See the poster below,



A campaign poster which shows the Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Peter Fayose running for President in 2019 under Peoples Democratic Patty (PDP) was released by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lere Olayinka.

Fayose should run for senate not presidency. 1 Like

Lalasticlala

He can't win..who will vote madman for president 1 Like

This man serious oh

The man always abusing the hausas , it's campaigning for their votes

Nigeria is a house of comedy aswear

Truepee:

He can't win..who will vote madman for president

Someone shld tell fayose that he's wasting his time and money

Truepee:

He can't win..who will vote madman for president Afonja Muslim. Afonja Muslim.