Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / Manchester United Vs Basel : UCL (3 - 0) On 12th September 2017 (11729 Views)

Manchester City Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) - Live / Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid: UCL (3 - 0) On 2nd May 2017 / Arsenal Vs Basel : UCL (2 - 0) On 28th September 2016 (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (Reply) (Go Down)

Victornezzar:



ain't working

Took me tym t find it. Took me tym t find it.

B

Victornezzar:

Rashford 2 make it 3 still hoping nope lukaku to make it 3 nope lukaku to make it 3

good one from my boys in red, in lukaku we trust, man united until hell freezes over

Rashford scores



MUN 3-0 BAS

Goal! 3-0 1 Like 1 Share

Goaaaaaaaaaaaal



Rashford

Goalllllll

Rashidi have scored again

I love Manchester United 4 Likes 1 Share

GOALLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL UNITED



3:0

Victornezzar:



lolzzzz

manu dey flex dis team wella why is Man u stuck with 2 goals? Are they not seeing chelsea is winning with six goals? Even when Hazard is still on the bench. I pity Arsenal for weekend why is Man u stuck with 2 goals? Are they not seeing chelsea is winning with six goals? Even when Hazard is still on the bench. I pity Arsenal for weekend 1 Like

Victornezzar:

Rashford 2 make it 3

still hoping

U be wiinshh? U be wiinshh?

Manforlife

rashford should continue this way, he will be a world beater in the nearest future. 1 Like

northvietnam:





Drawchester is back u see ur self u see ur self

highness25:

why is Man u stuck with 2 goals? Are they not seeing chelsea is winning with six goals? Even when Hazard is still on the bench. I pity Arsenal for weekend abeg shift, who is qarabag in football circles, we re beating a tricky basel side that have given us headaches in the past u re here comparing an awoof team like qarabag with swiss champions basel abeg shift, who is qarabag in football circles, we re beating a tricky basel side that have given us headaches in the past u re here comparing an awoof team like qarabag with swiss champions basel 13 Likes 1 Share

MARCUS RASFORD!!!...KING OF DEBUT GOALS*****

Greenbullet:

lol why they never start. whats d scores now whats d scores now

Rashford is d bomb

Full time



MUN 3-0 BAS

highness25:

why is Man u stuck with 2 goals? Are they not seeing chelsea is winning with six goals? Even when Hazard is still on the bench. I pity Arsenal for weekend who knows qarabaq ahbi na school bag

Basel is a good team Bro who knows qarabaq ahbi na school bagBasel is a good team Bro 1 Like

mikron:

abeg shift, who is qarabag in football circles, we re beating a tricky basel side that have given us headaches in the past u re here comparing an awoof team like qarabag with swiss champions basel abeg swerve they are the champions of their own league wait make Chelsea catch you for pl you go know. abeg swerve they are the champions of their own league wait make Chelsea catch you for pl you go know. 1 Like

mikron:

abeg shift, who is qarabag in football circles, we re beating a tricky basel side that have given us headaches in the past u re here comparing an awoof team like qarabag with swiss champions basel dont mind the hater.....team with no history dont mind the hater.....team with no history 1 Like

mikron:

abeg shift, who is qarabag in football circles, we re beating a tricky basel side that have given us headaches in the past u re here comparing an awoof team like qarabag with swiss champions basel leave dat guy jare leave dat guy jare

lomprico:





U be wiinshh? lol it worked finally lol it worked finally



very good result for us, group leaders

Kyase:

nope lukaku to make it 3 he proved u wrong he proved u wrong

mrMeen:

abeg swerve they are the champions of their own league wait make Chelsea catch you for pl you go know. we always hear that, you people are at burnley level we always hear that, you people are at burnley level

Victornezzar:

Rashford 2 make it 3

still hoping And it came 2 passs

yipppeeee And it came 2 passsyipppeeee

ottohan:

all the players are ok..

but d moment someone starts hyping the players,

dey will start f**king up..

see phill jones against stoke..

start martial bfr rashford

or rashford bfr mashal..

why are u replying that guy? cant u see he is a hater? a chelsea fan. why is he here? abi him team no dey play 2dy? why are u replying that guy? cant u see he is a hater? a chelsea fan. why is he here? abi him team no dey play 2dy?