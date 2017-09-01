Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Ben Bruce And Atiku Abubakar Spotted At The Airport (Photos) (10395 Views)

Just Today, common-sense Senator, Ben Bruce was spotted in Atiku's entourage. Ben Bruce has not publicly declared support for Atiku should he decide to run in 2019 but he's been quite vocal and active in criticising the Buhari led administration that he's a part of. Remember lately,Minister for Women Affairs and Social Development Aisha Alhassan, a.k.a Mama Taraba's recent affiliation with former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar 1 Share

Tomorrow they will start complaining of Hausa/Fulani Muslim. Useless politician. 14 Likes 1 Share

another political interest has started. woe to Nigeria politicians 16 Likes 1 Share

Great for our democracy 2 Likes 1 Share

The confuse Ben Bruce 2 Likes 1 Share

If PDP is thinking of making Ben bruce hia running mate, then be rest assured that the failure will be compared to hurricane irma.



Atiku/Ben bruce be like to use shea butter chop bread. 17 Likes 5 Shares

When sense is not really common. 4 Likes 2 Shares

Nigeria would keeping running in circles if they think Atiku is the man to lead them out of the "wilderness". We are in such a haste to get things back to normal. Just 50% rise in international fuel price would take us close to normal but must we still lazily depend on oil price? We feel deep into recession due to unrest in the ND and low oil prices coupled with corruption, mismanagement and poor policies and implementations. We are out of it because reverse is the case. Yes, our non oil sector has improved & gradual this administration is having quite a steady ship but a drop in oil price would be catastrophic as it would be so disastrous that it would affect even the non oil sector and we would be right back where we started. WHAT NIGERIA NEEDS IS THE RIGHT MINDSET AND THE RIGHT LEADER AND I JUST DON'T THINK ATIKU IS THAT LEADER. 33 Likes 4 Shares

May God never let this man become d president 14 Likes 2 Shares

Atiku is Wailers new hero lol 8 Likes 2 Shares

Atiku is Wailers new hero lol

So you're not a wailer anymore? So you're not a wailer anymore? 19 Likes 3 Shares

Atiku Abubakar is the man that 2019 is waiting for 11 Likes

I blame those that allow politicians to use them, some people fighting themselves because of tribal and political issue are just out their mind, later U ll still see tinubu and makarfi dancing together 1 Like 1 Share

If PDP is thinking of making Ben bruce hia running mate, then be rest assured that the failure will be compared to hurricane irma.



Atiku/Ben bruce be like to use shea butter chop bread. but you voted for Buhari?



Aren't you ashamed of yourself but you voted for Buhari?Aren't you ashamed of yourself 9 Likes

Nigeria would keeping running in circles if they think Atiku is the man to lead them out of the "wilderness". We are in such a haste to get things back to normal. Just 50% rise in international fuel price would take us close to normal but must we still lazily depend on oil price? We feel deep into recession due to unrest in the ND and low oil prices coupled with corruption, mismanagement and poor policies and implementations. We are out of it because reverse is the case. Yes, our non oil sector has improved & gradual this administration is having quite a steady ship but a drop in oil price would be catastrophic as it would be so disastrous that it would affect even the non oil sector and we would be right back where we started. WHAT NIGERIA NEEDS IS THE RIGHT MINDSET AND THE RIGHT LEADER AND I JUST DON'T THINK ATIKU IS THAT LEADER.

Neither is Buhari the leader we need. Buhari is sectional, simple and short Neither is Buhari the leader we need. Buhari is sectional, simple and short 23 Likes

Hmmmmm.... can't waste time to vote lobbish 1 Like

Atiku is Wailers new hero lol is that you? APDA international chair mo is that you? APDA international chair mo 11 Likes

Atiku 2019



Buhari is a Recession infected Vegetable 1 Like

looks like this man will shake ground for 2019 election oh.

who else can even challenge him apart from buhari? I think he is the right man to kick buhari out. 2 Likes

I have a bad feeling about Atiku succeeding Buhari, its like jumping from frying pan into fire. We need someone who has not ruled before to be president not all these corrupt old men... 2 Likes

Ben Bruce the mouth patriot of our land (Nigeria). Nigerian politicians will make you fear them pass the real devil. 1 Like 1 Share

Atiku is Wailers new hero lol



Tonye Barcanista APDA factional youth Leader personal assistant u will soon run back to ur vomit----Quote me 4 Likes

Good for them