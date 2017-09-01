₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"Wetin Dem Know Wey Be Biafra?" - Obasanjo Speaks On Agitation On BBC (video) by UNIZIK1stSon: 10:14am
Ex president Olusegun Obasanjo has said that Biafra is not the answer to the agitations by the young people of the South eastern part of Nigeria.
In a recent interview with BBC News Pidgin, The Former President said:
“Di Young young people for Southeast, dem say na Biafra, wetin dem know wey bi Biafra? But di thing be say dem no happy. Dem no happy as things dey for Nigeria and I no blame dem,”
“Some people are hungry, some people no get work… de problem be say, people are fed up because wetin dem want, dem no get. Hunger dey catch dem, family dem no fit take care of ,” Obasanjo said.
Watch Video:
http://mynaijainfo.com/2017/09/wetin-dem-know-wey-biafra-obasanjo-blows-hot-new-interview-video/
|Re: "Wetin Dem Know Wey Be Biafra?" - Obasanjo Speaks On Agitation On BBC (video) by UNIZIK1stSon: 10:15am
Let me Charge my Battery and Come Back
This Too Will Pass
|Re: "Wetin Dem Know Wey Be Biafra?" - Obasanjo Speaks On Agitation On BBC (video) by josephine123: 10:18am
na xo
|Re: "Wetin Dem Know Wey Be Biafra?" - Obasanjo Speaks On Agitation On BBC (video) by TyushTal(m): 10:20am
Biafra could be actualised only if Kanu has the right followers
Not those ones that attack soldiers that are on parade
The right followers he needs is 'the elites', not these illiterate who drink his pee and feed on his poo when he orders
|Re: "Wetin Dem Know Wey Be Biafra?" - Obasanjo Speaks On Agitation On BBC (video) by madridguy(m): 10:20am
|Re: "Wetin Dem Know Wey Be Biafra?" - Obasanjo Speaks On Agitation On BBC (video) by Temidayo9(m): 10:20am
They supposed hold their leaders accountable instead of dragging the whole region back by another 40 years.
May God help them anyway.
|Re: "Wetin Dem Know Wey Be Biafra?" - Obasanjo Speaks On Agitation On BBC (video) by potipher7: 10:20am
Obasanjo is a monkey
|Re: "Wetin Dem Know Wey Be Biafra?" - Obasanjo Speaks On Agitation On BBC (video) by Cyynthia(f): 10:21am
Miserable opinion from one the problems of Nigeria.
Obasanjo, your opinion about Biafra or Oduduwa is stupid because you are one of the monkeys and maggots that are benefiting from the status quo.
To cap it all, the same old thief kicked against restructuring. So why should normal human beings take this man serious ?
And to those that are saying that Kanu's followers are miscreants, yes it's those " miscreants" that are in the majority and their voice is the voice of the masses, and not elites that are comfortable with the status quo.
If you think any elites will join Kanu, then you need to wake up because they won't.
Power belongs to the majority/ masses not the elites.
People should go and read about revolution.
|Re: "Wetin Dem Know Wey Be Biafra?" - Obasanjo Speaks On Agitation On BBC (video) by richidinho(m): 10:22am
Mumu man
Shey no be you talk say you dey satisfied with wetin Buhari dey do?
|Re: "Wetin Dem Know Wey Be Biafra?" - Obasanjo Speaks On Agitation On BBC (video) by ezenwajosh(m): 10:24am
I watch the program even the man interviewing him was ashamed of obasanjo and Nigeria government...the white guy couldn't help the shame and some questions obasanjo wasn't àble to answer and he ended the program
|Re: "Wetin Dem Know Wey Be Biafra?" - Obasanjo Speaks On Agitation On BBC (video) by Sall(m): 10:24am
Obasanjo don buy market.. make I run commot for thread before IPOB fall on me.
|Re: "Wetin Dem Know Wey Be Biafra?" - Obasanjo Speaks On Agitation On BBC (video) by guterMann: 10:30am
Typical arrogance of one of the problems of Nigeria.
THE LAND OF THE RISING SUN MUST SET FORTH AT DAWN
|Re: "Wetin Dem Know Wey Be Biafra?" - Obasanjo Speaks On Agitation On BBC (video) by Joshuasaintiago: 10:38am
BECAUSE WE ARE PEACEFUL DONT MEAN WE ARE FEARFUL. FOR WE ARE THE MOST RUGGED BEINGS ON THE PLANET EARTH. ONLY BIAFRAN WOMEN CAN BRING THE ZOO CALLED nigeria DOWN IN LESS THAN FOUR MARKET DAYS. TALK MORE OF WHEN OUR MEN ARE INVOLVED. JUST LESS THAN 24HOURS OF THE DAY OUR BORDER WILL START FROM SOKOTO. FOR THAT RUGGED DAY HAS COME WHEN THE TEARS OF THE BASTARDS(ALL THE ENEMIES OF BIAFRA) SHALL BECOME OUR BATHING WATER. AND WE SHALL TRAMPLE UPON THEIR JONZIN SKULLS. FOR THEY SHALL BE LIKE ASHES UNDER OUR FEET,AND WIND SHALL CARRY THEM AWAY,AND SHALL BE FOUND NO MORE. YES, WE MUST CONTINUE. FOR THE BASTARDS YOU SEE TODAY,YOU SHALL SEE THEM NO MORE. ALL HAIL BIAFRA #NO_ELECTION_IN_BIAFRALAND #FREEMADUBUGWU_AND_OTHERS #FREEBIAFRA #STOPBIAFRAKILLINGS
|Re: "Wetin Dem Know Wey Be Biafra?" - Obasanjo Speaks On Agitation On BBC (video) by attackgat: 10:48am
Temidayo9:
Its not possible to hold any leader accountable in Nigeria, they can only be held accountable in Biafra.
