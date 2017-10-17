₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,896,819 members, 3,857,592 topics. Date: Tuesday, 17 October 2017 at 10:17 AM

Ebonyi Catholic Priest Escapes After Kidnappers Drank His Holy Wine & Slept Off - Crime - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Ebonyi Catholic Priest Escapes After Kidnappers Drank His Holy Wine & Slept Off (6537 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Ebonyi Catholic Priest Escapes After Kidnappers Drank His Holy Wine & Slept Off by HeWrites: 6:35am
The police in Ebonyi State have confirmed the rescue of a Catholic priest, Timothy Nwanja, abducted by gunmen in Okpokueze Nkomoro community, Imoho Development Centre, Ezza North Local Government Area of the State.

Also rescued was the cook to the priest who was abducted with her boss.

The priest escaped after his captors allegedly drank Holy Communion wine they stole from his house and slept off.

This is even as the police said that they arrested one of the suspected kidnappers.

Two of the kidnappers escaped but the police vowed to track them down.

According to sources, the cleric, who serves at St. Mary’s parish, was kidnapped by three gunmen at about 8:30 p.m. on Sunday night in his residence.

The police spokesperson in the state, Loveth Odah, an Assistant Superintendent of Police, who conformed the rescue, said that the police acting on tip-off, raided the criminals’ hideout.

She narrated that the kidnappers sneaked into the priest’s room on Sunday while he was having his dinner and took him and his cook away.

She said that the priest’s cook who had gone upstairs to get water from the refrigerator was first captured.

“When the priest heard the loud screaming, he ran upstairs to know what was going on and they also captured him. One of them was familiar with the area.

“They took him away in his own vehicle. They blindfolded him and tied his ears so that he would not be able to listen to their interaction.

“At a point, they separated the cook and the priest. They allowed the cook to go but it was a plot,” she narrated.

Mrs. Odah disclosed that the cleric had jumped out through the window of the uncompleted building where he was taken to after his three captors took Holy Communion wine and slept off.

She said that the criminals had planned to request the sum a N100 million ransom from the Bishop of Abakaliki Diocese in the morning before they ran out of luck.

https://www.google.com.ng/amp/s/www.premiumtimesng.com/regional/ssouth-east/246320-catholic-priest-escapes-kidnappers-drank-wine-slept-off.html/amp

Re: Ebonyi Catholic Priest Escapes After Kidnappers Drank His Holy Wine & Slept Off by biacan(f): 6:37am
lipsrsealed cheesy would love to have a taste of such wine

3 Likes

Re: Ebonyi Catholic Priest Escapes After Kidnappers Drank His Holy Wine & Slept Off by PGlitters(m): 6:37am
Shayo na the best thing
Re: Ebonyi Catholic Priest Escapes After Kidnappers Drank His Holy Wine & Slept Off by tyson98: 6:54am
Pater noster, qui es in caelis, sanctificetur nomen tuum

15 Likes

Re: Ebonyi Catholic Priest Escapes After Kidnappers Drank His Holy Wine & Slept Off by lordixon(m): 7:10am
God protects his chosen in many ways.
Thank God for life of that priest bc the catholic church wldn't hv paid a dime for his release.

11 Likes

Re: Ebonyi Catholic Priest Escapes After Kidnappers Drank His Holy Wine & Slept Off by fuckingAyaya(m): 7:11am
Thank God but hope say no be codeine

3 Likes

Re: Ebonyi Catholic Priest Escapes After Kidnappers Drank His Holy Wine & Slept Off by arrhem: 7:17am
Holy wine indeed wink. Thank God for his life anyway
Re: Ebonyi Catholic Priest Escapes After Kidnappers Drank His Holy Wine & Slept Off by Rutley(m): 7:22am
tyson98:
Pater noster, qui es in caelis, sanctificetur nomen tuum

(amen)
Re: Ebonyi Catholic Priest Escapes After Kidnappers Drank His Holy Wine & Slept Off by Nawteemaxie(m): 9:41am
In God`s own words...

