₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,877,480 members, 3,788,644 topics. Date: Thursday, 14 September 2017 at 12:10 AM

Cabal Advised President Buhari To Resign, Proposed Abba Kyari For Vice-president - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Cabal Advised President Buhari To Resign, Proposed Abba Kyari For Vice-president (17322 Views)

Photos Of The 82 Released Chibok Girls Meeting With Abba Kyari & Others In Abuja / Osinbajo: Tinubu Nominated Me For Vice President / Fayose: I’m Qualified For Vice President Position In 2019 (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Cabal Advised President Buhari To Resign, Proposed Abba Kyari For Vice-president by dre11(m): 8:15pm On Sep 13
Newly-leaked telephone conversations between two members of the cabal around President Muhammadu Buhari feature a suggestion he should resign his office because of his ill-health, with cabal frontliner Abba Kyari, his Chief of Staff, becoming Vice President.

In the first conversation, the caller informs the recipient of a new development concerning Mamman Daura, the President’s powerful nephew, and Mr. Kyari, saying they had sneaked into Kaduna from abroad on a chartered plane.

The call recipient is further informed that Daura and Kyari were received by Mr. Lawan Daura, the Director-General of the Department of State Security (DSS), but that they did not go to the DSS boss’ home.

He then pleads that his friend give him some time to call you back, apparently needing to do something else.

The conversation resumes after the interlude when the call initiator calls back.

Referring to President Buhari’s poor health, the caller reflects the confusion within the cabal: “They held a meeting, including Sani Zango Daura. They said they held a meeting; they are looking for a way out. They are in a cul-de-sac.

They said Mamman Daura is trying to convince the President to resign on the condition that Abba Kyari be made Vice President,” he disclosed.

His friend blurts out an expletive in Hausa language.

The call initiator then discloses that the scheme was presented to Professor Ango Abdullahi, the spokesperson of the Northern Elders Forum and that he rejected it out of hand.

The initiator tells his friend he needs to speak with Professor Abdullahi and get him to buy in.
His friend agrees, saying: “I will go and see him in Kaduna.”

The caller, apparently satisfied, says, “Better. Because the matter is very sensitive now and they are all in town.”

“Okay, we will do our best,” responds his friend, as the conversation ends.

In another leaked phone conversation reported yesterday by SaharaReporters, Mamman discussed Buhari’s health issues with cabal member Mahmud Tukur, and dismisses First Lady Aisha Buhari as a “suicide bomber from Yola.”

0- 14 second (phone ringing)
Respondent: Hello

Caller: Assalamu’alaikum (peace be upon you) How are you doing?
Respondent: Wa’alaikumussalam, Barka
barka (all is well) i am fine. Hope you are having a good day?…Hello….network is poor

Caller: Hello
Respondent: Hello

Caller: Hello…can you hear me?
Respondent: It is breaking, its breaking. Yes, i am fine

Caller: ….yes, i am just arriving home. I am fine too.
Respondent: Have you reach your place?

Caller: yes, everything is fine.
Respondent: Are you coming back tomorrow?

Caller: What?
Respondent: Are you coming back tomorrow?

Caller: Yes God willing.
Respondent: Through out today i was in a meeting, had no rest at all.

Caller: Ok. Mallam Bello too called..He said he was told you were not around but you would be back..
Respondent: ok,

Caller: I told him you went to them.
Respondent: ok

Caller: There is a new development.
Respondent; Ok

Caller: These people have sneaked back into the country on Wednesday...
Respondent: Who

Caller: Mamman Daura and Abba Kyari..
Respondent: Ok

Caller: They came with chartered plane and landed in Kaduna.
Respondent: Ok, ok

Caller: but they didn’t go to his home..
Respondent: Really?

Caller: they were refused (blocked access) by Laval Daura.
Respondent: Ok

Caller: scratching….
Respondent: really?
Respondent: Hello
Respondent: Let me call you
(Respondent’s Phone ringing) 02;03-02:08 seconds

caller: can you hear me
Respondent: yes

Caller: They had a meeting including Sani Zangon Daura…
Respondent: ok

Caller: They are looking for a way out…they have entered Cul-de-sac..
Respondent: Subhanalla (God is perfect)

Caller: What they are saying is, Mamman Daura is proposing that the President should resign
Respondent: Really?

Caller: but on one condition, they must pick Abba Kari as Vice President.
Respondent: B**a ubannan (insult)

Caller: we had a meeting, but you need to talk to him…Professor Ango Abdullahi has kicked against it. He is among the people who could influence the whole thing.
Respondent: That means i would have to go and see him in Kaduna.

