The police in Ebonyi State have confirmed the rescue of a Catholic priest, Timothy Nwanja, abducted by gunmen in Okpokueze Nkomoro community, Imoho Development Centre, Ezza North Local Government Area of the State.
https://www.google.com.ng/amp/s/www.premiumtimesng.com/regional/ssouth-east/246320-catholic-priest-escapes-kidnappers-drank-wine-slept-off.html/amp
|Re: Ebonyi Catholic Priest Escapes After Kidnappers Drank His Holy Wine & Slept Off by biacan(f): 6:37am
would love to have a taste of such wine
|Re: Ebonyi Catholic Priest Escapes After Kidnappers Drank His Holy Wine & Slept Off by PGlitters(m): 6:37am
Shayo na the best thing
|Re: Ebonyi Catholic Priest Escapes After Kidnappers Drank His Holy Wine & Slept Off by tyson98: 6:54am
Pater noster, qui es in caelis, sanctificetur nomen tuum
|Re: Ebonyi Catholic Priest Escapes After Kidnappers Drank His Holy Wine & Slept Off by lordixon(m): 7:10am
God protects his chosen in many ways.
Thank God for life of that priest bc the catholic church wldn't hv paid a dime for his release.
|Re: Ebonyi Catholic Priest Escapes After Kidnappers Drank His Holy Wine & Slept Off by fuckingAyaya(m): 7:11am
Thank God but hope say no be codeine
|Re: Ebonyi Catholic Priest Escapes After Kidnappers Drank His Holy Wine & Slept Off by arrhem: 7:17am
Holy wine indeed . Thank God for his life anyway
|Re: Ebonyi Catholic Priest Escapes After Kidnappers Drank His Holy Wine & Slept Off by Rutley(m): 7:22am
tyson98:
(amen)
|Re: Ebonyi Catholic Priest Escapes After Kidnappers Drank His Holy Wine & Slept Off by Nawteemaxie(m): 9:41am
In God`s own words...
|Re: Ebonyi Catholic Priest Escapes After Kidnappers Drank His Holy Wine & Slept Off by AngelicBeing: 9:42am
|Re: Ebonyi Catholic Priest Escapes After Kidnappers Drank His Holy Wine & Slept Off by Jnutro: 9:42am
Na story una dey find
|Re: Ebonyi Catholic Priest Escapes After Kidnappers Drank His Holy Wine & Slept Off by Ibrofem(m): 9:42am
God is good all the time
|Re: Ebonyi Catholic Priest Escapes After Kidnappers Drank His Holy Wine & Slept Off by Fxmanager(m): 9:42am
|Re: Ebonyi Catholic Priest Escapes After Kidnappers Drank His Holy Wine & Slept Off by stano2(m): 9:43am
How did the policemen allow them escape
|Re: Ebonyi Catholic Priest Escapes After Kidnappers Drank His Holy Wine & Slept Off by ezex(m): 9:43am
God is good
|Re: Ebonyi Catholic Priest Escapes After Kidnappers Drank His Holy Wine & Slept Off by powerfulengine: 9:44am
I smell codeine
|Re: Ebonyi Catholic Priest Escapes After Kidnappers Drank His Holy Wine & Slept Off by Wiseandtrue(f): 9:44am
This cup is the new covenant in My blood. This do, as often as you drink it, in remembrance of Me’ ” (1 Corinthians 11:24-25).
The God of yesterday, today and forever more.
You can doubt all you like but there is a God in heaven. The most powerful!
That cook might be working for the kidnappers!
|Re: Ebonyi Catholic Priest Escapes After Kidnappers Drank His Holy Wine & Slept Off by chekz169: 9:44am
Kidnappers ti shayo
|Re: Ebonyi Catholic Priest Escapes After Kidnappers Drank His Holy Wine & Slept Off by Anita610: 9:46am
|Re: Ebonyi Catholic Priest Escapes After Kidnappers Drank His Holy Wine & Slept Off by Kylekent59: 9:47am
Wonders
|Re: Ebonyi Catholic Priest Escapes After Kidnappers Drank His Holy Wine & Slept Off by mexxmoney: 9:47am
I just want to know how much percentage alcohol that "holy wine" is
|Re: Ebonyi Catholic Priest Escapes After Kidnappers Drank His Holy Wine & Slept Off by MaconAwire(m): 9:47am
|Re: Ebonyi Catholic Priest Escapes After Kidnappers Drank His Holy Wine & Slept Off by Spylord48: 9:48am
Hungry kidnappers.
|Re: Ebonyi Catholic Priest Escapes After Kidnappers Drank His Holy Wine & Slept Off by JoshMedia(m): 9:48am
I don't even know what to say
True or no true, God always has his glory!
Check my signature
|Re: Ebonyi Catholic Priest Escapes After Kidnappers Drank His Holy Wine & Slept Off by Megatrix: 9:51am
|Re: Ebonyi Catholic Priest Escapes After Kidnappers Drank His Holy Wine & Slept Off by Spylord48: 9:51am
mexxmoney:
For catholic, Anglicans,eastern orthodox, the alcohol percentage of the wine is between 5-18% and that because it is gotten from pure virgin grape vine
|Re: Ebonyi Catholic Priest Escapes After Kidnappers Drank His Holy Wine & Slept Off by pmc01(m): 9:52am
How did they "escape" if they were "asleep"?
|Re: Ebonyi Catholic Priest Escapes After Kidnappers Drank His Holy Wine & Slept Off by IAMSASHY(f): 9:52am
|Re: Ebonyi Catholic Priest Escapes After Kidnappers Drank His Holy Wine & Slept Off by SNIPER123: 9:52am
|Re: Ebonyi Catholic Priest Escapes After Kidnappers Drank His Holy Wine & Slept Off by Bossontop(m): 9:54am
Heheh lol "Holy Wine" wey dey off people hahahah!!
I nor talk anytin ooo
|Re: Ebonyi Catholic Priest Escapes After Kidnappers Drank His Holy Wine & Slept Off by opera1(m): 9:54am
God is @ work
|Re: Ebonyi Catholic Priest Escapes After Kidnappers Drank His Holy Wine & Slept Off by Franco2017(m): 9:54am
