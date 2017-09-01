Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Nwankwo Florence Ngozi, University Of Jos Overall Best Graduating Student (Pics) (12634 Views)

Adebimpe Daniells Graduates As The Overall Best In New Jersey University. Photos / Oyeleye Lateefat Emerges Overall Best Medical Student In Ukraine / A Lecturer's Epic Response To A Student.(pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Congratulations girl Nwankwo Florence Ngozi 15 Likes

Wow 3 Likes

Make I copy the certificate go edit am, me too av graduated!



Congratulations to her! 31 Likes 2 Shares

Slaying with brains 6 Likes

She's an Igbo lady..pretty!! 39 Likes 4 Shares

Beauty and Pvssy did it for her. Some lecturers doesn't give a rat ass about your brain. 7 Likes 2 Shares





You see una life?!



Come and see the real queen of slayers! All those girls forming slay queens on nairaland, twitter, Instagram, FB and snapchat just to sell their kpof-kpofYou see una life?!Come and see the real queen of slayers! 26 Likes 4 Shares

softwerk:

All those girls forming slay queens on nairaland, twitter, Instagram, FB and snapchat just to sell their kpof-kpof



You see una life?!



Come and see the real queen of slayers! She sold her own kpof kpof to get first class while others sell for money and material stuff. Sister, what about you? She sold her own kpof kpof to get first class while others sell for money and material stuff. Sister, what about you? 4 Likes 1 Share

Shelloween:

Beauty and Pvssy did it for her. Some lecturers doesn't give a rat ass about your brain. See the way you reason. I went to thesame sec.with this girl so believe me when I say she is intelligent.That has been her postion since jss1 till ss3her WAEC was even the best See the way you reason. I went to thesame sec.with this girl so believe me when I say she is intelligent.That has been her postion since jss1 till ss3her WAEC was even the best 31 Likes 3 Shares

Fuckadict:



See the way you reason. I went to thesame sec.with this girl so believe me when I say she is intelligent.That has been her postion since jss1 till ss3her WAEC was even the best yeah? She has First class and your username is "Fvck a D!ckt" ..... Thumbs up bruh. yeah? She has First class and your username is "Fvck a D!ckt" ..... Thumbs up bruh. 14 Likes 2 Shares

Shelloween:

yeah? She has First class and your username is "Fvck a D!ck" ..... Thumbs up bruh. How does that concern you? How does that concern you? 6 Likes

Shelloween:

yeah? She has First class and your username is "Fvck a D!ckt" ..... Thumbs up bruh. Please go and tell my mom Please go and tell my mom 5 Likes 1 Share

She's a brilliant nurse . 1 Like 1 Share

MhizzAJ:

She's an Igbo lady..pretty!! I knew I'll see this somewhere here. I knew I'll see this somewhere here. 14 Likes 2 Shares

congrats to her, she slayed wisely

congrats to her, she slayed wisely wise slayer

God bless her 2 Likes

Ada oma! Dee eme nne 6 Likes

Nice..... God bless! 2 Likes

Shelloween:

Beauty and Pvssy did it for her. Some lecturers doesn't give a rat ass about your brain.

Kill ya sef Kill ya sef 12 Likes

The mods will not see this one now

softwerk:

All those girls forming slay queens on nairaland, twitter, Instagram, FB and snapchat just to sell their kpof-kpof



You see una life?!



Come and see the real queen of slayers! There are intelligent slay queens. There are intelligent slay queens.

mynd44 lalasticlala seun

Pretty brain hope you have a good character and attitude Pretty brain hope you have a good character and attitude

Nwa baby abeg come make i marry you, you go get sense small pass all these fashionistas wey only goal is to slay up and down sampling meat as if their life depends on it.



Buh the truth is that this lady may end up 'nursing' at sogoki hospital, Yamagin memorial hospital, ekene diri Jesu memorial home or iya ibeji maternity home. Life is usually not fair to these set of people cos they may not know those in high places or be willing to sample kpomo to warm the loins of those in recruitment agencies.





Congrats nwa baby

Mr fucKaddict take your eyes of her...she is beyond your reach!!!

Who get her number make we marry

Shelloween:

Beauty and Pvssy did it for her. Some lecturers doesn't give a rat ass about your brain. Shelloween with shallow brain! What did you make in school if you ever attended or graduated? Shelloween with shallow brain! What did you make in school if you ever attended or graduated? 1 Like 1 Share

Great