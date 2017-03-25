₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Presidency Endorses KICK AGAINST RAPE (season 4) In Port Harcourt by AlexReports(m): 10:00am
Queen Faithfulness Kennedy -Queen of Aso Nigeria 2017 along with other Aso Queens will host the Kick Against Rape Novelty Football Match (Season 4) in Port Harcourt -Rivers State on Saturday 16th December 2017
The Special adviser to the President on Media and publicity -Mr Femi Adeshina endorsed the project during a courtesy visit to his office at the Presidential Villa to intimate him about the activities of the office of Queen of Aso Nigeria beauty pageant
The Special Adviser thanked the organizers for a great initiative to campaign against Rape and Child Abuse in Nigeria. In Attendance during the visit are the CEO-Mr Desmond Agboola, Queen Glory Brown -Queen of Aso international 2017,Queen Jane Ezenwa -Queen of Aso Ambassador 2017 and the Executive Brand Manager -Mr Kingsley Agboola
The Novelty Football Match will be between Top Beauty Queens and Media Personalities in Nigeria
Season 1 and 2 was hosted in Abuja, while Season 3 was hosted in Lagos state.
Other Activities line up for the Season 4 includes Advocacy Visit to Schools, Interview on Radio and Television Stations in port Harcourt, Road Show and will end with Novelty football Match and Concert
The First Lady of the Rivers State Her Excellency Mrs Eberechi Suzzette Wike will be the Chief Host and Mother of the Day
http://www.alexreports.info/2017/09/wow-presidency-endorses-kick-against.html?m=0
Re: Presidency Endorses KICK AGAINST RAPE (season 4) In Port Harcourt by modelmike7(m): 10:01am
Great initiative /project
Re: Presidency Endorses KICK AGAINST RAPE (season 4) In Port Harcourt by modelmike7(m): 10:03am
Must Mr Femi hold the Queen's hand that tight as if they are.......... Hmmmmm!!
Re: Presidency Endorses KICK AGAINST RAPE (season 4) In Port Harcourt by AlexReports(m): 10:13am
@alexreports.... the Lagos edition last year
Re: Presidency Endorses KICK AGAINST RAPE (season 4) In Port Harcourt by chibike69: 3:51pm
u people should also kick against immodest dressing
1 Like
Re: Presidency Endorses KICK AGAINST RAPE (season 4) In Port Harcourt by Holuwahyomzzy: 3:51pm
Ok
Re: Presidency Endorses KICK AGAINST RAPE (season 4) In Port Harcourt by RexEmmyGee: 3:52pm
Know your priorities and spend your money wisely. Don't go and buy selfie stick when your armpit really needs a shaving stick �
1 Like
Re: Presidency Endorses KICK AGAINST RAPE (season 4) In Port Harcourt by Whizzing(m): 3:52pm
This AlexReports guy nah women wrapper. You only see him in women related posts.
Re: Presidency Endorses KICK AGAINST RAPE (season 4) In Port Harcourt by Lore80008: 3:57pm
This adeshina wen him face be like rapist own
