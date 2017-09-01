₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Yung6ix Admits That He Misunderstood Akpororo's Joke About Buying A Hit Song by Holuwahyomzzy: 5:59pm On Sep 13
Akpororo was recently slammed by rapper Yung6ix after the comedian made a joke about the singer spending over 3 million naira on drinks rather than purchasing a hit song. His DJ, Timmy , also joined in and got really personal.
He made videos calling out the comedian, saying his wife/mother of his child was once a sex slave and had aborted six times for a dancer. The DJ also threatened the comedian, saying "Your jokes would put you in trouble and make you get shot."
Ying6ix has now admitted in an interview with HipTV that he reacted without seeing the video about the joke.
According to him;
At first when everybody started....I didn't get to see the full joke. But when I got to see it, I realized it was a joke. Its all entertainment. So no feelings/emotions attached. I knew it was a joke. We all made fun about it and all took advantage of the fact that I was trending and I had a new video out there. I don't see anything coming between me and him or whatever. He is my Delta brother and I respect him and his talent, but I wouldn't even joke or make jokes about anything that would make people feel indifferent about their success. People make mistakes, people say jokes and like they always say, the joke is always funny until it's about you. I felt that way.
Source: http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2017/09/yung6ix-admits-that-he-misunderstood.html?m=1
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Yung6ix Admits That He Misunderstood Akpororo's Joke About Buying A Hit Song by GloriaNinja(f): 6:01pm On Sep 13
WHO THE HELL IS THIS HOOD RAT?
32 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Yung6ix Admits That He Misunderstood Akpororo's Joke About Buying A Hit Song by kingxsamz(m): 6:03pm On Sep 13
this guy na fool...
after u don insult Akpororo wife finish u con dey tok say u no see the video...
I swear what Akpororo said is true....
the day this guy song go blow, I go do thanks giving for church...
21 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Yung6ix Admits That He Misunderstood Akpororo's Joke About Buying A Hit Song by Tamass: 6:09pm On Sep 13
see him head
|Re: Yung6ix Admits That He Misunderstood Akpororo's Joke About Buying A Hit Song by softwerk(f): 6:47pm On Sep 13
This after undressing the poor guy's wife in public?!
I'm not surprised, that's usually one of the after effects of Osogbo Weed
Even good morning might sound like an insult!
41 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Yung6ix Admits That He Misunderstood Akpororo's Joke About Buying A Hit Song by ufuosman(m): 6:48pm On Sep 13
You went too far with ur insult on his family. U do the right thing as u apologise
4 Likes
|Re: Yung6ix Admits That He Misunderstood Akpororo's Joke About Buying A Hit Song by opeyemiieblog(m): 7:25pm On Sep 13
attention seekers
abeg let's laugh small jare
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r2lD4Ufn91o&feature=youtu.be
|Re: Yung6ix Admits That He Misunderstood Akpororo's Joke About Buying A Hit Song by eleojo23: 9:02pm On Sep 13
What is his name again?
Young6, right? No surprise here.
He is just too 'young' to understand the joke...
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Yung6ix Admits That He Misunderstood Akpororo's Joke About Buying A Hit Song by BUTTERBEER: 9:03pm On Sep 13
Medicine after ......
|Re: Yung6ix Admits That He Misunderstood Akpororo's Joke About Buying A Hit Song by lovingyouhun: 9:04pm On Sep 13
Na so. He had to say such thing about Akpororo's wife!
