|Pete Edochie Receives His Gratuity From Obiano (Photos) by stephenduru: 7:01pm On Sep 13
First batch of retirees of Anambra Broadcasting Service (ABS) today received their long outstanding gratuities from the office of the Anambra state Accountant General.
Among the recipients are Mr Boniface Offokaja, former Director General of the organisation who retired in 1984.
Another retiree and recipient, Nollywood legend, Chief Pete Edochie, MON who retired from ABS as Director of Programmes in 1998 was full of praise for Governor Willie Obiano for fulfilling his promise to clear outstanding pension and gratuities of the organisation. "Many of us have lost hope that we will ever receive our gratuities. Despite our meritorious service to Anambra state, successive governments chose to neglect us. What Governor Willie Obiano has done today is remarkable. We are praying for him because he is a compassionate governor ".
Responding, the Managing Director and CEO of Anambra Broadcasting Service, Nze Uche Nworah said that Governor Obiano has lifted a huge burden off the shoulders of the organisation. "We are delighted that today, some of our retirees including those who retired since 1984 have today received their outstanding gratuities. We thank Governor Obiano for making this possible".
The next batch of retirees will be paid in October.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/09/pete-edochie-offokaja-and-other-abs.html?m=1
|Re: Pete Edochie Receives His Gratuity From Obiano (Photos) by stephenduru: 7:02pm On Sep 13
|Re: Pete Edochie Receives His Gratuity From Obiano (Photos) by eezeribe(m): 7:04pm On Sep 13
After how many years
Some of the retirees must have died in penury...
Anyway,Baba Pete Edochie can do with or without the gratuity...
But I must commend Willie Obiano for trying to clear outstanding debts that have been accruing even before he ever dreamt of being a Governor.
|Re: Pete Edochie Receives His Gratuity From Obiano (Photos) by MhizzAJ(f): 7:10pm On Sep 13
I love Pete Edochie .He's such a great actor
|Re: Pete Edochie Receives His Gratuity From Obiano (Photos) by eezeribe(m): 7:19pm On Sep 13
MhizzAJ:He is the best and greatest in his category...
|Re: Pete Edochie Receives His Gratuity From Obiano (Photos) by opeyemiieblog(m): 7:27pm On Sep 13
Haaa since
|Re: Pete Edochie Receives His Gratuity From Obiano (Photos) by rossyc(f): 7:34pm On Sep 13
Nice of Obiano to remember the retirees.
|Re: Pete Edochie Receives His Gratuity From Obiano (Photos) by xarookqh(m): 7:38pm On Sep 13
He looks like he's concocting one of those his famous proverbs in the second picture
|Re: Pete Edochie Receives His Gratuity From Obiano (Photos) by ufuosman(m): 7:39pm On Sep 13
Election things
|Re: Pete Edochie Receives His Gratuity From Obiano (Photos) by chibike69: 9:21pm On Sep 13
|Re: Pete Edochie Receives His Gratuity From Obiano (Photos) by UnknownT: 9:22pm On Sep 13
His son will not like this Had it been Yul is a major contestant in the election, APGA would have used this against him
|Re: Pete Edochie Receives His Gratuity From Obiano (Photos) by veacea: 9:23pm On Sep 13
|Re: Pete Edochie Receives His Gratuity From Obiano (Photos) by Dosmay(m): 9:23pm On Sep 13
|Re: Pete Edochie Receives His Gratuity From Obiano (Photos) by OmoOshodi(m): 9:23pm On Sep 13
modified; just remove the k ....................that's what the politicians make people look like whenever election is coming
|Re: Pete Edochie Receives His Gratuity From Obiano (Photos) by safarigirl(f): 9:24pm On Sep 13
I wonder who he will be supporting dir the upcoming Abambra Gubernatotial election
|Re: Pete Edochie Receives His Gratuity From Obiano (Photos) by Josh44s(m): 9:24pm On Sep 13
OmoOshodi:
|Re: Pete Edochie Receives His Gratuity From Obiano (Photos) by oshe11(m): 9:25pm On Sep 13
Money ANSWERETH ALL
|Re: Pete Edochie Receives His Gratuity From Obiano (Photos) by xpressng(m): 9:26pm On Sep 13
that's good. a great Man he is @pete. to obiano weh done sir
|Re: Pete Edochie Receives His Gratuity From Obiano (Photos) by kruzade22: 9:26pm On Sep 13
Great man
|Re: Pete Edochie Receives His Gratuity From Obiano (Photos) by wildcatter23(m): 9:26pm On Sep 13
Where is my share dad?
|Re: Pete Edochie Receives His Gratuity From Obiano (Photos) by tooth4tooth: 9:26pm On Sep 13
Where are the enemies of progress that lambasted him this mornning for clearing his name of their evil propaganda?
They should come and dance their usual Azonto on this thread.
|Re: Pete Edochie Receives His Gratuity From Obiano (Photos) by nduboss(m): 9:27pm On Sep 13
OmoOshodi:ur father monkey
|Re: Pete Edochie Receives His Gratuity From Obiano (Photos) by TosineGuy(m): 9:27pm On Sep 13
Pete Edochie pls tell your son not to contest for anambra governorship election. It seems the governor wants to 'bribe' u with your own money.
|Re: Pete Edochie Receives His Gratuity From Obiano (Photos) by Chascop: 9:27pm On Sep 13
ufuosman:
well observed...
If you want a politician to do something good for you in Naija, just cause tension and frighten him, then you'll see a good side of him
|Re: Pete Edochie Receives His Gratuity From Obiano (Photos) by benueguy(m): 9:28pm On Sep 13
Guys, I'm sorry o... But Is it only me? Why is it that whenever I read, VETERAN NOLLYWOOD ACTOR, I skip to the last sentence to see whether the person is ailing or... May God help nollywood
|Re: Pete Edochie Receives His Gratuity From Obiano (Photos) by Femistico(m): 9:28pm On Sep 13
Good by the governor for putting a smile on some pples face
|Re: Pete Edochie Receives His Gratuity From Obiano (Photos) by ImpressionsNG: 9:28pm On Sep 13
"If a woman decides to make the soup watery, the husband will learn to dent the Garri before dipping it into the soup" - Pete Edochie.
But, men, to avoid the watery soup treatment by your woman, try to avoid working with limp instruments when it's time for action. Learn the most effective and all natural solution here...
http://www.impressions.ng/amazing-benefits-of-garlic-and-vitamin-c-combination-for-men/
|Re: Pete Edochie Receives His Gratuity From Obiano (Photos) by lonecatt: 9:28pm On Sep 13
no wonder
|Re: Pete Edochie Receives His Gratuity From Obiano (Photos) by chikeze(m): 9:28pm On Sep 13
What do u expect when election is around the corner. A Greek gift.
|Re: Pete Edochie Receives His Gratuity From Obiano (Photos) by EponOjuku: 9:28pm On Sep 13
This is what I call 'taking your campaign into the family of your opponent'.
