Among the recipients are Mr Boniface Offokaja, former Director General of the organisation who retired in 1984.



Another retiree and recipient, Nollywood legend, Chief Pete Edochie, MON who retired from ABS as Director of Programmes in 1998 was full of praise for Governor Willie Obiano for fulfilling his promise to clear outstanding pension and gratuities of the organisation. "Many of us have lost hope that we will ever receive our gratuities. Despite our meritorious service to Anambra state, successive governments chose to neglect us. What Governor Willie Obiano has done today is remarkable. We are praying for him because he is a compassionate governor ".



Responding, the Managing Director and CEO of Anambra Broadcasting Service, Nze Uche Nworah said that Governor Obiano has lifted a huge burden off the shoulders of the organisation. "We are delighted that today, some of our retirees including those who retired since 1984 have today received their outstanding gratuities. We thank Governor Obiano for making this possible".



The next batch of retirees will be paid in October.



Some of the retirees must have died in penury...

Anyway,Baba Pete Edochie can do with or without the gratuity...

But I must commend Willie Obiano for trying to clear outstanding debts that have been accruing even before he ever dreamt of being a Governor.

I love Pete Edochie .He's such a great actor

Nice of Obiano to remember the retirees.

He looks like he's concocting one of those his famous proverbs in the second picture

Election things

His son will not like this

I wonder who he will be supporting dir the upcoming Abambra Gubernatotial election

that's good. a great Man he is @pete. to obiano weh done sir

Great man

They should come and dance their usual Azonto on this thread. Where are the enemies of progress that lambasted him this mornning for clearing his name of their evil propaganda?

Pete Edochie pls tell your son not to contest for anambra governorship election. It seems the governor wants to 'bribe' u with your own money.

ufuosman:

Election things

well observed...



If you want a politician to do something good for you in Naija, just cause tension and frighten him, then you'll see a good side of him

Guys, I'm sorry o... But Is it only me? Why is it that whenever I read, VETERAN NOLLYWOOD ACTOR, I skip to the last sentence to see whether the person is ailing or... May God help nollywood

Good by the governor for putting a smile on some pples face

What do u expect when election is around the corner. A Greek gift.