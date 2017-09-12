



After an entertaining draw against Stoke City on Saturday evening, Jose Mourinho’s men will look forward to a win in this game. They have been good so far this season, they have only lost to Real Madrid in their competitive games.



United are yet to lose in the domestic league, they are leading the Log with 10 points having won 3 and drawn once. They will hope to carry the good form into Champions League.



Meanwhile, Basel will come into this game from a 2-1 defeat to against Lausanne sport in their domestic league. They are currently 3rd in their league table and are not in the best of form at the moment.



Basel are without a win in their last 3 actions, having drawn twice and lost once. However, they have scored in their last 7 games in all competition and have only failed to score once in all their games this season.





