|Ufomba Onyinyechi Goes Nude In A Bathtub Photoshoot by barcitymedia: 5:17pm
Miss ambassador for peace contestant for the 2017 edition representing Niger State, Miss Ufomba Onyinyechi releases new photos to mark her debut into the modelling and beauty pageant industry.
Miss Ufomba Onyinyechi who is popularly known as Shelly Girl in the street of Abuja is already pulling weight for the forthcoming pageant contest which is scheduled to hold in transcorp hilton, Abuja by Next week.
What do you think about the photos?
http://theplatformnews.com/miss-ambassador-peace-contestant-goes-Unclad/
1 Like
|Re: Ufomba Onyinyechi Goes Nude In A Bathtub Photoshoot by hadizadeezy(f): 5:19pm
NAWA OOO!!!!
is this really worth it
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Ufomba Onyinyechi Goes Nude In A Bathtub Photoshoot by barcitymedia: 5:19pm
More photos
2 Likes
|Re: Ufomba Onyinyechi Goes Nude In A Bathtub Photoshoot by Homeboiy(m): 5:25pm
Na Alex dey post these things
well before una go censor am
I don see am finish
see her tiny pussi
4 Likes
|Re: Ufomba Onyinyechi Goes Nude In A Bathtub Photoshoot by MhizzAJ(f): 5:30pm
This girl is fugly
*All d commenters below me are so mean*
54 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ufomba Onyinyechi Goes Nude In A Bathtub Photoshoot by opeyemiieblog(m): 5:58pm
we photographer dey see tins sha.
4 Likes
|Re: Ufomba Onyinyechi Goes Nude In A Bathtub Photoshoot by Praisles(f): 6:12pm
Amarogo kee. sodomu oun gomara oma shey toyi kee. osuwa o
7 Likes
|Re: Ufomba Onyinyechi Goes Nude In A Bathtub Photoshoot by ifyan(m): 6:13pm
This is the reason they see them as sex objects, most brainless, nothing to offer to the society other than to offer their fake beauty nyash bobby to those ready to devour.
What a funny world we live in.
20 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ufomba Onyinyechi Goes Nude In A Bathtub Photoshoot by dtruth50(m): 6:22pm
Homeboiy:guy whr do u see dt one? i no see it with my phone oooo
|Re: Ufomba Onyinyechi Goes Nude In A Bathtub Photoshoot by iamJ(m): 6:25pm
i have seen olosho
i know olosho
i have ignored an olosho
i have had drinks with olosho
brethren this is an olosho
44 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ufomba Onyinyechi Goes Nude In A Bathtub Photoshoot by freakcin: 7:10pm
Frighteningly ugly!
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ufomba Onyinyechi Goes Nude In A Bathtub Photoshoot by chibike69: 7:32pm
Ufomba Onyinyechi
representing Niger state
Ada igbo maka y
i know say Niger no get fine gals
1 Like
|Re: Ufomba Onyinyechi Goes Nude In A Bathtub Photoshoot by Flashh: 7:32pm
See what just made front-page.
1 Like
|Re: Ufomba Onyinyechi Goes Nude In A Bathtub Photoshoot by Eleniyan231(m): 7:32pm
Na bobrisky sister?
|Re: Ufomba Onyinyechi Goes Nude In A Bathtub Photoshoot by NaijaOrNothing: 7:32pm
MhizzAJ:
Na girl confirm am o
|Re: Ufomba Onyinyechi Goes Nude In A Bathtub Photoshoot by IamAirforce1: 7:33pm
She's got a nice ass
1 Like
|Re: Ufomba Onyinyechi Goes Nude In A Bathtub Photoshoot by veacea: 7:33pm
Am not seeing a peace Ambasador, rather a see an ambassador for nudity who is also ugly. Quote and Sambisa fall on you
2 Likes
|Re: Ufomba Onyinyechi Goes Nude In A Bathtub Photoshoot by wildcatter23(m): 7:33pm
See yansh
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ufomba Onyinyechi Goes Nude In A Bathtub Photoshoot by Ussy4real(m): 7:33pm
Ugggggglinus
1 Like
|Re: Ufomba Onyinyechi Goes Nude In A Bathtub Photoshoot by JohnXcel: 7:33pm
Distasteful!
Very distasteful!
Ughn!
6 Likes
|Re: Ufomba Onyinyechi Goes Nude In A Bathtub Photoshoot by kinibigdeal(m): 7:34pm
Is that human ears....
|Re: Ufomba Onyinyechi Goes Nude In A Bathtub Photoshoot by Antoeni(m): 7:34pm
Ah person pikin
|Re: Ufomba Onyinyechi Goes Nude In A Bathtub Photoshoot by Factfinder1(f): 7:34pm
What kind of ugly beauty Queen is this with dog face
3 Likes
|Re: Ufomba Onyinyechi Goes Nude In A Bathtub Photoshoot by collinsJn(m): 7:34pm
Imagine!!!!
|Re: Ufomba Onyinyechi Goes Nude In A Bathtub Photoshoot by bedspread: 7:34pm
MADNESS IN THE NAME MODEL.... poo
|Re: Ufomba Onyinyechi Goes Nude In A Bathtub Photoshoot by Oyindidi(f): 7:34pm
Tangerine boooobs, too small
|Re: Ufomba Onyinyechi Goes Nude In A Bathtub Photoshoot by sotall(m): 7:35pm
Oyindidi:please post pictures of your boobs let's compare
|Re: Ufomba Onyinyechi Goes Nude In A Bathtub Photoshoot by PussyBlower: 7:35pm
This bitch is fûçking Ugly..am fûçking sure she fûçking did the cucumber scene to get the fûçking crown
|Re: Ufomba Onyinyechi Goes Nude In A Bathtub Photoshoot by martineverest(m): 7:35pm
Cucumbility MOJO Loading
|Re: Ufomba Onyinyechi Goes Nude In A Bathtub Photoshoot by lilyheaven: 7:35pm
But she is not beautiful in my eyes o
Who wore her that wig?
2 Likes
|Re: Ufomba Onyinyechi Goes Nude In A Bathtub Photoshoot by Mcanie: 7:35pm
End time soul harvesters for the devil
1 Like
