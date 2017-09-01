₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,876,666 members, 3,785,653 topics. Date: Tuesday, 12 September 2017 at 05:10 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Victor Moses Trains With Teammates Ahead Of Champions League Clash (photo) (545 Views)
|Victor Moses Trains With Teammates Ahead Of Champions League Clash (photo) by JamieNaij(m): 4:56pm
Professional Footballer for Chelsea and Nigeria, Victor Moses was pictured training ahead of today's Champions League clash against Qarabag.
He shared the picture on twitter, with the caption: "Getting ready for the Champions league"
Moses is Chelsea's first choice right wing back and was an ever present in the squad that won their EPL trophy.
NEWS VIA: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/09/victor-moses-trains-with-teammates.html
|Re: Victor Moses Trains With Teammates Ahead Of Champions League Clash (photo) by sobastical(m): 5:02pm
This guy is on fire, hope he shines here
2 Likes
|Re: Victor Moses Trains With Teammates Ahead Of Champions League Clash (photo) by Tamarapetty(f): 5:04pm
Saeon i want to play
|Re: Victor Moses Trains With Teammates Ahead Of Champions League Clash (photo) by mazimee(m): 5:06pm
That match is too cheap for Chelsea
|Re: Victor Moses Trains With Teammates Ahead Of Champions League Clash (photo) by veekid(m): 5:07pm
And this is news?
|Re: Victor Moses Trains With Teammates Ahead Of Champions League Clash (photo) by nattyjay(m): 5:08pm
C
|Re: Victor Moses Trains With Teammates Ahead Of Champions League Clash (photo) by drsteroid(m): 5:08pm
good luck bro
|Re: Victor Moses Trains With Teammates Ahead Of Champions League Clash (photo) by Nostradamu(m): 5:08pm
Victor Moses, my niccur!
|Re: Victor Moses Trains With Teammates Ahead Of Champions League Clash (photo) by wunmi590(m): 5:08pm
Moses the wicked winger
|Re: Victor Moses Trains With Teammates Ahead Of Champions League Clash (photo) by saccie1162: 5:08pm
Like if you believe Chelsea will win against Qarabag FK... Up blues
2 Likes
|Re: Victor Moses Trains With Teammates Ahead Of Champions League Clash (photo) by 9jvirgin(m): 5:10pm
good
|Re: Victor Moses Trains With Teammates Ahead Of Champions League Clash (photo) by ReubenE(m): 5:10pm
A win for us....
|Re: Victor Moses Trains With Teammates Ahead Of Champions League Clash (photo) by ginajet(f): 5:10pm
My boys, make me proud
(0) (Reply)
The Path Of Hercules Free Download / Man City Ace David Silva Names His ‘best Xi’ – Without A Striker! / Chelsea Vs. Newcastle Betting Tips
Viewing this topic: olhawhaley, Henry240, veekid(m), shawngold, tundelight, ElSherriff, yklott(m), lonzo(m), Asokobieke, bigboss80s(m), dquantom, oluwaVaz(m), victorni9t, primewaste(m), nattyjay(m), chegbe1104, SAKUR, adebaxton(m), gbogeig, shine12, 50shadesofme, wheelie(m), Ignatiusprince(m), DMarvel(m), tutusaint(m), eistien(m), abdussalam1, babadot00(m), onemanarmy, Patobanton, Adekunleideology(m), lordizak(m), ghostdvirus(m), bayulll011, alvinjoe(m), debowale01(m), alexie4real(m), cr7rooney10(m), Truckpusher(m), Kabalokwu, Haqq4young(m), EzekielBams(m), manofsense, tegax(m), balateef(m), justbonny(m), harmony9ja2016(m), Zealoy(m), dicon3, rilwan09, marwanafrica(m), Cleff4u(m), Hongbenga(m), greenstar, sirvvy, esshman(m), Bigblogman(m), 9jvirgin(m), prince157, Otuoke, kaybnairaland(m), ReubenE(m), abtywo(m), Tescoh437, kessydaddy(m), MrSly2016, BossOluwendy(m), ivolt, kenx1(m), OlaOlabode1104, eraly(m), ginajet(f), uccheks, chibzu, gannod(m), afonomics(m), BoombGodpikin, Micheezy7(m), Khaliyah(m), hardexemmy, yinparc, Mazdell, angelgabriel26(m), dakeskese(m), Geogeo1, laistic, couragemurphy(m) and 159 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 14