Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / "PD Had Sex With Akpororo's Wife, Impregnated Her 5 Times, Aborted" Yung6ix's DJ (14273 Views)

Vera Sidika Aborted Our Baby - OriYomi Johnson Reveals Messy Details / Tonto Dikeh And Her 5-Month-Old Son / Lovely Picture Of Linda Ikeji With Her 5 sisters And Brother (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)



Recall, earlier we reported about stand up comedian Akpororo shading Yung6ix for spending 3.9 million naira on drinks, an act which got many people talking.



Comedian Akpororo who was quoted to have said:



“Yung6ix should have bought a hit song with the N3.9m he recently splashed on drinks”!



This of course did not go down well with the rapper and his team, who in turn took shots at the comedian. From calling Akpororo a failure to saying he would get shot for his jokes to calling his wife a prostitute



The DJ, BADDESTDJTIMMY, said;







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CX_yA-zX7mw



https://www.celebsnest.com.ng/wife-pro-stitute-yung6ix-dj-blast-akpororo/ Recall, earlier we reported about stand up comedian Akpororo shading Yung6ix for spending 3.9 million naira on drinks, an act which got many people talking.Comedian Akpororo who was quoted to have said:“Yung6ix should have bought a hit song with the N3.9m he recently splashed on drinks”!This of course did not go down well with the rapper and his team, who in turn took shots at the comedian. From calling Akpororo a failure to saying he would get shot for his jokes to calling his wife a prostituteThe DJ, BADDESTDJTIMMY, said; 1 Like

See gemu like goat threatening people upandan.



these kids and their empty heads sef...let Liar Mohammed send Magu-goons after you for #HateSpeech, na then you go know, burr, we nor fear any baga sha...so, nothing spoil. 17 Likes 2 Shares

cc lalasticlala cc mynd44

them don come again....them attention seekers 1 Like

This stoopid DJ again 20 Likes

I bet this slowpoke is on nairaland and he is up for some cheap publicity.For calling another mans wife a prostitute let's do him all a favor.......

















Let's just view and not comment. Even though I just did. He will know he messed up and try another stunt.......an apology. 22 Likes 1 Share

See finishing e sweet me ooo 11 Likes

Awon omo irankiran oshi 3 Likes

Seema something os wrong with this djtimmy and young6ix together.



#awon wereay 2 Likes

Hehehehe that's a threat and should be treated accordingly.



Besides young six wey dey use 3.9 drink problem for e kidney, they swear for am ?



Hope say no be when e don jam kidney failure, they go raise a fund raising appeal make I donate my hard earned money to treat person wey be dey misuse e own.



Bros kolewerk



E still dey pain them cos the truth hit dem hard 10 Likes

is it your money oga eleyin wheelbarrow, if you know you don't love heat, then stay away from the kitchen , making dead jokes all around..





##poor woman, see how your husband dey make people laugh you anyhow, sex slave for over 4years dammit!! Akube reloaded. #he bought 3.9milla drinks ... sois it your money oga eleyin wheelbarrow, if you know you don't love heat, then stay away from the kitchen, making dead jokes all around..##poor woman, see how your husband dey make people laugh you anyhow, sex slave for over 4yearsdammit!! Akube reloaded. 34 Likes 2 Shares





That's how girls will be cohabiting with guys in school and will end up as someone else's wife.



Guys have mercy na I am crying on behalf of Akpororo.That's how girls will be cohabiting with guys in school and will end up as someone else's wife.Guys have mercy na 43 Likes 1 Share

Kids Everywhere... Smh

Let the battle begin 5 Likes

wayne4loan:

Kids Everywhere... Smh i want a loan, to be paid back in three months can that work ？ i want a loan, to be paid back in three months can that work ？

Patiently waiting...

Akpororo F-up sha 11 Likes

...and he has to bring the wife into their useless beef

awon werey 7 Likes

Orisirisi something

See story

wetin concern am? amebo everywhere. or probably he wants to be noticed and popular. eediot. 1 Like

That tweet... Make Akpororo watch him back o. 2 Likes

Dj Timmy is childish for this! It's not like all these happened when Akpororo and wife were together, everybody get past.







Dj Timmy you want shot am because of this small matter? Cultist 18 Likes

So how z these news 1 Like

StrawberryGloss:

i want a loan, to be paid back in three months can that work ？ Presently Overseas ... Would Have Love To Assist U Presently Overseas ... Would Have Love To Assist U

ken ken