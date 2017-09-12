₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,876,812 members, 3,786,219 topics. Date: Tuesday, 12 September 2017 at 11:11 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Lady Goes Wild On Stage At Tekno's Kenya Concert, Strips To Her Pants & Bra(pics (17663 Views)
|Lady Goes Wild On Stage At Tekno's Kenya Concert, Strips To Her Pants & Bra(pics by NEHLIVE: 9:36pm
Nigerian super star Tekno Miles was in Kenya few days ago for a much hyped concert.
The celebrated singer, songwriter, producer and dancer has caused a buzz world over with his Afro Pop, thus most Kenyans really looked forward to his performance.
Some even paid a tidy Sh10,000 (about 40,000 Naira) for VIP.
However, just like his colleague Davido who gave a shitty performance in Kenya not long ago, Tekno came on stage at 3am and put on a shoddy show leaving many feeling cheated.
While everyone was eagerly waiting for Tekno to mount the stage, one lady went wild on the crowd by exposing to them everything her future husband hopes to retire to some day.
http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/lady-goes-wild-on-stage-at-teknos-kenya-concert-strips-to-her-pants-bra
1 Like
|Re: Lady Goes Wild On Stage At Tekno's Kenya Concert, Strips To Her Pants & Bra(pics by NEHLIVE: 9:37pm
WATCH THE SHOCKING VIDEO HERE>> http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/lady-goes-wild-on-stage-at-teknos-kenya-concert-strips-to-her-pants-bra
WATCH THE SHOCKING VIDEO HERE>> http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/lady-goes-wild-on-stage-at-teknos-kenya-concert-strips-to-her-pants-bra
1 Like
|Re: Lady Goes Wild On Stage At Tekno's Kenya Concert, Strips To Her Pants & Bra(pics by lafflaff123(m): 9:47pm
To be honest.
I no see anything. Even turned my phone upside down and put am under lamp,and still i saw nothing.
Abeg any update if them don arrest Nnamdi Kanu?
73 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Lady Goes Wild On Stage At Tekno's Kenya Concert, Strips To Her Pants & Bra(pics by Adaowerri111: 10:08pm
DIRT
2 Likes
|Re: Lady Goes Wild On Stage At Tekno's Kenya Concert, Strips To Her Pants & Bra(pics by Oladipo1166(m): 10:18pm
Picshure or I no belive it
1 Like
|Re: Lady Goes Wild On Stage At Tekno's Kenya Concert, Strips To Her Pants & Bra(pics by CaptainG00D: 10:18pm
T
|Re: Lady Goes Wild On Stage At Tekno's Kenya Concert, Strips To Her Pants & Bra(pics by holluwai(m): 10:18pm
Madness
Just because of tekino.
Oma shey oo
2 Likes
|Re: Lady Goes Wild On Stage At Tekno's Kenya Concert, Strips To Her Pants & Bra(pics by takenadoh: 10:18pm
Olo no be work
|Re: Lady Goes Wild On Stage At Tekno's Kenya Concert, Strips To Her Pants & Bra(pics by chris6flash: 10:18pm
Hmm
|Re: Lady Goes Wild On Stage At Tekno's Kenya Concert, Strips To Her Pants & Bra(pics by shamack: 10:18pm
Thats bad,,,not good for my health
4 Likes
|Re: Lady Goes Wild On Stage At Tekno's Kenya Concert, Strips To Her Pants & Bra(pics by Uyi168(m): 10:18pm
The pusi resemble wetin go smell..
13 Likes
|Re: Lady Goes Wild On Stage At Tekno's Kenya Concert, Strips To Her Pants & Bra(pics by fucklikant101(m): 10:19pm
He could have buried his cassava in her round juicy assshole
|Re: Lady Goes Wild On Stage At Tekno's Kenya Concert, Strips To Her Pants & Bra(pics by D33VA(f): 10:19pm
Her body. Her business .
1 Like
|Re: Lady Goes Wild On Stage At Tekno's Kenya Concert, Strips To Her Pants & Bra(pics by fuckingAyaya(m): 10:19pm
What the essence of doing this poo
|Re: Lady Goes Wild On Stage At Tekno's Kenya Concert, Strips To Her Pants & Bra(pics by EmekaBlue(m): 10:19pm
The whole concert will be smelling rotten fish stench from her punny now...
8 Likes
|Re: Lady Goes Wild On Stage At Tekno's Kenya Concert, Strips To Her Pants & Bra(pics by Temilayhor(m): 10:19pm
communicable disease
1 Like
|Re: Lady Goes Wild On Stage At Tekno's Kenya Concert, Strips To Her Pants & Bra(pics by tribalistseun: 10:19pm
Hard drugs Are bad. Kenya sef
|Re: Lady Goes Wild On Stage At Tekno's Kenya Concert, Strips To Her Pants & Bra(pics by projectng(m): 10:19pm
9ja
|Re: Lady Goes Wild On Stage At Tekno's Kenya Concert, Strips To Her Pants & Bra(pics by crunchyg(m): 10:19pm
Girls all over have lost it. End time indeed
1 Like
|Re: Lady Goes Wild On Stage At Tekno's Kenya Concert, Strips To Her Pants & Bra(pics by Arthurwinner(m): 10:19pm
Kenya's lack discipline
|Re: Lady Goes Wild On Stage At Tekno's Kenya Concert, Strips To Her Pants & Bra(pics by queenamirah: 10:19pm
Hmmm crazy
|Re: Lady Goes Wild On Stage At Tekno's Kenya Concert, Strips To Her Pants & Bra(pics by kennygee(f): 10:19pm
The same Concert that a Kenyan claimed he preferred to watch on YouTube?
