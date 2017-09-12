



The celebrated singer, songwriter, producer and dancer has caused a buzz world over with his Afro Pop, thus most Kenyans really looked forward to his performance.



Some even paid a tidy Sh10,000 (about 40,000 Naira) for VIP.



However, just like his colleague Davido who gave a shitty performance in Kenya not long ago, Tekno came on stage at 3am and put on a shoddy show leaving many feeling cheated.



While everyone was eagerly waiting for Tekno to mount the stage, one lady went wild on the crowd by exposing to them everything her future husband hopes to retire to some day.



