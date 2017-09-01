₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,876,404 members, 3,784,550 topics. Date: Tuesday, 12 September 2017 at 09:24 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Ben Bruce And Atiku Abubakar Spotted At The Airport (Photos) (10395 Views)
Result Of Sahara Reporters Poll On Buhari And Atiku (Photo) / Picture Of Bovi And Atiku Abubakar Dabbing Will Make You Laugh / Murray-Bruce And His Son In Made-In -Nigeria Clothes (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Ben Bruce And Atiku Abubakar Spotted At The Airport (Photos) by Dosmay(m): 10:16pm On Sep 11
Just Today, common-sense Senator, Ben Bruce was spotted in Atiku's entourage. Ben Bruce has not publicly declared support for Atiku should he decide to run in 2019 but he's been quite vocal and active in criticising the Buhari led administration that he's a part of. Remember lately,Minister for Women Affairs and Social Development Aisha Alhassan, a.k.a Mama Taraba's recent affiliation with former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar
1 Share
|Re: Ben Bruce And Atiku Abubakar Spotted At The Airport (Photos) by Dosmay(m): 10:17pm On Sep 11
Lalasticlala
Source: http://www.dosmay.com.ng/2017/09/see-senator-spotted-with-atiku-in.html?m=1
|Re: Ben Bruce And Atiku Abubakar Spotted At The Airport (Photos) by madridguy(m): 10:19pm On Sep 11
Tomorrow they will start complaining of Hausa/Fulani Muslim. Useless politician.
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ben Bruce And Atiku Abubakar Spotted At The Airport (Photos) by Aonkuuse: 10:25pm On Sep 11
another political interest has started. woe to Nigeria politicians
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ben Bruce And Atiku Abubakar Spotted At The Airport (Photos) by abokibuhari: 10:37pm On Sep 11
Great for our democracy
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ben Bruce And Atiku Abubakar Spotted At The Airport (Photos) by fuckingAyaya(m): 10:45pm On Sep 11
The confuse Ben Bruce
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ben Bruce And Atiku Abubakar Spotted At The Airport (Photos) by permsec: 10:50pm On Sep 11
If PDP is thinking of making Ben bruce hia running mate, then be rest assured that the failure will be compared to hurricane irma.
Atiku/Ben bruce be like to use shea butter chop bread.
17 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Ben Bruce And Atiku Abubakar Spotted At The Airport (Photos) by policy12: 10:52pm On Sep 11
When sense is not really common.
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Ben Bruce And Atiku Abubakar Spotted At The Airport (Photos) by Ehiscotch(m): 11:05pm On Sep 11
Nigeria would keeping running in circles if they think Atiku is the man to lead them out of the "wilderness". We are in such a haste to get things back to normal. Just 50% rise in international fuel price would take us close to normal but must we still lazily depend on oil price? We feel deep into recession due to unrest in the ND and low oil prices coupled with corruption, mismanagement and poor policies and implementations. We are out of it because reverse is the case. Yes, our non oil sector has improved & gradual this administration is having quite a steady ship but a drop in oil price would be catastrophic as it would be so disastrous that it would affect even the non oil sector and we would be right back where we started. WHAT NIGERIA NEEDS IS THE RIGHT MINDSET AND THE RIGHT LEADER AND I JUST DON'T THINK ATIKU IS THAT LEADER.
33 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Ben Bruce And Atiku Abubakar Spotted At The Airport (Photos) by maisauki: 11:14pm On Sep 11
May God never let this man become d president
14 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Ben Bruce And Atiku Abubakar Spotted At The Airport (Photos) by TonyeBarcanista(m): 11:21pm On Sep 11
Atiku is Wailers new hero lol
8 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Ben Bruce And Atiku Abubakar Spotted At The Airport (Photos) by MrPolitics: 11:45pm On Sep 11
TonyeBarcanista:
So you're not a wailer anymore?
