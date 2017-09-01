₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Re: Manchester United Vs Basel : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by aieromon(m): 7:40pm
ottohan:
I don't know why Herrera didn't make the bench but Bailly and Jones have European bans to serve.
|Re: Manchester United Vs Basel : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by billynoni(m): 7:42pm
Abeg ooo i no get "30 billion for my account" yet to do big subscription,so just managing my gotv jejely. Any hope that I will watch the match,coz I'm not seeing any sign that the match will be shown?
|Re: Manchester United Vs Basel : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by Kimcutie(m): 7:47pm
Game on
Forget M.oo...... Watch Manchester United VS Basel Live >> http://www.thearticle.com.ng/live/livestream-champions-league-manchester-united-vs-basel/
|Re: Manchester United Vs Basel : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by ottohan(m): 7:49pm
aieromon:I tought as much, was wondering why baily wasnt there
Baily of all people
|Re: Manchester United Vs Basel : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by Yhemit(m): 7:49pm
Abegii my own Dstv no gree show any game o
|Re: Manchester United Vs Basel : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by Greenbullet(m): 7:49pm
Draw soup
|Re: Manchester United Vs Basel : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by aieromon(m): 7:50pm
Yhemit:
If you are not on premium,you can't watch the UCL.
Sorry
|Re: Manchester United Vs Basel : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by Bibidear(f): 7:51pm
Greenbullet:hater......manutd is winning this own
|Re: Manchester United Vs Basel : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by mokoshalb(m): 7:52pm
Live stream here: http://livestream.mokoshalb.com/live/manchester-united-vs-basel
|Re: Manchester United Vs Basel : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by ottohan(m): 7:53pm
billynoni:lol
put 5h for pocket enter joint/veiwing center nahh
I like watching UCL matches in groups than alone at home
1 Like
|Re: Manchester United Vs Basel : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by billynoni(m): 7:56pm
ottohan:On my way already.
|Re: Manchester United Vs Basel : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by Fembleez1(m): 7:58pm
|Re: Manchester United Vs Basel : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by callydon(m): 8:03pm
Narldon:
Champions League
Manchester United Vs Basel: LIVE STREAMING
http://www.fullgist.com.ng/2017/09/manchester-united-vs-basel-live.html
|Re: Manchester United Vs Basel : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by shibanbo(m): 8:04pm
Yhemit:
Try NTA news international
|Re: Manchester United Vs Basel : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by Kyase(m): 8:04pm
sweet game so far
|Re: Manchester United Vs Basel : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by aieromon(m): 8:05pm
Pogba off with a slight injury
Fellaini in
|Re: Manchester United Vs Basel : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by Victornezzar: 8:06pm
Pogba out with an hamstring injury
2-3 weeks
|Re: Manchester United Vs Basel : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by Viking007(m): 8:08pm
what a miss!
|Re: Manchester United Vs Basel : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by Kyase(m): 8:09pm
Victornezzar:bad belle
|Re: Manchester United Vs Basel : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by Victornezzar: 8:10pm
Kyase:am a united fan Bro
Hamstring injuries are always 2-3 weeks
u no dey watch match
1 Like
|Re: Manchester United Vs Basel : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by beamtopola: 8:10pm
its better .
|Re: Manchester United Vs Basel : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by Victornezzar: 8:10pm
choi dis keeper na witch
|Re: Manchester United Vs Basel : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by ichommy(m): 8:13pm
Walk In
|Re: Manchester United Vs Basel : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by northvietnam(m): 8:13pm
Bibidear:
Drawchester is back
1 Like
|Re: Manchester United Vs Basel : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by Kyase(m): 8:13pm
Victornezzar:pogba no dey last for injury, you go see am atmost next week
|Re: Manchester United Vs Basel : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by northvietnam(m): 8:13pm
Bibidear:
Drawchester is back
|Re: Manchester United Vs Basel : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by Victornezzar: 8:14pm
Kyase:baba browse on hamstring injury biko
|Re: Manchester United Vs Basel : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by Kyase(m): 8:15pm
why we never score sef
|Re: Manchester United Vs Basel : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by ezewealth(m): 8:17pm
Yhemit:The same thing with me here o
|Re: Manchester United Vs Basel : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by Kyase(m): 8:18pm
Victornezzar:wetin be your own na
|Re: Manchester United Vs Basel : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by Victornezzar: 8:19pm
ezewealth:Am using dstv premium nd it's showing
|Re: Manchester United Vs Basel : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by Greenbullet(m): 8:19pm
Bibidear:lol why they never start.
