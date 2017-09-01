₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Kate Henshaw Replies Fan Who Accused Her Of 'Toning' by JamieNaij(m): 3:01pm
Nigerian Actress, Kate Henshaw scolded a fan who accused her of toning her skin.
A fan tweeted at her picture saying: "She's now toning her skin. Well it is good".
Kate Henshaw quickly replied to dismiss her shade. "You and who is toning?? I like my dark skin..scratch that...i LOVE my dark skin. Thank you".
NEWS VIA: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/09/kate-henshaw-blasts-fan-who-accused-of.html
|Re: Kate Henshaw Replies Fan Who Accused Her Of 'Toning' by NairalandCS(m): 3:02pm
She's lighter here tho.
Might be then camera lighting or she did tone a little.
|Re: Kate Henshaw Replies Fan Who Accused Her Of 'Toning' by YomzzyDBlogger: 3:02pm
Ok
|Re: Kate Henshaw Replies Fan Who Accused Her Of 'Toning' by Papiikush: 3:08pm
Some of y'all obviously don't know the miracles behind photo filters.
4 Likes
|Re: Kate Henshaw Replies Fan Who Accused Her Of 'Toning' by simultaneousboi(m): 3:09pm
Yeyebrity
1 Like
|Re: Kate Henshaw Replies Fan Who Accused Her Of 'Toning' by Evablizin(f): 3:10pm
Yes ooo "you and who is toning"when makeup and photo filter can do the work.
1 Like
|Re: Kate Henshaw Replies Fan Who Accused Her Of 'Toning' by mofeoluwadassah: 3:22pm
some people cannot just mind their business
2 Likes
|Re: Kate Henshaw Replies Fan Who Accused Her Of 'Toning' by williamdeluxe(m): 3:24pm
Bleach on! Who cares.... bt b careful nt to bleach away ur destiny.....
2 Likes
|Re: Kate Henshaw Replies Fan Who Accused Her Of 'Toning' by mikeczay: 3:52pm
What does toning mean biko
|Re: Kate Henshaw Replies Fan Who Accused Her Of 'Toning' by chibike69: 3:53pm
we don hear
u like dark skin
den come use filter to tone ur skin
story story
1 Like
|Re: Kate Henshaw Replies Fan Who Accused Her Of 'Toning' by sharaawy: 3:53pm
should we fry beans
|Re: Kate Henshaw Replies Fan Who Accused Her Of 'Toning' by Giddyperson: 3:53pm
|Re: Kate Henshaw Replies Fan Who Accused Her Of 'Toning' by Unbreakable007: 3:54pm
Where is NwaAmaikpe?
1 Like
|Re: Kate Henshaw Replies Fan Who Accused Her Of 'Toning' by joeaz58: 3:55pm
and no fuvk was given...
|Re: Kate Henshaw Replies Fan Who Accused Her Of 'Toning' by sanerugwei: 3:55pm
ok
|Re: Kate Henshaw Replies Fan Who Accused Her Of 'Toning' by Lore80008: 3:56pm
Ever beautiful one
|Re: Kate Henshaw Replies Fan Who Accused Her Of 'Toning' by setpredict(m): 3:58pm
k
|Re: Kate Henshaw Replies Fan Who Accused Her Of 'Toning' by drizslim(m): 3:59pm
ok
wehdone ma
|Re: Kate Henshaw Replies Fan Who Accused Her Of 'Toning' by herbileck56(f): 3:59pm
wetin be ur own
|Re: Kate Henshaw Replies Fan Who Accused Her Of 'Toning' by Kendroid: 3:59pm
Here she is still looking like a 25 year old
Money is good
|Re: Kate Henshaw Replies Fan Who Accused Her Of 'Toning' by Kaybaba5(m): 3:59pm
Who the reply epp
|Re: Kate Henshaw Replies Fan Who Accused Her Of 'Toning' by awemina6(m): 3:59pm
wetin concern the guy self
i am just passing
|Re: Kate Henshaw Replies Fan Who Accused Her Of 'Toning' by Flexy2vybes(m): 3:59pm
Is it ur toning
|Re: Kate Henshaw Replies Fan Who Accused Her Of 'Toning' by Sniper12: 3:59pm
Unbreakable007:on active duty in aba IPOB tins
|Re: Kate Henshaw Replies Fan Who Accused Her Of 'Toning' by Celestyn8213: 4:00pm
Some people with them basket mouth
(0) (Reply)
