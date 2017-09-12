₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / Manchester United Vs Basel : UCL Today At 7:45pm
UEFA Champions League Final: Juventus Vs Real Madrid today at 7:45pm / Basel Vs Arsenal :UCL (1 - 4) On 6th December 2016 / Arsenal Vs Basel : UCL (2 - 0) On 28th September 2016 (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Manchester United Vs Basel : UCL Today At 7:45pm by thorrvik55: 2:31pm
Manchester United return to Champions League football this season after qualifying through the back door (Europa League winners). They will be hosting Swiss side Basel on Tuesday night as they kickoff this season’s campaign.
After an entertaining draw against Stoke City on Saturday evening, Jose Mourinho’s men will look forward to a win in this game. They have been good so far this season, they have only lost to Real Madrid in their competitive games.
United are yet to lose in the domestic league, they are leading the Log with 10 points having won 3 and drawn once. They will hope to carry the good form into Champions League.
Meanwhile, Basel will come into this game from a 2-1 defeat to against Lausanne sport in their domestic league. They are currently 3rd in their league table and are not in the best of form at the moment.
Basel are without a win in their last 3 actions, having drawn twice and lost once. However, they have scored in their last 7 games in all competition and have only failed to score once in all their games this season.
https://umpireline.net/manchester-united-vs-basel-preview-prediction/
|Re: Manchester United Vs Basel : UCL Today At 7:45pm by Evaberry(f): 4:58pm
...
MAN U 4 LiFE!!!!!!
let's show them what we can do.
sobastical take your ftc
|Re: Manchester United Vs Basel : UCL Today At 7:45pm by DAVECENA(m): 4:58pm
Mark my words Man utd ain't going no where... This cup either belongs to Chelsea or the Spaniards....
|Re: Manchester United Vs Basel : UCL Today At 7:45pm by Crownadex(m): 4:58pm
Man united all the way
we're gonna open the match 2day
Other EPL clubs especially those who ar going with us must pray for man united success bcz we're the leader .... i mean right now
Wish well 4 ur master
No room for haters
|Re: Manchester United Vs Basel : UCL Today At 7:45pm by jbhill(m): 4:58pm
FTC and am not even saying it.
#GGMU.
|Re: Manchester United Vs Basel : UCL Today At 7:45pm by Tamarapetty(f): 4:59pm
mtchw
|Re: Manchester United Vs Basel : UCL Today At 7:45pm by DAVECENA(m): 4:59pm
Man utd since Ferguson left have remained total FAILURES! No major trophy with useless signings....
|Re: Manchester United Vs Basel : UCL Today At 7:45pm by promiseolaoye(m): 4:59pm
.
|Re: Manchester United Vs Basel : UCL Today At 7:45pm by sobastical(m): 5:00pm
Evaberry:
Are you a united fan too?
Let's connect
|Re: Manchester United Vs Basel : UCL Today At 7:45pm by Kimcutie(m): 5:00pm
|Re: Manchester United Vs Basel : UCL Today At 7:45pm by krismars(m): 5:00pm
Sure win
|Re: Manchester United Vs Basel : UCL Today At 7:45pm by promiseolaoye(m): 5:00pm
jbhill:check again
|Re: Manchester United Vs Basel : UCL Today At 7:45pm by samskin(m): 5:01pm
guys in bet9ja will be like Manchester 1-4 Basel
walahi him go enter. hahahaha
|Re: Manchester United Vs Basel : UCL Today At 7:45pm by Odunharry(m): 5:02pm
GLORY GLORY MANCHESTER UNITED
|Re: Manchester United Vs Basel : UCL Today At 7:45pm by Tonero40000(m): 5:02pm
I tell you this this. Man United would get out with a draw.
However if u r one gambler run now to bet9ja place Basel with an handicap of 3goals against man united.
Thank me later.
|Re: Manchester United Vs Basel : UCL Today At 7:45pm by digoster(m): 5:02pm
1 and over 2.5
|Re: Manchester United Vs Basel : UCL Today At 7:45pm by SuperSuave(m): 5:03pm
we don show! 3pts at the theater of dreams #GGMU
|Re: Manchester United Vs Basel : UCL Today At 7:45pm by Kylekent59: 5:04pm
Correct score
2-1
|Re: Manchester United Vs Basel : UCL Today At 7:45pm by SuperSuave(m): 5:06pm
DAVECENA:Chelsea kor arsenal nii
|Re: Manchester United Vs Basel : UCL Today At 7:45pm by airmirthd1(f): 5:06pm
Upppppppppppppp MAANNNNNNNNNNUUUUUUUUUU..........
|Re: Manchester United Vs Basel : UCL Today At 7:45pm by Smytter(m): 5:06pm
DAVECENA:fa cup, europa league are not major trophy abi?
|Re: Manchester United Vs Basel : UCL Today At 7:45pm by samskin(m): 5:07pm
Tonero40000:my guy God will bless you wella u nailed it..... Manchester united made me kick their ass 5years ago... Young thug voice make Basel finish dem
|Re: Manchester United Vs Basel : UCL Today At 7:45pm by arejibadz(m): 5:07pm
rashford debut goal on the way...... stake all you have
|Re: Manchester United Vs Basel : UCL Today At 7:45pm by jbhill(m): 5:07pm
promiseolaoye:bro some folks dey vex oo.
|Re: Manchester United Vs Basel : UCL Today At 7:45pm by arejibadz(m): 5:07pm
Smytter:help me tell d hater
|Re: Manchester United Vs Basel : UCL Today At 7:45pm by ugoras32: 5:08pm
United 4 life
|Re: Manchester United Vs Basel : UCL Today At 7:45pm by ginajet(f): 5:08pm
Up Manchester United even though am a Chelsea fan
|Re: Manchester United Vs Basel : UCL Today At 7:45pm by blessyndbest(m): 5:08pm
3goals 3 points
#GGMU
Like of you think man utd will win, share if you disagree
|Re: Manchester United Vs Basel : UCL Today At 7:45pm by blessyndbest(m): 5:08pm
3goals 3 points
#GGMU
|Re: Manchester United Vs Basel : UCL Today At 7:45pm by beyooooni1(m): 5:09pm
.
|Re: Manchester United Vs Basel : UCL Today At 7:45pm by myners007: 5:10pm
Man u 5 Basel 0