Caller: Yes, yes, please. This matter is very sensitive now
Respondent: ok,ok

Caller: They are in town since Wednesday.
Respondent: I will do my best

Caller: I will come early morning too
Respondent: Thank you, may God help us.
call ended.


http://saharareporters.com/2017/09/13/freshly-leaked-phone-conversations-indicate-cabal-advised-president-buhari-resign

lalasticlala

1 Like

Re: Cabal Advised President Buhari To Resign, Proposed Abba Kyari For Vice-president by lafflaff123(m): 8:16pm On Sep 13
Fake News everywhere.

Believe this story at your own peril. How can Abba Kyari become Vice President when we have the Senate President? and the Speaker of the House?Nigeria is still a Democracy in case the people spreading this fake News don't know.

11 Likes

Re: Cabal Advised President Buhari To Resign, Proposed Abba Kyari For Vice-president by SarkinYarki: 8:16pm On Sep 13
Hmm
Re: Cabal Advised President Buhari To Resign, Proposed Abba Kyari For Vice-president by three: 8:19pm On Sep 13
You reading this, abeg who do you think is running this country?

Or is this Buhari's idea of getting Nigeria to compete globally in the 21st century?

From autonomous vehicles to autonomous countries?

4 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Cabal Advised President Buhari To Resign, Proposed Abba Kyari For Vice-president by BlackDBagba: 8:20pm On Sep 13
Ok
Re: Cabal Advised President Buhari To Resign, Proposed Abba Kyari For Vice-president by optional1(f): 8:22pm On Sep 13
the last thing Buhari will do before 2019 is to resign


sumbori who didn't die after months of illness and didn't think of resigning then, will resign now Impossicant

3 Likes

Re: Cabal Advised President Buhari To Resign, Proposed Abba Kyari For Vice-president by paBuhari(m): 8:23pm On Sep 13
Buhari resign? Vegetable value power more than his life.

8 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Cabal Advised President Buhari To Resign, Proposed Abba Kyari For Vice-president by dre11(m): 8:25pm On Sep 13
The cabal have literally destroy this government and it will ruin it small credibility remaining with the sort of news we are hearing.







I guess it the cabal that are unleashing its flang on Kanu and his foot army

6 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Cabal Advised President Buhari To Resign, Proposed Abba Kyari For Vice-president by TonyeBarcanista(m): 8:25pm On Sep 13
Exercise in futility... Well if he resigns they should be ready to pack out in 2019


MODIFIED
Heavy bumkum
Re: Cabal Advised President Buhari To Resign, Proposed Abba Kyari For Vice-president by TonyeBarcanista(m): 8:26pm On Sep 13
optional1:


the last thing Buhari will do before 2019 is to resign


sumbori who didn't die after months of illness and didn't think of resigning then, will resign now Impossicant
You expected him to die?
Re: Cabal Advised President Buhari To Resign, Proposed Abba Kyari For Vice-president by sarrki(m): 8:27pm On Sep 13
Fools

What do they take Nigeria for ?
Re: Cabal Advised President Buhari To Resign, Proposed Abba Kyari For Vice-president by UnknownT: 8:27pm On Sep 13
TonyeBarcanista:
Exercise in futility... Well if he resigns they should be ready to pack out in 2019
yes, because APDA is winning 2019 presidential election

2 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Cabal Advised President Buhari To Resign, Proposed Abba Kyari For Vice-president by Babatundecash: 8:30pm On Sep 13
After reading this crap I have to stop taking saharareporters serious.....The above crap is sickening and irritating how can a no body appointed by His Principal tell his boss to resign......I don't have to be in Abuja before I know this is a fallacy.

2 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Cabal Advised President Buhari To Resign, Proposed Abba Kyari For Vice-president by optional1(f): 8:37pm On Sep 13
TonyeBarcanista:
You expected him to die?

where did you read that in my comment






My second baba mi the no1 of Ijaw land
Re: Cabal Advised President Buhari To Resign, Proposed Abba Kyari For Vice-president by ojun50(m): 8:43pm On Sep 13
Buhari u better get close to yr wife befor all this people kill u

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Cabal Advised President Buhari To Resign, Proposed Abba Kyari For Vice-president by stonemasonn: 8:46pm On Sep 13
Babatundecash:
After reading this crap I have to stop taking saharareporters serious.....The above crap is sickening and irritating how can a no body appointed by His Principal tell his boss to resign......I don't have to be in Abuja before I know this is a fallacy.
even if you are in Abuja you won't know anything.

