|Atiku To Critics: Prove I Am Corrupt Or Shut Up Forever by Aonkuuse: 11:31am
Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar yesterday lashed out at those he described as self-righteous political enemies, saying they should either prove his alleged corrupt activities or keep quiet and mind the skeletons in their own closets.
source: http://leadership.ng/2017/09/12/atiku-critics-prove-corrupt-shut-forever/
|Re: Atiku To Critics: Prove I Am Corrupt Or Shut Up Forever by richidinho(m): 11:33am
If Obasanjo like he shld post pictures of Atiku looting the CBN I don't care, he is scared Atiku will expose him if he wins.
As for me and 15 others in my family, it is Atiku from 2019 -2027
|Re: Atiku To Critics: Prove I Am Corrupt Or Shut Up Forever by Kyllahmc(m): 11:35am
you are not corrupt sir... you are the CORRUPTION himself!
1 Like
|Re: Atiku To Critics: Prove I Am Corrupt Or Shut Up Forever by comshots(m): 1:13pm
richidinho:Let him expose obj now.Not until he becomes president if at all he will smell it.
1 Like
|Re: Atiku To Critics: Prove I Am Corrupt Or Shut Up Forever by UncleSnr(m): 1:32pm
Na so
|Re: Atiku To Critics: Prove I Am Corrupt Or Shut Up Forever by frankmoney(m): 1:33pm
Lol
|Re: Atiku To Critics: Prove I Am Corrupt Or Shut Up Forever by Annabelposh(f): 1:33pm
it is none of my business
|Re: Atiku To Critics: Prove I Am Corrupt Or Shut Up Forever by EponOjuku: 1:33pm
Okay
(0) (Reply)
