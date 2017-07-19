Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Munachi Abii Meets Kechi Okwuchi, Sosoliso Plane Crash Survivor (6156 Views)

Kechi Okwuchi Performs At America Got Talent: My Dreams Have Already Come True / Kechi Okwuchi And Mel'B Pictured Together / Halima Abubakar Donates $2000 To Sosoliso Crash Survivor (photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Former Most Beautiful Girl In Nigeria, rapper and now actress Munachi Abii, yesterday took to her Instagram page to revel she was hanging out with her new friend and viral sensation Kechi Okwuchi..



In case you don't know who Kechi Okwuchi is, she is one of the two survivors of the Sosoliso Airline Flight 1145 crash that took the lives of 107 passengers.





Kechi Okwuchi, became a viral sensation after she entered the pretigious America’s Got Talent and recently made it to the semi-final of the competition..



Sharing photos on her Instagram account, Muna wrote;



Kechiiiiiii i am so proud of you baby. Once again God has shown that he is not man. You have always inspired me but now you will forever inspire the world. I love you sweetie @babiijam @kechi_agt



It's been such a great day. Finally got to see my baby



See photos below;



see more at >> Former Most Beautiful Girl In Nigeria, rapper and now actress Munachi Abii, yesterday took to her Instagram page to revel she was hanging out with her new friend and viral sensation Kechi Okwuchi..In case you don't know who Kechi Okwuchi is, she is one of the two survivors of the Sosoliso Airline Flight 1145 crash that took the lives of 107 passengers.Kechi Okwuchi, became a viral sensation after she entered the pretigious America’s Got Talent and recently made it to the semi-final of the competition..Sharing photos on her Instagram account, Muna wrote;Kechiiiiiii i am so proud of you baby. Once again God has shown that he is not man. You have always inspired me but now you will forever inspire the world. I love you sweetie @babiijam @kechi_agtIt's been such a great day. Finally got to see my babySee photos below;see more at >> https://www.celebsnest.com.ng/former-beauty-queen-munachi-abii-meets-hangs-sosoliso-plane-crash-survivor-kechi-okwuchi/ 1 Like





When I go next month I wud visit her That's nice of herWhen I go next month I wud visit her

Fake people everywhere!





If she was in Nigeria you wouldn't even acknowledge her existence but because she's on a show you want to form familiarity.





may the Christian god judge you! 16 Likes 2 Shares

Evaberry:

Fake people everywhere!





If she was in Nigeria you wouldn't even acknowledge her existence but because she's on a show you want to form familiarity.





may the Christian god judge you!

NwaAmaikpe sister. NwaAmaikpe sister. 14 Likes

Kechi,you're going places 1 Like

Lovely.

Pretty.

Beautiful.

Which day we go see Breaking news say BUHARI don DIE? 2 Likes 1 Share

Evaberry:

Fake people everywhere!





If she was in Nigeria you wouldn't even acknowledge her existence but because she's on a show you want to form familiarity.





may the Christian god judge you!

God.



Meanwhile, its not a Nigerian thing, its a human thing.



Success has many friends, if she had ended up a failure or a beggar on the street, no one would give her a glance. God.Meanwhile, its not a Nigerian thing, its a human thing.Success has many friends, if she had ended up a failure or a beggar on the street, no one would give her a glance. 3 Likes

One is my future girlfriend, d other is my inspiration

useless ex beauty olosho

if the plane had crashed in Nigeria would u have recognised her

because she is on a show and well celebrated now you are forming familiarity







ugly beauty queens 3 Likes

Ok, she try..... Abi wetin dem want make we talk?

Where were they when she had d crash 2 Likes

Ok

Kechi is definitely going places with her beautiful voice and never give up character. Go girl!









GET RID OF STRETCH MARKS, CHECK MY SIGNATURE!

Fake bìtch 1 Like

God Is Just Wonderful Lovely.... 1 Like

Oju Aiye gang



Na today Sosoliso crash,a I na today you know say Kechi survive the crash, ?

Why did Munachi not look for Kechi to BEFRIEND her before she entered for the America's got talent competition

Yeye dey smell Attention seeking Munachi Abi na Thunder go fire you.....Na today Sosoliso crash,a I na today you know say Kechi survive the crash,Why did Munachi not look for Kechi to BEFRIEND her before she entered for the America's got talent competitionYeye dey smell 2 Likes

NairalandCS:





NwaAmaikpe sister. God bless you God bless you 1 Like

please define NEWS. . . .



See as my prick shrink at once. Why that girl ugly like that?See as my prick shrink at once.

So glad that despite her misfortune and d scar that came with, she was able to find fame and a place in the world.



It shows that real beauty is inside after all. 1 Like

This is wonderful





New Mayorkun fire, check it out





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TGGis-QvBJQ She's indeed a survivorNew Mayorkun fire, check it out

Where is NwaAmaikpe bikonu ooooo?



He's been absent here lately, I hope he hadn't joined the league of wounded Nnamdi Kalu boys.

H

Austinoiz:

Where is NwaAmaikpe bikonu ooooo?



He's been absent here lately, I hope he hadn't joined the league of wounded Nnamdi Kalu boys.



He's detained He's detained

edoboy33:

useless ex beauty olosho

if the plane had crashed in Nigeria would u have recognised her

because she is on a show and well celebrated now you are forming familiarity



ugly beauty queens Where did the plane crash occur? Was it not in Nigeria? Or what are you talking about? Where did the plane crash occur? Was it not in Nigeria? Or what are you talking about? 1 Like