Let them come out and deny

5 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Cabal Advised President Buhari To Resign, Proposed Abba Kyari For Vice-president by fernandez1(m): 9:02pm On Sep 13
Same thing this cabal said in 2010

7 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Cabal Advised President Buhari To Resign, Proposed Abba Kyari For Vice-president by donk552(m): 9:02pm On Sep 13
Death or live Buhari is useless

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Cabal Advised President Buhari To Resign, Proposed Abba Kyari For Vice-president by lafflaff123(m): 9:22pm On Sep 13
dre11:
The cabal have literally destroy this government and it will ruin it small credibility remaining with the sort of news we are hearing.







I guess it the cabal that are unleashing its flang on Kanu and his foot army

Stick to bringing us good news. Don't delve into things that are way above your pay grade. Which cabal?where cabal dey?you see cabal?
Re: Cabal Advised President Buhari To Resign, Proposed Abba Kyari For Vice-president by tribalistseun: 9:24pm On Sep 13
lafflaff123:
Fake News everywhere.

but na sahara reporters na, set una sey them be legit

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Cabal Advised President Buhari To Resign, Proposed Abba Kyari For Vice-president by TheCabal: 9:35pm On Sep 13
tribalistseun:
but na sahara reporters na, set una sey them be legit

Dem don sellout tey tey

Traffic can make you do foolish things.
Re: Cabal Advised President Buhari To Resign, Proposed Abba Kyari For Vice-president by OsuCries: 9:36pm On Sep 13
The SW is waiting for APC/Buhari in 2019.

We want regionalism.
Re: Cabal Advised President Buhari To Resign, Proposed Abba Kyari For Vice-president by slivertongue: 9:54pm On Sep 13
these phone leaks aint good ooo hmm danger is looming they way citizens are given call logs aint right ooooo

1 Like

Re: Cabal Advised President Buhari To Resign, Proposed Abba Kyari For Vice-president by banzuz(m): 9:56pm On Sep 13
We certainly fail to see beyond the news cause they have made one thing available. A mechanism to distract the youth and certainly we have been distracted for so long.

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: Cabal Advised President Buhari To Resign, Proposed Abba Kyari For Vice-president by fergusen(m): 9:57pm On Sep 13
lipsrsealed
Re: Cabal Advised President Buhari To Resign, Proposed Abba Kyari For Vice-president by flimzy24: 10:00pm On Sep 13
.I hv been saying this, call of the strike and u wil c de great reduction in the numba IPOB protesters. Some of them are idle students, who have noting doing bcus of the strike. The blood of any injured or dead student wil b on de head of any one, group or thing responsible for dis strike.
Re: Cabal Advised President Buhari To Resign, Proposed Abba Kyari For Vice-president by burkingx(f): 10:01pm On Sep 13
grin

1 Share

Re: Cabal Advised President Buhari To Resign, Proposed Abba Kyari For Vice-president by Lordsocrates: 10:01pm On Sep 13
The movie gets interesting
Re: Cabal Advised President Buhari To Resign, Proposed Abba Kyari For Vice-president by Nusooo: 10:01pm On Sep 13
Hmn, don't believe everything you see.
Re: Cabal Advised President Buhari To Resign, Proposed Abba Kyari For Vice-president by kruzade22: 10:01pm On Sep 13
OK sahara reporters don come again with another exclusive banger. How true is this tho? So the cabal now has a face
Re: Cabal Advised President Buhari To Resign, Proposed Abba Kyari For Vice-president by Celestyn8213: 10:02pm On Sep 13
I just dey laff... na dia way
Re: Cabal Advised President Buhari To Resign, Proposed Abba Kyari For Vice-president by castrol180(m): 10:03pm On Sep 13
Cabal?

1 Like

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

Coscharis Warehouse On Fire In Lagos / Atiku Presidential Intent Declaration Speech / El-rufai Closes Govt House Clinic, Redeploys Doctors, Nurses To General Hospital

Viewing this topic: adeleke5157, curiouses, KillerFrost(m), akdjr(m), DonBenny77(m), Elisha89(m), Houstency(m), omooba969, ideylaff, proudlyND(m), Jayzdiouf, shegie(m), horlla(m), futprintz(m), bilo1(m), omenkishk(m), milloguy, ihebrooke(m), atmy1, frankputer, mema900, obifah, obiZEAL(m), patwilly(m), SmartMugu, Alibature, CharliParker, lupey, fatoyinbo7(m), maneasy, youngalex(m), piagetskinner(m), tuscani, tipan(m), NUELOJEI17, Phinysmarty(f), Iykecollins(m), jsben(m), Abbey1987, PhoenixPhil, Dee04(m), Emmioo(m), MyPoint, Ayomidegbenga1(m), Bullet1234(m), Realzepus, olabukolami(m), fallout87, slickub2000, fantastic1, Dannyset(m), bwise4godfwc, fatboislim(m), mbaboy(m) and 87 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.