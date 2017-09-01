₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Massive Python Swallows Big Goat (Photos) by Igboblog: 12:31pm
These photos are currently trending online after the python Swallowed goat which finally resulted to its death. People were seen taking pictures and also opened the python's stomach
News via Ndigbotvnews.com : http://www.ndigbotvnews.com/2017/09/python-swallows-goat-sparks-outrage.html?m=1
Re: Massive Python Swallows Big Goat (Photos) by madridguy(m): 12:31pm
Hope cownu and his gullible followers will understand better.
Re: Massive Python Swallows Big Goat (Photos) by Igboblog: 12:32pm
Cc Lalasticlala, more here http://www.ndigbotvnews.com/2017/09/python-swallows-goat-sparks-outrage.html?m=1
Re: Massive Python Swallows Big Goat (Photos) by ufuosman(m): 12:33pm
The Python long throat na kill am, only him full goat.
Re: Massive Python Swallows Big Goat (Photos) by princealexndre(m): 12:36pm
Look at how big the goat is, yet this snake still get mouth swallow am....when it is not Nigeria politians.
Re: Massive Python Swallows Big Goat (Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 12:37pm
These ones are not sharp, python that they will have kept alive and people will be paying to see or pata pata they sell it to a zoo, local or foreign.......
Ps-Anyone who believes this python died because it swallowed that goat doesnt know much about Aficans and animals
Re: Massive Python Swallows Big Goat (Photos) by mazimee(m): 12:40pm
madridguy:
You guys are just pathetic.
Re: Massive Python Swallows Big Goat (Photos) by GeeString: 12:41pm
Damn!!
Re: Massive Python Swallows Big Goat (Photos) by Lomantics: 1:09pm
soberdrunk:You no read say na overfeeding kill am?
Re: Massive Python Swallows Big Goat (Photos) by Evidence1000(m): 2:02pm
Lala food don done o.
Re: Massive Python Swallows Big Goat (Photos) by nduboss(m): 2:02pm
Lala ooh
Re: Massive Python Swallows Big Goat (Photos) by Newbiee: 2:02pm
Hmmmm! Python dance comes to my mind.
Re: Massive Python Swallows Big Goat (Photos) by 01mcfadden(m): 2:02pm
Python self dey hungry. Hungerbad
Re: Massive Python Swallows Big Goat (Photos) by idrisolaide(m): 2:03pm
Re: Massive Python Swallows Big Goat (Photos) by Daboywizzy: 2:03pm
That's How the hand Of God will swallow all the people that want this great nation to Divide.
Re: Massive Python Swallows Big Goat (Photos) by veekid(m): 2:03pm
Jesus Christ of molete ooooooo
Re: Massive Python Swallows Big Goat (Photos) by Evidence1000(m): 2:03pm
See lalasticlala viewing the thread.
Re: Massive Python Swallows Big Goat (Photos) by VcStunner(m): 2:03pm
The gods are hungry
Re: Massive Python Swallows Big Goat (Photos) by birdsview(m): 2:03pm
And I used to think Pussy was the most elastic thing My bad
Re: Massive Python Swallows Big Goat (Photos) by Gangster1ms: 2:04pm
Greedy Snake
Re: Massive Python Swallows Big Goat (Photos) by macaranta(m): 2:04pm
Greed
Re: Massive Python Swallows Big Goat (Photos) by eleojo23: 2:04pm
Lala see what your friend did
Re: Massive Python Swallows Big Goat (Photos) by olaolulazio(m): 2:04pm
K
Re: Massive Python Swallows Big Goat (Photos) by Benekruku(m): 2:04pm
Use the snake for pepper soup and the goat for barbecue!
2 in 1
Re: Massive Python Swallows Big Goat (Photos) by Ifiegboria(m): 2:04pm
Hmm
Re: Massive Python Swallows Big Goat (Photos) by Chidex2442(m): 2:05pm
Another python dance ����
Re: Massive Python Swallows Big Goat (Photos) by ylaa(f): 2:05pm
Disgusting
Re: Massive Python Swallows Big Goat (Photos) by muller101(m): 2:05pm
I can spot lala the snake lover among those guys
Re: Massive Python Swallows Big Goat (Photos) by Ratello: 2:05pm
My favourite specie, African Rock Python
Re: Massive Python Swallows Big Goat (Photos) by seunny4lif(m): 2:06pm
Lalaa
Look at that snake
