ottohan:

LoL

where is Herrera And Jones...

even bench dem no see... abi na punishment because of stoke fc

Mou d vex oohh

to d extent dat Pogba has been made captain for dis match

I don't know why Herrera didn't make the bench but Bailly and Jones have European bans to serve.

Abeg ooo i no get "30 billion for my account" yet to do big subscription,so just managing my gotv jejely. Any hope that I will watch the match,coz I'm not seeing any sign that the match will be shown?





Watch Manchester United VS Basel Live >> http://www.thearticle.com.ng/live/livestream-champions-league-manchester-united-vs-basel/

aieromon:





I don't know why Herrera didn't make the bench but Bailly and Jones have European bans to serve. I tought as much, was wondering why baily wasnt there

Baily of all people I tought as much, was wondering why baily wasnt thereBaily of all people

Abegii my own Dstv no gree show any game o

Draw soup

Yhemit:

Abegii my own Dstv no gree show any game o

If you are not on premium,you can't watch the UCL.



If you are not on premium,you can't watch the UCL.

Greenbullet:

Draw soup hater......manutd is winning this own hater......manutd is winning this own

billynoni:

Abeg ooo i no get "30 billion for my account" yet to do big subscription,so just managing my gotv jejely. Any hope that I will watch the match,coz I'm not seeing any sign that the match will be shown? lol

put 5h for pocket enter joint/veiwing center nahh

put 5h for pocket enter joint/veiwing center nahh

I like watching UCL matches in groups than alone at home

ottohan:



lol

put 5h for pocket enter joint/veiwing center nahh

On my way already.

Narldon:







LIKE FOR MANCHESTER UNITED





SHARE FOR BASEL











Champions League



Manchester United Vs Basel: LIVE STREAMING



Champions League

Manchester United Vs Basel: LIVE STREAMING

http://www.fullgist.com.ng/2017/09/manchester-united-vs-basel-live.html

Yhemit:

Abegii my own Dstv no gree show any game o

Try NTA news international

sweet game so far

Pogba off with a slight injury



Fellaini in

Pogba out with an hamstring injury

2-3 weeks

what a miss! what a miss!

Victornezzar:

bad belle

Kyase:

bad belle am a united fan Bro

Hamstring injuries are always 2-3 weeks

am a united fan Bro

Hamstring injuries are always 2-3 weeks

u no dey watch match

its better .

choi dis keeper na witch

Walk In

Bibidear:

hater......manutd is winning this own

Drawchester is back

Victornezzar:



am a united fan Bro

Hamstring injuries are always 2-3 weeks

pogba no dey last for injury, you go see am atmost next week

Bibidear:

hater......manutd is winning this own

Drawchester is back Drawchester is back

Kyase:

baba browse on hamstring injury biko

why we never score sef

Yhemit:

The same thing with me here o

Victornezzar:

baba browse on hamstring injury biko wetin be your own na wetin be your own na

ezewealth:



Am using dstv premium nd it's showing