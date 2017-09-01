Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Bolu Adubi: Pastor Adeboye’s Only Daughter (Photo) (5354 Views)

The Truth About Pastor Adeboye’s Resignation As Rccg’s General Overseer / Pastor Adeboye Wants To Sleep In Kirikiri Prison As He Visits Inmates (Pics) / Hilarious But The Truth About Pastor Adeboye's Message (pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





The couple just celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on September 8.

Blessed with three sons and a daughter, many wonder who the only daughter of Pastor Adeboye is.







She is married to Pastor Akin Adubi and they are blessed with four children.

Based in Maryland, USA, with her family, she is said to be a woman, who adheres to the needs of young people.



She is a beacon of hope and knowledge to several young people across the United States.

Being a pastor’s daughter, she understands the challenges and obstacles the children in this category face. This passion leads her to create The Royal Priesthood Ministry, which serves an avenue for Pastors and Ministers’ children to express themselves.



She realizes the importance of the church’s transformational needs to be led by the next generation.



Her husband, Dr. Akinsanya Adubi is the Senior Pastor of The Redeemed Christian Church of God, Jesus Palace, Maryland USA. He obtained his Bachelor and Masters Degrees from University of Ife and University of Ibadan respectively.



He is also a graduate of prestigious Federal School of Surveying, Oyo, Redeemed Christian Bible College North America, Light University VA , USA . He got his Doctoral Degree in Pastoral and Clinical Counseling (DPCC) from Chesapeake Bible College and Seminary, Ridgley , Maryland USA.





More @



see her photos with her husband and children in earlier thread http://www.nairaland.com/2030074/photos-pastor-ea-adeboyes-only That the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God is married with four children is no news.The couple just celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on September 8.Blessed with three sons and a daughter, many wonder who the only daughter of Pastor Adeboye is.She is married to Pastor Akin Adubi and they are blessed with four children.Based in Maryland, USA, with her family, she is said to be a woman, who adheres to the needs of young people.She is a beacon of hope and knowledge to several young people across the United States.Being a pastor’s daughter, she understands the challenges and obstacles the children in this category face. This passion leads her to create The Royal Priesthood Ministry, which serves an avenue for Pastors and Ministers’ children to express themselves.She realizes the importance of the church’s transformational needs to be led by the next generation.Her husband, Dr. Akinsanya Adubi is the Senior Pastor of The Redeemed Christian Church of God, Jesus Palace, Maryland USA. He obtained his Bachelor and Masters Degrees from University of Ife and University of Ibadan respectively.He is also a graduate of prestigious Federal School of Surveying, Oyo, Redeemed Christian Bible College North America, Light University VA , USA . He got his Doctoral Degree in Pastoral and Clinical Counseling (DPCC) from Chesapeake Bible College and Seminary, Ridgley , Maryland USA.More @ http://www.praizeblog.com/2017/09/what-you-never-knew-about-pastor.html?m=0 1 Like

ok

Noted, thanks op

All these pastor's daughters





They might look calm





but





Their stories will shock you.





Only the Christian Yahweh knows what she did when she was younger. 1 Like

She looks calm. 3 Likes

Okay.

Evaberry:

All these pastor's daughters



Their stories will shock you



Haba, you are just everywhere.. Yu nor dey sleep? Haba, you are just everywhere.. Yu nor dey sleep? 2 Likes

No painting on the face at all....wow.....don't ƙnow her parents could influence her this stronglƴ. Hmmm....she has mƴ respect alreaɗƴ. 7 Likes 1 Share

What's so special about her.



Though its good to be natural but in this case little painting will be accepted.



If you agree do the needful, if you don't you know what to do 1 Like

may God grant her the strength to continue the good works....Heaven at last 2 Likes

auntysimbiat:

Noted, thanks op u welc u welc

Evaberry:

All these pastor's daughters





Their stories will shock you







Positive or negative shock? Positive or negative shock?

Ok

Is it possible for God to call a whole family ?











I reject to be a puppet, all men are equal no one is above anyone in the eyes of God Lol religious leaders been using people's brain to play chachaI reject to be a puppet, all men are equal no one is above anyone in the eyes of God 1 Like

wow....interesting

ifyan:

What's so special about her.



Though its good to be natural but in this case little painting will be accepted.



If you agree do the needful, if you don't you know what to do

So a woman can't be comfortable in her God given face without any additives?



Na wa to you o. So a woman can't be comfortable in her God given face without any additives?Na wa to you o. 1 Like

really?

Evaberry:

All these pastor's daughters





Their stories will shock you







Shock as how?



This one's story must have motivated alot.

What has your story done to people?

I hope they dont lead people to hell. Shock as how?This one's story must have motivated alot.What has your story done to people?I hope they dont lead people to hell.

But how about telling us about her acomplishments rather than those of her husbands

Lexusgs430:

Is it possible for God to call a whole family ?

As for me and my House, we will serve the Lord. As for me and my House, we will serve the Lord. 1 Like





Is she running for any public office or has she being appointed into the President's cabinet



I'm honestly dumbfounded. Sentiments aside, what's the relevance of this post naIs she running for any public office or has she being appointed into the President's cabinetI'm honestly dumbfounded.



Why! Their offsprings are always in the ministry!Why!

I now know

LordIsaac:

No painting on the face at all....wow.....don't ƙnow her parents could influence her this stronglƴ. Hmmm....she has mƴ respect alreaɗƴ.

People like you are a living proof that we have pastor worshippers.

Are there not many women who dont wear make up where u live? People like you are a living proof that we have pastor worshippers.Are there not many women who dont wear make up where u live? 2 Likes

Who wants to kno?

kennygee:





As for me and my House, we will serve the Lord.

By Force and By Fire serving ? By Force and By Fire serving ?

I'm yet to see 1 GO whose son or daughter isn't in the ministry marking time to take over, from Adeboye to Oyedepo, to kumiyi to Muoka!

Lexusgs430:





By Force and By Fire serving ?

God never forces us, that's why He is not forcing those who don't serve Him, however, the end product of a Godly home is Godly Children that will serve God. God never forces us, that's why He is not forcing those who don't serve Him, however, the end product of a Godly home is Godly Children that will serve God.