3 Likes
|Re: Lady Goes Wild On Stage At Tekno's Kenya Concert, Strips To Her Pants & Bra(pics by BABYOLICO(f): 10:19pm
NASA for unaoooooo
1 Like
|Re: Lady Goes Wild On Stage At Tekno's Kenya Concert, Strips To Her Pants & Bra(pics by Zoharariel(m): 10:19pm
Wait! Is that ToTo I am seeing in the middle of that elevated center parting?
1 Like
|Re: Lady Goes Wild On Stage At Tekno's Kenya Concert, Strips To Her Pants & Bra(pics by lomprico(m): 10:19pm
When is arsenal playing their champions league game?
4 Likes
|Re: Lady Goes Wild On Stage At Tekno's Kenya Concert, Strips To Her Pants & Bra(pics by Felixalex(m): 10:20pm
Person daughter/sister/aunty/mother/girlfriend/wife
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lady Goes Wild On Stage At Tekno's Kenya Concert, Strips To Her Pants & Bra(pics by okway2: 10:20pm
Someone's mother.
|Re: Lady Goes Wild On Stage At Tekno's Kenya Concert, Strips To Her Pants & Bra(pics by ableguy(m): 10:20pm
Q
|Re: Lady Goes Wild On Stage At Tekno's Kenya Concert, Strips To Her Pants & Bra(pics by patola080(m): 10:20pm
Some future wife n mother, ladies can do anything for money
|Re: Lady Goes Wild On Stage At Tekno's Kenya Concert, Strips To Her Pants & Bra(pics by burkingx(f): 10:20pm
1 Like
|Re: Lady Goes Wild On Stage At Tekno's Kenya Concert, Strips To Her Pants & Bra(pics by anonym0us: 10:20pm
chei
|Re: Lady Goes Wild On Stage At Tekno's Kenya Concert, Strips To Her Pants & Bra(pics by toyinjimoh(m): 10:21pm
Most ladies are shameless sha, olosho with nafdac number
4 Likes
Do You Think I Can Be Like Modenine,2face,ruggedy Baba Or Dbanj? / Rap Lovers What Do U Think Bout Him? Am Coming Soon. / Top Entertainment Stakeholders To Promote University Of Entertainment;setto Open
Viewing this topic: ChopDeMoney(m), jolomiurenyi(m), pepemendy(m), tukur2002n(m), correct7, boyterror, kunty, wane01(m), Bosshugo, Sh0lar, Righteous555(m), Timblaze(m), Luckyomon(m), compressordaf(m), mcthewills, djgroove(m), Seanakpan, fanny500able, martineverest(m), GoggleB(m), Muyee(m), HomesOfLife(m), friyina1(f), danielblessing(m), ERUDITEE, makinde851, Adekunle02, ojobabafemi(m), pole, erasergozy, HayZee06(m), jerrythafinisher(m), emtony2000, 1kingwriter, Anaskie(m), Kblakky(m), Antoeni(m), Alezy(m), Turks, odi1278(m), pureola(m), Justanodadude, williboy, adebayoadeyiga(m), IRODANOSA(m), johndanny(m), Otunbalarry, ThinkWISELY(m), SmartByki(m), fof1, Phemsammy(m), Omolewa212(f), werdnaa, adedayo3193(m), Kelvin10149(m), kelvinatkins(m), mikuz(m), Opiletool(m), Kells677(m), pastorsmiling(m), Danielnino00(m), stardragon(m), proffour, wuyexzy, zealadjay, lanrexlan(m), Carlyboi(m), Realgana(m), harqyn, seanx4realak4(m), naira2usd2naira(m), lonelydude, nwafeje, HMZi(m), keyobi, gbbec, greatface(m), Quadre, obong003(m), Gamesound(m), pheleix, ugo41babe(m), TeejayMaya(m), refiner(f), Heymus(m), pheliciti, tino22(m), Jb10(m), vinacy, Brozules(m), ykrowland2012, AgricSalt(m), Khaliyah(m), phintohlar(f), Onyeedum(m), Shortyy(f), ambitionlife(m), sheky24, kaymical(m), abels(m), ojay2053(m), Emmanuella6612, JHONEL, remmy9(m), ikwilfred(m), Eben04(m), tucker12(m), rotexsky(m), RoyalBlak007, emmyreelzy, MideCreative, Gbolahan94(m), samadream(m), lasgidi95, olobemotors(m), LeeMason, Jubril4194, Ernestbukky(m), fridayawase(m), emteecve(m), Ebubeslym(m), daybam01, Destiny4all, emmyspark007(m), lafflaff123(m), Eze2000(m), Adeelijah17, Slimchase(m), ogunwuyit(m), Rexleo(m), yungmayor02(m), Beboy23(m), HelloT, leobrownish(m) and 188 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9