4 Likes

Re: Ebonyi Catholic Priest Escapes After Kidnappers Drank His Holy Wine & Slept Off by AngelicBeing: 9:42am
tongue

2 Likes

Re: Ebonyi Catholic Priest Escapes After Kidnappers Drank His Holy Wine & Slept Off by Jnutro: 9:42am
Na story una dey find

1 Like

Re: Ebonyi Catholic Priest Escapes After Kidnappers Drank His Holy Wine & Slept Off by Ibrofem(m): 9:42am
God is good all the time
Re: Ebonyi Catholic Priest Escapes After Kidnappers Drank His Holy Wine & Slept Off by Fxmanager(m): 9:42am
The lord is Good. You can also escape from recession, and inflation eating into your bank deposit by investing/saving through our currency trading service with low risk to your capital.

This is the best structured, secured and transparent savings/investment you will ever find in this forum. No lock up period on your savings/investments and you can withdraw or close your account anytime. Your withdrawals from our partner broker to your bank Mastercard/Visa debit card takes 2 to 4 days maximum. If you are using ecurrency payment system, it takes 5 mins to the ecurrency payment systems then you can then make instant withdrawals to your Nigerian Bank account using Nigerian trusted e-currency exchanges. You can also use Bank wire transfer. You might be interested in what we offer. We promise a target of average 5-10%+ monthly profit on your savings/investment. Funds in a secured licensed,audited and regulated financial firm. You can monitor your savings/investment anywhere you are in the world 24/7 using any internet enable device. You are free to test us with any amount you can comfortably risk before saving/investing fully with us. Statement of account sent to your email daily. working risk to savers/investors capital is 5-10% risk and maximum permissible risk to savers/investors capital is 30%. Visit the link below.

http://www.nairaland.com/3901897/currency-trading-journal-target-avg

Visit the posts below to learn how to avoid scam and fraud. Learn to check and get the regulatory body's website to verify any company's regulatory status.

http://www.nairaland.com/3925379/investments-anti-scam-fraud-guide
http://www.nairaland.com/3931027/4-ways-avoid-investment-scams

Re: Ebonyi Catholic Priest Escapes After Kidnappers Drank His Holy Wine & Slept Off by stano2(m): 9:43am
How did the policemen allow them escape
Re: Ebonyi Catholic Priest Escapes After Kidnappers Drank His Holy Wine & Slept Off by ezex(m): 9:43am
God is good
Re: Ebonyi Catholic Priest Escapes After Kidnappers Drank His Holy Wine & Slept Off by powerfulengine: 9:44am
I smell codeine

3 Likes

Re: Ebonyi Catholic Priest Escapes After Kidnappers Drank His Holy Wine & Slept Off by Wiseandtrue(f): 9:44am
This cup is the new covenant in My blood. This do, as often as you drink it, in remembrance of Me’ ” (1 Corinthians 11:24-25).

The God of yesterday, today and forever more.

You can doubt all you like but there is a God in heaven. The most powerful!

That cook might be working for the kidnappers!

4 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Ebonyi Catholic Priest Escapes After Kidnappers Drank His Holy Wine & Slept Off by chekz169: 9:44am
Kidnappers ti shayo
Re: Ebonyi Catholic Priest Escapes After Kidnappers Drank His Holy Wine & Slept Off by Anita610: 9:46am
See my account balance is working for all mtn sim

1 Like

Re: Ebonyi Catholic Priest Escapes After Kidnappers Drank His Holy Wine & Slept Off by Kylekent59: 9:47am
Wonders
Re: Ebonyi Catholic Priest Escapes After Kidnappers Drank His Holy Wine & Slept Off by mexxmoney: 9:47am
I just want to know how much percentage alcohol that "holy wine" is

2 Likes

Re: Ebonyi Catholic Priest Escapes After Kidnappers Drank His Holy Wine & Slept Off by MaconAwire(m): 9:47am
.
Re: Ebonyi Catholic Priest Escapes After Kidnappers Drank His Holy Wine & Slept Off by Spylord48: 9:48am
Hungry kidnappers.
Re: Ebonyi Catholic Priest Escapes After Kidnappers Drank His Holy Wine & Slept Off by JoshMedia(m): 9:48am
I don't even know what to say sad

True or no true, God always has his glory!

