1 The Eko Atlantic

2 High Rise Buildings in Lagos

3 Rain In Lagos

4 Lekki-Ikoyi Bridge







Cc : Lalasticlala

1 V.I at Night

2 Tinubu Square

3 Open House

4 Rare View From Rooftop

1 Radisson Blu Anchorage Hotel

2 Oniru Private Beach

3 That View sha

4 Lagos Motor Club

1 Nestoil at Day

2 Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge

3 Lagos Island from Nestoil Helipad

4 Lagos At Night

cc : Lalasticlala



1 Porsche Centre at V.I

2 Broad Street

3 Lagoon Front view from Unilag

4 Lasgidi

1 Victoria Island at Night

2 Eko Hotel Round About

3 Aston Martin in Lagos

4 Lamborghini Gallardo in Lagos

Wow wow.















Eko Ni Ba Je O



If its not Lagos it can never be Lagos

Show me Ebute egba ,Bariga, Ajengule, biko 15 Likes

Lovely

These are the beautiful places in lagos

That is former capital of Nigeria like Abuja built with Nigeria collective wealth, every other state can look like that if they become the capital of Nigeria just like Abuja is looking like now with maximum capital investment of Nigeria oil wealth from ND. 6 Likes 1 Share

IDIAWWWT

Proudly Nkanu East Enugu.



Proudly Lagos(Ikeja) born and raised.



Proudly Nigerian. 7 Likes

MhizzAJ:

Lovely These are the beautiful places in lagos Would you love me to take you to one of those places? on a date i mean. Would you love me to take you to one of those places? on a date i mean.

Hope my room will be featured.

It is one of the most beautiful place to be in Lagos.

You can confirm from my girlfriend and side chicks.

Lagos too fine jare... I just love this city

Abia state is finer joor ��

simply lovely

Sentiment aside Lagos state is the most beautiful state in the country.



Eko oni baje

Uyo is fast rising becoming the most beautiful city in Naija!!!!!

MhizzAJ:

Lovely

These are the beautiful places in lagos



How far?when are you stopping over at my place to look at my birth certificate?i just want you to confirm if its real or fake at my place.



How far?when are you stopping over at my place to look at my birth certificate?i just want you to confirm if its real or fake at my place.

Scintillating





but God dis place fine .... Let me not lie I used to be among those bashing Lagos but God dis place fine....

am i free to upload my area ajegunle?? Lol





Bad news for Biafraudners



Blame their misery on their state governors. Shame

Bad news for Biafraudners

Blame their misery on their state governors. Shame

Portor region

nice

But Na Island sure pass ,mainland be like other