₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,877,480 members, 3,788,644 topics. Date: Thursday, 14 September 2017 at 12:10 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Cabal Advised President Buhari To Resign, Proposed Abba Kyari For Vice-president (17322 Views)
Photos Of The 82 Released Chibok Girls Meeting With Abba Kyari & Others In Abuja / Osinbajo: Tinubu Nominated Me For Vice President / Fayose: I’m Qualified For Vice President Position In 2019 (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Cabal Advised President Buhari To Resign, Proposed Abba Kyari For Vice-president by dre11(m): 8:15pm On Sep 13
Newly-leaked telephone conversations between two members of the cabal around President Muhammadu Buhari feature a suggestion he should resign his office because of his ill-health, with cabal frontliner Abba Kyari, his Chief of Staff, becoming Vice President.
http://saharareporters.com/2017/09/13/freshly-leaked-phone-conversations-indicate-cabal-advised-president-buhari-resign
lalasticlala
1 Like
|Re: Cabal Advised President Buhari To Resign, Proposed Abba Kyari For Vice-president by lafflaff123(m): 8:16pm On Sep 13
Fake News everywhere.
Believe this story at your own peril. How can Abba Kyari become Vice President when we have the Senate President? and the Speaker of the House?Nigeria is still a Democracy in case the people spreading this fake News don't know.
11 Likes
|Re: Cabal Advised President Buhari To Resign, Proposed Abba Kyari For Vice-president by SarkinYarki: 8:16pm On Sep 13
Hmm
|Re: Cabal Advised President Buhari To Resign, Proposed Abba Kyari For Vice-president by three: 8:19pm On Sep 13
You reading this, abeg who do you think is running this country?
Or is this Buhari's idea of getting Nigeria to compete globally in the 21st century?
From autonomous vehicles to autonomous countries?
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Cabal Advised President Buhari To Resign, Proposed Abba Kyari For Vice-president by BlackDBagba: 8:20pm On Sep 13
Ok
|Re: Cabal Advised President Buhari To Resign, Proposed Abba Kyari For Vice-president by optional1(f): 8:22pm On Sep 13
the last thing Buhari will do before 2019 is to resign
sumbori who didn't die after months of illness and didn't think of resigning then, will resign now Impossicant
3 Likes
|Re: Cabal Advised President Buhari To Resign, Proposed Abba Kyari For Vice-president by paBuhari(m): 8:23pm On Sep 13
Buhari resign? Vegetable value power more than his life.
8 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Cabal Advised President Buhari To Resign, Proposed Abba Kyari For Vice-president by dre11(m): 8:25pm On Sep 13
The cabal have literally destroy this government and it will ruin it small credibility remaining with the sort of news we are hearing.
I guess it the cabal that are unleashing its flang on Kanu and his foot army
6 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Cabal Advised President Buhari To Resign, Proposed Abba Kyari For Vice-president by TonyeBarcanista(m): 8:25pm On Sep 13
Exercise in futility... Well if he resigns they should be ready to pack out in 2019
MODIFIED
Heavy bumkum
|Re: Cabal Advised President Buhari To Resign, Proposed Abba Kyari For Vice-president by TonyeBarcanista(m): 8:26pm On Sep 13
optional1:You expected him to die?
|Re: Cabal Advised President Buhari To Resign, Proposed Abba Kyari For Vice-president by sarrki(m): 8:27pm On Sep 13
Fools
What do they take Nigeria for ?
|Re: Cabal Advised President Buhari To Resign, Proposed Abba Kyari For Vice-president by UnknownT: 8:27pm On Sep 13
TonyeBarcanista:yes, because APDA is winning 2019 presidential election
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Cabal Advised President Buhari To Resign, Proposed Abba Kyari For Vice-president by Babatundecash: 8:30pm On Sep 13
After reading this crap I have to stop taking saharareporters serious.....The above crap is sickening and irritating how can a no body appointed by His Principal tell his boss to resign......I don't have to be in Abuja before I know this is a fallacy.
2 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Cabal Advised President Buhari To Resign, Proposed Abba Kyari For Vice-president by optional1(f): 8:37pm On Sep 13
TonyeBarcanista:
where did you read that in my comment
My second baba mi the no1 of Ijaw land
|Re: Cabal Advised President Buhari To Resign, Proposed Abba Kyari For Vice-president by ojun50(m): 8:43pm On Sep 13
Buhari u better get close to yr wife befor all this people kill u
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Cabal Advised President Buhari To Resign, Proposed Abba Kyari For Vice-president by stonemasonn: 8:46pm On Sep 13
Babatundecash:even if you are in Abuja you won't know anything.
