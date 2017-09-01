Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / "Wetin Dem Know Wey Be Biafra?" - Obasanjo Speaks On Agitation On BBC (video) (7779 Views)

In a recent interview with BBC News Pidgin, The Former President said:



“Di Young young people for Southeast, dem say na Biafra, wetin dem know wey bi Biafra? But di thing be say dem no happy. Dem no happy as things dey for Nigeria and I no blame dem,”



“Some people are hungry, some people no get work… de problem be say, people are fed up because wetin dem want, dem no get. Hunger dey catch dem, family dem no fit take care of ,” Obasanjo said.



Watch Video:



http://mynaijainfo.com/2017/09/wetin-dem-know-wey-biafra-obasanjo-blows-hot-new-interview-video/



This Too Will Pass 3 Likes

Biafra could be actualised only if Kanu has the right followers



Not those ones that attack soldiers that are on parade



The right followers he needs is 'the elites', not these illiterate who drink his pee and feed on his poo when he orders 38 Likes 1 Share

They supposed hold their leaders accountable instead of dragging the whole region back by another 40 years.

May God help them anyway. 10 Likes 1 Share

Obasanjo is a monkey 26 Likes 1 Share

Miserable opinion from one the problems of Nigeria.

Obasanjo, your opinion about Biafra or Oduduwa is stupid because you are one of the monkeys and maggots that are benefiting from the status quo.



To cap it all, the same old thief kicked against restructuring. So why should normal human beings take this man serious ?

And to those that are saying that Kanu's followers are miscreants, yes it's those " miscreants" that are in the majority and their voice is the voice of the masses, and not elites that are comfortable with the status quo.

If you think any elites will join Kanu, then you need to wake up because they won't.

Power belongs to the majority/ masses not the elites.



People should go and read about revolution. 44 Likes 4 Shares

Shey no be you talk say you dey satisfied with wetin Buhari dey do? 25 Likes

I watch the program even the man interviewing him was ashamed of obasanjo and Nigeria government...the white guy couldn't help the shame and some questions obasanjo wasn't àble to answer and he ended the program 42 Likes

Obasanjo don buy market.. make I run commot for thread before IPOB fall on me. 1 Like

Typical arrogance of one of the problems of Nigeria.



THE LAND OF THE RISING SUN MUST SET FORTH AT DAWN 22 Likes 1 Share

BECAUSE WE ARE PEACEFUL DONT MEAN WE ARE FEARFUL. FOR WE ARE THE MOST RUGGED BEINGS ON THE PLANET EARTH. ONLY BIAFRAN WOMEN CAN BRING THE ZOO CALLED nigeria DOWN IN LESS THAN FOUR MARKET DAYS. TALK MORE OF WHEN OUR MEN ARE INVOLVED. JUST LESS THAN 24HOURS OF THE DAY OUR BORDER WILL START FROM SOKOTO. FOR THAT RUGGED DAY HAS COME WHEN THE TEARS OF THE BASTARDS(ALL THE ENEMIES OF BIAFRA) SHALL BECOME OUR BATHING WATER. AND WE SHALL TRAMPLE UPON THEIR JONZIN SKULLS. FOR THEY SHALL BE LIKE ASHES UNDER OUR FEET,AND WIND SHALL CARRY THEM AWAY,AND SHALL BE FOUND NO MORE. YES, WE MUST CONTINUE. FOR THE BASTARDS YOU SEE TODAY,YOU SHALL SEE THEM NO MORE. ALL HAIL BIAFRA #NO_ELECTION_IN_BIAFRALAND #FREEMADUBUGWU_AND_OTHERS #FREEBIAFRA #STOPBIAFRAKILLINGS 11 Likes

Temidayo9:

They supposed hold their leaders accountable instead of dragging the whole region back by another 40 years.

May God help them anyway.

