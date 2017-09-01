₦airaland Forum

Victor Moses Trains With Teammates Ahead Of Champions League Clash (photo) by JamieNaij(m): 4:56pm
Professional Footballer for Chelsea and Nigeria, Victor Moses was pictured training ahead of today's Champions League clash against Qarabag.


He shared the picture on twitter, with the caption: "Getting ready for the Champions league"

Moses is Chelsea's first choice right wing back and was an ever present in the squad that won their EPL trophy.


NEWS VIA: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/09/victor-moses-trains-with-teammates.html

Re: Victor Moses Trains With Teammates Ahead Of Champions League Clash (photo) by sobastical(m): 5:02pm
This guy is on fire, hope he shines here

2 Likes

Re: Victor Moses Trains With Teammates Ahead Of Champions League Clash (photo) by Tamarapetty(f): 5:04pm
Saeon cry i want to play
Re: Victor Moses Trains With Teammates Ahead Of Champions League Clash (photo) by mazimee(m): 5:06pm
That match is too cheap for Chelsea
Re: Victor Moses Trains With Teammates Ahead Of Champions League Clash (photo) by veekid(m): 5:07pm
And this is news?
Re: Victor Moses Trains With Teammates Ahead Of Champions League Clash (photo) by nattyjay(m): 5:08pm
C
Re: Victor Moses Trains With Teammates Ahead Of Champions League Clash (photo) by drsteroid(m): 5:08pm
good luck bro
Re: Victor Moses Trains With Teammates Ahead Of Champions League Clash (photo) by Nostradamu(m): 5:08pm
Victor Moses, my niccur!
Re: Victor Moses Trains With Teammates Ahead Of Champions League Clash (photo) by wunmi590(m): 5:08pm
Moses the wicked winger
Re: Victor Moses Trains With Teammates Ahead Of Champions League Clash (photo) by saccie1162: 5:08pm
Like if you believe Chelsea will win against Qarabag FK... Up blues

2 Likes

Re: Victor Moses Trains With Teammates Ahead Of Champions League Clash (photo) by 9jvirgin(m): 5:10pm
good
Re: Victor Moses Trains With Teammates Ahead Of Champions League Clash (photo) by ReubenE(m): 5:10pm
A win for us....
Re: Victor Moses Trains With Teammates Ahead Of Champions League Clash (photo) by ginajet(f): 5:10pm
My boys, make me proud