|Re: "Wetin Dem Know Wey Be Biafra?" - Obasanjo Speaks On Agitation On BBC (video) by cosby02(m): 10:53am
potipher7:Where is your dove father In the grave i guess, and you can come here and call who has achieved what the whole of your tribe never achieved and not convinced they will achieve anytime soon a monkey.smh
|Re: "Wetin Dem Know Wey Be Biafra?" - Obasanjo Speaks On Agitation On BBC (video) by Omaricha166: 11:02am
Who get laptop for sale?
|Re: "Wetin Dem Know Wey Be Biafra?" - Obasanjo Speaks On Agitation On BBC (video) by macluvph1(m): 11:26am
Temidayo9:
They wanted to hold there leaders responsible and accountable by boycotting the election that will take them back to power and its same you that will shout "kill them all".
|Re: "Wetin Dem Know Wey Be Biafra?" - Obasanjo Speaks On Agitation On BBC (video) by truth4u: 11:33am
cosby02:Obj achieved nothing, only demonic zombies like you who sees rapists and armed robbers as achievers ... In a sane clime, people like your OBJ are in prison or hanged.
|Re: "Wetin Dem Know Wey Be Biafra?" - Obasanjo Speaks On Agitation On BBC (video) by cosby02(m): 11:35am
truth4u:You must be blind, deaf, dumb and cripple to have typed this nonsense.
|Re: "Wetin Dem Know Wey Be Biafra?" - Obasanjo Speaks On Agitation On BBC (video) by potipher7: 11:42am
cosby02:
Obasanjo is a monkey
kill ya sef
|Re: "Wetin Dem Know Wey Be Biafra?" - Obasanjo Speaks On Agitation On BBC (video) by ofai: 12:02pm
TyushTal:
Keep fooling yourself. Kanu is already winning with or without the elites. He has grassroot support. Elites already have even started drawing close to him. Some are secretly working with him. The journey to success was never easy.
Soldiers and the police contradicted themselves yesterday....So keep believing sweet lies at your own peril.
|Re: "Wetin Dem Know Wey Be Biafra?" - Obasanjo Speaks On Agitation On BBC (video) by wakaman: 12:06pm
;DMake una belle dey sweet small!
|Re: "Wetin Dem Know Wey Be Biafra?" - Obasanjo Speaks On Agitation On BBC (video) by truth4u: 12:27pm
cosby02:You are already a demonic zombie... So what can I expect from a diabolical demonic evil goat like you
|Re: "Wetin Dem Know Wey Be Biafra?" - Obasanjo Speaks On Agitation On BBC (video) by adadike281(f): 12:41pm
With due respect Mr President, u are one of d founding fathers of the above listed problems sir.
|Re: "Wetin Dem Know Wey Be Biafra?" - Obasanjo Speaks On Agitation On BBC (video) by pedrilo: 12:50pm
one of the people holding our nation down.
Nigerian youths continue to tolerate these clowns!
|Re: "Wetin Dem Know Wey Be Biafra?" - Obasanjo Speaks On Agitation On BBC (video) by mrphysics(m): 12:56pm
He need to ask the youths that follow Kanu up and down. The BSS who are overgrown Boys Brigade/Royal Rangers/Boys scout members.
In 21st century that everyone is struggling to compete in science and technology, we are preparing for war. Issorite, we will be supporting from the back of our laptop
|Re: "Wetin Dem Know Wey Be Biafra?" - Obasanjo Speaks On Agitation On BBC (video) by Tegarazz: 12:56pm
OBJ keep kwayet
|Re: "Wetin Dem Know Wey Be Biafra?" - Obasanjo Speaks On Agitation On BBC (video) by tribalistseun: 12:56pm
Old fooll
|Re: "Wetin Dem Know Wey Be Biafra?" - Obasanjo Speaks On Agitation On BBC (video) by Nigeman: 12:57pm
Ok
|Re: "Wetin Dem Know Wey Be Biafra?" - Obasanjo Speaks On Agitation On BBC (video) by anyebedgreat: 12:57pm
TyushTal:He doesn't have what it takes to have elites as his followers. He isn't that intelligent. He is only getting support from prominent people because they feel he is a nuisance to the government they hate.
|Re: "Wetin Dem Know Wey Be Biafra?" - Obasanjo Speaks On Agitation On BBC (video) by kamikazze22: 12:57pm
Lol
|Re: "Wetin Dem Know Wey Be Biafra?" - Obasanjo Speaks On Agitation On BBC (video) by sgtponzihater1(m): 12:57pm
Couldn't have been explained better. These hungry urchins have no solid base for their agitation, but are rather depending on worthless lies and fables sold them by NK. The truth must prevail!
