florence Ngozi, University Of Jos Overall Best Graduating Student (Pics) by Fuckadict(m): 8:42pm On Sep 11
Shelloween:How does that concern you?
6 Likes
|Re: Nwankwo Florence Ngozi, University Of Jos Overall Best Graduating Student (Pics) by Fuckadict(m): 8:43pm On Sep 11
Shelloween:Please go and tell my mom
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nwankwo Florence Ngozi, University Of Jos Overall Best Graduating Student (Pics) by GavelSlam: 10:37pm On Sep 11
She's a brilliant nurse .
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Nwankwo Florence Ngozi, University Of Jos Overall Best Graduating Student (Pics) by modextus(m): 10:45pm On Sep 11
MhizzAJ:I knew I'll see this somewhere here.
14 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Nwankwo Florence Ngozi, University Of Jos Overall Best Graduating Student (Pics) by Wenebadu(f): 11:30pm On Sep 11
congrats to her, she slayed wisely
|Re: Nwankwo Florence Ngozi, University Of Jos Overall Best Graduating Student (Pics) by Wenebadu(f): 11:30pm On Sep 11
congrats to her, she slayed wisely wise slayer
|Re: Nwankwo Florence Ngozi, University Of Jos Overall Best Graduating Student (Pics) by Narldon(f): 11:31pm On Sep 11
God bless her
2 Likes
|Re: Nwankwo Florence Ngozi, University Of Jos Overall Best Graduating Student (Pics) by emekachimek: 11:53pm On Sep 11
Ada oma! Dee eme nne
6 Likes
|Re: Nwankwo Florence Ngozi, University Of Jos Overall Best Graduating Student (Pics) by kennyjam: 12:19am
Nice..... God bless!
2 Likes
|Re: Nwankwo Florence Ngozi, University Of Jos Overall Best Graduating Student (Pics) by Chiidi(m): 2:05am
|Re: Nwankwo Florence Ngozi, University Of Jos Overall Best Graduating Student (Pics) by Donpresh95(m): 7:43am
Shelloween:
Kill ya sef
12 Likes
|Re: Nwankwo Florence Ngozi, University Of Jos Overall Best Graduating Student (Pics) by Fuckadict(m): 7:49am
The mods will not see this one now
|Re: Nwankwo Florence Ngozi, University Of Jos Overall Best Graduating Student (Pics) by Sabrina18(f): 7:52am
softwerk:There are intelligent slay queens.
|Re: Nwankwo Florence Ngozi, University Of Jos Overall Best Graduating Student (Pics) by Fuckadict(m): 7:57am
mynd44 lalasticlala seun
|Re: Nwankwo Florence Ngozi, University Of Jos Overall Best Graduating Student (Pics) by femo122: 8:07am
Pretty brain hope you have a good character and attitude
|Re: Nwankwo Florence Ngozi, University Of Jos Overall Best Graduating Student (Pics) by 9japrof(m): 8:07am
Nwa baby abeg come make i marry you, you go get sense small pass all these fashionistas wey only goal is to slay up and down sampling meat as if their life depends on it.
Buh the truth is that this lady may end up 'nursing' at sogoki hospital, Yamagin memorial hospital, ekene diri Jesu memorial home or iya ibeji maternity home. Life is usually not fair to these set of people cos they may not know those in high places or be willing to sample kpomo to warm the loins of those in recruitment agencies.
Congrats nwa baby
|Re: Nwankwo Florence Ngozi, University Of Jos Overall Best Graduating Student (Pics) by snnaija(f): 8:08am
Mr fucKaddict take your eyes of her...she is beyond your reach!!!
|Re: Nwankwo Florence Ngozi, University Of Jos Overall Best Graduating Student (Pics) by demsid(m): 8:08am
Who get her number make we marry
|Re: Nwankwo Florence Ngozi, University Of Jos Overall Best Graduating Student (Pics) by Mac2016(m): 8:09am
Shelloween:Shelloween with shallow brain! What did you make in school if you ever attended or graduated?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Nwankwo Florence Ngozi, University Of Jos Overall Best Graduating Student (Pics) by benosky(m): 8:10am
Great
|Re: Nwankwo Florence Ngozi, University Of Jos Overall Best Graduating Student (Pics) by EmekaBlue(m): 8:11am
Igbo Amaka
5 Likes