19 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Ben Bruce And Atiku Abubakar Spotted At The Airport (Photos) by rinzaugustine: 12:29am
Atiku Abubakar is the man that 2019 is waiting for
11 Likes
|Re: Ben Bruce And Atiku Abubakar Spotted At The Airport (Photos) by profolaolu: 12:42am
I blame those that allow politicians to use them, some people fighting themselves because of tribal and political issue are just out their mind, later U ll still see tinubu and makarfi dancing together
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Ben Bruce And Atiku Abubakar Spotted At The Airport (Photos) by raker300: 12:50am
permsec:but you voted for Buhari?
Aren't you ashamed of yourself
9 Likes
|Re: Ben Bruce And Atiku Abubakar Spotted At The Airport (Photos) by nairanaira12: 1:45am
Ehiscotch:
Neither is Buhari the leader we need. Buhari is sectional, simple and short
23 Likes
|Re: Ben Bruce And Atiku Abubakar Spotted At The Airport (Photos) by meelerh(f): 2:16am
Hmmmmm.... can't waste time to vote lobbish
1 Like
|Re: Ben Bruce And Atiku Abubakar Spotted At The Airport (Photos) by lordkush: 7:23am
TonyeBarcanista:is that you? APDA international chair mo
11 Likes
|Re: Ben Bruce And Atiku Abubakar Spotted At The Airport (Photos) by benosky(m): 8:15am
Politicians
|Re: Ben Bruce And Atiku Abubakar Spotted At The Airport (Photos) by 9japrof(m): 8:16am
; Do
|Re: Ben Bruce And Atiku Abubakar Spotted At The Airport (Photos) by Mac2016(m): 8:16am
what's my own? Just let the right person get there
|Re: Ben Bruce And Atiku Abubakar Spotted At The Airport (Photos) by ChangetheChange: 8:16am
Atiku 2019
Buhari is a Recession infected Vegetable
1 Like
|Re: Ben Bruce And Atiku Abubakar Spotted At The Airport (Photos) by freak33: 8:17am
looks like this man will shake ground for 2019 election oh.
who else can even challenge him apart from buhari? I think he is the right man to kick buhari out.
2 Likes
|Re: Ben Bruce And Atiku Abubakar Spotted At The Airport (Photos) by KingLennon(m): 8:17am
I have a bad feeling about Atiku succeeding Buhari, its like jumping from frying pan into fire. We need someone who has not ruled before to be president not all these corrupt old men...
2 Likes
|Re: Ben Bruce And Atiku Abubakar Spotted At The Airport (Photos) by leobrownish(m): 8:17am
Ben Bruce the mouth patriot of our land (Nigeria). Nigerian politicians will make you fear them pass the real devil.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Ben Bruce And Atiku Abubakar Spotted At The Airport (Photos) by ChangetheChange: 8:17am
TonyeBarcanista:
Tonye Barcanista APDA factional youth Leader personal assistant u will soon run back to ur vomit----Quote me
4 Likes
|Re: Ben Bruce And Atiku Abubakar Spotted At The Airport (Photos) by viralgaga(f): 8:18am
Good for them
|Re: Ben Bruce And Atiku Abubakar Spotted At The Airport (Photos) by exlinklodge: 8:18am
hmmm
NLi no understand una again. I thought this place should be a place seriousness and education
Ben and Atiku is now making front page because they were spotted together at the airport..
what nonsense
2 Likes
Patrick Obahiagbon On His Facebook Page / Occupy Ikeja City Mall- Shop Owners Shut Due To Parking Fees / Nigeria's Power Output Climbs 4,000 MW – Fashola
Viewing this topic: mymah(f), Unesco007, Nehemiah18, Simili(m), katie1234, mrpotter(m), rossi5(f), senny4ril2424(m), gbolalincon, cross50(m), mikeweezy(m), Almaheed, NotGej, Daviestunech(m), ventura, bagospy, Serenity009, claremont(m), ChiscoCity, ekolina(m), Tuneday01(m), thecrush, kitiborbor(m), DADALOLO, AllyPolly, spymenot(m), emmy99(m), Hendrixtzee(m), bulDozer, XVIER(m), Abimbola29(m), nengibo, Touchey, eminent02, trippleKAY(m), adeyemik, vips(m), kernel505, mkuattah6191(m), heyihola, slex(m), igwegeorgiano(m), SmartMugu, AkhereOkaka(m) and 80 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 26