|Munachi Abii Meets Kechi Okwuchi, Sosoliso Plane Crash Survivor by celebsnestng: 9:57am
Former Most Beautiful Girl In Nigeria, rapper and now actress Munachi Abii, yesterday took to her Instagram page to revel she was hanging out with her new friend and viral sensation Kechi Okwuchi..
In case you don't know who Kechi Okwuchi is, she is one of the two survivors of the Sosoliso Airline Flight 1145 crash that took the lives of 107 passengers.
Kechi Okwuchi, became a viral sensation after she entered the pretigious America’s Got Talent and recently made it to the semi-final of the competition..
Sharing photos on her Instagram account, Muna wrote;
Kechiiiiiii i am so proud of you baby. Once again God has shown that he is not man. You have always inspired me but now you will forever inspire the world. I love you sweetie @babiijam @kechi_agt
It's been such a great day. Finally got to see my baby
See photos below;
see more at >> https://www.celebsnest.com.ng/former-beauty-queen-munachi-abii-meets-hangs-sosoliso-plane-crash-survivor-kechi-okwuchi/
|Re: Munachi Abii Meets Kechi Okwuchi, Sosoliso Plane Crash Survivor by pyyxxaro: 10:00am
That's nice of her
When I go next month I wud visit her
|Re: Munachi Abii Meets Kechi Okwuchi, Sosoliso Plane Crash Survivor by Evaberry(f): 10:25am
Fake people everywhere!
If she was in Nigeria you wouldn't even acknowledge her existence but because she's on a show you want to form familiarity.
may the Christian god judge you!
|Re: Munachi Abii Meets Kechi Okwuchi, Sosoliso Plane Crash Survivor by NairalandCS(m): 10:26am
Evaberry:
NwaAmaikpe sister.
|Re: Munachi Abii Meets Kechi Okwuchi, Sosoliso Plane Crash Survivor by Houseofglam7: 11:56am
Kechi,you're going places
|Re: Munachi Abii Meets Kechi Okwuchi, Sosoliso Plane Crash Survivor by modelmike7(m): 12:29pm
Lovely.
Pretty.
Beautiful.
|Re: Munachi Abii Meets Kechi Okwuchi, Sosoliso Plane Crash Survivor by Unbreakable007: 12:30pm
Which day we go see Breaking news say BUHARI don DIE?
|Re: Munachi Abii Meets Kechi Okwuchi, Sosoliso Plane Crash Survivor by kennygee(f): 12:30pm
Evaberry:
God.
Meanwhile, its not a Nigerian thing, its a human thing.
Success has many friends, if she had ended up a failure or a beggar on the street, no one would give her a glance.
|Re: Munachi Abii Meets Kechi Okwuchi, Sosoliso Plane Crash Survivor by uwammebi: 12:31pm
One is my future girlfriend, d other is my inspiration
|Re: Munachi Abii Meets Kechi Okwuchi, Sosoliso Plane Crash Survivor by edoboy33(m): 12:31pm
useless ex beauty olosho
if the plane had crashed in Nigeria would u have recognised her
because she is on a show and well celebrated now you are forming familiarity
ugly beauty queens
|Re: Munachi Abii Meets Kechi Okwuchi, Sosoliso Plane Crash Survivor by Celestyn8213: 12:32pm
Ok, she try..... Abi wetin dem want make we talk?
|Re: Munachi Abii Meets Kechi Okwuchi, Sosoliso Plane Crash Survivor by calmbad007(m): 12:32pm
Where were they when she had d crash
|Re: Munachi Abii Meets Kechi Okwuchi, Sosoliso Plane Crash Survivor by Narldon(f): 12:32pm
Ok
|Re: Munachi Abii Meets Kechi Okwuchi, Sosoliso Plane Crash Survivor by appswift: 12:32pm
|Re: Munachi Abii Meets Kechi Okwuchi, Sosoliso Plane Crash Survivor by Sharon6(f): 12:32pm
Kechi is definitely going places with her beautiful voice and never give up character. Go girl!
|Re: Munachi Abii Meets Kechi Okwuchi, Sosoliso Plane Crash Survivor by mccoy47(m): 12:33pm
Fake bìtch
|Re: Munachi Abii Meets Kechi Okwuchi, Sosoliso Plane Crash Survivor by sthecy(f): 12:33pm
God Is Just Wonderful Lovely....
|Re: Munachi Abii Meets Kechi Okwuchi, Sosoliso Plane Crash Survivor by krismars(m): 12:34pm
Oju Aiye gang
|Re: Munachi Abii Meets Kechi Okwuchi, Sosoliso Plane Crash Survivor by Myself2(m): 12:36pm
Attention seeking Munachi Abi na Thunder go fire you.....
Na today Sosoliso crash,a I na today you know say Kechi survive the crash, ?
Why did Munachi not look for Kechi to BEFRIEND her before she entered for the America's got talent competition
Yeye dey smell
|Re: Munachi Abii Meets Kechi Okwuchi, Sosoliso Plane Crash Survivor by FemiEddy(m): 12:36pm
NairalandCS:God bless you
|Re: Munachi Abii Meets Kechi Okwuchi, Sosoliso Plane Crash Survivor by tokrizy(m): 12:37pm
please define NEWS. . . .
|Re: Munachi Abii Meets Kechi Okwuchi, Sosoliso Plane Crash Survivor by Worwor(m): 12:39pm
Why that girl ugly like that?
See as my prick shrink at once.
|Re: Munachi Abii Meets Kechi Okwuchi, Sosoliso Plane Crash Survivor by NgHealth(m): 12:40pm
So glad that despite her misfortune and d scar that came with, she was able to find fame and a place in the world.
It shows that real beauty is inside after all.
|Re: Munachi Abii Meets Kechi Okwuchi, Sosoliso Plane Crash Survivor by silasweb(m): 12:40pm
This is wonderful
|Re: Munachi Abii Meets Kechi Okwuchi, Sosoliso Plane Crash Survivor by Jugujaga: 12:42pm
She's indeed a survivor
|Re: Munachi Abii Meets Kechi Okwuchi, Sosoliso Plane Crash Survivor by Austinoiz(m): 12:43pm
Where is NwaAmaikpe bikonu ooooo?
He's been absent here lately, I hope he hadn't joined the league of wounded Nnamdi Kalu boys.
|Re: Munachi Abii Meets Kechi Okwuchi, Sosoliso Plane Crash Survivor by tanzto60: 12:44pm
H
|Re: Munachi Abii Meets Kechi Okwuchi, Sosoliso Plane Crash Survivor by Chascop: 12:48pm
Austinoiz:
He's detained
|Re: Munachi Abii Meets Kechi Okwuchi, Sosoliso Plane Crash Survivor by laudate: 12:52pm
edoboy33:Where did the plane crash occur? Was it not in Nigeria? Or what are you talking about?
|Re: Munachi Abii Meets Kechi Okwuchi, Sosoliso Plane Crash Survivor by laudate: 12:52pm
NgHealth:
You are so right!!
