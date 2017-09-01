Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Yung6ix Admits That He Misunderstood Akpororo's Joke About Buying A Hit Song (12691 Views)

“I Misunderstood Akpororo’s Joke”- Rapper Yung6ix Admits (video) / Bovi's Joke About Banky W & Adesua Etomi Got Follower Call Him "Bastard" / Olamide And Lil Kesh Joke About Headies Back To Back Speech (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





Akpororo was recently slammed by rapper Yung6ix after the comedian made a joke about the singer spending over 3 million naira on drinks rather than purchasing a hit song. His DJ, Timmy , also joined in and got really personal.



He made videos calling out the comedian, saying his wife/mother of his child was once a sex slave and had aborted six times for a dancer. The DJ also threatened the comedian, saying "Your jokes would put you in trouble and make you get shot."



Ying6ix has now admitted in an interview with HipTV that he reacted without seeing the video about the joke.



According to him;



At first when everybody started....I didn't get to see the full joke. But when I got to see it, I realized it was a joke. Its all entertainment. So no feelings/emotions attached. I knew it was a joke. We all made fun about it and all took advantage of the fact that I was trending and I had a new video out there. I don't see anything coming between me and him or whatever. He is my Delta brother and I respect him and his talent, but I wouldn't even joke or make jokes about anything that would make people feel indifferent about their success. People make mistakes, people say jokes and like they always say, the joke is always funny until it's about you. I felt that way.

Source: Akpororo was recently slammed by rapper Yung6ix after the comedian made a joke about the singer spending over 3 million naira on drinks rather than purchasing a hit song. His DJ, Timmy , also joined in and got really personal.He made videos calling out the comedian, saying his wife/mother of his child was once a sex slave and had aborted six times for a dancer. The DJ also threatened the comedian, saying "Your jokes would put you in trouble and make you get shot."Ying6ix has now admitted in an interview with HipTV that he reacted without seeing the video about the joke.According to him;Source: http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2017/09/yung6ix-admits-that-he-misunderstood.html?m=1 3 Likes 1 Share

WHO THE HELL IS THIS HOOD RAT? WHO THE HELL IS THIS HOOD RAT? 32 Likes 1 Share

this guy na fool...

after u don insult Akpororo wife finish u con dey tok say u no see the video...

I swear what Akpororo said is true....

the day this guy song go blow, I go do thanks giving for church... 21 Likes 2 Shares

see him head see him head





This after undressing the poor guy's wife in public?!



I'm not surprised, that's usually one of the after effects of Osogbo Weed



Even good morning might sound like an insult! This after undressing the poor guy's wife in public?!I'm not surprised, that's usually one of the after effects of Osogbo Weed 41 Likes 2 Shares

You went too far with ur insult on his family. U do the right thing as u apologise 4 Likes















abeg let's laugh small jare



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r2lD4Ufn91o&feature=youtu.be attention seekersabeg let's laugh small jare

What is his name again?



Young6, right? No surprise here.



He is just too 'young' to understand the joke... 5 Likes 1 Share

Medicine after ......

Na so. He had to say such thing about Akpororo's wife!

Now you know being matured is not a child's play

Being able to control your anger is a task that only a mature mind can successfully undertake 2 Likes

just trying to cover up to suit urself but d guy is telling you d true but a hit bcus you don't have any

Medicine after death 3 Likes

Anything for attention

Guys up there, it wasn't this guy that said nasty things about Akpororo's wife. It was his DJ 12 Likes

Be like sey this people dey always plan this thing oo 1 Like 1 Share

weed don clear from him eyes 2 Likes

I think i need a better news joor...not this



doesn't he know dat anything 4rm any comedian is always a joke?

iranu somebody eediot foolish pikin!doesn't he know dat anything 4rm any comedian is always a joke?iranu somebody

Anybody would have reacted the way he did, good thing is he realized. 1 Like

A

kingxsamz:

this guy na fool...

after u don insult Akpororo wife finish u con dey tok say u no see the video...

I swear what Akpororo said is true....

the day this guy song go blow, I go do thanks giving for church... him song never blow but he dn buy two range rover, which day you go buy your own na? him song never blow but he dn buy two range rover, which day you go buy your own na? 1 Like 1 Share

He reacted without watching the video he reacted to. Isn't that stupid? 2 Likes 1 Share



Minding my business all through this ember months Who caresMinding my business all through this ember months

Effect of weed . Na now ur eye clear abi?

Unless boy.... He need to apologies to his wife nd nigerian 1 Like

this guy will murder M I..ice prince with is dope punch lines 1 Like

Holuwahyomzzy:





Akpororo was recently slammed by rapper Yung6ix after the comedian made a joke about the singer spending over 3 million naira on drinks rather than purchasing a hit song. His DJ, Timmy , also joined in and got really personal.



He made videos calling out the comedian, saying his wife/mother of his child was once a sex slave and had aborted six times for a dancer. The DJ also threatened the comedian, saying "Your jokes would put you in trouble and make you get shot."



Ying6ix has now admitted in an interview with HipTV that he reacted without seeing the video about the joke.



According to him;







Source: http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2017/09/yung6ix-admits-that-he-misunderstood.html?m=1









a typical example of when you talk before you reason a typical example of when you talk before you reason

Evidence of Illiteracy 1 Like

UnknownT:

Guys up there, it wasn't this guy that said nasty things about Akpororo's wife. It was his DJ

You clearly have a comprehensive comprehension problem. Go back and read the post again You clearly have a comprehensive comprehension problem. Go back and read the post again 3 Likes

xpressng:

Anybody would have reacted the way he did, good thing is he realized and tendered an apology..

That doesn't look like an apology That doesn't look like an apology 1 Like