|Nnamdi Kanu Under House Arrest, I Can't Confirm If He's Dead Or Alive - Lawyer by Mrl1: 4:56pm
The lawyer defending the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Ifeanyi Ejiofor has raised the alarm over the whereabouts and life of his client, Nnamdi Kanu.
Source: http://RationalTV.blogspot.in/2017/09/biafra-just-in-i-cant-confirm-whether.html
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Under House Arrest, I Can't Confirm If He's Dead Or Alive - Lawyer by NgeneUkwenu(f): 4:58pm
Good News!
May It Be Permanent In Chukwu Okike Abiama's Name Amen!
123 Likes 7 Shares
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Under House Arrest, I Can't Confirm If He's Dead Or Alive - Lawyer by Florblu(f): 4:58pm
Lies
4 Likes
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Under House Arrest, I Can't Confirm If He's Dead Or Alive - Lawyer by koladebrainiac(m): 4:59pm
as usual the lies of IPOB will not allow us all to even know their truth. the way they exaggerate things eh. u will not know their truth from lies
54 Likes
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Under House Arrest, I Can't Confirm If He's Dead Or Alive - Lawyer by HiddenShadow: 5:00pm
Adieu Nigeria
There was a country called Nigeria all thanks to Buhari
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Under House Arrest, I Can't Confirm If He's Dead Or Alive - Lawyer by Benevee: 5:01pm
Op why not stop all these nonsense
4 Likes
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Under House Arrest, I Can't Confirm If He's Dead Or Alive - Lawyer by Usernamefornl: 5:03pm
Idiotos! Kill 'em all.
9 Likes
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Under House Arrest, I Can't Confirm If He's Dead Or Alive - Lawyer by NgeneUkwenu(f): 5:05pm
mazimee:
Shut Up!
37 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Under House Arrest, I Can't Confirm If He's Dead Or Alive - Lawyer by Tremor007: 5:09pm
NgeneUkwenu:
Thank God we have a God that repays whatever you wish others upon the demonic minded person. I will be waiting to celebrate it soon. I don't pray for psychopaths
33 Likes
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Under House Arrest, I Can't Confirm If He's Dead Or Alive - Lawyer by Edenoscar2(m): 5:09pm
Usernamefornl:yea kill them all
starting from your family
40 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Under House Arrest, I Can't Confirm If He's Dead Or Alive - Lawyer by zionmde: 5:10pm
NgeneUkwenu:Are u a lady or a guy. Because its better to live in the same roof with a snake than a heartless and vicious woman. Even ladies do cry and feel bad if an armed robber is killed but u sound too cold. God forbid!!!
46 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Under House Arrest, I Can't Confirm If He's Dead Or Alive - Lawyer by mazimee(m): 5:10pm
NgeneUkwenu:
Tell that to your president.
You can go ahead and wet all over the thread
33 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Under House Arrest, I Can't Confirm If He's Dead Or Alive - Lawyer by Tremor007: 5:13pm
zionmde:That thing is a miserable man with a giant ball dangling between his skinny thighs, he is fed up with life, just ignore him
37 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Under House Arrest, I Can't Confirm If He's Dead Or Alive - Lawyer by profolaolu: 5:15pm
KANU can't die, buhari just want to capture him and make him scape goat
18 Likes
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Under House Arrest, I Can't Confirm If He's Dead Or Alive - Lawyer by tribalistseun: 5:16pm
Buhari go hear am dance am. He think he's tough
2 Likes
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Under House Arrest, I Can't Confirm If He's Dead Or Alive - Lawyer by KingsleyTMTTM(m): 5:20pm
he's not dead, but if he is a good leader he would have come out of hiding and allow them arrest him instead of risking the lives of his followers
23 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Under House Arrest, I Can't Confirm If He's Dead Or Alive - Lawyer by bolinxman: 5:22pm
Kanu should research the historical background of his so called Biafra,he will just waste the life of his gullible followers and nothing will happen. Their hatred towards Buhari has beclouded their sense reasoning . Kanu has elevated himself to an emperor status,they now worship him.
14 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Under House Arrest, I Can't Confirm If He's Dead Or Alive - Lawyer by Young03(m): 5:24pm
He can't die
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Under House Arrest, I Can't Confirm If He's Dead Or Alive - Lawyer by Paperwhite(m): 5:24pm
NgeneUkwenu:God does not answer the prayer of satanic oppressors.It may be your turn to be oppressed sometime someday.Karma is real.
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Under House Arrest, I Can't Confirm If He's Dead Or Alive - Lawyer by attackgat: 5:29pm
bolinxman:
He will waste the lives of his followers? But it will be your Nigerian Soldiers shooting and killing unarmed people abi?
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Under House Arrest, I Can't Confirm If He's Dead Or Alive - Lawyer by limeta(f): 5:30pm
We in the niger delta are watching with keen interest
All this is because the zoo government want our oil for the caliphat
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Under House Arrest, I Can't Confirm If He's Dead Or Alive - Lawyer by Ratello: 5:33pm
Paperwhite:
I can assure you that very soon you won't be seeing that moniker again because I have never a creature filled to the brim with so much bile against another fellow human, the good news is that he is going down soon because of too much bitterness in him.
7 Likes
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Under House Arrest, I Can't Confirm If He's Dead Or Alive - Lawyer by Usernamefornl: 5:33pm
Edenoscar2:my family are d ones doing d killings. Ur family are d ones nxt on d line 2 join their ancestors. Idiotos
8 Likes
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Under House Arrest, I Can't Confirm If He's Dead Or Alive - Lawyer by iamchybs(m): 5:35pm
War looming
2 Likes
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Under House Arrest, I Can't Confirm If He's Dead Or Alive - Lawyer by Edenoscar2(m): 5:39pm
Usernamefornl:ok
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Under House Arrest, I Can't Confirm If He's Dead Or Alive - Lawyer by Annie939(f): 5:40pm
he's still alive ffk confirmed that to daily post news paper
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Under House Arrest, I Can't Confirm If He's Dead Or Alive - Lawyer by SweetJoystick(m): 5:41pm
Interesting
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Under House Arrest, I Can't Confirm If He's Dead Or Alive - Lawyer by franchizy(m): 5:43pm
Let him die, who cares. Is his palava and not mine.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Under House Arrest, I Can't Confirm If He's Dead Or Alive - Lawyer by franchizy(m): 5:45pm
I pray this comes to pass. Its a welcome development.
One Nigeria thats All.
2 Likes
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Under House Arrest, I Can't Confirm If He's Dead Or Alive - Lawyer by dumodust(m): 5:56pm
Well, if he dies... he dies
Hopefully he ran and left the BSS to bear the brunt
Next time he should have more sense and stop trying to usurp people's rights of electing their leaders
3 Likes
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Under House Arrest, I Can't Confirm If He's Dead Or Alive - Lawyer by Cyynthia(f): 6:00pm
NgeneUkwenu:What's this one saying ?
May whatever you wish Kanu befall your household and your generation.
Amen.
15 Likes