Now you know being matured is not a child's play
Being able to control your anger is a task that only a mature mind can successfully undertake
2 Likes
|Re: Yung6ix Admits That He Misunderstood Akpororo's Joke About Buying A Hit Song by Abfinest007(m): 9:04pm On Sep 13
just trying to cover up to suit urself but d guy is telling you d true but a hit bcus you don't have any
|Re: Yung6ix Admits That He Misunderstood Akpororo's Joke About Buying A Hit Song by 01mcfadden(m): 9:04pm On Sep 13
Medicine after death
3 Likes
|Re: Yung6ix Admits That He Misunderstood Akpororo's Joke About Buying A Hit Song by Sniper12: 9:05pm On Sep 13
Anything for attention
|Re: Yung6ix Admits That He Misunderstood Akpororo's Joke About Buying A Hit Song by UnknownT: 9:05pm On Sep 13
Guys up there, it wasn't this guy that said nasty things about Akpororo's wife. It was his DJ
12 Likes
|Re: Yung6ix Admits That He Misunderstood Akpororo's Joke About Buying A Hit Song by Sgttanner: 9:05pm On Sep 13
Be like sey this people dey always plan this thing oo
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Yung6ix Admits That He Misunderstood Akpororo's Joke About Buying A Hit Song by NicoBaba(m): 9:05pm On Sep 13
weed don clear from him eyes
2 Likes
|Re: Yung6ix Admits That He Misunderstood Akpororo's Joke About Buying A Hit Song by cynthyluv(f): 9:05pm On Sep 13
I think i need a better news joor...not this
|Re: Yung6ix Admits That He Misunderstood Akpororo's Joke About Buying A Hit Song by MichaelSokoto(m): 9:05pm On Sep 13
eediot foolish pikin!
doesn't he know dat anything 4rm any comedian is always a joke?
iranu somebody
|Re: Yung6ix Admits That He Misunderstood Akpororo's Joke About Buying A Hit Song by xpressng(m): 9:06pm On Sep 13
Anybody would have reacted the way he did, good thing is he realized.
1 Like
|Re: Yung6ix Admits That He Misunderstood Akpororo's Joke About Buying A Hit Song by wayne4loan: 9:06pm On Sep 13
A
|Re: Yung6ix Admits That He Misunderstood Akpororo's Joke About Buying A Hit Song by Wizcollifa(m): 9:06pm On Sep 13
kingxsamz:him song never blow but he dn buy two range rover, which day you go buy your own na?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Yung6ix Admits That He Misunderstood Akpororo's Joke About Buying A Hit Song by nairanaira12: 9:06pm On Sep 13
He reacted without watching the video he reacted to. Isn't that stupid?
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Yung6ix Admits That He Misunderstood Akpororo's Joke About Buying A Hit Song by alexistaiwo: 9:07pm On Sep 13
Who cares
Minding my business all through this ember months
|Re: Yung6ix Admits That He Misunderstood Akpororo's Joke About Buying A Hit Song by muller101(m): 9:07pm On Sep 13
Effect of weed . Na now ur eye clear abi?
|Re: Yung6ix Admits That He Misunderstood Akpororo's Joke About Buying A Hit Song by ojun50(m): 9:07pm On Sep 13
Unless boy.... He need to apologies to his wife nd nigerian
1 Like
|Re: Yung6ix Admits That He Misunderstood Akpororo's Joke About Buying A Hit Song by Dablack1(m): 9:08pm On Sep 13
this guy will murder M I..ice prince with is dope punch lines
1 Like
|Re: Yung6ix Admits That He Misunderstood Akpororo's Joke About Buying A Hit Song by free2ryhme: 9:08pm On Sep 13
Holuwahyomzzy:
a typical example of when you talk before you reason
|Re: Yung6ix Admits That He Misunderstood Akpororo's Joke About Buying A Hit Song by Josh44s(m): 9:08pm On Sep 13
Evidence of Illiteracy
1 Like
|Re: Yung6ix Admits That He Misunderstood Akpororo's Joke About Buying A Hit Song by free2ryhme: 9:09pm On Sep 13
|Re: Yung6ix Admits That He Misunderstood Akpororo's Joke About Buying A Hit Song by nairanaira12: 9:10pm On Sep 13
UnknownT:
You clearly have a comprehensive comprehension problem. Go back and read the post again
3 Likes
|Re: Yung6ix Admits That He Misunderstood Akpororo's Joke About Buying A Hit Song by nairanaira12: 9:12pm On Sep 13
xpressng:
That doesn't look like an apology
1 Like
|Re: Yung6ix Admits That He Misunderstood Akpororo's Joke About Buying A Hit Song by AmbassadorA2(m): 9:12pm On Sep 13
When after embarrassing the wife abi?
