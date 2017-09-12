₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,876,811 members, 3,786,218 topics. Date: Tuesday, 12 September 2017 at 11:11 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / Manchester United Vs Basel : UCL (3 - 0) On 12th September 2017 (11729 Views)
Manchester City Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) - Live / Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid: UCL (3 - 0) On 2nd May 2017 / Arsenal Vs Basel : UCL (2 - 0) On 28th September 2016 (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Re: Manchester United Vs Basel : UCL (3 - 0) On 12th September 2017 by Emeskhalifa(m): 9:25pm
Victornezzar:
Took me tym t find it.
|Re: Manchester United Vs Basel : UCL (3 - 0) On 12th September 2017 by Ordilawi: 9:25pm
B
|Re: Manchester United Vs Basel : UCL (3 - 0) On 12th September 2017 by Kyase(m): 9:25pm
Victornezzar:nope lukaku to make it 3
|Re: Manchester United Vs Basel : UCL (3 - 0) On 12th September 2017 by mikron(m): 9:26pm
good one from my boys in red, in lukaku we trust, man united until hell freezes over
|Re: Manchester United Vs Basel : UCL (3 - 0) On 12th September 2017 by aieromon(m): 9:27pm
Rashford scores
MUN 3-0 BAS
|Re: Manchester United Vs Basel : UCL (3 - 0) On 12th September 2017 by annie74(f): 9:27pm
Goal! 3-0
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Manchester United Vs Basel : UCL (3 - 0) On 12th September 2017 by LesbianBoy(m): 9:27pm
Goaaaaaaaaaaaal
Rashford
|Re: Manchester United Vs Basel : UCL (3 - 0) On 12th September 2017 by Brownbaba: 9:28pm
Goalllllll
|Re: Manchester United Vs Basel : UCL (3 - 0) On 12th September 2017 by bjt(m): 9:28pm
Rashidi have scored again
|Re: Manchester United Vs Basel : UCL (3 - 0) On 12th September 2017 by irenosen22(f): 9:29pm
I love Manchester United
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Manchester United Vs Basel : UCL (3 - 0) On 12th September 2017 by Hereignsinam: 9:29pm
GOALLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL UNITED
3:0
|Re: Manchester United Vs Basel : UCL (3 - 0) On 12th September 2017 by highness25(m): 9:30pm
Victornezzar:why is Man u stuck with 2 goals? Are they not seeing chelsea is winning with six goals? Even when Hazard is still on the bench. I pity Arsenal for weekend
1 Like
|Re: Manchester United Vs Basel : UCL (3 - 0) On 12th September 2017 by lomprico(m): 9:30pm
Victornezzar:
U be wiinshh?
|Re: Manchester United Vs Basel : UCL (3 - 0) On 12th September 2017 by Petjoel: 9:31pm
Manforlife
|Re: Manchester United Vs Basel : UCL (3 - 0) On 12th September 2017 by mikron(m): 9:31pm
rashford should continue this way, he will be a world beater in the nearest future.
1 Like
|Re: Manchester United Vs Basel : UCL (3 - 0) On 12th September 2017 by Bibidear(f): 9:34pm
northvietnam:u see ur self
|Re: Manchester United Vs Basel : UCL (3 - 0) On 12th September 2017 by mikron(m): 9:35pm
highness25:abeg shift, who is qarabag in football circles, we re beating a tricky basel side that have given us headaches in the past u re here comparing an awoof team like qarabag with swiss champions basel
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Manchester United Vs Basel : UCL (3 - 0) On 12th September 2017 by kezy58: 9:35pm
MARCUS RASFORD!!!...KING OF DEBUT GOALS*****
|Re: Manchester United Vs Basel : UCL (3 - 0) On 12th September 2017 by Bibidear(f): 9:35pm
Greenbullet:whats d scores now
|Re: Manchester United Vs Basel : UCL (3 - 0) On 12th September 2017 by Bibidear(f): 9:36pm
Rashford is d bomb
|Re: Manchester United Vs Basel : UCL (3 - 0) On 12th September 2017 by aieromon(m): 9:36pm
Full time
MUN 3-0 BAS
|Re: Manchester United Vs Basel : UCL (3 - 0) On 12th September 2017 by Victornezzar: 9:36pm
highness25:who knows qarabaq ahbi na school bag
Basel is a good team Bro
1 Like
|Re: Manchester United Vs Basel : UCL (3 - 0) On 12th September 2017 by mrMeen(m): 9:36pm
mikron:abeg swerve they are the champions of their own league wait make Chelsea catch you for pl you go know.
1 Like
|Re: Manchester United Vs Basel : UCL (3 - 0) On 12th September 2017 by Bibidear(f): 9:37pm
mikron:dont mind the hater.....team with no history
1 Like
|Re: Manchester United Vs Basel : UCL (3 - 0) On 12th September 2017 by Victornezzar: 9:37pm
mikron:leave dat guy jare
|Re: Manchester United Vs Basel : UCL (3 - 0) On 12th September 2017 by Victornezzar: 9:38pm
lomprico:lol it worked finally
|Re: Manchester United Vs Basel : UCL (3 - 0) On 12th September 2017 by mikron(m): 9:39pm
very good result for us, group leaders
|Re: Manchester United Vs Basel : UCL (3 - 0) On 12th September 2017 by Victornezzar: 9:39pm
Kyase:he proved u wrong
|Re: Manchester United Vs Basel : UCL (3 - 0) On 12th September 2017 by GrandGarcon: 9:39pm
mrMeen:we always hear that, you people are at burnley level
|Re: Manchester United Vs Basel : UCL (3 - 0) On 12th September 2017 by Victornezzar: 9:40pm
Victornezzar:And it came 2 passs
yipppeeee
|Re: Manchester United Vs Basel : UCL (3 - 0) On 12th September 2017 by mikron(m): 9:40pm
ottohan:why are u replying that guy? cant u see he is a hater? a chelsea fan. why is he here? abi him team no dey play 2dy?
|Re: Manchester United Vs Basel : UCL (3 - 0) On 12th September 2017 by LilSmith55(m): 9:41pm
Marcus Rashford has scored on his PL, Europa League, Champions League & EFL Cup debut for Man Utd, as well as his England debut.
3 Likes 1 Share
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (Reply)
Arsenal Vs Marseille UCL: (2 - 0) On 26th November 2013 / Roma Vs Barcelona: UCL (1 - 1) On 16th September 2015 / Arsenal Vs West Bromwich Albion (2 - 0) On 21st April 2016
Viewing this topic: Beeman1(m), oenamaus1(m), Soft10(m), cr7rooney10(m), tunexdavo(m), greypencils, iamademorlar(m), bluejeff(m), CheedyJ(m) and 26 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16