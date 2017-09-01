₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,872,285 members, 3,769,594 topics. Date: Tuesday, 05 September 2017 at 09:47 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / "PD Had Sex With Akpororo's Wife, Impregnated Her 5 Times, Aborted" Yung6ix's DJ (14273 Views)
Vera Sidika Aborted Our Baby - OriYomi Johnson Reveals Messy Details / Tonto Dikeh And Her 5-Month-Old Son / Lovely Picture Of Linda Ikeji With Her 5 sisters And Brother (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|"PD Had Sex With Akpororo's Wife, Impregnated Her 5 Times, Aborted" Yung6ix's DJ by celebsnest(m): 11:27pm On Sep 04
Recall, earlier we reported about stand up comedian Akpororo shading Yung6ix for spending 3.9 million naira on drinks, an act which got many people talking.
Comedian Akpororo who was quoted to have said:
“Yung6ix should have bought a hit song with the N3.9m he recently splashed on drinks”!
This of course did not go down well with the rapper and his team, who in turn took shots at the comedian. From calling Akpororo a failure to saying he would get shot for his jokes to calling his wife a prostitute
The DJ, BADDESTDJTIMMY, said;
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CX_yA-zX7mw
https://www.celebsnest.com.ng/wife-pro-stitute-yung6ix-dj-blast-akpororo/
1 Like
|Re: "PD Had Sex With Akpororo's Wife, Impregnated Her 5 Times, Aborted" Yung6ix's DJ by IdeyFindWife: 11:33pm On Sep 04
See gemu like goat threatening people upandan.
these kids and their empty heads sef...let Liar Mohammed send Magu-goons after you for #HateSpeech, na then you go know, burr, we nor fear any baga sha...so, nothing spoil.
17 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: "PD Had Sex With Akpororo's Wife, Impregnated Her 5 Times, Aborted" Yung6ix's DJ by celebsnest(m): 11:34pm On Sep 04
cc lalasticlala cc mynd44
|Re: "PD Had Sex With Akpororo's Wife, Impregnated Her 5 Times, Aborted" Yung6ix's DJ by mofeoluwadassah: 11:35pm On Sep 04
them don come again....them attention seekers
1 Like
|Re: "PD Had Sex With Akpororo's Wife, Impregnated Her 5 Times, Aborted" Yung6ix's DJ by LesbianBoy(m): 11:40pm On Sep 04
This stoopid DJ again
20 Likes
|Re: "PD Had Sex With Akpororo's Wife, Impregnated Her 5 Times, Aborted" Yung6ix's DJ by cummando(m): 11:44pm On Sep 04
I bet this slowpoke is on nairaland and he is up for some cheap publicity.For calling another mans wife a prostitute let's do him all a favor.......
Let's just view and not comment. Even though I just did. He will know he messed up and try another stunt.......an apology.
22 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "PD Had Sex With Akpororo's Wife, Impregnated Her 5 Times, Aborted" Yung6ix's DJ by PrinzCarter(m): 11:46pm On Sep 04
See finishing e sweet me ooo
11 Likes
|Re: "PD Had Sex With Akpororo's Wife, Impregnated Her 5 Times, Aborted" Yung6ix's DJ by nikkypearl(f): 12:06am
Awon omo irankiran oshi
3 Likes
|Re: "PD Had Sex With Akpororo's Wife, Impregnated Her 5 Times, Aborted" Yung6ix's DJ by ijobaooorun(m): 12:17am
Seema something os wrong with this djtimmy and young6ix together.
#awon wereay
2 Likes
|Re: "PD Had Sex With Akpororo's Wife, Impregnated Her 5 Times, Aborted" Yung6ix's DJ by 9japrof(m): 5:46am
Hehehehe that's a threat and should be treated accordingly.
Besides young six wey dey use 3.9 drink problem for e kidney, they swear for am ?
Hope say no be when e don jam kidney failure, they go raise a fund raising appeal make I donate my hard earned money to treat person wey be dey misuse e own.
Bros kolewerk
E still dey pain them cos the truth hit dem hard
10 Likes
|Re: "PD Had Sex With Akpororo's Wife, Impregnated Her 5 Times, Aborted" Yung6ix's DJ by EmyLeo(m): 6:23am
#he bought 3.9milla drinks ... so is it your money oga eleyin wheelbarrow, if you know you don't love heat, then stay away from the kitchen, making dead jokes all around..
##poor woman, see how your husband dey make people laugh you anyhow, sex slave for over 4years dammit!! Akube reloaded.
34 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: "PD Had Sex With Akpororo's Wife, Impregnated Her 5 Times, Aborted" Yung6ix's DJ by Destined2win: 6:55am
I am crying on behalf of Akpororo.
That's how girls will be cohabiting with guys in school and will end up as someone else's wife.
Guys have mercy na
43 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "PD Had Sex With Akpororo's Wife, Impregnated Her 5 Times, Aborted" Yung6ix's DJ by wayne4loan: 7:49am
Kids Everywhere... Smh
|Re: "PD Had Sex With Akpororo's Wife, Impregnated Her 5 Times, Aborted" Yung6ix's DJ by BornnAgainChild(f): 8:18am
Let the battle begin
5 Likes
|Re: "PD Had Sex With Akpororo's Wife, Impregnated Her 5 Times, Aborted" Yung6ix's DJ by StrawberryGloss(f): 8:23am
wayne4loan:i want a loan, to be paid back in three months can that work ？
|Re: "PD Had Sex With Akpororo's Wife, Impregnated Her 5 Times, Aborted" Yung6ix's DJ by happybee: 8:24am
Patiently waiting...
