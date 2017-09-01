₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Fayose For President 2019 Campaign Poster by Freshkidavid(m): 9:39am
A campaign poster which shows the Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Peter Fayose running for President in 2019 under Peoples Democratic Patty (PDP) was released by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lere Olayinka.
See the poster below,
|Re: Fayose For President 2019 Campaign Poster by igbodefender: 10:00am
Fayose should run for senate not presidency.
|Re: Fayose For President 2019 Campaign Poster by abluck(m): 10:01am
|Re: Fayose For President 2019 Campaign Poster by Freshkidavid(m): 10:21am
Lalasticlala
|Re: Fayose For President 2019 Campaign Poster by Truepee(m): 10:51am
He can't win..who will vote madman for president
|Re: Fayose For President 2019 Campaign Poster by talk2archy: 12:23pm
ف
|Re: Fayose For President 2019 Campaign Poster by Jiraefe22(m): 12:23pm
This man serious oh
|Re: Fayose For President 2019 Campaign Poster by brainpulse: 12:23pm
The man always abusing the hausas , it's campaigning for their votes
|Re: Fayose For President 2019 Campaign Poster by EagleScribes: 12:24pm
Nigeria is a house of comedy aswear
|Re: Fayose For President 2019 Campaign Poster by boman2014: 12:24pm
|Re: Fayose For President 2019 Campaign Poster by aleeyus(m): 12:24pm
Truepee:
|Re: Fayose For President 2019 Campaign Poster by Iscoalarcon: 12:24pm
G
|Re: Fayose For President 2019 Campaign Poster by oseka101(m): 12:24pm
|Re: Fayose For President 2019 Campaign Poster by kayabd(m): 12:24pm
|Re: Fayose For President 2019 Campaign Poster by fisfat(m): 12:24pm
Someone shld tell fayose that he's wasting his time and money
|Re: Fayose For President 2019 Campaign Poster by stanluiz(m): 12:24pm
Truepee:Afonja Muslim.
|Re: Fayose For President 2019 Campaign Poster by herbileck56(f): 12:24pm
were rey ooo
