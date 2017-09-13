Newly-leaked telephone conversations between two members of the cabal around President Muhammadu Buhari feature a suggestion he should resign his office because of his ill-health, with cabal frontliner Abba Kyari, his Chief of Staff, becoming Vice President.



In the first conversation, the caller informs the recipient of a new development concerning Mamman Daura, the President’s powerful nephew, and Mr. Kyari, saying they had sneaked into Kaduna from abroad on a chartered plane.



The call recipient is further informed that Daura and Kyari were received by Mr. Lawan Daura, the Director-General of the Department of State Security (DSS), but that they did not go to the DSS boss’ home.



He then pleads that his friend give him some time to call you back, apparently needing to do something else.



The conversation resumes after the interlude when the call initiator calls back.



Referring to President Buhari’s poor health, the caller reflects the confusion within the cabal: “They held a meeting, including Sani Zango Daura. They said they held a meeting; they are looking for a way out. They are in a cul-de-sac.



They said Mamman Daura is trying to convince the President to resign on the condition that Abba Kyari be made Vice President,” he disclosed.



His friend blurts out an expletive in Hausa language.



The call initiator then discloses that the scheme was presented to Professor Ango Abdullahi, the spokesperson of the Northern Elders Forum and that he rejected it out of hand.



The initiator tells his friend he needs to speak with Professor Abdullahi and get him to buy in.

His friend agrees, saying: “I will go and see him in Kaduna.”



The caller, apparently satisfied, says, “Better. Because the matter is very sensitive now and they are all in town.”



“Okay, we will do our best,” responds his friend, as the conversation ends.



In another leaked phone conversation reported yesterday by SaharaReporters, Mamman discussed Buhari’s health issues with cabal member Mahmud Tukur, and dismisses First Lady Aisha Buhari as a “suicide bomber from Yola.”



0- 14 second (phone ringing)

Respondent: Hello



Caller: Assalamu’alaikum (peace be upon you) How are you doing?

Respondent: Wa’alaikumussalam, Barka

barka (all is well) i am fine. Hope you are having a good day?…Hello….network is poor



Caller: Hello

Respondent: Hello



Caller: Hello…can you hear me?

Respondent: It is breaking, its breaking. Yes, i am fine



Caller: ….yes, i am just arriving home. I am fine too.

Respondent: Have you reach your place?



Caller: yes, everything is fine.

Respondent: Are you coming back tomorrow?



Caller: What?

Respondent: Are you coming back tomorrow?



Caller: Yes God willing.

Respondent: Through out today i was in a meeting, had no rest at all.



Caller: Ok. Mallam Bello too called..He said he was told you were not around but you would be back..

Respondent: ok,



Caller: I told him you went to them.

Respondent: ok



Caller: There is a new development.

Respondent; Ok



Caller: These people have sneaked back into the country on Wednesday...

Respondent: Who



Caller: Mamman Daura and Abba Kyari..

Respondent: Ok



Caller: They came with chartered plane and landed in Kaduna.

Respondent: Ok, ok



Caller: but they didn’t go to his home..

Respondent: Really?



Caller: they were refused (blocked access) by Laval Daura.

Respondent: Ok



Caller: scratching….

Respondent: really?

Respondent: Hello

Respondent: Let me call you

(Respondent’s Phone ringing) 02;03-02:08 seconds



caller: can you hear me

Respondent: yes



Caller: They had a meeting including Sani Zangon Daura…

Respondent: ok



Caller: They are looking for a way out…they have entered Cul-de-sac..

Respondent: Subhanalla (God is perfect)



Caller: What they are saying is, Mamman Daura is proposing that the President should resign

Respondent: Really?



Caller: but on one condition, they must pick Abba Kari as Vice President.

Respondent: B**a ubannan (insult)



Caller: we had a meeting, but you need to talk to him…Professor Ango Abdullahi has kicked against it. He is among the people who could influence the whole thing.

Respondent: That means i would have to go and see him in Kaduna.



Caller: Yes, yes, please. This matter is very sensitive now

Respondent: ok,ok



Caller: They are in town since Wednesday.

Respondent: I will do my best



Caller: I will come early morning too

Respondent: Thank you, may God help us.

call ended.



http://saharareporters.com/2017/09/13/freshly-leaked-phone-conversations-indicate-cabal-advised-president-buhari-resign



lalasticlala 1 Like