Let them come out and deny
5 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Cabal Advised President Buhari To Resign, Proposed Abba Kyari For Vice-president by fernandez1(m): 9:02pm On Sep 13
Same thing this cabal said in 2010
7 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Cabal Advised President Buhari To Resign, Proposed Abba Kyari For Vice-president by donk552(m): 9:02pm On Sep 13
Death or live Buhari is useless
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Cabal Advised President Buhari To Resign, Proposed Abba Kyari For Vice-president by lafflaff123(m): 9:22pm On Sep 13
dre11:
Stick to bringing us good news. Don't delve into things that are way above your pay grade. Which cabal?where cabal dey?you see cabal?
|Re: Cabal Advised President Buhari To Resign, Proposed Abba Kyari For Vice-president by tribalistseun: 9:24pm On Sep 13
lafflaff123:but na sahara reporters na, set una sey them be legit
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Cabal Advised President Buhari To Resign, Proposed Abba Kyari For Vice-president by TheCabal: 9:35pm On Sep 13
tribalistseun:
Dem don sellout tey tey
Traffic can make you do foolish things.
|Re: Cabal Advised President Buhari To Resign, Proposed Abba Kyari For Vice-president by OsuCries: 9:36pm On Sep 13
The SW is waiting for APC/Buhari in 2019.
We want regionalism.
|Re: Cabal Advised President Buhari To Resign, Proposed Abba Kyari For Vice-president by slivertongue: 9:54pm On Sep 13
these phone leaks aint good ooo hmm danger is looming they way citizens are given call logs aint right ooooo
1 Like
|Re: Cabal Advised President Buhari To Resign, Proposed Abba Kyari For Vice-president by banzuz(m): 9:56pm On Sep 13
We certainly fail to see beyond the news cause they have made one thing available. A mechanism to distract the youth and certainly we have been distracted for so long.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Cabal Advised President Buhari To Resign, Proposed Abba Kyari For Vice-president by fergusen(m): 9:57pm On Sep 13
|Re: Cabal Advised President Buhari To Resign, Proposed Abba Kyari For Vice-president by flimzy24: 10:00pm On Sep 13
.I hv been saying this, call of the strike and u wil c de great reduction in the numba IPOB protesters. Some of them are idle students, who have noting doing bcus of the strike. The blood of any injured or dead student wil b on de head of any one, group or thing responsible for dis strike.
|Re: Cabal Advised President Buhari To Resign, Proposed Abba Kyari For Vice-president by burkingx(f): 10:01pm On Sep 13
1 Share
|Re: Cabal Advised President Buhari To Resign, Proposed Abba Kyari For Vice-president by Lordsocrates: 10:01pm On Sep 13
The movie gets interesting
|Re: Cabal Advised President Buhari To Resign, Proposed Abba Kyari For Vice-president by Nusooo: 10:01pm On Sep 13
Hmn, don't believe everything you see.
|Re: Cabal Advised President Buhari To Resign, Proposed Abba Kyari For Vice-president by kruzade22: 10:01pm On Sep 13
OK sahara reporters don come again with another exclusive banger. How true is this tho? So the cabal now has a face
|Re: Cabal Advised President Buhari To Resign, Proposed Abba Kyari For Vice-president by Celestyn8213: 10:02pm On Sep 13
I just dey laff... na dia way
|Re: Cabal Advised President Buhari To Resign, Proposed Abba Kyari For Vice-president by castrol180(m): 10:03pm On Sep 13
Cabal?
1 Like
Coscharis Warehouse On Fire In Lagos / Atiku Presidential Intent Declaration Speech / El-rufai Closes Govt House Clinic, Redeploys Doctors, Nurses To General Hospital
Viewing this topic: adeleke5157, curiouses, KillerFrost(m), akdjr(m), DonBenny77(m), Elisha89(m), Houstency(m), omooba969, ideylaff, proudlyND(m), Jayzdiouf, shegie(m), horlla(m), futprintz(m), bilo1(m), omenkishk(m), milloguy, ihebrooke(m), atmy1, frankputer, mema900, obifah, obiZEAL(m), patwilly(m), SmartMugu, Alibature, CharliParker, lupey, fatoyinbo7(m), maneasy, youngalex(m), piagetskinner(m), tuscani, tipan(m), NUELOJEI17, Phinysmarty(f), Iykecollins(m), jsben(m), Abbey1987, PhoenixPhil, Dee04(m), Emmioo(m), MyPoint, Ayomidegbenga1(m), Bullet1234(m), Realzepus, olabukolami(m), fallout87, slickub2000, fantastic1, Dannyset(m), bwise4godfwc, fatboislim(m), mbaboy(m) and 87 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13