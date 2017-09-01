₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Arrested After He Slept Off While Trying To Steal Solar Power In Lagos,photo by GibsonB: 8:25am
The Lagos state Police command has arrested a farmer named Usman Jubril, for allegedly vandalising a solar energy system installed in Badagry, Lagos State. The drunken suspect was apprehended by operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps after he slept off at the scene of the crime. Jubril later confessed to the crime.
He, however, said he acted under the influence of alcohol. The father of two explained that he had gone to have fun on the premises of the school on September 2, after selling his goods.
He said,
''I bought three bottles of gin and went with them to the school to watch a football match. I drank everything and took 500ml tramadol. In drunken stupor, I threw a stone at the glass housing the solar system and it broke.
I went inside the facility and slept off. I smoke Indian hemp, but that was the first time I would take alcohol. It was the drink that affected my faculty. I didn’t even know how I got to their (NSCDC) custody.”
The NSCDC Commandant in Lagos State, Tajudeen Balogun, said men of the command had received several complaints about the vandalism of solar energy facilities in some public schools in the state.
http://www.ebiwalismoment.com/2017/09/photo-man-arrested-after-he-slept-off.html
|Re: Man Arrested After He Slept Off While Trying To Steal Solar Power In Lagos,photo by Young03(m): 8:32am
|Re: Man Arrested After He Slept Off While Trying To Steal Solar Power In Lagos,photo by tukdi: 8:47am
|Re: Man Arrested After He Slept Off While Trying To Steal Solar Power In Lagos,photo by MangoTea(f): 11:10am
|Re: Man Arrested After He Slept Off While Trying To Steal Solar Power In Lagos,photo by jomboliski(m): 11:11am
Crime doesn't pay...
|Re: Man Arrested After He Slept Off While Trying To Steal Solar Power In Lagos,photo by veekid(m): 11:11am
|Re: Man Arrested After He Slept Off While Trying To Steal Solar Power In Lagos,photo by Bowlah2: 11:12am
|Re: Man Arrested After He Slept Off While Trying To Steal Solar Power In Lagos,photo by FitnessDoctor: 11:12am
The article says he slept off under the influence of alcohol, but the title says indian hemp and tramadol... Although I believe they were involved..
Maybe the man took them as enhancers for the mission he was about to embark on..
Well he is saying his prayer in the cell now.
|Re: Man Arrested After He Slept Off While Trying To Steal Solar Power In Lagos,photo by myners007: 11:12am
|Re: Man Arrested After He Slept Off While Trying To Steal Solar Power In Lagos,photo by jaymejate(m): 11:12am
|Re: Man Arrested After He Slept Off While Trying To Steal Solar Power In Lagos,photo by koolcat: 11:12am
|Re: Man Arrested After He Slept Off While Trying To Steal Solar Power In Lagos,photo by FitnessDoctor: 11:12am
|Re: Man Arrested After He Slept Off While Trying To Steal Solar Power In Lagos,photo by hakeem4(m): 11:12am
|Re: Man Arrested After He Slept Off While Trying To Steal Solar Power In Lagos,photo by miarhpe: 11:12am
|Re: Man Arrested After He Slept Off While Trying To Steal Solar Power In Lagos,photo by ugonna105: 11:13am
|Re: Man Arrested After He Slept Off While Trying To Steal Solar Power In Lagos,photo by winkmart: 11:13am
|Re: Man Arrested After He Slept Off While Trying To Steal Solar Power In Lagos,photo by Mac2016(m): 11:13am
|Re: Man Arrested After He Slept Off While Trying To Steal Solar Power In Lagos,photo by cjudy(m): 11:14am
|Re: Man Arrested After He Slept Off While Trying To Steal Solar Power In Lagos,photo by marwanafrica(m): 11:14am
make den deal with am decisively, cox na so dem do reduce our street to darkness,
|Re: Man Arrested After He Slept Off While Trying To Steal Solar Power In Lagos,photo by Ursino(f): 11:15am
|Re: Man Arrested After He Slept Off While Trying To Steal Solar Power In Lagos,photo by Antoeni(m): 11:16am
What was suppose to work for you, now worked against you, stay out of drug while you face d Law
|Re: Man Arrested After He Slept Off While Trying To Steal Solar Power In Lagos,photo by SOFTENGR: 11:17am
|Re: Man Arrested After He Slept Off While Trying To Steal Solar Power In Lagos,photo by bigplayerz(m): 11:17am
You for don dey your house ...but see wetin Ogogoro do you. Your own better see wetin alhohol do me.
|Re: Man Arrested After He Slept Off While Trying To Steal Solar Power In Lagos,photo by YungExcellency(m): 11:19am
|Re: Man Arrested After He Slept Off While Trying To Steal Solar Power In Lagos,photo by blackbelt(m): 11:19am
|Re: Man Arrested After He Slept Off While Trying To Steal Solar Power In Lagos,photo by wtfcoded: 11:20am
|Re: Man Arrested After He Slept Off While Trying To Steal Solar Power In Lagos,photo by asawanathegreat(m): 11:21am
|Re: Man Arrested After He Slept Off While Trying To Steal Solar Power In Lagos,photo by wtfcoded: 11:21am
This fôol just said he has never take alcohol
