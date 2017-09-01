Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Nnamdi Kanu Under House Arrest, I Can't Confirm If He's Dead Or Alive - Lawyer (17287 Views)

The lawyer defending the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Ifeanyi Ejiofor has raised the alarm over the whereabouts and life of his client, Nnamdi Kanu.



This was contained in a statement issued and released to journalists on Tuesday. He said he is not aware if Kanu is still alive or dead following the armed invasion of Kanu's residence by heavily armed soldiers.



The statement reads: “Just to notify the world that my client’s (Nnamdi Kanu) house is presently under siege by the trigger happy soldiers acting under the direct instruction of Chief of Army staff.”



“They drove in their thousands to arrest and maim him. I just got a distressed call from him now. Further efforts to establish contact with him has remain unsuccessful.

“As it stands now, I can’t confirm whether he is dead or alive.

The operation python dance presently launched by the Buhari led administration in the south east, principally targeted at eliminating my client, is yielding the desired result to the presidency, having launched a man hunt for my client and unarmed members if indigenous people of Biafra.



“Let the world know that the federal Government has practically abandoned their case in court in search of a brute route to eliminate my client. As I type this statement, his residence has been cordoned off by the military, majority of whom are of Fulani extraction.

“The world should hold Buhari led federal government responsible if anything untoward happen to Nnamdi Kanu. The situation is very tense at the moment,” Ejiofor added.



Good News!



May It Be Permanent In Chukwu Okike Abiama's Name Amen!

Lies 4 Likes

as usual the lies of IPOB will not allow us all to even know their truth. the way they exaggerate things eh. u will not know their truth from lies 54 Likes

Adieu Nigeria



There was a country called Nigeria all thanks to Buhari 18 Likes 1 Share

Op why not stop all these nonsense 4 Likes

Idiotos! Kill 'em all. 9 Likes

mazimee:







He said he can't confirm and you are already wet, wait til they say he is dead let's see if you you and your likes will have enough peace of mind.



Shut Up! Shut Up!

NgeneUkwenu:

Good News!



May It Be Permanent In Chukwu Okike Abiama's Name Amen!

Thank God we have a God that repays whatever you wish others upon the demonic minded person. I will be waiting to celebrate it soon. I don't pray for psychopaths

Usernamefornl:

Idiotos! Kill 'em all. yea kill them all



















yea kill them all starting from your family

NgeneUkwenu:

Good News!



Are u a lady or a guy. Because its better to live in the same roof with a snake than a heartless and vicious woman. Even ladies do cry and feel bad if an armed robber is killed but u sound too cold. God forbid!!!

NgeneUkwenu:

[s][/s]



Shut Up!

Tell that to your president.

Tell that to your president. You can go ahead and wet all over the thread

zionmde:



That thing is a miserable man with a giant ball dangling between his skinny thighs, he is fed up with life, just ignore him

KANU can't die, buhari just want to capture him and make him scape goat 18 Likes

Buhari go hear am dance am. He think he's tough 2 Likes

he's not dead, but if he is a good leader he would have come out of hiding and allow them arrest him instead of risking the lives of his followers 23 Likes 3 Shares

Kanu should research the historical background of his so called Biafra,he will just waste the life of his gullible followers and nothing will happen. Their hatred towards Buhari has beclouded their sense reasoning . Kanu has elevated himself to an emperor status,they now worship him. 14 Likes 3 Shares

He can't die

NgeneUkwenu:

Good News!



God does not answer the prayer of satanic oppressors.It may be your turn to be oppressed sometime someday.Karma is real.

bolinxman:

Kanu should research the historical background of his so called Biafra,he will just waste the life of his gullible followers and nothing will happen. Their hatred towards Buhari has beclouded their sense reasoning . Kanu has elevated himself to an emperor status,they now worship him.

He will waste the lives of his followers? But it will be your Nigerian Soldiers shooting and killing unarmed people abi?

We in the niger delta are watching with keen interest

All this is because the zoo government want our oil for the caliphat 15 Likes 1 Share

Paperwhite:

God does not answer the prayer of satanic oppressors.It may be your turn to be oppressed sometime someday.Karma is real.

I can assure you that very soon you won't be seeing that moniker again because I have never a creature filled to the brim with so much bile against another fellow human, the good news is that he is going down soon because of too much bitterness in him.

Edenoscar2:



yea kill them all





















my family are d ones doing d killings. Ur family are d ones nxt on d line 2 join their ancestors. Idiotos

War looming 2 Likes

Usernamefornl:

my family are d ones doing d killings. ok ok

he's still alive ffk confirmed that to daily post news paper

Interesting

Let him die, who cares. Is his palava and not mine. 3 Likes 1 Share

I pray this comes to pass. Its a welcome development.



One Nigeria thats All. 2 Likes

Well, if he dies... he dies

Hopefully he ran and left the BSS to bear the brunt

Next time he should have more sense and stop trying to usurp people's rights of electing their leaders 3 Likes