|Re: "PD Had Sex With Akpororo's Wife, Impregnated Her 5 Times, Aborted" Yung6ix's DJ by eosigwe(m): 8:34am
Akpororo F-up sha
11 Likes
|Re: "PD Had Sex With Akpororo's Wife, Impregnated Her 5 Times, Aborted" Yung6ix's DJ by Nenejeje(f): 8:42am
...and he has to bring the wife into their useless beef
awon werey
7 Likes
|Re: "PD Had Sex With Akpororo's Wife, Impregnated Her 5 Times, Aborted" Yung6ix's DJ by modelmike7(m): 8:43am
Orisirisi something
|Re: "PD Had Sex With Akpororo's Wife, Impregnated Her 5 Times, Aborted" Yung6ix's DJ by WebSurfer(m): 8:43am
See story
|Re: "PD Had Sex With Akpororo's Wife, Impregnated Her 5 Times, Aborted" Yung6ix's DJ by moses93(m): 8:44am
wetin concern am? amebo everywhere. or probably he wants to be noticed and popular. eediot.
1 Like
|Re: "PD Had Sex With Akpororo's Wife, Impregnated Her 5 Times, Aborted" Yung6ix's DJ by FengChui(m): 8:44am
That tweet... Make Akpororo watch him back o.
2 Likes
|Re: "PD Had Sex With Akpororo's Wife, Impregnated Her 5 Times, Aborted" Yung6ix's DJ by Ndidikante: 8:44am
Dj Timmy is childish for this! It's not like all these happened when Akpororo and wife were together, everybody get past.
Dj Timmy you want shot am because of this small matter? Cultist
18 Likes
|Re: "PD Had Sex With Akpororo's Wife, Impregnated Her 5 Times, Aborted" Yung6ix's DJ by haryorbarmie83(m): 8:44am
|Re: "PD Had Sex With Akpororo's Wife, Impregnated Her 5 Times, Aborted" Yung6ix's DJ by ayamprecious: 8:45am
So how z these news
1 Like
|Re: "PD Had Sex With Akpororo's Wife, Impregnated Her 5 Times, Aborted" Yung6ix's DJ by wayne4loan: 8:45am
StrawberryGloss:Presently Overseas ... Would Have Love To Assist U
|Re: "PD Had Sex With Akpororo's Wife, Impregnated Her 5 Times, Aborted" Yung6ix's DJ by exlinkleads(f): 8:45am
ken ken
|Re: "PD Had Sex With Akpororo's Wife, Impregnated Her 5 Times, Aborted" Yung6ix's DJ by Sniper12: 8:45am
King of which south
7 Likes 1 Share
Genevive Nnaji Having A Sextape, How True Is It? / Peter Okoye & Lola Omotayo Celebrate Son’s Birthday With J Martins / See How This Babe Caused A Mayhem With Her Hips At A Local Fast Food
Viewing this topic: Abluvs9ja, geostar, nawtibownie(f), kosam(m), fifty234, sleeksolo, webbro007(m), lacheery, onward4life(m), vinetechwebsolu, bethelbrill(m), Astonmartins, amclimax(m), digoster(m), swedbase(m), lordkush, tedio, lexo4real(m), CEEcey(f), 9itewolf(m), Cachez(m), Ifeaka32, Agbgift(f), Lily4star(f), joesQ(f), nice247(m), westbee, codedguy1(m), dsurest(m), Vicilo(m), sucobaba(m), Amajerry83(m), Joejonah(m), Solstao(m), kaycee0147(m), jaykay443(m), aolawale025, HumanistMike, vroom(m), JaffyJoe, eakenbor, awolam, Fiscabally(m), Bigwig1, amSTARboy, Misskaycee21(f), BossWalee, Richmondoau(m), Eric2703(m), olisaEze(m), mikebabs101, Vigorousguy(m), donkingarmani(m), slimmaintenance(m), colossus2, thintug, asas(f), maberry(m), karlnyeno, januzaj(m), aoyih(m), oxbloodpolish(f), asid(m), Kryvichenko(m), FakoMaybach1, difference5050, oscarpellenchy, odebbs(m), Mikechinos(m), gentl01, sammie92, edonks1, deybson, lade007(m), Ijaya123, babstope05, KevinDein, apajetura, freezyprinzy(m), Kenturkey048(m), johnsnow001(m), Birikiti, Dannjay(m), crisycent, latup4real(m), Domwiz4all(m), femmyy, IamAirforce1, nomaison(m), KINGMAKER001(m), humblemikel(f), GrandZadok(m), humeeh(f), Nastydroid(m), ladykolly(f), damula(m), signature2012(m), Becina(f), gordonsville, Springz(f), Prinxxdave(m), olatunjin(m), Paul6P5(m), spartoo, Gidigidi3(m), Dreamofsaintify(m), Physika(m), kioboy(m), TheSage1, chenzen(m), mradonis(m), Johniyke2flex(m), kingtobi95, IamOpemipo(m), Tloc(m), Lemon1(m), d313, Neyomickey1, darkdude(m), dharmeeluv, Drifty, puskin, Bold11, reeeT(f), forray(m), maingain(m), chriskosherbal(m), dudesexy111, davidhoop, Realtouchnot, leo1234(m), Obukohwo47, Swatz, nonxo007(m), Akwadefender1, Trinity213, bugativeron, JustmcKay(m), IcecoldDon, Abuzay2r, TerrorSquad147, hisroyalrealnes(m), Hmajeed(m), Equiano, timunstopable, olaitanmayin, Olucheye(m), nanotechy, Bankoleodewunmi, 2point5, Julietcutie(f), IsyjolBetty(f) and 214 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 30