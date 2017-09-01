₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Bolu Adubi: Pastor Adeboye’s Only Daughter (Photo) by opeyemiieblog(m): 11:56pm On Sep 11
That the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God is married with four children is no news.
The couple just celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on September 8.
Blessed with three sons and a daughter, many wonder who the only daughter of Pastor Adeboye is.
She is married to Pastor Akin Adubi and they are blessed with four children.
Based in Maryland, USA, with her family, she is said to be a woman, who adheres to the needs of young people.
She is a beacon of hope and knowledge to several young people across the United States.
Being a pastor’s daughter, she understands the challenges and obstacles the children in this category face. This passion leads her to create The Royal Priesthood Ministry, which serves an avenue for Pastors and Ministers’ children to express themselves.
She realizes the importance of the church’s transformational needs to be led by the next generation.
Her husband, Dr. Akinsanya Adubi is the Senior Pastor of The Redeemed Christian Church of God, Jesus Palace, Maryland USA. He obtained his Bachelor and Masters Degrees from University of Ife and University of Ibadan respectively.
He is also a graduate of prestigious Federal School of Surveying, Oyo, Redeemed Christian Bible College North America, Light University VA , USA . He got his Doctoral Degree in Pastoral and Clinical Counseling (DPCC) from Chesapeake Bible College and Seminary, Ridgley , Maryland USA.
More @ http://www.praizeblog.com/2017/09/what-you-never-knew-about-pastor.html?m=0
see her photos with her husband and children in earlier thread http://www.nairaland.com/2030074/photos-pastor-ea-adeboyes-only
|Re: Bolu Adubi: Pastor Adeboye’s Only Daughter (Photo) by lafflaff123(m): 11:59pm On Sep 11
ok
|Re: Bolu Adubi: Pastor Adeboye’s Only Daughter (Photo) by auntysimbiat(f): 12:00am
Noted, thanks op
|Re: Bolu Adubi: Pastor Adeboye’s Only Daughter (Photo) by Evaberry(f): 12:22am
All these pastor's daughters
They might look calm
but
Their stories will shock you.
Only the Christian Yahweh knows what she did when she was younger.
|Re: Bolu Adubi: Pastor Adeboye’s Only Daughter (Photo) by hisgrace090: 3:05am
She looks calm.
|Re: Bolu Adubi: Pastor Adeboye’s Only Daughter (Photo) by ibkkk(f): 3:27am
Okay.
|Re: Bolu Adubi: Pastor Adeboye’s Only Daughter (Photo) by MrsEvakinqz(m): 6:31am
Evaberry:Haba, you are just everywhere.. Yu nor dey sleep?
|Re: Bolu Adubi: Pastor Adeboye’s Only Daughter (Photo) by LordIsaac(m): 6:38am
No painting on the face at all....wow.....don't ƙnow her parents could influence her this stronglƴ. Hmmm....she has mƴ respect alreaɗƴ.
|Re: Bolu Adubi: Pastor Adeboye’s Only Daughter (Photo) by ifyan(m): 6:47am
What's so special about her.
Though its good to be natural but in this case little painting will be accepted.
If you agree do the needful, if you don't you know what to do
|Re: Bolu Adubi: Pastor Adeboye’s Only Daughter (Photo) by DRPAIT123(m): 7:16am
may God grant her the strength to continue the good works....Heaven at last
|Re: Bolu Adubi: Pastor Adeboye’s Only Daughter (Photo) by opeyemiieblog(m): 7:52am
auntysimbiat:u welc
|Re: Bolu Adubi: Pastor Adeboye’s Only Daughter (Photo) by Benbisco(f): 9:05am
Evaberry:
Positive or negative shock?
|Re: Bolu Adubi: Pastor Adeboye’s Only Daughter (Photo) by Kollytop338: 9:10am
|Re: Bolu Adubi: Pastor Adeboye’s Only Daughter (Photo) by YomzzyDBlogger: 9:11am
Ok
|Re: Bolu Adubi: Pastor Adeboye’s Only Daughter (Photo) by Lexusgs430: 9:11am
Is it possible for God to call a whole family ?
|Re: Bolu Adubi: Pastor Adeboye’s Only Daughter (Photo) by fk001: 9:13am
Lol religious leaders been using people's brain to play chacha
I reject to be a puppet, all men are equal no one is above anyone in the eyes of God
|Re: Bolu Adubi: Pastor Adeboye’s Only Daughter (Photo) by xinakit: 9:14am
wow....interesting
|Re: Bolu Adubi: Pastor Adeboye’s Only Daughter (Photo) by kennygee(f): 9:14am
ifyan:
So a woman can't be comfortable in her God given face without any additives?
Na wa to you o.
|Re: Bolu Adubi: Pastor Adeboye’s Only Daughter (Photo) by Tall9: 9:14am
really?
|Re: Bolu Adubi: Pastor Adeboye’s Only Daughter (Photo) by KingGBsky(m): 9:14am
Evaberry:
Shock as how?
This one's story must have motivated alot.
What has your story done to people?
I hope they dont lead people to hell.
|Re: Bolu Adubi: Pastor Adeboye’s Only Daughter (Photo) by ifegadinma: 9:14am
But how about telling us about her acomplishments rather than those of her husbands
|Re: Bolu Adubi: Pastor Adeboye’s Only Daughter (Photo) by kennygee(f): 9:15am
Lexusgs430:
As for me and my House, we will serve the Lord.
|Re: Bolu Adubi: Pastor Adeboye’s Only Daughter (Photo) by pmc01(m): 9:15am
Sentiments aside, what's the relevance of this post na
Is she running for any public office or has she being appointed into the President's cabinet
I'm honestly dumbfounded.
|Re: Bolu Adubi: Pastor Adeboye’s Only Daughter (Photo) by mccoy47(m): 9:15am
Their offsprings are always in the ministry!
Why!
|Re: Bolu Adubi: Pastor Adeboye’s Only Daughter (Photo) by Narldon(f): 9:15am
I now know
|Re: Bolu Adubi: Pastor Adeboye’s Only Daughter (Photo) by quentin06: 9:15am
LordIsaac:
People like you are a living proof that we have pastor worshippers.
Are there not many women who dont wear make up where u live?
|Re: Bolu Adubi: Pastor Adeboye’s Only Daughter (Photo) by Celestyn8213: 9:16am
Who wants to kno?
|Re: Bolu Adubi: Pastor Adeboye’s Only Daughter (Photo) by Lexusgs430: 9:16am
kennygee:
By Force and By Fire serving ?
|Re: Bolu Adubi: Pastor Adeboye’s Only Daughter (Photo) by burkingx(f): 9:17am
|Re: Bolu Adubi: Pastor Adeboye’s Only Daughter (Photo) by mccoy47(m): 9:17am
I'm yet to see 1 GO whose son or daughter isn't in the ministry marking time to take over, from Adeboye to Oyedepo, to kumiyi to Muoka!
|Re: Bolu Adubi: Pastor Adeboye’s Only Daughter (Photo) by kennygee(f): 9:19am
Lexusgs430:
God never forces us, that's why He is not forcing those who don't serve Him, however, the end product of a Godly home is Godly Children that will serve God.
|Re: Bolu Adubi: Pastor Adeboye’s Only Daughter (Photo) by ipobarecriminals: 9:19am
carbon copy of her papa/mama.
God, Evil And The Epicurean Question / On The Authenticity Of The New Testament, Part 1 / Rhapsody Of Realities: 2nd September 2008
