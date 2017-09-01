₦airaland Forum

Re: Manchester United Vs Basel : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by aieromon(m): 7:40pm
ottohan:
LoL
where is Herrera And Jones...
even bench dem no see... abi na punishment because of stoke fc
Mou d vex oohh
to d extent dat Pogba has been made captain for dis match

I don't know why Herrera didn't make the bench but Bailly and Jones have European bans to serve.
Re: Manchester United Vs Basel : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by billynoni(m): 7:42pm
Abeg ooo i no get "30 billion for my account" yet to do big subscription,so just managing my gotv jejely. Any hope that I will watch the match,coz I'm not seeing any sign that the match will be shown?
Re: Manchester United Vs Basel : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by Kimcutie(m): 7:47pm
Game on

Forget M.oo...... Watch Manchester United VS Basel Live >> http://www.thearticle.com.ng/live/livestream-champions-league-manchester-united-vs-basel/
Re: Manchester United Vs Basel : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by ottohan(m): 7:49pm
aieromon:


I don't know why Herrera didn't make the bench but Bailly and Jones have European bans to serve.
I tought as much, was wondering why baily wasnt there
Baily of all people
Re: Manchester United Vs Basel : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by Yhemit(m): 7:49pm
Abegii my own Dstv no gree show any game o
Re: Manchester United Vs Basel : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by Greenbullet(m): 7:49pm
Draw soup
Re: Manchester United Vs Basel : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by aieromon(m): 7:50pm
Yhemit:
Abegii my own Dstv no gree show any game o

If you are not on premium,you can't watch the UCL.

Sorry
Re: Manchester United Vs Basel : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by Bibidear(f): 7:51pm
Greenbullet:
Draw soup
hater......manutd is winning this own
Re: Manchester United Vs Basel : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by mokoshalb(m): 7:52pm
Live stream here: http://livestream.mokoshalb.com/live/manchester-united-vs-basel

Re: Manchester United Vs Basel : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by ottohan(m): 7:53pm
billynoni:
Abeg ooo i no get "30 billion for my account" yet to do big subscription,so just managing my gotv jejely. Any hope that I will watch the match,coz I'm not seeing any sign that the match will be shown?
lol
put 5h for pocket enter joint/veiwing center nahh
I like watching UCL matches in groups than alone at home

1 Like

Re: Manchester United Vs Basel : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by billynoni(m): 7:56pm
ottohan:

lol
put 5h for pocket enter joint/veiwing center nahh
I like watching UCL matches in groups than alone at home
On my way already.
Re: Manchester United Vs Basel : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by Fembleez1(m): 7:58pm
Re: Manchester United Vs Basel : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by callydon(m): 8:03pm
Narldon:



LIKE FOR MANCHESTER UNITED


SHARE FOR BASEL





Champions League

Manchester United Vs Basel: LIVE STREAMING

http://www.fullgist.com.ng/2017/09/manchester-united-vs-basel-live.html
Re: Manchester United Vs Basel : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by shibanbo(m): 8:04pm
Yhemit:
Abegii my own Dstv no gree show any game o

Try NTA news international
Re: Manchester United Vs Basel : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by Kyase(m): 8:04pm
sweet game so far
Re: Manchester United Vs Basel : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by aieromon(m): 8:05pm
Pogba off with a slight injury

Fellaini in
Re: Manchester United Vs Basel : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by Victornezzar: 8:06pm
Pogba out with an hamstring injury
2-3 weeks
Re: Manchester United Vs Basel : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by Viking007(m): 8:08pm
shocked what a miss!
Re: Manchester United Vs Basel : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by Kyase(m): 8:09pm
Victornezzar:
Pogba out with an hamstring injury 2-3 weeks
bad belle
Re: Manchester United Vs Basel : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by Victornezzar: 8:10pm
Kyase:
bad belle
am a united fan Bro
Hamstring injuries are always 2-3 weeks
u no dey watch match

1 Like

Re: Manchester United Vs Basel : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by beamtopola: 8:10pm
its better .
Re: Manchester United Vs Basel : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by Victornezzar: 8:10pm
choi dis keeper na witch
Re: Manchester United Vs Basel : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by ichommy(m): 8:13pm
Walk In
Re: Manchester United Vs Basel : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by northvietnam(m): 8:13pm
Bibidear:
hater......manutd is winning this own

Drawchester is back

1 Like

Re: Manchester United Vs Basel : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by Kyase(m): 8:13pm
Victornezzar:

am a united fan Bro
Hamstring injuries are always 2-3 weeks
u no dey watch match
pogba no dey last for injury, you go see am atmost next week
Re: Manchester United Vs Basel : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by northvietnam(m): 8:13pm
Bibidear:
hater......manutd is winning this own

Drawchester is back
Re: Manchester United Vs Basel : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by Victornezzar: 8:14pm
Kyase:
pogba no dey last for injury, you go see am atmost next week
baba browse on hamstring injury biko
Re: Manchester United Vs Basel : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by Kyase(m): 8:15pm
why we never score sef
Re: Manchester United Vs Basel : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by ezewealth(m): 8:17pm
Yhemit:
Abegii my own Dstv no gree show any game o
The same thing with me here o
Re: Manchester United Vs Basel : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by Kyase(m): 8:18pm
Victornezzar:
baba browse on hamstring injury biko
wetin be your own na
Re: Manchester United Vs Basel : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by Victornezzar: 8:19pm
ezewealth:

The same thing with me here o
Am using dstv premium nd it's showing
Re: Manchester United Vs Basel : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by Greenbullet(m): 8:19pm
Bibidear:

hater......manutd is winning this own
lol why they never start.