Check my signature
Re: Ebonyi Catholic Priest Escapes After Kidnappers Drank His Holy Wine & Slept Off by Megatrix: 9:51am
I
Re: Ebonyi Catholic Priest Escapes After Kidnappers Drank His Holy Wine & Slept Off by Spylord48: 9:51am
mexxmoney:
I just want to know how much percentage alcohol that "holy wine" is

For catholic, Anglicans,eastern orthodox, the alcohol percentage of the wine is between 5-18% and that because it is gotten from pure virgin grape vine

2 Likes

Re: Ebonyi Catholic Priest Escapes After Kidnappers Drank His Holy Wine & Slept Off by pmc01(m): 9:52am
How did they "escape" if they were "asleep"?

1 Like

Re: Ebonyi Catholic Priest Escapes After Kidnappers Drank His Holy Wine & Slept Off by IAMSASHY(f): 9:52am
undecided
Re: Ebonyi Catholic Priest Escapes After Kidnappers Drank His Holy Wine & Slept Off by SNIPER123: 9:52am
embarassed
Re: Ebonyi Catholic Priest Escapes After Kidnappers Drank His Holy Wine & Slept Off by Bossontop(m): 9:54am
Heheh lol "Holy Wine" wey dey off people hahahah!!
I nor talk anytin ooo

1 Like

Re: Ebonyi Catholic Priest Escapes After Kidnappers Drank His Holy Wine & Slept Off by opera1(m): 9:54am
God is @ work
Re: Ebonyi Catholic Priest Escapes After Kidnappers Drank His Holy Wine & Slept Off by Franco2017(m): 9:54am
cool

(0) (1) (Reply)

Pastor, Two Daughters Docked For Alleged Internet Scam / Boko Haram Leader, Abubakar Shekau Taunts Nigeria In New Video / This Is Just Disgusting;14 Year Old Boy Caught Desecrating The Statue Of Jesus

Viewing this topic: nakoks(m), curiousmind11, elmisti(m), MrZachs(m), chii8(f), talk2saintify(m), ifylamode, fifi00719(m), Olugbengagad, nanizle(m), goddy2016, KingK0ng, conscienceman4, SAJA, Kenerd, indomie100, Alanzazani, Dexter247, abbey2kool, Joyekpen, Dozi05(m), dheyveid(m), joesiayah, kekere1, olapluto(m), Ajet001(m), sagieramos(m), Bush2013, jaxmand, Zzyco, Anaselizzy(f), rotey73, overflow1, okpurukata(f), LeonOgu, se0un(m), aaronson(m), Emmyjb(m), BlessedImage, Magnifik18, ritzyvic1(m), fabuloz1(m), SODEXSKI(m), Bright50135(m), Sundouglas, Sattong(m), mhizclair(f), agabaI23(m), crimo(m), SundayphilipNic, guru03(m), McAustin92(m), megastarjec(m), oluxzy, Luvbius, Hezaking(m), Amos15, kowema(f), beautyzee(f), 2O17, AskProf, okpukpu(m), Nicolikedat, naptu2, Rarediamondz, marami, Ochoiho, osuntokun(m), JosephYomi(m), gfunkera(m), just2endowed, perragy(m), priceaction, dpromise001(m), Dexmars(m), JamieStPatrick(m), Bigromeo(m), money121(m), emmyojo22(m), Xtopeee and 172 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 18
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.