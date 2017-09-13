Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Unrest In Abia: Ikpeazu Meets Army Commander & Traditional Rulers In Abia (Pics) (12909 Views)

Details of meeting between Governor Ikpeazu, Traditional rulers and GOC of 82 Division of the Army



The Governor of Abia State, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, alongside Traditional Rulers in the State, met with the General Officer Commanding (GOC) commanding the 82 Division of the Nigeria Army Enugu, Major General A.B. Abubakar, at Government House Umuahia today.



The following are the highlights of the meeting:



1. The Governor and the Traditional Rulers appealed to the GOC to reduce military presence in the state, particularly at Aba and umuahia, as tension in the areas have gone down.



2. That the Nigerian Police and other security agencies should ensure that those who are brought into Abia from other states, in order to cause trouble and engage in acts capable of causing breach of law and order, should be prevented from entering the state.



3. That Traditional Rulers should further liaise with HRH Eze I.O Kanu (father of Nnamdi Kanu, Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB) to further explore ways of restoring peace and normalcy.



4. That Abians and those who do business in the state should go about their normal businesses without fear of molestation, while desisting from acts capable of causing the breach of peace in the state.



Enyinnaya Appolos

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor

13/09/2017



Necessary and urgent. We need peace in Nigeria. The government should consider dialogue also. 2 Likes

Water don truly pass garri 2 Likes 1 Share

a country

I thought the 'whistle' has been blown for action to begin nau 3 Likes

GOD KNOWS I HATE nigeria 33 Likes 2 Shares

Why are they meeting? I thought he is aloof to all that is happening? 6 Likes 1 Share

rxgodwin:

Water don truly pass garri I dey tell you, aba is really feeling the heat, am not excluded oh. I dey tell you, aba is really feeling the heat, am not excluded oh. 21 Likes 2 Shares

I thought they said they can dare NA? Why are they meeting traditional rulers and General? Water don really pass garri. 21 Likes 2 Shares

The only reason there hasn't been exceedingly more violent reactions in the North is the presence of a Northerner in Aso Rock.



Imagine groups of these boys drinking sachet Seaman's Aromatic Schnapps and ransacking buses to see if there are Northerners in there.



That video is enough to put paid all lies about ipob being a non violent group. Yet that delusional fool was asking UN for protection.



Smh. 43 Likes 2 Shares

omenka:

The only reason there hasn't been exceedingly more violent reactions in the North is the presence of a Northerner in Aso Rock.

Are you implying that Boko Haram was started, just like Sharia law, because a southerner was in Aso Rock then?

Impressive. Are you implying that Boko Haram was started, just like Sharia law, because a southerner was in Aso Rock then?Impressive. 15 Likes

Them never serious sef, they are still sitting on fancy chairs and seem to be drinking water.. Them never serious 3 Likes 1 Share

omenka:

The only reason there hasn't been exceedingly more violent reactions in the North is the presence of a Northerner in Aso Rock.



Imagine groups of these boys drinking sachet Seaman's Aromatic Schnapps and ransacking buses to see if there are Northerners in there.



That video is enough to put paid all lies about ipob being a non violent group. Yet that delusional fool was asking UN for protection.



Smh.

The clueless Fulani dictator in Aso rock has nothing to do with the obstructed Northerners reprisal in the North. The bond glueing Nigeria together would definitely break if Northerners should start war on the Igbos over there, by that, IPOB would achieve their goal The clueless Fulani dictator in Aso rock has nothing to do with the obstructed Northerners reprisal in the North. The bond glueing Nigeria together would definitely break if Northerners should start war on the Igbos over there, by that, IPOB would achieve their goal 5 Likes

Jumbus31:

I thought they said they can dare NA? Why are they meeting traditional rulers and General? Water don really pass garri.

How could an armless group dare a full armed Nigerian army? Get facts right before posting How could an armless group dare a full armed Nigerian army? Get facts right before posting 7 Likes 1 Share

AlwaysPad:





The clueless Fulani dictator in Aso rock has nothing to do with the obstructed Northerners reprisal in the North. The bond glueing Nigeria together would definitely break if Northerners should start war on the Igbos over there, by that, IPOB would achieve their goal Wow! Ibos are allowed to kill Northerners in the SE but northerners are not allowed to retaliate in the North.



I throway nyash for the way una dey reason jor. Wow! Ibos are allowed to kill Northerners in the SE but northerners are not allowed to retaliate in the North.I throway nyash for the way una dey reason jor. 30 Likes 2 Shares

seguno2:





Are you implying that Boko Haram was started, just like Sharia law, because a southerner was in Aso Rock then?

Impressive. I'm implying that Nigerians tend to be sympathetic towards their own.



Are you implying Boko Haram and ipob are similar?



Well, you don't have to answer that, we already know.



Bye. I'm implying that Nigerians tend to be sympathetic towards their own.Are you implying Boko Haram and ipob are similar?Well, you don't have to answer that, we already know.Bye. 8 Likes 1 Share

They all folded their arms wen their efulefu son was busy insulting everyone and other tribes. He went as far as creating BSS an IPoB security arm and was so bold to open is foul mouth to say dat my Anambra election won't hold and dey all kept quiet. Elders my foot.

Same way d so called Elders in Bornu state kept quiet while Mohammed Yusuf BH monster grew and is now consuming dem.

PMB ain't GEJ and like dey say a "Stitch in time...."

Abeg our Python still dey dance, u guys Shud enjoy d dance. 22 Likes 1 Share

And so

The president should not listen to all the unnecessary noise they are making.These are just signs of military operations and they must learn to live with it.



You can't invite military to your neighborhood and assume everything is going to be normal.



The Govornor and the traditional rulers should tell Kanu to respect himself and desist from inciting jobless youths against other tribes and be arrogating powers he does not have to himself.



For those of you that keep shouting UN,ICC,Human Right etc are wasting their time.No country in the whole world that would tolorate what this Kanu guy is doing in Nigeria. 17 Likes 1 Share

Al I wnt is peace pls, 1 Like

Biafra news everywhere,,,,

Biafra providing job for bloggers ...

God bless Nnamdi kanu 2 Likes

It is well





Buhari no well o. He didn't dance to the silly Fulani herdsmen threatening our food security. His hatred for the south easterners will kill him. Bigot certificateless president

What manner of trouble makers?!

In as much as I fault the pro-biafran folks for the madness, buh there is a way the C in C would have softly handled this ish without it degenerating to what it is today...



We never had it this divisive in our modern day history 3 Likes

Abia as a failed state is cursed. FG should declare a state of emergency in that state.Dlioness 2 Likes

AlwaysPad:





How could an armless group dare a full armed Nigerian army? Get facts right before posting I'm referring to all the keypad warriors on nairaland I'm referring to all the keypad warriors on nairaland

Sighs......

the Nigeria military have done worst than this in the past,brutalizing people at gun point is not a show of strength but an act of cowardice which will only harden the people and strengthen their resolve .



finally the Nigeria military have decided to light up the peaceful east and by extension Nigeria as a whole,the proponents of the Oct 1st quit notice have tactically and cleverly started the onslaught so as to have the excuse of carrying out their threats.



Every evil plans of extermination of the indigenous Igbo's of the southeast will fall flat no amount of intimidation at gun point will make them bow to the evil dictator.we will surely come out victorious at the end. 4 Likes