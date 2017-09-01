₦airaland Forum

Massive Python Swallows Big Goat (Photos) by Igboblog: 12:31pm
These photos are currently trending online after the python Swallowed goat which finally resulted to its death. People were seen taking pictures and also opened the python's stomach

News via Ndigbotvnews.com

Re: Massive Python Swallows Big Goat (Photos) by madridguy(m): 12:31pm
Hope cownu and his gullible followers will understand better.

Re: Massive Python Swallows Big Goat (Photos) by Igboblog: 12:32pm
Cc Lalasticlala

Re: Massive Python Swallows Big Goat (Photos) by ufuosman(m): 12:33pm
The Python long throat na kill am, only him full goat.

Re: Massive Python Swallows Big Goat (Photos) by princealexndre(m): 12:36pm
Look at how big the goat is, yet this snake still get mouth swallow am....when it is not Nigeria politians.

Re: Massive Python Swallows Big Goat (Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 12:37pm
These ones are not sharp, python that they will have kept alive and people will be paying to see or pata pata they sell it to a zoo, local or foreign....... angry

Ps-Anyone who believes this python died because it swallowed that goat doesnt know much about Aficans and animals angry

Re: Massive Python Swallows Big Goat (Photos) by mazimee(m): 12:40pm
madridguy:
Hope cownu and his gullible followers will understand better.

You guys are just pathetic.

Re: Massive Python Swallows Big Goat (Photos) by GeeString: 12:41pm
Damn!!
shocked shocked shocked
Re: Massive Python Swallows Big Goat (Photos) by Lomantics: 1:09pm
soberdrunk:
These ones are not sharp, python that they will have kept alive and people will be paying to see or pata pata they sell it to a zoo, local or foreign....... angry
You no read say na overfeeding kill am?

Re: Massive Python Swallows Big Goat (Photos) by Evidence1000(m): 2:02pm
Lala food don done o.
Re: Massive Python Swallows Big Goat (Photos) by nduboss(m): 2:02pm
Lala ooh

Re: Massive Python Swallows Big Goat (Photos) by Newbiee: 2:02pm
Hmmmm! Python dance comes to my mind.

Re: Massive Python Swallows Big Goat (Photos) by 01mcfadden(m): 2:02pm
Python self dey hungry. Hungerbad

Re: Massive Python Swallows Big Goat (Photos) by idrisolaide(m): 2:03pm
grin
Re: Massive Python Swallows Big Goat (Photos) by Daboywizzy: 2:03pm
That's How the hand Of God will swallow all the people that want this great nation to Divide.

Re: Massive Python Swallows Big Goat (Photos) by veekid(m): 2:03pm
Jesus Christ of molete ooooooo

Re: Massive Python Swallows Big Goat (Photos) by Evidence1000(m): 2:03pm
See lalasticlala viewing the thread.

Re: Massive Python Swallows Big Goat (Photos) by VcStunner(m): 2:03pm
The gods are hungry
Re: Massive Python Swallows Big Goat (Photos) by birdsview(m): 2:03pm
And I used to think Pussy was the most elastic thing My bad

Re: Massive Python Swallows Big Goat (Photos) by Gangster1ms: 2:04pm
Greedy Snake
Re: Massive Python Swallows Big Goat (Photos) by macaranta(m): 2:04pm
Greed cheesy
Re: Massive Python Swallows Big Goat (Photos) by eleojo23: 2:04pm
Lala see what your friend did sad
Re: Massive Python Swallows Big Goat (Photos) by olaolulazio(m): 2:04pm
K
Re: Massive Python Swallows Big Goat (Photos) by Benekruku(m): 2:04pm
Use the snake for pepper soup and the goat for barbecue!


2 in 1

Re: Massive Python Swallows Big Goat (Photos) by Ifiegboria(m): 2:04pm
Hmm
Re: Massive Python Swallows Big Goat (Photos) by Chidex2442(m): 2:05pm
Another python dance ����

Re: Massive Python Swallows Big Goat (Photos) by ylaa(f): 2:05pm
Disgusting
Re: Massive Python Swallows Big Goat (Photos) by muller101(m): 2:05pm
I can spot lala the snake lover among those guys
Re: Massive Python Swallows Big Goat (Photos) by Ratello: 2:05pm
My favourite specie, African Rock Python
Re: Massive Python Swallows Big Goat (Photos) by seunny4lif(m): 2:06pm
Lalaa
Look at that snake

