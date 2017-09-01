Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Man Arrested After He Slept Off While Trying To Steal Solar Power In Lagos,photo (2964 Views)

Guy Who ‘Wanted To Steal’ Davido’s Chain At Club: I Only Wanted To Hug Him" / Burna Boy Mocks Uju Stella, Says He Slept With Her Only Once (video) / Nigerian Boy Leaks N**ked Photos Of Polytechnic Girl He Slept With (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)





He, however, said he acted under the influence of alcohol. The father of two explained that he had gone to have fun on the premises of the school on September 2, after selling his goods.



He said,

''I bought three bottles of gin and went with them to the school to watch a football match. I drank everything and took 500ml tramadol. In drunken stupor, I threw a stone at the glass housing the solar system and it broke.



I went inside the facility and slept off. I smoke Indian hemp, but that was the first time I would take alcohol. It was the drink that affected my faculty. I didn’t even know how I got to their (NSCDC) custody.”



The NSCDC Commandant in Lagos State, Tajudeen Balogun, said men of the command had received several complaints about the vandalism of solar energy facilities in some public schools in the state.





http://www.ebiwalismoment.com/2017/09/photo-man-arrested-after-he-slept-off.html



Cc: lalasticlala



. The Lagos state Police command has arrested a farmer named Usman Jubril, for allegedly vandalising a solar energy system installed in Badagry, Lagos State. The drunken suspect was apprehended by operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps after he slept off at the scene of the crime. Jubril later confessed to the crime.He, however, said he acted under the influence of alcohol. The father of two explained that he had gone to have fun on the premises of the school on September 2, after selling his goods.He said,''I bought three bottles of gin and went with them to the school to watch a football match. I drank everything and took 500ml tramadol. In drunken stupor, I threw a stone at the glass housing the solar system and it broke.I went inside the facility and slept off. I smoke Indian hemp, but that was the first time I would take alcohol. It was the drink that affected my faculty. I didn’t even know how I got to their (NSCDC) custody.”The NSCDC Commandant in Lagos State, Tajudeen Balogun, said men of the command had received several complaints about the vandalism of solar energy facilities in some public schools in the state.Cc: lalasticlala

ok

Issokay

Smh

Crime doesn't pay... 1 Like

Wayre jatijati

I came strictly for his name and location.







NCAN Ikorodu branch





Maybe the man took them as enhancers for the mission he was about to embark on..



Well he is saying his prayer in the cell now.



In other news

2 Reasons You Should Stop Having Oral S£x Right Now

http://www.realfitbody.com/2017/09/stop-oral-sx.html



Warning!!! 4 Situations You Should Never Use Your Phone

http://www.realfitbody.com/2017/09/you-should-never-your-phone.html The article says he slept off under the influence of alcohol, but the title says indian hemp and tramadol... Although I believe they were involved..Maybe the man took them as enhancers for the mission he was about to embark on..Well he is saying his prayer in the cell now.In other news

Get high or die trying

Nigerians too de lose focus.

see him face

adfa

GibsonB:

The Lagos state Police command has arrested a farmer named Usman Jubril, for allegedly vandalising a solar energy system installed in Badagry, Lagos State. The drunken suspect was apprehended by operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps after he slept off at the scene of the crime. Jubril later confessed to the crime.



He, however, said he acted under the influence of alcohol. The father of two explained that he had gone to have fun on the premises of the school on September 2, after selling his goods.



He said,

''I bought three bottles of gin and went with them to the school to watch a football match. I drank everything and took 500ml tramadol. In drunken stupor, I threw a stone at the glass housing the solar system and it broke.



I went inside the facility and slept off. I smoke Indian hemp, but that was the first time I would take alcohol. It was the drink that affected my faculty. I didn’t even know how I got to their (NSCDC) custody.”



The NSCDC Commandant in Lagos State, Tajudeen Balogun, said men of the command had received several complaints about the vandalism of solar energy facilities in some public schools in the state.





http://www.ebiwalismoment.com/2017/09/photo-man-arrested-after-he-slept-off.html



Cc: lalasticlala



.







alcohol #in basket mouth's voice











#Pyongyang and POTUS

#the storm is coming

See my account balance is working for all mtn sim

I am just weak

Na so this morning along Ketu road, I saw a person sleeping on one of the two BRT demarcating barriers. Some people don chop winch! Just like in the attached picture

Na Them

make den deal with am decisively, cox na so dem do reduce our street to darkness,

Bowlah2:

I came strictly for his name and location.







NCAN Ikorodu branch

This your style no dey reign again naaaaaw.

we have gone beyond this stage This your style no dey reign again naaaaaw.we have gone beyond this stage

What was suppose to work for you, now worked against you, stay out of drug while you face d Law

Adonbilivit @all.

I believe he's just a stewpid Drunk.

You for don dey your house ...but see wetin Ogogoro do you. Your own better see wetin alhohol do me.



https:///JXzn06HhbLhEYYvTaHzQ8X [color=#990000][/color] JOIN THE FAST MOVING PLANE TO THE WEALTH LAND CLICK ON THE LINK AND START MAKING YOUR MONEY

I

jaymejate:

Nigerians too de lose focus.

Time up dude sleep on.

jaymejate:

Nigerians too de lose focus. plz be precise about it.

Say Afonjas not nigerians jaymejate:

Nigerians too de lose focus. plz be precise about it.

Say Afonjas not nigerians plz be precise about it.Say Afonjas not nigeriansplz be precise about it.Say Afonjas not nigerians