Its not possible to hold any leader accountable in Nigeria, they can only be held accountable in Biafra. Its not possible to hold any leader accountable in Nigeria, they can only be held accountable in Biafra. 13 Likes 1 Share

potipher7:

Obasanjo is a monkey Where is your dove father In the grave i guess, and you can come here and call who has achieved what the whole of your tribe never achieved and not convinced they will achieve anytime soon a monkey.smh Where is your dove fatherIn the grave i guess, and you can come here and call who has achieved what the whole of your tribe never achieved and not convinced they will achieve anytime soon a monkey.smh 9 Likes 1 Share

Temidayo9:

They supposed hold their leaders accountable instead of dragging the whole region back by another 40 years.

May God help them anyway.

They wanted to hold there leaders responsible and accountable by boycotting the election that will take them back to power and its same you that will shout "kill them all". They wanted to hold there leaders responsible and accountable by boycotting the election that will take them back to power and its same you that will shout "kill them all". 19 Likes 1 Share

cosby02:



Where is your dove father In the grave i guess, and you can come here and call who has achieved what the whole of your tribe never achieved and not convinced they will achieve anytime soon a monkey.smh Obj achieved nothing, only demonic zombies like you who sees rapists and armed robbers as achievers ... In a sane clime, people like your OBJ are in prison or hanged. Obj achieved nothing, only demonic zombies like you who sees rapists and armed robbers as achievers ... In a sane clime, people like your OBJ are in prison or hanged. 9 Likes

truth4u:



Obj achieved nothing, only demonic zombies like you who sees rapists and armed robbers as achievers ... In a sane clime, people like your OBJ are in prison or hanged. You must be blind, deaf, dumb and cripple to have typed this nonsense. You must be blind, deaf, dumb and cripple to have typed this nonsense. 2 Likes 1 Share

cosby02:



Where is your dove father In the grave i guess, and you can come here and call who has achieved what the whole of your tribe never achieved and not convinced they will achieve anytime soon a monkey.smh

Obasanjo is a monkey



kill ya sef Obasanjo is a monkeykill ya sef 16 Likes

TyushTal:

Biafra could be actualised only if Kanu has the right followers



Not those ones that attack soldiers that are on parade



The right followers he needs is 'the elites', not these illiterate who drink his pee and feed on his poo when he orders

Keep fooling yourself. Kanu is already winning with or without the elites. He has grassroot support. Elites already have even started drawing close to him. Some are secretly working with him. The journey to success was never easy.



Soldiers and the police contradicted themselves yesterday....So keep believing sweet lies at your own peril. Keep fooling yourself. Kanu is already winning with or without the elites. He has grassroot support. Elites already have even started drawing close to him. Some are secretly working with him. The journey to success was never easy.Soldiers and the police contradicted themselves yesterday....So keep believing sweet lies at your own peril. 18 Likes

cosby02:



You must be blind, deaf, dumb and cripple to have typed this nonsense. You are already a demonic zombie... So what can I expect from a diabolical demonic evil goat like you You are already a demonic zombie... So what can I expect from a diabolical demonic evil goat like you 5 Likes

With due respect Mr President, u are one of d founding fathers of the above listed problems sir. 3 Likes

one of the people holding our nation down.

Nigerian youths continue to tolerate these clowns! 2 Likes

He need to ask the youths that follow Kanu up and down. The BSS who are overgrown Boys Brigade/Royal Rangers/Boys scout members.





In 21st century that everyone is struggling to compete in science and technology, we are preparing for war. Issorite, we will be supporting from the back of our laptop 1 Like

TyushTal:

Biafra could be actualised only if Kanu has the right followers



Not those ones that attack soldiers that are on parade



The right followers he needs is 'the elites', not these illiterate who drink his pee and feed on his poo when he orders He doesn't have what it takes to have elites as his followers. He isn't that intelligent. He is only getting support from prominent people because they feel he is a nuisance to the government they hate. He doesn't have what it takes to have elites as his followers. He isn't that intelligent. He is only getting support from prominent people because they feel he is a nuisance to the government they hate. 2 Likes 1 Share

