Re: Manchester United Vs Basel : UCL (3 - 0) On 12th September 2017 by Emeskhalifa(m): 9:25pm
Victornezzar:

ain't working

Took me tym t find it.

Re: Manchester United Vs Basel : UCL (3 - 0) On 12th September 2017 by Ordilawi: 9:25pm
B

Re: Manchester United Vs Basel : UCL (3 - 0) On 12th September 2017 by Kyase(m): 9:25pm
Victornezzar:
Rashford 2 make it 3 still hoping
nope lukaku to make it 3
Re: Manchester United Vs Basel : UCL (3 - 0) On 12th September 2017 by mikron(m): 9:26pm
good one from my boys in red, in lukaku we trust, man united until hell freezes over cheesy cheesy cheesy

Re: Manchester United Vs Basel : UCL (3 - 0) On 12th September 2017 by aieromon(m): 9:27pm
Rashford scores

MUN 3-0 BAS
Re: Manchester United Vs Basel : UCL (3 - 0) On 12th September 2017 by annie74(f): 9:27pm
Goal! 3-0

Re: Manchester United Vs Basel : UCL (3 - 0) On 12th September 2017 by LesbianBoy(m): 9:27pm
Goaaaaaaaaaaaal

Rashford
Re: Manchester United Vs Basel : UCL (3 - 0) On 12th September 2017 by Brownbaba: 9:28pm
Goalllllll
Re: Manchester United Vs Basel : UCL (3 - 0) On 12th September 2017 by bjt(m): 9:28pm
Rashidi have scored again grin
Re: Manchester United Vs Basel : UCL (3 - 0) On 12th September 2017 by irenosen22(f): 9:29pm
I love Manchester United kiss

Re: Manchester United Vs Basel : UCL (3 - 0) On 12th September 2017 by Hereignsinam: 9:29pm
GOALLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL UNITED

3:0
Re: Manchester United Vs Basel : UCL (3 - 0) On 12th September 2017 by highness25(m): 9:30pm
Victornezzar:

lolzzzz
manu dey flex dis team wella
why is Man u stuck with 2 goals? Are they not seeing chelsea is winning with six goals? Even when Hazard is still on the bench. I pity Arsenal for weekend

Re: Manchester United Vs Basel : UCL (3 - 0) On 12th September 2017 by lomprico(m): 9:30pm
Victornezzar:
Rashford 2 make it 3
still hoping

U be wiinshh? cheesy
Re: Manchester United Vs Basel : UCL (3 - 0) On 12th September 2017 by Petjoel: 9:31pm
Manforlife
Re: Manchester United Vs Basel : UCL (3 - 0) On 12th September 2017 by mikron(m): 9:31pm
rashford should continue this way, he will be a world beater in the nearest future. smiley smiley smiley

Re: Manchester United Vs Basel : UCL (3 - 0) On 12th September 2017 by Bibidear(f): 9:34pm
northvietnam:


Drawchester is back
u see ur self
Re: Manchester United Vs Basel : UCL (3 - 0) On 12th September 2017 by mikron(m): 9:35pm
highness25:
why is Man u stuck with 2 goals? Are they not seeing chelsea is winning with six goals? Even when Hazard is still on the bench. I pity Arsenal for weekend
abeg shift, who is qarabag in football circles, we re beating a tricky basel side that have given us headaches in the past u re here comparing an awoof team like qarabag with swiss champions basel

Re: Manchester United Vs Basel : UCL (3 - 0) On 12th September 2017 by kezy58: 9:35pm
MARCUS RASFORD!!!...KING OF DEBUT GOALS*****
Re: Manchester United Vs Basel : UCL (3 - 0) On 12th September 2017 by Bibidear(f): 9:35pm
Greenbullet:
lol why they never start.
whats d scores now
Re: Manchester United Vs Basel : UCL (3 - 0) On 12th September 2017 by Bibidear(f): 9:36pm
Rashford is d bomb
Re: Manchester United Vs Basel : UCL (3 - 0) On 12th September 2017 by aieromon(m): 9:36pm
Full time

MUN 3-0 BAS
Re: Manchester United Vs Basel : UCL (3 - 0) On 12th September 2017 by Victornezzar: 9:36pm
highness25:
why is Man u stuck with 2 goals? Are they not seeing chelsea is winning with six goals? Even when Hazard is still on the bench. I pity Arsenal for weekend
who knows qarabaq ahbi na school bag
Basel is a good team Bro

Re: Manchester United Vs Basel : UCL (3 - 0) On 12th September 2017 by mrMeen(m): 9:36pm
mikron:
abeg shift, who is qarabag in football circles, we re beating a tricky basel side that have given us headaches in the past u re here comparing an awoof team like qarabag with swiss champions basel
abeg swerve they are the champions of their own league wait make Chelsea catch you for pl you go know.

Re: Manchester United Vs Basel : UCL (3 - 0) On 12th September 2017 by Bibidear(f): 9:37pm
mikron:
abeg shift, who is qarabag in football circles, we re beating a tricky basel side that have given us headaches in the past u re here comparing an awoof team like qarabag with swiss champions basel
dont mind the hater.....team with no history

Re: Manchester United Vs Basel : UCL (3 - 0) On 12th September 2017 by Victornezzar: 9:37pm
mikron:
abeg shift, who is qarabag in football circles, we re beating a tricky basel side that have given us headaches in the past u re here comparing an awoof team like qarabag with swiss champions basel
leave dat guy jare
Re: Manchester United Vs Basel : UCL (3 - 0) On 12th September 2017 by Victornezzar: 9:38pm
lomprico:


U be wiinshh? cheesy
lol it worked finally
Re: Manchester United Vs Basel : UCL (3 - 0) On 12th September 2017 by mikron(m): 9:39pm
very good result for us, group leaders
grin grin grin

Re: Manchester United Vs Basel : UCL (3 - 0) On 12th September 2017 by Victornezzar: 9:39pm
Kyase:
nope lukaku to make it 3
he proved u wrong
Re: Manchester United Vs Basel : UCL (3 - 0) On 12th September 2017 by GrandGarcon: 9:39pm
mrMeen:
abeg swerve they are the champions of their own league wait make Chelsea catch you for pl you go know.
we always hear that, you people are at burnley level
Re: Manchester United Vs Basel : UCL (3 - 0) On 12th September 2017 by Victornezzar: 9:40pm
Victornezzar:
Rashford 2 make it 3
still hoping
And it came 2 passs
yipppeeee
Re: Manchester United Vs Basel : UCL (3 - 0) On 12th September 2017 by mikron(m): 9:40pm
ottohan:
all the players are ok..
but d moment someone starts hyping the players,
dey will start f**king up..
see phill jones against stoke..
start martial bfr rashford
or rashford bfr mashal..
why are u replying that guy? cant u see he is a hater? a chelsea fan. why is he here? abi him team no dey play 2dy?
Re: Manchester United Vs Basel : UCL (3 - 0) On 12th September 2017 by LilSmith55(m): 9:41pm
Marcus Rashford has scored on his PL, Europa League, Champions League & EFL Cup debut for Man Utd, as well as his England debut.

